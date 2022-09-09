7 Best Metaverse Crypto Coins to Invest in 2022

McKinsey & Co. recently released a report claiming that the metaverse could have a market cap of more than $5 trillion by 2030. With the shift towards web 3.0 and metaverse-based projects, in this guide we take a closer look at the 7 best metaverse crypto coins to invest in this year.
7 Best Metaverse Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2022
1. Tamadoge
At the top of our list of the best metaverse cryptocurrency projects to buy is Tamadoge. The Tamadoge (TAMA) token is the native cryptocurrency of the Tamaverse – a play-to-earn (P2E) platform where players can earn crypto rewards on a virtual ecosystem.
Tamadoge members can purchase Tamadoge pets, which are virtual avatars with unique characteristics, weaknesses and advantages. Each pet is minted as an NFT using smart contract functionality – making it a tradable investment.
The NFT pets can be bought on the Tama store with TAMA tokens – with 5% of each transaction being burnt. This is a part of the team’s long-term objective of creating a deflationary token – launching with a total supply of 2 billion coins.
Furthermore, Tamadoge looks to develop an AR app – where players can wear VR headgear to access the Tamaverse more easily. Tamadoge is available to buy on presale – after completing its beta presale hard cap target of $2 million in 10 days.
Tamadoge is looking to accumulate $19 million to complete its presale round, with coins available for $0.0125 per token. One of the best utility tokens, TAMA, is also CoinSniper KYC verified and is audited by Solid Proof.
2. Battle Infinity
Another one of the best metaverse crypto to buy now is the IBAT token – the native cryptocurrency of Battle Infinity. This is a P2E and metaverse game which aims to combine gaming with blockchain technology.
Players can access the Battle Arena – a virtual ecosystem where all characters and items have been minted as NFTs via ERC 721 smart protocols. In the Battle Arena, platform members can play using VR headsets.
Another P2E feature is the IBAT Premier League – the world’s first NFT-based sports fantasy league. Players can create their own fantasy teams and compete with each other to earn IBAT as rewards.
The IBAT token is a multi-utility token that can also be swapped with other cryptos on the IBAT Battle Infinity’s decentralized exchange (DEX). Another use case is the IBAT Battle Stake – a staking platform which allows IBAT holders to earn interest on their tokens.
IBAT completed its 90-day presale in 24 days.
3. Lucky Block
Lucky Block is a relatively new NFT competitions project which has plans on the later phases of its roadmap to incorporate some metaverse gaming aspects for its players.
Lucky Block uses decentralized protocols to provide transparency via its NFT-based competition platform. Players can participate in main draws, and weekly NFT draws – with a chance to receive a $50,000 payout.
Lucky Block maintains its network and settles transactions in LBLOCK – the native cryptocurrency of the site. LBLOCK launched in January 2022 and gained 1,100% within two weeks of launch. Furthermore, LBLOCK released a new V2 token – an ERC-20-based token which is deployed on centralized exchanges (CEXs).
After being deployed on LBank and Uniswap, LBLOCK is becoming a more globally accessible coin and can potentially see higher trading volumes and price increases in 2022.
LBLOCK also has an upcoming listing on Gate.io in September, which is ranked #5 on CoinMarketCap’s ranking of crypto exchanges by trading volume. That listing on a tier 1 crypto exchange could see LBLOCK retest its former highs.
4. Ethereum
Ethereum is an open-sourced and decentralized platform which incentivizes web 3.0 developers by deploying smart contracts. This function facilitates the deployment of various DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols, NFTs and other DApps, making it a popular hub in the metaverse sector.
Notably, Ethereum is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin, with a market cap in excess of $230 billion. Furthermore, Ethereum is expecting to undergo an ‘ETH 2.0’ upgrade – which is expected to solve many scalability and network issues on the network.
5. Decentraland
The Decentaland platform became one of the most popular metaverse-based cryptocurrency projects in 2021. This is a decentralized project that lets players buy, sell and trade real estate in a virtual ecosystem.
Platform members can access thousands of LAND pieces on Decentraland – each of which has been minted as NFTs. All the NFT land pieces can be bought, sold and traded with MANA – one of the best emerging cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022.
MANA holders can also earn voting rights depending on the size of their holdings and participate in the MANA DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations).
6. Yearn.finance
Yearn.finance (YFI) is emerging as one of the best metaverse and web 3.0 cryptos to invest in 2022. This decentralized cryptocurrency is an aggregator service for DeFi investors and provides loans and credit checks in a decentralized way to investors. Thus, investors can access fiat-based solutions using the cryptocurrency – including cryptocurrency loans at competitive APY (Annual Percentage Yield).
Notably, YFI aims to be a deflationary token with a limited supply of 36,000 tokens. The token made an ATH of $93,000 in 2021 before correcting throughout 2022.
7. Sandbox
Sandbox has emerged as one of the best metaverse and play-to-earn cryptos in the last few years. Similar to Minecraft, Sandbox aims to be an open-world game where players can build on a virtual ecosystem and use web 3.0 features to earn crypto rewards.
Notably, Sandbox will allow players to buy pieces of virtual items and land on the metaverse – with $1 million worth of tokens already bought. Investors can buy and trade in the Sandbox environment with SAND – the native crypto token.
Penny cryptos have tremendous upside potential because of their low price. Some crypto projects may provide investors with high returns in 2022.
8 Best Penny Crypto for High Returns
1. Tamadoge
A major NFT project that’s currently in presale is Tamadoge. It’s a play to earn game that enables players to reach the top of the leaderboard by feeding, grooming and minting digital pets. The platform’s native token is Tamadoge, which has utility, unlike most meme coins.
Players can redeem their rewards for other currencies and also stand to make capital gains due to the coin’s deflationary nature. Only 2 billion tokens are in supply, and the developers burn 5% of all the tokens spent in the ecosystem.
The presale has been running for only a few weeks and more than $13 million has already been raised. Thanks to the high demand for Tamadoge, it will be listed on LBank and Uniswap. That’s a centralized and decentralized exchange imminent listing.
The listings will provide Tamadoge (TAMA) tokens with increased exposure, and higher demand can result in higher prices. Since this penny crypto is already priced low, it has tremendous upside potential.
Stay in touch with this cheap cryptocurrency’s latest developments by subscribing to the Tamadoge Telegram channel (admins will not DM subscribers first).
2. Battle Infinity
Another low price crypto is Battle Infinity. During its presale, IBAT was priced at $0.0015. But the presale for this NFT crypto project proved to be so popular that it sold out within 24 days of launch. The next best place for investors to buy IBAT is on PancakeSwap.
IBAT’s listing on PancakeSwap was moved forward to 17 August 2022. Battle Infinity founder Suresh Joshi went all out to make the IBAT initial coin offering (ICO) a massive event.
Joshi stated: “I can confirm today that Irfan Pathan, the international cricketer, and Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe turned actress Urvashi Rautela, will be joining me at our Battle Infinity launch party in Delhi on Wednesday.”
Battle Infinity is one of the best cryptos under $1 because it provides players entertainment on six platforms while enabling them to earn rewards. But this NFT game also rewards highly active players from its global staking pool with IBAT tokens.
Investors can get the latest developments about IBAT by subscribing to the Battle Infinity Telegram channel.
Update – At the time of writing IBAT launched on PancakeSwap and pumped from $0.0024 to $0.01, an over 450% gain and more when measured from its presale price of $0.0015.
3. Lucky Block
The great thing about Lucky Block is that it provides token holders with several ways to earn. Holding LBLOCK enables investors to partake in prize draws on this NFT competition platform. And massive prizes are up for grabs such as $1 million in Bitcoin, a Lamborghini and even video game consoles such as PS5s.
The other way that Lucky Block investors can benefit is by the potential capital gains that LBLOCK may provide. It has already proven that it can go on massive bull runs, largely due to its listings on major exchanges. Besides listings on LBank and MEXC, LBLOCK will be listed next on Gate.io.
The Gate.io listing is due for mid-September 2022 and will feature the V2 LBLOCK token, which has no tax but has low transaction fees. That listing will reveal if this coin will pump again, but its platform’s ongoing developments are constantly growing this project.
4. XRP
The definition of penny assets is those trading under $5. XRP, a native token of Ripple, is trading at around $0.39. The highest price that XRP reached was around $3.30 during an epic bull run in 2018, resulting in investors receiving more than 2,000% returns.
XRP hasn’t gone on a massive rally in 2021 like Bitcoin and Ethereum, yet it has managed to firmly hold a spot in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The major hurdle it has to overcome is the SEC lawsuit. Despite that, XRP managed to pump more than 600% during the 2021 rally.
5. Stellar Lumens
Investors who prefer an alternative to XRP because they’re worried about its lawsuit can opt for Stellar Lumens (XLM). This crypto project also provides cross-border payments with extremely low fees and fast transaction times.
It takes mere seconds to transfer XLM across the world and costs a fraction of a penny. No need to fill out forms, visit an exchange shop or wait days for a transfer. Stellar Lumens simplifies that process from the comfort of one’s home.
6. Dogecoin
Whether the market views Dogecoin as a joke or a meme coin is irrelevant. What matters is the returns that it can provide. And it has shown that its price can pump massively. During the 2021 rally, Dogecoin pumped more than 10,000%.
Returns such as that aren’t seen often, and Elon Musk’s endorsements have definitely helped. Dogecoin has crashed since its all-time high, so could another pump be imminent?
7. Shiba Inu
Following in the footsteps of Dogecoin is another meme coin, Shiba Inu. It doesn’t really have much utility, but SHIB’s marketing team did a fantastic job at hyping up this coin. The result was Shiba Inu pumping just over 1,000% in October 2021.
And the coin needed less than a month to provide those returns. Much like Dogecoin, SHIB has plummeted since reaching its all-time high. Considering its price has lost so much of its value, investors might be wondering if now’s the time to buy Shiba Inu.
8. Cronos
The market has revealed the extent that native exchange token pumps such as BNB of Binance can provide. Cronos (CRO) is the native token of Crypto.com, a popular crypto exchange.
Cryptocurrency exchanges tend to pump their coins to millions of their users, and the market has already seen CRO spike more than 1,000% in a few months during 2021. CRO is currently trading at $0.15.
The Verdict
All the penny crypto we featured have provided massive pumps, but we found Tamadoge and Battle Infinity to be extremely popular. Tamadoge has raised millions of dollars within weeks of its presale, and Battle Infinity’s presale sold out within 24 days.
Now, investors have a chance to get in on Battle Infinity by investing in IBAT on PancakeSwap.
The North Korea Team used over 1200 different crypto addresses for hacking.
As per the Chainalysis team, groups connected to North Korea have stolen about $1 billion from DeFi Protocols.
US authorities have faced a hack of cryptocurrency worth $30 million worth of funds from the play-to-earn game Axie Infinity, which is linked with the North Korean hackers. And this is not a new thing. Lots of hacks are happening daily and most people are facing hard times due to these hacks.
The North Korea-linked team started withdrawal transactions, the firm claimed, using over 12,000 different crypto addresses to date, the first for 173,600 ether (ETH) and the last for 25.5 million USD Coin (USDC)
The Chainalysis team has estimated that in 2022 the North Korea-linked groups have stolen approximately $1 billion of cryptocurrency from DeFi protocols. The firm’s director of investigations said We’re positive this won’t be the last time cryptocurrency stolen by a North Korean hacking team has been retrieved.
Recovery of Hacked Funds
In March, more than $600 million from the Ronin Network was stolen. Ronin Network was a sidechain built for the play-to-earn game Axie Infinity. Chainalysis reported that five of the nine private keys held by the transaction validators for Ronin Network’s cross-chain bridge were hacked by the North Korea-affiliated hacking group Lazarus Group.
As per Plante, the seizures represent roughly 10% of the total funds stolen from Axie Infinit and Chainalysis had such a hand in them by using advanced tracing techniques to follow stolen funds to cash out points and dealing directly with law enforcement and industry players to quickly freeze funds.
It was an honor to speak at #AxieCon and share the successful recovery of $30M in crypto that was stolen from the Ronin Bridge. In these hack investigations it is a long road to recovery. But the Axie Infinity community is strong and we will continue to partner in this fight. https://t.co/V0lwrOtThr
As per the director of investigations, one of the most concerning trends in cryptocurrency crime at the present is the dramatic increase in funds taken from DeFi protocols, particularly cross-chain bridges.
The Ethereum market activity remains bullish, and ETH bulls have broken loose which is good news for investors, who are optimistic about the potential effects of one of the biggest events in the crypto world – the Merge – because it is so close at hand.
Recent numbers indicate that the price of ETH has settled into a range between $1,614 and $1,679. When compared to the previous analysis, which suggested that the crypto traded between $1,595 and $1,655, this is a significant increase.
Breaking the aforementioned level on the hourly chart would signal strong bullish momentum, potentially taking prices to $1,800. Market watchers predicted that bulls in the Ethereum market would try to reclaim the $1,950 high reached on August 17.
Chart: TradingView.com
Ethereum (ETH) Finds Stability At $1,700
As of this writing, $1,670 is acting as a strong barrier, and $1,612 is responding as a solid entrenchment. In any case, the price seems to have found stability around $1,700.
The Relative Strength Index for ETH is also very healthy right now. Positioned roughly in the middle of the gauge. To put it another way, the coin is neither being overbought nor oversold right now. In light of this, it’s possible that investors are feeling upbeat.
This price movement is currently positive. Even though a sudden decline occurred on September 7, the bulls were able to thwart the bears’ attempt to drive the price lower. Since the aforementioned decline, the price of ETH has skyrocketed, surpassing the previous ceiling of $1,611.
Similarly, Ethereum’s CCI numbers are skyrocketing. As of this writing, the CCI for ETH is 349. A very strong buy signal for both traders and investors.
Bulls Have $1,900 On Their Crosshair
In addition, the previous analysis placed the bulls’ most likely objective in the $1,900 range. With the availability of real-time data, ETH’s upward momentum just gained additional strength as it broke through the $1,675 ceiling.
If this optimistic momentum keeps going, the June and July sell-offs will become a footnote in ETH’s history books.
The bulls may have succeeded in pushing the price higher and maintaining its momentum. However, as any market has demonstrated, market performance is extremely speculative. This recent performance could be a precursor to an even greater decline.
As market bulls continue their ascent, this may be the only thing that can sustain investors and traders over the long term.
ETH total market cap at $208 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.comFeatured image from Coinpedia, chart from TradingView.com
BTC registered a sudden increase of 4.92% in the past 24 hours.
Major altcoins have also attained a significant price increase.
After witnessing a continuous collapse in the bearish market, Bitcoin (BTC) has climbed to $20,000 again. Over the past few days, the market dominator was going through a tremendous downfall. Even so, the coin started to witness a positive momentum again by registering a notable uplift during the past 24 hours.
According to CMC, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is $20,226.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35,984,764,261 at the time of writing. However, BTC has increased by nearly 4.92% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, Bitcoin has a circulating supply of 19,145,237.00 BTC.
The Sudden Price Surge
During the past week, Bitcoin witnessed a constant up and down in the crypto market. The coin suffered from a significant fall of around $18,702.59. However, BTC again turned to a gearing way with an impressive price surge. At the same time, Bitcoin holds 38.2% dominance in the market. However, Ethereum holds 20.4% dominance.
Along with Bitcoin, the prominent altcoins are showing a green signal in the market. The second largest coin, Ethereum (ETH) is now trading at around $1,705.82 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20,356,191,216. ETH has increased by nearly 4.37% in the last 24 hours, as per CMC.
Moreover, the other leading coins like XRP (4.86%), Cardano (3.63%), Solana (8.63%), Dogecoin (3.47%), and Shiba Inu (2.76%) also attained a sudden rise in the past 24 hours. Broadly, the major coins obtained a steady increase during the past 24 hours.
One way to get in early on the top altcoins is by investing in the best presale crypto investments of 2022. Since presales are the first stage of a crypto token’s investment process, investors can get in early and potentially experience high growth on their assets.
This guide will review the 7 best altcoins to watch and invest in during presale in 2022.
7 Best Altcoin Presales to Invest in 2022
The top altcoin presales will provide investors with cryptos offering multiple use-cases at a low price. Here is the list of 7 potential altcoin presales to buy in 2022.
1. Tamadoge
We recommend Tamadoge (TAMA) as the best altcoin to buy during the presale in 2022. This is a play-to-earn (P2E) platform which lets participants earn in-game crypto rewards. An NFT interoperable crypto network, Tamadoge mints virtual dog-like avatars as NFTs using smart contract functionality.
Players can breed these characters and use them to compete with other players for points on a monthly leaderboard. The top performers are rewarded with TAMA – the native cryptocurrency of Tamadoge. Tamadoge pets are purchased with TAMA on the Tama store – where 5% of all tokens spent are burnt.
The platform recently met its beta cap targets of $2 million in 10 days and is looking to collect a total of $19 million during the presale phase.
Hosting one of the best crypto airdrops, Tamadoge is giving away $100,000 to one lucky TAMA presale investor (minimum $100 TAMA investment). With a token supply of 2 billion, 20% of all coins have been reserved for future CEX and DEX listings. LBank, a popular CEX, recently tweeted confirming their plans to deploy Tamadoge once the presale ends.
This cryptocurrency has also been CoinSniper KYC verified and is audited by Solid Proof.
Join the Tamadoge Telegram Channel to stay updated with all the latest news and information related to this new crypto project. Telegram admins will never DM you first, beware of impersonators and use the pinned messages for official info.
2. Battle Infinity
The next on our list for altcoins to watch during presale is Battle Infinity – another P2E gaming platform. With Battle Infinity, players can participate in multiple P2E features such as the IBAT Premier League – an NFT-based sports fantasy league.
Another interesting in-game element is the Battle Arena – a virtual ecosystem where players take the form of virtually created avatars – which have been minted using ERC 721 smart protocols. NFTs can be purchased using IBAT – Battle Infinity’s native cryptocurrency.
Players buy IBAT from the Battle Swap, PancakeSwap but also LBank. Notably, the IBAT token concluded its 90-day presale in 24 days. Now, investors are eager to invest in IBAT.
Similar to TAMA, Battle Infinity’s IBAT has also been audited by Solid Prood and KYC verified by CoinSniper. To get the latest updates, subscribe to Battle Infinity’s Telegram channel. Telegram admins will never DM you first, beware of impersonators and use the pinned messages for official info.
3. Lucky Block
Lucky Block is an NFT-based competition platform where players can participate in weekly main draws and NFT draws to earn up to $50,000. At the centre of the ecosystem is LBLOCK – the main utility token.
After completing its presale early, LBLOCK launched its ICO in January 2022 – soaring by 1,100% in two weeks of going live. Furthermore, the LBLOCK price pumped by 24% on August 14th 2022. Lucky Block recently launched a second version of the token – an ERC-20 protocol which will be used primarily for CEXs.
LBLOCK’s V2 token was deployed on CEXs, including MEXC and LBank – which has led to the ongoing price increases.
Lucky Block also has an upcoming listing on Gate.io in September, which is ranked 5th on CoinMarketCap’s ranking of crypto exchanges by trading volume.
That listing on a tier 1 crypto exchange could see LBLOCK retest its ATH – so while this may not be a currently active presale, it has some upcoming bullish catalysts in the coming months.
4. Dad Bods Token
The Dad Bods (DADBODS) token is a new altcoin created in 2022 as a beginner cryptocurrency investment opportunity. The crypto platform envisions creating an ecosystem for supporting NFT creation by artists and also creating a merchandise line.
The tradable NFTs and merchandise lines will eventually be traded with DADBODS – the native crypto token. Currently, DADBODS is allowing investors to buy the token on presale – with 170 million coins available to purchase in this round. In total, DADBODS has a total token supply of 10 billion.
With a hard cap target of 200 BNB, DADBODS has already collected more than 40% of its targets. Investors can head to the CoinSniper presale website to learn more about DADBODS.
5. Seed Collector (WORDS)
Next on our list for top altcoins to watch during presale is WORDS – the native cryptocurrency of a post-apocalyptic zombie game known as the ‘Seed Collector’. Players are hired by ‘seed phrase recovery units’, and their task is to retrieve the recovery phases of other clients.
The top performers in the game can earn the chance to earn rewards in BNB, ETH and MATIC. WORDS will be launching on presale on August 17th, with a presale cap of 3 billion tokens and a total supply of 10 billion.
Interested investors can begin trading with a minimum buy amount of 0.2 BNB and a max of 2 BNB.
6. Baby Ape Coin
ApeCoin emerged as one of the best new altcoins and the official utility token of Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC), one of the most popular NFT collections. However, investors who missed out on the success of the ApeCoin ICO can invest in Baby Ape Coin (BAPE) – a BEP-20 token that looks to leverage the success of the meme coin brand.
The BAPE token offers static rewards, which promotes long-term holding. 15% tax is levied on selling or swapping $BAPE, of which 4% is distributed back to token holders, and 11% is used for marketing and liquidity.
7. EstateX
Another pick for the best altcoin presale to watch is EstateX. This is an upcoming decentralized crypto project that aims to make real estate investing very transparent and accessible on a global scale.
EstateX offers fractional sharing opportunities for properties – meaning that multiple people can hold shares of one property. Shares of the properties can be bought and sold with ESX – the native cryptocurrency of this project.
Finally, the EstateX project has the potential to become one of the best DAO crypto projects for 2022, as holding the ESX token gives voting rights to token holders as well.
The largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced that it was backing a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday. Coinbase claims that this backing will help to prevent sanctions prohibiting Americans from Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency mixer that is suspected of assisting hackers in money laundering for cybercrime.
Six users of Ethereum blockchain and cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash sued the Treasury Department for violating their constitutional rights to free speech and exceeding its power by shutting down the cryptocurrency exchange.
Tornado filed a lawsuit after the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the cryptocurrency mixer last month. The sanction claims that, Tornado Cash had allegedly laundered virtual currency worth more than $7 billion.
Since August 8, Under the legal action taken by the U.S. Treasury Department, the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash has prohibited for U.S. people and organizations to engage with the authorized Tornado Cash smart contract addresses on the blockchain.