Yankees top Twins on Oswaldo Cabrera’s walk-off single
Aaron Judge got one home run closer to Roger Maris and the Yankees were lucky – very lucky – to win the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
The extra innings were a mind-numbing display of offensive ineptitude from the Yanks and Twins, who squandered multiple opportunities before Oswaldo Cabrera ended the four-hour misery with a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 12th.
It was a 5-4 victory snatched from the jaws of victory.
The worst execution was from Ronald Guzman, who made his MLB debut Wednesday for the Yanks and grounded into a weak 3-2-3 double play with no outs and the bases loaded in the 11th inning. In the previous inning, Cabrera hit into a double-play and stranded Judge in the batter’s box. Luckily for Aaron Boone’s squad, the Twins were just as sloppy and never responded.
Judge, meanwhile, became just the third player in MLB history to hit 55 homers through his team’s first 136 games, joining alleged steroid titans Sammy Sosa (58 in 1999) and Barry Bonds (57 in 2001). The 30 year old also set the franchise record for most home runs in a season by a right-handed batter.
His solo shot just cleared the left field fence off Louie Varland’s slider, moving Judge within six homers of Maris’ 61-year record. The Twins were then careful to avoid Judge and intentionally walked him twice.
Boone said he understands the opposition won’t allow Judge to beat them, adding pressure to his struggling teammates to produce.
“Step up,” Boone said.
With Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo unavailable for the first game Wednesday for various reasons, Gleyber Torres was the other big threat in the lineup and he nailed a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
But Cabrera deserved the game ball for not only his game-winning single, but also for gunning out Minnesota’s potential go-ahead run from right field in the 10th inning.
“We love his poise and his makeup and he’s not afraid and more great defensive plays tonight,” Boone said.
The sparse crowd in the first game at Yankee Stadium, with swaths of sections entirely empty, was mostly the product of a doubleheader on short notice following Tuesday’s rainout.
Yanks starter Domingo German endured a rocky beginning, giving up a leadoff double to Luis Arraez and a two-run homer in the first inning to Jose Miranda. German settled and managed six innings with three runs and seven hits.
THE HITS KEEP ON COMING
With the hope Rizzo’s headaches will subside in the next couple days, the Yankees officially placed the first baseman on the IL on Wednesday, retroactive Saturday.
Boone said the doctor’s advised Rizzo to avoid activity until Thursday afternoon as they determine the source of the headaches, which may have been triggered by an epidural Rizzo received last week to treat his lower back.
Boone said Rizzo has felt fine while resting.
His absence prompted the Yanks too call-up Guzman from Triple A for his MLB debut and bat him cleanup.
Boone added that the team might place LeMahieu (sore big toe) on IL.
()
How the iPhone 14 Pro’s huge 48MP camera will change your phone photography
This story is part Focal Point iPhone 2022CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice on Apple’s most popular product.
Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus phones get better main and selfie cameras, but serious smartphone photographers will be more interested in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max announced on Wednesday. These high-end phones come with a 48-megapixel main camera designed to capture more detail and, in effect, add an all-new telephoto lens.
The $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max start with a better hardware base. Their main camera’s image sensor is 65% larger than last year’s, a boost that doubles its low-light performance, said Victor Silva, iPhone product manager. Low-light performance, a critical shortcoming of smartphone cameras, triples on the ultra-wide-angle camera and triples on the telephoto lens.
But it’s the 48-megapixel sensor that deserves the most attention. It can be used in two ways. First, the central 12 megapixels of the image can act as a 2X zoom telephoto lens by cropping the outer part of the image. Second, when shooting in Apple’s more advanced ProRaw format, you can take 48-megapixel images. It’s good for taking large landscape photos with lots of detail or giving you more flexibility to crop a shot without losing too much resolution.
Cameras are one of the most noticeable changes in smartphone models from year to year, especially as engineers adopted thicker, protruding lenses as a signature design element. Customers who might not notice a faster processor do notice the arrival of new camera modules, like the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto options that are now common on high-end phones.
Apple unveiled the new camera technology at its fall product launch event, a major moment in the annual tech calendar. The iPhone itself is a huge undertaking, but it’s also the foundation of a massive tech ecosystem that’s deeply embedded in the lives of millions, including services like iCloud and Apple Arcade and accessories like the new second generation. AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 8.
Pixel binning comes to the iPhone
Apple has stuck with 12-megapixel primary cameras since they were first used in the iPhone 6S in 2015. The approach offered a reasonable balance of detail and low-light performance without breaking the bank or overburdening the phone’s processors that handle image data. But rivals, including Samsung, have added 48-megapixel and even 108-megapixel image sensors.
More pixels are not necessarily better. Increasing the number of megapixels means decreasing the size of each pixel, which can hurt image quality unless there is a lot of light.
But by joining groups of 2×2 or 3×3 pixels into a single virtual pixel, an approach called pixel binning, camera makers get more flexibility. When the light is plentiful, the camera can take a 48-megapixel image that allows you to better dive into the details of the photo. But if it’s dark, the camera will use the virtual pixels to take a 12-megapixel photo that suffers less from image noise and other issues.
When taking ordinary photos with the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple will take 12-megapixel photos, whether with the ultra-wide camera, the main wide-angle camera, the 3X telephoto lens or the new telephoto option. 2X which uses the middle of the main camera. sensor. To get the full 48 megapixels, you’ll need to use Apple’s ProRaw mode, which offers more detail and editing flexibility, but requires manual work to convert to an easily shareable JPEG or HEIC image.
“Now you can shoot ProRaw at 48-megapixel resolution, taking advantage of every pixel in the main camera,” Silva said. “It’s amazing how much we can zoom in.”
The 2X telephoto option uses the relatively small 12 million pixels in the center of the main 48-megapixel sensor. This will mean worse image quality than shooting with the full 48 megapixels. But Apple, which has significantly increased the size of this sensor compared to last year, says that even those pixels are still bigger than on previous iPhone 2X telephoto lenses.
Other iPhone 14 Camera Changes
Other changes coming with the new phones include:
- The main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models now has a 24mm equivalent focal length, a bit wider than the 26mm lens that Apple has been using for years. This will be better suited to group shots and indoor scenes, where photographers are more likely to benefit from the main camera’s better low-light performance, but it does mean you’ll need to get closer to portrait subjects if you want to fill the frame. .
- The ultra-wide camera is sharper, improving close-up macro photos, Silva said.
- Apple has updated its camera flash with a 9-LED system that controls the pattern and intensity of light to match different camera fields of view. It is twice as bright under certain conditions.
Learn about Apple’s Photonics Engine
Much of the improvement in smartphone photography relies on less noticeable changes. Faster processors, including graphics processing units, image processors and artificial intelligence accelerators, are essential to the new computational photography software that is at the heart of the smartphone photography revolution. In Apple’s new iPhone 14 models, it calls its latest processing system the Photonics Engine.
This technology is a step up from Apple’s previous Deep Fusion technology to merge multiple images into a single shot, preserving detail and texture in modest or low lighting. With the Photonics Engine, Deep Fusion starts earlier in the image processing pipeline, working on raw image data to better preserve detail and color, said Caron Thor, Senior Director of Image Quality of the camera at Apple.
Video enhancements
All iPhone 14 models get a new Action mode that can be activated for better stabilization when running with your camera. It’s not yet clear if the feature crops the image more tightly, a common consequence when collecting frames only from the central part of the video, which remains visible more consistently.
The iPhone 14 Pro cameras also add 4K support to the The cinematic mode that Apple launched with the iPhone 13. This mode artificially blurs the background parts of the video to focus on the main subject. If a new person enters the frame, the mode can switch focus accordingly.
The iPhone 14 Pro cameras also include improved image stabilization which should improve both photos and videos.
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Camera Upgrades
Apple’s low-end iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get a new main camera that gathers 49% more light, with a larger sensor and wider f1.5 aperture so its lens can let get in more light, Thor said.
The Photonic Engine technology, however, improves low-light photography on all cameras in the new phones. Low-light performance doubles on the front selfie camera and rear ultra-wide-angle camera, and it improves by a factor of 2.5 with the main camera, she said.
The new selfie camera in the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus has an f1.9 aperture that increases light gathering by 38% over the iPhone 13. And for the first time, it also features autofocus for avoid blurry faces.
With no playoff race this September, the Chicago Cubs already are looking to the offseason and 40-man roster decisions
In a perfect situation, the Chicago Cubs would be employing advance scouts this month ahead of a postseason run.
Instead, the Cubs are using September for a multifaceted look at the franchise’s future. Their impending offseason roster decisions add another element to the tasks president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and the front office face in the coming weeks. The Cubs must prepare for losing people from their staff. Minor-league playoffs also start soon.
So despite the lack of postseason baseball next month, the Cubs are staying busy the next four weeks.
“From a work standpoint, it’s pretty enjoyable,” Hoyer said. “You’re looking ahead, you’re thinking about those things and obviously you’d much rather be actively preparing your advanced scouting stuff and that’s the September you want to have.
“But if you’re not in the postseason and in the race, it is a really good month of preparation, and frankly, October becomes the same thing as well.”
Tough decisions will be required on which Rule 5-eligible minor-league players to add to the 40-man roster. Hoyer said discussions have been ongoing the last few weeks about the roster outlook, calling it “much more complicated.”
“It’s a good problem to have,” he said. “When you have no real strong 40-man roster decisions or no difficult decisions, that’s a problem. We have a lot of really difficult ones now or guys that I think are deserving.”
Those roster decisions and limitations also affect whom the Cubs bring up in September. Matt Mervis’ rise to Triple-A Iowa and an all-around stellar offensive season is worth a look in the majors.
However, anticipated offseason moves — which will force the Cubs to put minor-leaguers they need to protect on the 40-man roster — limit what they can do with players who aren’t qualified for the Rule 5 draft. Mervis falls under that category.
Despite hitting 30 home runs with 107 RBIs in the minors this year, Mervis is not expected to get a shot in the big leagues until 2023. While it’s unfortunate he won’t be rewarded in September with his first call-up, he has put himself in play to give the Cubs a needed impact power bat next season.
Hoyer previously indicated the Cubs need more thump in their lineup. They are unlikely to acknowledge publicly how they will attack their roster upgrades, particularly through free agency, because Hoyer doesn’t believe having a lot of information out there about their offseason approach benefits them.
“You want to have some transparency about what positions you’re looking for and what you want to do, some sense of aggressiveness,” Hoyer said. “But at the same time you also do not want to have your plans out there, and sometimes that stuff leaks out anyway.
“But do I think that’s a challenge and there’s no question that there’s holes to fill on this team.”
Nat Wolff recalls seeing his co-star Cara Delevinge dealing with paparazzi
Nat Wolff opens on a traumatic period.
In an interview with E! New’ The summarythe Fault in our stars actor and his brother Alex Wolff discussed their previous experience with the paparazzi. For Nat, he remembers having a particularly terrible time during the filming paper towns with Cara Delevingne.
“I mean, it’s really, really awful,” Nat told the host Erin Lim Rhodes. “During paper townsI think what happened is that it was the only time in my life where I was followed.”
Although he found it “just a little boring,” Nat shared that it was hard to watch paparazzi following Cara. “I remember seeing this happen to Cara and it was awful,” Nat noted. “I mean, she couldn’t leave her house.”
Alex admitted the paparazzi attention seemed “worse in England”, which Nat agreed.
“England are the worst I have ever seen,” said Alex. “They used to do it to me a little, but mostly to Like a [Butterfield] when I was there and there was one time they pinned him against the car and it was really scary.”
Eloy Jiménez and the Chicago White Sox rally twice to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6 and take 2 of 3 in the series
After the first seven Chicago White Sox batters struck out, it looked like it would be a long Wednesday against Seattle Mariners starter Luis Castillo.
But the Sox started making hard contact, with Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu leading the way to pull ahead.
That lead slipped away, but the Sox responded again to beat the Mariners 9-6 in a wild game in front of 15,264 at T-Mobile Park. Jiménez went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.
The Sox fell in a four-run hole but fought back and led 6-4 in the sixth. After the Mariners tied it by scoring once in the sixth and once in the seventh, the Sox went ahead again in the eighth and held on to take two of three in the series.
The Sox trailed 4-0 in the fourth when Abreu grounded into what initially was ruled an inning-ending double play. But the call was changed after a video review showed Abreu beat the throw to first. Jiménez followed with a two-run homer to left, the team’s first hit.
The Sox went ahead with four in the sixth. Abreu had an RBI single and Jiménez an RBI double to tie the game. Abreu scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to right by Gavin Sheets. Andrew Vaughn knocked in Jiménez with a double to make it 6-4.
The Mariners scored once in the sixth and tied the game on a solo homer by Eugenio Suárez against reliever Aaron Bummer. It was Suárez’s second homer of the game.
Jiménez singled with one out in the eighth and Leury García ran for him. García stole second and advanced to third when catcher Curt Casali’s throw went into center field.
Sheets hit a high chopper to shortstop J.P. Crawford and García scored to put the Sox ahead 7-6.
Vince Velasquez pitched a perfect eighth. The Sox added two in the ninth, and Liam Hendriks struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 31st save.
Although he did not factor in the decision, the Sox got an important member of the rotation back with Michael Kopech’s return from the injured list.
The right-hander, who had been out with a left knee strain, allowed four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 3⅔ innings.
Before the game, Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said Kopech’s pitch count would be around 75, and he exited after throwing 74.
All four runs came in the third. Julio Rodríguez drove in a run with a double over center fielder AJ Pollock’s head. Rodríguez scored on a sacrifice fly and Suárez hit a two-out, two-run homer.
Kopech had been on the IL since Aug. 23 after leaving his start the day before in Kansas City in the first inning. He faced four batters — a walk, a hit batter, an RBI single and another walk — in that outing before exiting.
The Sox have kept tabs on Kopech’s innings all season as he rejoined the rotation after spending most of last season as a reliever, but he didn’t want to think about the rest that came with the IL stint.
“In the moment it’s hard to take it that way because no one wants to go on the IL,” he said Tuesday. “My goal this year was to make every start, and now that hasn’t happened. Necessary for rest, probably so, and it gives me an idea how to come into next season, how to be prepared for 30-plus starts.
“This gives me a lot of information moving forward and I wish I would have been stronger and healthy enough to last through this stint and not have these little bang-ups. But they happen and it’s been part of the game.”
While Kopech returned, the Sox played without center fielder Luis Robert. He left Tuesday’s 3-0 loss in the fifth with a bruised left hand.
Robert got hit while swinging at the first pitch of his second-inning at-bat. He continued the at-bat after being evaluated by the training staff and did not swing again, eventually struck out looking.
He took two strikes and a ball in the fifth, then swung with one hand and missed to strike out. Adam Engel replaced him.
“He’s doing OK,” Cairo said before Wednesday’s game. “It’s going to be day to day. So we’re going to see how he feels (Thursday in Oakland), and we’re just going to go day to day.”
Robert had been limited recently by left wrist soreness. Asked before the game what’s ailing Robert more, Cairo said: “I think it was a combination of both. Where he got hit and I guess the wrist, it’s still a little sore.”
The banged-up Sox found a way to leave Seattle with an impressive series win.
Canadian rampage suspect died by his own hand
ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — The latest suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed 10 people on and around a Canadian Indigenous reservation has died of self-inflicted injuries after his car was pulled off the road by Police Wednesday following a three-day manhunt, officials said.
Myles Sanderson, 32, was found near the town of Rosthern as officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle driven by a man armed with a knife, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
Officers pulled Sanderson’s vehicle off the road, said an official familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly.
The official said the fugitive’s injuries were self-inflicted, but he had no further details on when the injuries were inflicted or when he died. Video and photos from the scene showed a white SUV on the side of the road with police cars all around. Air bags had deployed in the SUV.
Myles Sanderson’s death comes two days after the body of his brother, Damien Sanderson, 30, was found in a field near the scene of their rampage, which also injured 18 people. The police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother.
Some family members of the victims arrived at the scene on Wednesday, including Brian Burns, whose wife and son were killed.
“Now we can start to heal. Healing starts today, now,” he said.
Another of Burns’ sons was injured and “hopefully I can sleep at night now knowing he’s behind bars,” Burns said.
The stabbing rampage raised questions about why Myles Sanderson – an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence – was on the streets in the first place.
He was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of more than four years for assault and robbery charges. But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for breaching the conditions of his release, although the details were not immediately clear.
His long and sinister rap sheet also showed that seven years ago he attacked and stabbed one of the victims killed during the weekend rampage, according to court records.
Canada’s Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said there would be an investigation into the parole board’s assessment of Sanderson.
“I want to know the reasons for the decision” to release him, Mendicino said. “I am extremely concerned about what happened here. A community was left in shock.
Investigators gave no reason for the bloodshed.
The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service said nine of those killed were from James Smith’s Cree Nation: Thomas Burns, 23; Carol Burns, 46; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; Lana Head, 49; Christian Head, 54; and Robert Sanderson, 49, One was from Weldon, Wesley Patterson, 78.
Authorities would not say how the victims might be related.
Mark Arcand said his half-sister Bonnie and son Gregory were killed.
“His son was lying there already deceased. My sister came out and tried to help her son, and she was stabbed twice, and she died right next to him,” he said. “Right outside her home, she was killed by senseless acts. She was protecting her son. She was protecting three little boys. That’s why she’s a hero.
Arcand rushed into the reserve on the morning of the looting. After that, he said, “I woke up in the middle of the night screaming and screaming. What I saw that day, I can’t get out of my head.
As for what sparked the violence, Arcand said, “We are all looking for the same answers. We don’t know what happened. Perhaps we will never know. This is the hardest part of it all.
Court documents say Sanderson attacked his in-laws Earl Burns and Joyce Burns in 2015, stabbing Earl Jones multiple times and injuring Joyce Burns. He later pleaded guilty to assault and threatening the life of Earl Burns.
Many of Sanderson’s crimes were committed while intoxicated, according to court records. He at one point told parole officials that substance use drove him crazy. Records showed he repeatedly violated court orders prohibiting him from drinking or using drugs.
Many Aboriginal communities in Canada are plagued by drugs and alcohol.
“The drug problem and the alcohol problem on these reservations are out of control,” said Ivor Wayne Burns, whose sister was killed in the weekend bombings. “We have deaths, and we asked before anything was done.”
Myles Sanderson’s childhood was marked by abuse, neglect and substance abuse, according to court records. Sanderson, who is Indigenous and grew up on the Cree reservation, population of 1,900, started drinking and smoking marijuana around age 12, and cocaine followed soon after.
In 2017, he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, punched a hole in a bathroom door while his two children were hiding in a bathtub and threw a block of cement at a vehicle parked outside, according to parole documents.
He got into a fight days later at a store, threatening to kill an employee and burn down his parents’ house, documents show.
In November, he threatened an accomplice to rob a fast food restaurant by bludgeoning him with a gun and stomping on his head. He then stood guard during the heist.
In 2018 he stabbed two men with a fork while drinking and knocked someone unconscious.
When he was released in February, the parole board placed conditions on his contact with his partner and children and also said he should not have relations with women without the written permission of his parole officer.
In granting Sanderson “statutory release,” parole authorities said, “It is the opinion of the Board that you will not pose an undue risk to society.”
Canadian law grants prisoners statutory release after they have served two-thirds of their sentence. But the parole board can impose conditions on that freedom, and inmates who violate them — as Sanderson has done more than once — can be sent back to prison.
Sharna Sugarman, who ran a GoFundMe for victims, questioned the parole board for releasing him and wondered why Sanderson was still at large so many months after he was found to be “unlawfully at large”.
“It’s just glaring to me,” said Sugarman, a counselor who counted one of the stabbing victims as a client. “If they claim they were looking for it, well, you weren’t looking that hard.”
Associated Press writer Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City contributed to this report.
Vikings’ Esezi Otomewo opts to keep No. 90 despite $30,000 offer from newcomer Ross Blacklock
Ross Blacklock offered a hefty sum to get fellow Vikings defensive lineman Ezesi Otomewo to relinquish his jersey No. 90, but he was rebuffed.
Otomewo, a rookie from the University of Minnesota, said Wednesday that Blacklock offered $30,000 for his number, but he turned it down. Blacklock, who wore No. 90 at Elkins High School in Missouri City, Texas, at TCU and in his first two seasons with the Houston Texans, was acquired Aug. 30 and given No. 96. He spoke last week about his hope to again get No. 90 and about negotiations with Otomewo.
“He worked on me pretty hard,’’ said Otomewo, who signed a four-year, $3.97 million contract after being drafted in the fifth round. “But I’ve got number 90 right now. I’m glad I’ve got this number. I like 90.”
Otomewo wore No. 9 with the Gophers. He chose 90 with the Vikings because 9 stands for his college number and 0 for his nickname “The Big O.”
Blacklock said last week he was willing to offer to pay all of Otomewo’s fines as a rookie for No. 90 and was willing to “go more” than the $2,000 in fines he accumulated as a Texans rookie in 2020. As it turned out, he ended up offering way more than that.
COOK FEELS ‘GREAT’
Running back Dalvin Cook, who battled plenty of injuries in his first five NFL seasons, said he’s fully healthy entering Sunday’s opener against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I’m ready to go,’’ he said. “I feel great.”
Cook hasn’t played in the preseason since 2019. There were no exhibition games in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and he was rested in each of the past two preseasons.
The Vikings rested nearly all of their top starters during the preseason under new coach Kevin O’Connell, and Cook believes that was a good move. The team also was careful not to overwork players in training camp.
“(The medical staff) came together with a great plan for us as a team to keep us where we needed to be for Week 1,’’ Cook said. “I feel great and I know a lot of the guys feel the same way. … (It was) some new science stuff that they put in for us as far as keeping us fresh (in training camp), the days we go, the days we don’t. It was good for us.”
Something else that made Cook feel good was his alma mater, Florida State, defeating LSU 24-23 on Sunday. Cook had bets with receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Patrick Peterson, who both played at LSU and were forced to wear Florida State shirts at the TCO Performance Center on Wednesday.
“(Jefferson) and Pat Pete, they held up their bargain,” Cook said. “They had to put on that Florida State gear. I didn’t get any pictures of them. I didn’t want to put them all over the (internet).”
CAPTAIN KENDRICKS
For the first time in his career, Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks is a team captain.
Kendricks on Monday was named one of eight captains in voting by Minnesota players. The other seven are holdovers from last season while Kendricks replaced departed linebacker Anthony Barr.
“It feels good,’’ he said. “I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve been doing, (but) not do too much. My teammates voted for me, so I appreciate that.”
Kendricks, entering his eighth NFL season, will face Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday for the 14th time in his career.
“You know what it’s like facing Aaron Rodgers,’’ Kendricks said. “He makes a bunch of crazy throws that you can’t really plan for.”
SEEKING A SACK
Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson went against Rodgers three times in his first five NFL seasons and didn’t get a sack. He hopes that will change Sunday.
“I always want to get a sack of him,’’ Tomlinson said. “Hopefully, this week. … That’s the game plan.”
Tomlinson, who faced Rodgers with the New York Giants in 2019 and twice last season, said he has “gotten close” to getting to Rodgers a few times.
DEATH OF VIKINGS SCOUT
The Vikings are mourning the loss of longtime college scout Kevin McCabe, who died Sept. 3 after battling leukemia.
“He was with us for over 20 years, college scout for our organization, did an unbelievable job for a long time,” O’Connell said. “Made so many great relations and had an impact on a lot of people. … A lot of people are hurting inside our building. … Everyone obviously mourning the loss of a really great person.”
BRIEFLY
All Minnesota players on the 53-man roster took part in practice. The only one listed on the injury report was starting defensive end Jonathan Bullard, who was limited with a bicep injury. … Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr., who suffered a right thumb injury Aug. 1 and had surgery Aug. 2, said Monday he will play against the Packers and wasn’t on Wednesday’s injury report. Smith missed all of last season due to a knee injury. “I miss his energy, miss everything about him at that position,” Cook said. “Just having him back is going to be big.” … O’Connell said offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who split the preseason between on the field and upstairs in the booth, plans to be upstairs during the regular season.
