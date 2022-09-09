Connect with us

Blockchain

7 Best Metaverse Crypto Coins to Invest in 2022

McKinsey & Co. recently released a report claiming that the metaverse could have a market cap of more than $5 trillion by 2030. With the shift towards web 3.0 and metaverse-based projects, in this guide we take a closer look at the 7 best metaverse crypto coins to invest in this year.

7 Best Metaverse Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2022

1.    Tamadoge

At the top of our list of the best metaverse cryptocurrency projects to buy is Tamadoge. The Tamadoge (TAMA) token is the native cryptocurrency of the Tamaverse – a play-to-earn (P2E) platform where players can earn crypto rewards on a virtual ecosystem.

Tamadoge members can purchase Tamadoge pets, which are virtual avatars with unique characteristics, weaknesses and advantages. Each pet is minted as an NFT using smart contract functionality – making it a tradable investment.

The NFT pets can be bought on the Tama store with TAMA tokens – with 5% of each transaction being burnt. This is a part of the team’s long-term objective of creating a deflationary token – launching with a total supply of 2 billion coins.

Furthermore, Tamadoge looks to develop an AR app – where players can wear VR headgear to access the Tamaverse more easily. Tamadoge is available to buy on presale – after completing its beta presale hard cap target of $2 million in 10 days.

Tamadoge is looking to accumulate $19 million to complete its presale round, with coins available for $0.0125 per token. One of the best utility tokens, TAMA, is also CoinSniper KYC verified and is audited by Solid Proof.

2.    Battle Infinity

Another one of the best metaverse crypto to buy now is the IBAT token – the native cryptocurrency of Battle Infinity. This is a P2E and metaverse game which aims to combine gaming with blockchain technology.

Players can access the Battle Arena – a virtual ecosystem where all characters and items have been minted as NFTs via ERC 721 smart protocols. In the Battle Arena, platform members can play using VR headsets.

Another P2E feature is the IBAT Premier League – the world’s first NFT-based sports fantasy league. Players can create their own fantasy teams and compete with each other to earn IBAT as rewards.

1662714783 675 7 Best Metaverse Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022

The IBAT token is a multi-utility token that can also be swapped with other cryptos on the IBAT Battle Infinity’s decentralized exchange (DEX). Another use case is the IBAT Battle Stake – a staking platform which allows IBAT holders to earn interest on their tokens.

IBAT completed its 90-day presale in 24 days.

3.    Lucky Block

Lucky Block is a relatively new NFT competitions project which has plans on the later phases of its roadmap to incorporate some metaverse gaming aspects for its players.

Lucky Block uses decentralized protocols to provide transparency via its NFT-based competition platform. Players can participate in main draws, and weekly NFT draws – with a chance to receive a $50,000 payout.

1662714783 413 7 Best Metaverse Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022

Lucky Block maintains its network and settles transactions in LBLOCK – the native cryptocurrency of the site. LBLOCK launched in January 2022 and gained 1,100% within two weeks of launch. Furthermore, LBLOCK released a new V2 token – an ERC-20-based token which is deployed on centralized exchanges (CEXs).

After being deployed on LBank and Uniswap, LBLOCK is becoming a more globally accessible coin and can potentially see higher trading volumes and price increases in 2022.

LBLOCK also has an upcoming listing on Gate.io in September, which is ranked #5 on CoinMarketCap’s ranking of crypto exchanges by trading volume. That listing on a tier 1 crypto exchange could see LBLOCK retest its former highs.

4.    Ethereum

Ethereum is an open-sourced and decentralized platform which incentivizes web 3.0 developers by deploying smart contracts. This function facilitates the deployment of various DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols, NFTs and other DApps, making it a popular hub in the metaverse sector.

 

1662714783 126 7 Best Metaverse Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022

Notably, Ethereum is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin, with a market cap in excess of $230 billion. Furthermore, Ethereum is expecting to undergo an ‘ETH 2.0’ upgrade – which is expected to solve many scalability and network issues on the network.

5.    Decentraland

The Decentaland platform became one of the most popular metaverse-based cryptocurrency projects in 2021. This is a decentralized project that lets players buy, sell and trade real estate in a virtual ecosystem.

Platform members can access thousands of LAND pieces on Decentraland – each of which has been minted as NFTs. All the NFT land pieces can be bought, sold and traded with MANA – one of the best emerging cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.

1662714783 956 7 Best Metaverse Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022

 

MANA holders can also earn voting rights depending on the size of their holdings and participate in the MANA DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations).

6.    Yearn.finance

1662714783 218 7 Best Metaverse Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022

Yearn.finance (YFI) is emerging as one of the best metaverse and web 3.0 cryptos to invest in 2022. This decentralized cryptocurrency is an aggregator service for DeFi investors and provides loans and credit checks in a decentralized way to investors. Thus, investors can access fiat-based solutions using the cryptocurrency – including cryptocurrency loans at competitive APY (Annual Percentage Yield).

Notably, YFI aims to be a deflationary token with a limited supply of 36,000 tokens. The token made an ATH of $93,000 in 2021 before correcting throughout 2022.

7.    Sandbox

Sandbox has emerged as one of the best metaverse and play-to-earn cryptos in the last few years. Similar to Minecraft, Sandbox aims to be an open-world game where players can build on a virtual ecosystem and use web 3.0 features to earn crypto rewards.

Notably, Sandbox will allow players to buy pieces of virtual items and land on the metaverse – with $1 million worth of tokens already bought. Investors can buy and trade in the Sandbox environment with SAND – the native crypto token.

Blockchain

8 Best Penny Crypto for High Returns by End of 2022

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 9, 2022

By

8 Best Penny Crypto For High Returns By End Of 2022
google news

Penny cryptos have tremendous upside potential because of their low price. Some crypto projects may provide investors with high returns in 2022.

8 Best Penny Crypto for High Returns

1. Tamadoge

A major NFT project that’s currently in presale is Tamadoge. It’s a play to earn game that enables players to reach the top of the leaderboard by feeding, grooming and minting digital pets. The platform’s native token is Tamadoge, which has utility, unlike most meme coins.

Players can redeem their rewards for other currencies and also stand to make capital gains due to the coin’s deflationary nature. Only 2 billion tokens are in supply, and the developers burn 5% of all the tokens spent in the ecosystem.

The presale has been running for only a few weeks and more than $13 million has already been raised. Thanks to the high demand for Tamadoge, it will be listed on LBank and Uniswap. That’s a centralized and decentralized exchange imminent listing.

The listings will provide Tamadoge (TAMA) tokens with increased exposure, and higher demand can result in higher prices. Since this penny crypto is already priced low, it has tremendous upside potential.

Stay in touch with this cheap cryptocurrency’s latest developments by subscribing to the Tamadoge Telegram channel (admins will not DM subscribers first).

2. Battle Infinity

Another low price crypto is Battle Infinity. During its presale, IBAT was priced at $0.0015. But the presale for this NFT crypto project proved to be so popular that it sold out within 24 days of launch. The next best place for investors to buy IBAT is on PancakeSwap.

IBAT’s listing on PancakeSwap was moved forward to 17 August 2022. Battle Infinity founder Suresh Joshi went all out to make the IBAT initial coin offering (ICO) a massive event.

Joshi stated: “I can confirm today that Irfan Pathan, the international cricketer, and Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe turned actress Urvashi Rautela, will be joining me at our Battle Infinity launch party in Delhi on Wednesday.”

Battle Infinity is one of the best cryptos under $1 because it provides players entertainment on six platforms while enabling them to earn rewards. But this NFT game also rewards highly active players from its global staking pool with IBAT tokens.

Investors can get the latest developments about IBAT by subscribing to the Battle Infinity Telegram channel.

1662713822 911 8 Best Penny Crypto For High Returns By End Of

Update – At the time of writing IBAT launched on PancakeSwap and pumped from $0.0024 to $0.01, an over 450% gain and more when measured from its presale price of $0.0015.

3. Lucky Block

The great thing about Lucky Block is that it provides token holders with several ways to earn. Holding LBLOCK enables investors to partake in prize draws on this NFT competition platform. And massive prizes are up for grabs such as $1 million in Bitcoin, a Lamborghini and even video game consoles such as PS5s.

The other way that Lucky Block investors can benefit is by the potential capital gains that LBLOCK may provide. It has already proven that it can go on massive bull runs, largely due to its listings on major exchanges. Besides listings on LBank and MEXC, LBLOCK will be listed next on Gate.io.

The Gate.io listing is due for mid-September 2022 and will feature the V2 LBLOCK token, which has no tax but has low transaction fees. That listing will reveal if this coin will pump again, but its platform’s ongoing developments are constantly growing this project.

4. XRP

The definition of penny assets is those trading under $5. XRP, a native token of Ripple, is trading at around $0.39. The highest price that XRP reached was around $3.30 during an epic bull run in 2018, resulting in investors receiving more than 2,000% returns.

XRP hasn’t gone on a massive rally in 2021 like Bitcoin and Ethereum, yet it has managed to firmly hold a spot in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The major hurdle it has to overcome is the SEC lawsuit. Despite that, XRP managed to pump more than 600% during the 2021 rally.

5. Stellar Lumens

Investors who prefer an alternative to XRP because they’re worried about its lawsuit can opt for Stellar Lumens (XLM). This crypto project also provides cross-border payments with extremely low fees and fast transaction times.

It takes mere seconds to transfer XLM across the world and costs a fraction of a penny. No need to fill out forms, visit an exchange shop or wait days for a transfer. Stellar Lumens simplifies that process from the comfort of one’s home.

6. Dogecoin

Whether the market views Dogecoin as a joke or a meme coin is irrelevant. What matters is the returns that it can provide. And it has shown that its price can pump massively. During the 2021 rally, Dogecoin pumped more than 10,000%.

Returns such as that aren’t seen often, and Elon Musk’s endorsements have definitely helped. Dogecoin has crashed since its all-time high, so could another pump be imminent?

7. Shiba Inu

Following in the footsteps of Dogecoin is another meme coin, Shiba Inu. It doesn’t really have much utility, but SHIB’s marketing team did a fantastic job at hyping up this coin. The result was Shiba Inu pumping just over 1,000% in October 2021.

And the coin needed less than a month to provide those returns. Much like Dogecoin, SHIB has plummeted since reaching its all-time high. Considering its price has lost so much of its value, investors might be wondering if now’s the time to buy Shiba Inu.

8. Cronos

The market has revealed the extent that native exchange token pumps such as BNB of Binance can provide. Cronos (CRO) is the native token of Crypto.com, a popular crypto exchange.

Cryptocurrency exchanges tend to pump their coins to millions of their users, and the market has already seen CRO spike more than 1,000% in a few months during 2021. CRO is currently trading at $0.15.

The Verdict

All the penny crypto we featured have provided massive pumps, but we found Tamadoge and Battle Infinity to be extremely popular. Tamadoge has raised millions of dollars within weeks of its presale, and Battle Infinity’s presale sold out within 24 days.

Now, investors have a chance to get in on Battle Infinity by investing in IBAT on PancakeSwap.

 

 

 

 

11 seconds ago |