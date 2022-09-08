Wnba 2022 Playoffs - Will Chicago Sky Or Connecticut Sun Win Semi-Finals Plagued By Inconsistencies?

The Chicago Sky hosts the Connecticut Sun in only one win-win game remaining in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs, and one question remains: Will the real best team in this semi-final series please rise?

The two teams meet on Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2) in a decisive fifth game in a series that many did not expect to go this far. Chicago beat Connecticut 3-1 in the semifinals last season en route to the WNBA title, then won all four regular season matchups between the teams this year. If the Sun couldn’t beat the Sky once all season, could they really do it three times in the playoffs? We are about to find out.

Beginning in 2016, the league moved away from the WNBA Finals pitting the winners of the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs and changed to a format in which the top eight teams are seeded regardless of conference. But this year, the semi-finals ended in de facto clashes between East and West.

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Seattle Storm 3-1 on Tuesday and await the winner of the Sky-Sun as the final opens in Vegas on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ABC). This semi-final had its ups and downs for both teams over the course of the series, but it all turned out in an exciting way. As good as the No. 4 seed Storm was, the No. 1 seed Aces was just a bit better.

But both the Sky and the Sun have had mediocre games in their series. The worst for Sky came in Game 4 on Tuesday, when they scored 80 points but lost by 24. After the Sun struggled hugely in the paint in their Game 3 loss on Sunday, they didn’t just turned things around, they set a WNBA playoff record for runs in the paint (66), and that has to be about Chicago.

“I’m sure that’s not how we wanted to play,” Chicago coach James Wade said. “But we have to find ways to have that high energy. It’s a knockout game now.”

Wade’s assessment of this semi-final so far? “It’s a messy show, it’s an ugly show, it’s a physical show, it’s a Connecticut show.”

Courtney Vandersloot, left, and the Chicago Sky hope to book a return trip to the WNBA Finals and become the first team to repeat since 2001-02. Catalina Fragoso/NBA/Getty Images

The more this series has been played like this, the more it benefits the Sun. That’s not to say Connecticut can’t move the ball and execute a smooth offense; the Sun proved they could, especially in Game 4.

“The incredible heart and determination of our players to do what they are capable of,” Connecticut coach Curt Miller said Tuesday.

The Sun’s Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, has been held to single digits in the past two games, something that hasn’t happened since late July. Still, as a team, the Sun looked as cohesive as any in the playoffs, trailing by 19 points apiece from DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams.

The Sun were 12-6 on the road in the regular season, as were the Sky. Las Vegas (13-5) was the only team with a better road record. Connecticut therefore has confidence in Chicago, especially after winning there in the first game of the series.

Both franchises have a lot at stake. The Sky want a shot at back-to-back championships, last time 20 years ago by the Los Angeles Sparks. Although she hasn’t confirmed any plans to play or retire beyond this season, Sky’s Candace Parker is 36 – the oldest player remaining in the playoffs – and doesn’t want that chance to go away. go away.

While this isn’t the Sun’s last opportunity with its current core to win a title, it’s getting closer to closing this window.

“It’s very thin in this league, the difference between winning and losing,” Miller said. “And it can change in a second.”

In which direction will it switch on Thursday? Will the Sky and Sun have a game as exciting as the four between Las Vegas and Seattle, or will the pendulum swing sharply in one direction?

“The home pitch and the crowd play a role,” Miller said. “But it will depend on who plays better for two hours on Thursday. We feel like we have a team that works hard and has guts, and I think that’s the kind of tenacity you need to win. a road win in a big game.”