7 Best Altcoins To Watch and Invest in During Presale 2022

One way to get in early on the top altcoins is by investing in the best presale crypto investments of 2022. Since presales are the first stage of a crypto token’s investment process, investors can get in early and potentially experience high growth on their assets.

This guide will review the 7 best altcoins to watch and invest in during presale in 2022.

7 Best Altcoin Presales to Invest in 2022

The top altcoin presales will provide investors with cryptos offering multiple use-cases at a low price. Here is the list of 7 potential altcoin presales to buy in 2022.

1. Tamadoge

We recommend Tamadoge (TAMA) as the best altcoin to buy during the presale in 2022. This is a play-to-earn (P2E) platform which lets participants earn in-game crypto rewards. An NFT interoperable crypto network, Tamadoge mints virtual dog-like avatars as NFTs using smart contract functionality.

Players can breed these characters and use them to compete with other players for points on a monthly leaderboard. The top performers are rewarded with TAMA – the native cryptocurrency of Tamadoge. Tamadoge pets are purchased with TAMA on the Tama store – where 5% of all tokens spent are burnt.

The platform recently met its beta cap targets of $2 million in 10 days and is looking to collect a total of $19 million during the presale phase.

Hosting one of the best crypto airdrops, Tamadoge is giving away $100,000 to one lucky TAMA presale investor (minimum $100 TAMA investment). With a token supply of 2 billion, 20% of all coins have been reserved for future CEX and DEX listings. LBank, a popular CEX, recently tweeted confirming their plans to deploy Tamadoge once the presale ends.

This cryptocurrency has also been CoinSniper KYC verified and is audited by Solid Proof.

Join the Tamadoge Telegram Channel to stay updated with all the latest news and information related to this new crypto project. Telegram admins will never DM you first, beware of impersonators and use the pinned messages for official info.

2. Battle Infinity

The next on our list for altcoins to watch during presale is Battle Infinity – another P2E gaming platform. With Battle Infinity, players can participate in multiple P2E features such as the IBAT Premier League – an NFT-based sports fantasy league.

Another interesting in-game element is the Battle Arena – a virtual ecosystem where players take the form of virtually created avatars – which have been minted using ERC 721 smart protocols. NFTs can be purchased using IBAT – Battle Infinity’s native cryptocurrency.

Players buy IBAT from the Battle Swap, PancakeSwap but also LBank. Notably, the IBAT token concluded its 90-day presale in 24 days. Now, investors are eager to invest in IBAT.

Similar to TAMA, Battle Infinity’s IBAT has also been audited by Solid Prood and KYC verified by CoinSniper. To get the latest updates, subscribe to Battle Infinity’s Telegram channel. Telegram admins will never DM you first, beware of impersonators and use the pinned messages for official info.

3. Lucky Block

Lucky Block is an NFT-based competition platform where players can participate in weekly main draws and NFT draws to earn up to $50,000. At the centre of the ecosystem is LBLOCK – the main utility token.

After completing its presale early, LBLOCK launched its ICO in January 2022 – soaring by 1,100% in two weeks of going live. Furthermore, the LBLOCK price pumped by 24% on August 14th 2022. Lucky Block recently launched a second version of the token – an ERC-20 protocol which will be used primarily for CEXs.

LBLOCK’s V2 token was deployed on CEXs, including MEXC and LBank – which has led to the ongoing price increases.

Lucky Block also has an upcoming listing on Gate.io in September, which is ranked 5th on CoinMarketCap’s ranking of crypto exchanges by trading volume.

That listing on a tier 1 crypto exchange could see LBLOCK retest its ATH – so while this may not be a currently active presale, it has some upcoming bullish catalysts in the coming months.

4. Dad Bods Token

The Dad Bods (DADBODS) token is a new altcoin created in 2022 as a beginner cryptocurrency investment opportunity. The crypto platform envisions creating an ecosystem for supporting NFT creation by artists and also creating a merchandise line.

The tradable NFTs and merchandise lines will eventually be traded with DADBODS – the native crypto token. Currently, DADBODS is allowing investors to buy the token on presale – with 170 million coins available to purchase in this round. In total, DADBODS has a total token supply of 10 billion.

With a hard cap target of 200 BNB, DADBODS has already collected more than 40% of its targets. Investors can head to the CoinSniper presale website to learn more about DADBODS.

5. Seed Collector (WORDS)

Next on our list for top altcoins to watch during presale is WORDS – the native cryptocurrency of a post-apocalyptic zombie game known as the ‘Seed Collector’. Players are hired by ‘seed phrase recovery units’, and their task is to retrieve the recovery phases of other clients.

The top performers in the game can earn the chance to earn rewards in BNB, ETH and MATIC. WORDS will be launching on presale on August 17th, with a presale cap of 3 billion tokens and a total supply of 10 billion.

Interested investors can begin trading with a minimum buy amount of 0.2 BNB and a max of 2 BNB.

6. Baby Ape Coin

ApeCoin emerged as one of the best new altcoins and the official utility token of Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC), one of the most popular NFT collections. However, investors who missed out on the success of the ApeCoin ICO can invest in Baby Ape Coin (BAPE) – a BEP-20 token that looks to leverage the success of the meme coin brand.

The BAPE token offers static rewards, which promotes long-term holding. 15% tax is levied on selling or swapping $BAPE, of which 4% is distributed back to token holders, and 11% is used for marketing and liquidity.

7. EstateX

Another pick for the best altcoin presale to watch is EstateX. This is an upcoming decentralized crypto project that aims to make real estate investing very transparent and accessible on a global scale.

EstateX offers fractional sharing opportunities for properties – meaning that multiple people can hold shares of one property. Shares of the properties can be bought and sold with ESX – the native cryptocurrency of this project.

Finally, the EstateX project has the potential to become one of the best DAO crypto projects for 2022, as holding the ESX token gives voting rights to token holders as well.