8 Best Crypto on Reddit to Buy and Explore in 2022

When it comes to investing, looking for the best crypto to buy right now Reddit can be a solid strategy.

Throughout this guide, we’ll take a look at eight of the best crypto to buy right now Reddit and provide a guide detailing how to purchase our top choice. Let’s begin.

Best Crypto on Reddit to Buy – Our Picks

Each of the projects below has been chosen as it offers utility and plenty of upside potential.

Tamadoge – Overall Best Crypto on Reddit Battle Infinity – P2E Gaming Ecosystem with Explosive Potential Lucky Block – NFT Competitions Platform Primed to Explode Loopring – Layer-2 Ethereum Scaling Solution Nexo – Crypto Loans and Yielding Platform ApeCoin – Yuga Labs Affiliated Cryptocurrency Hedera – Enterprise-Grade Layer-1 Blockchain Monero – Privacy-Focused Crypto Project

Best Crypto on Reddit to Buy – Reviewed

Finding crypto set to explode doesn’t have to be difficult. We’ve rounded up and reviewed eight of the projects most likely to experience parabolic growth in the near future.

Tamadoge – Overall Best Crypto on Reddit

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a presale crypto bringing utility to meme coins through the creation of an engaging and rewarding play-to-earn game.

Within a Metaverse world called the Tamaverse, players can explore, communicate, and raise Tamadoge pets. Each 3D-animated pet is tokenized and can be upgraded using items from the Tamadoge store. When a pet levels up, the player is rewarded with Dogepoints, increasing their leaderboard ranking. The higher a player is ranked, the larger their share of the rewards pool.

As Tamadoge features a supply of just 2 billion tokens as well as a 5% burn rate on in-store transactions, the value of TAMA is likely to grow exponentially over the long-term. Furthermore, TAMA already has a confirmed listing on the LBank exchange, meaning that once the presale is over the token could explode.

By appealing to casual gamers as well as crypto enthusiasts, Tamadoge has the potential to capture a massive audience for its game. As most crypto games tend to neglect casual users, this could help Tamadoge to build up a huge user base.

Tamadoge is an extremely promising project that could be the best crypto Reddit. It’s currently in presale but the price per TAMA will slowly increase as tokens are sold so it’s worth getting in early. Check out the Tamadoge Telegram for more information (admins will never message first).

Battle Infinity – P2E Gaming Ecosystem with Explosive Potential

Battle Infinity (IBAT) is a P2E gaming ecosystem blending DeFi and NFTs. The project has been a massive hit with investors selling out its presale, raising 16,500 BNB. IBAT token will be listed on PancakeSwap August 17th, so investors have another chance to buy.

The Battle Infinity ecosystem consists of six primary features. A fantasy sports league, a Metaverse arena, a collection of P2E games, a decentralized exchange (DEX), an NFT marketplace, and a staking platform.

With Battle Infinity providing investors with a wide range of features that complement one another, it’s likely to keep a greater amount of value within the IBAT ecosystem rather than going to third parties like OpenSea.

As Battle Infinity has created a strong community and high demand for the IBAT token, the PancakeSwap listing will likely prompt IBAT to shoot up in value, attracting more investors. With this crypto set to explode, it’s worth checking out Battle Infinity and joining the IBAT Telegram group.

Update – IBAT exploded 4.5x within minutes of its listing, a 6x gain relative to the presale price, before a correction.

IBAT price chart on launch day

Lucky Block – NFT Competitions Platform Primed to Explode

Lucky Block (LBLOCK) is the only NFT competition platform where everyone’s a winner. The project uses blockchain technology to create a fair and efficient system.

Competitions on the Lucky Block platform are entered by purchasing the relevant NFT from leading marketplace NFT launchpad. Prizes range from $1 million in Bitcoin to World Cup Tickets or a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT, so there’s something for everyone.

Even after a competition has ended the NFT doesn’t lose its value. Each day, the holder will receive a portion of the rewards pool, giving each NFT both immediate and long-term value.

Toward the end of July, Lucky Block transitioned from the BEP standard to ERC. This has enabled the project to be listed on centralized exchanges. The first listing, on MEXC, caused the token to rise by around 400% in the days prior. A new listing on Gate.io has recently been announced for mid-September so it’s the perfect time to stock up on tokens.

With a stream of listings planned for the future, Lucky Block is perhaps the best crypto to buy right now Reddit. Join the Lucky Block Discord community to hear about the next big listing before anyone else.

Loopring – Layer-2 Ethereum Scaling Solution

Ethereum has long been plagued with scalability and gas fee issues but layer-2 Ethereum roll-up Loopring (LRC) could change that.

By acting as a layer on top of Ethereum, Loopring benefits from the network’s decentralization and security while also being able to add extra features. In order to reduce fees and improve scalability, Loopring bundles transactions together off-chain to be simultaneously settled at a later time on-chain.

Loopring has constantly been regarded as one of the best crypto to buy right now Reddit and it’s only improving so we could see it become the next cryptocurrency to explode.

Nexo – Crypto Loans and Yielding Platform

Nexo (NEXO) is a platform enabling investors to receive loans and earn rewards using crypto.

The project provides crypto investors with immediate access to fiat loans using the crypto as collateral, helping to avoid issues with capital gains. Investors can also NEXO as well as other cryptos to earn rewards by locking up their holdings.

Overall, the project fulfills a real need within the crypto space and has been a big hit with Redditors.

ApeCoin – Yuga Labs Affiliated Cryptocurrency

ApeCoin (APE) is a new cryptocurrency created in part by the team responsible for the BAYC NFT collection.

APE acts as a governance token for the ApeDAO allowing the community to govern the APE ecosystem. Investors can vote on updates to the project, treasury spending, and more.

With Yuga Labs projects tending to take off, ApeCoin is one of the best crypto to buy right now Reddit.

Hedera – Enterprise-Grade Layer-1 Blockchain

Hedera (HBAR) is an enterprise-grade blockchain perfect for dApps.

The Hedera network can handle a far higher throughput than networks like Ethereum. This allows it to settle transactions quickly and cheaply.

The project has picked up traction recently for its use in dApps and Web3 applications, meaning it could be the best crypto to invest in 2022.

Monero – Privacy-Focused Crypto Project

Monero (XMR) is privacy-centric crypto that allows users to send funds anonymously.

In order to guarantee anonymity, Monero obscures key data (amount, addresses, etc) on every transaction. With Monero adhering to the crypto ethos, it’s become quite popular in recent years.

It was reported recently that Monero sees as much as 25% of the volume Bitcoin does. With figures like this, XMR could be the best crypto to buy right now Reddit.