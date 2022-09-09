News
A grieving Longville man walks the Appalachian Trail to help the church convert to solar power
MINNEAPOLIS– The journey of life takes us on a variety of different paths. The current path for a 78-year-old man from Longville is the Appalachian Trail.
In March, Egon Overgaard decided to hike the entire trail. It started in Georgia and it’s nearing completion in Maine.
Sitting comfortably at mile marker 1760, Overgaard had a few minutes to reflect on how far he’s come. And not just the nearly 2,000 miles he’s covered, but also the heartbreak he’s trying to leave behind.
“In my mind, she was as close to a perfect person as I knew she was,” he said.
Overgaard had spent the past few years caring for Carol, his 57-year-old wife who was battling a terminal illness. When she died last winter, he was lost, until he found a new purpose.
He remembered the Appalachian Trail from his time in the Navy, and the walk seemed like good therapy.
“I don’t know why it came to me but it happened,” he said.
Some people go for walks to clear their heads. Overgaard’s drive took him through the eastern part of the United States, through snow, sleet, rain and unforgiving sunshine.
He slept in tents, he forged hills and sometimes even had to climb rocks. Walking the entire trail is like walking the distance equivalent to 15 Mount Everest.
“Pennsylvania was strewn with rocks and each one moved when you set foot on them,” he said.
His favorite states have been Virginia and New Jersey.
There is also another reason why Egon does this. His Lutheran church in Longville is trying to convert to solar energy. They think they can save a lot of money while helping the environment. This trek helps raise funds for this project.
“I think solar power is part of that future, so if there’s anything I can do to help, I’m more than willing to do it,” he said.
He travels an average of 15 to 17 miles a day, and every night he and the people who travel with him eat like it’s their job to consume food. But Overgaard knows that every step he takes is one step closer to solar and one step closer to shutting down. Like so many others on the trail, he walks to heal.
“It’s a change in my life. I guess I’m ready to accept that,” he said.
He hiked with two other people, although he spent a lot of time alone on the trail. Whenever they arrive in a city, they stay in motels so they can shower.
In the end, Egon will have crossed 14 states. WCCO learned he traveled to Maine over the weekend.
News
News
Dolphins coordinator likes Mike McDaniel’s idea of stars playing special teams
As the start of the regular season approaches, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s philosophy of using top playmakers in the return game appears less like posturing and more like his actual plan, beginning Sunday when the Dolphins open with the New England Patriots.
He has the backing of special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, who enters his 20th season coaching special teams in the NFL.
“I agree with Mike. You can’t buy insurance on everything,” Crossman said of weighing out the injury risk for stars on special teams. “You see the random, odd stuff of guys cooking in the kitchen and they drop a knife and it hits their foot and they miss 10 days. Are we not allowed to eat?
“Everything we do is about trying to win the game. Based on who plays, when they play, how they play, it’s all trying to win the football game.”
On Wednesday, McDaniel said, in reply to the injury notion: “Hey, this just in: Every single play, people are trying to tackle you. Why are special teams any different from throwing a screen?”
On the Dolphins’ depth chart, they list wide receiver Tyreek Hill as the starting punt returner and running back Raheem Mostert as top kick returner. Jaylen Waddle is the backup for both. Safety Jevon Holland is also listed as a punt-return option, and running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene are there for kick returns.
“They’re all very good football players. They’re all very skilled athletes,” Crossman said. “They all have great history with the ball in their hands — some of them in the National Football League, some of them in college — but they’re all outstanding football players, and they’re great team players.”
When it comes to kick-coverage units, Crossman named cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Elijah Campbell, linebackers Sam Eguavoen, Andrew Van Ginkel and Duke Riley, wide receiver Trent Sherfield, tight ends Durham Smythe and Cethan Carter and fullback Alec Ingold as players he has been impressed with in their roles heading into the season.
“We feel like we’ve got a good nucleus,” Crossman said. “Now, it’s playing together.”
On the recent addition of veteran special teamer Justin Bethel: “He’ll have a role, just like he has throughout his career. He’ll be a primary player, I believe, when he’s playing. He understands his role.”
Against the Patriots, Miami will face perennial Pro Bowl gunner Matthew Slater.
“A player that’s just been outstanding,” Crossman said. “My favorite thing about playing against Matthew is you have to be on your details. He’s going to know you and have studied you. It’s a chess match. It’s been a wonderful chess match being able to play against him over his career.
“You better be aware of where he is and what he’s doing because he’s going to be drilled down on his role, and he’s going to excel at it.”
Flowers’ role
Edge defender Trey Flowers will make his Dolphins debut on Sunday against his former team in the Patriots. Getting signed right before roster cut-down day, Miami defensive coordinator Josh Boyer wants Flowers to be versatile in the team’s scheme, playing both defensive end and outside linebacker.
“We’re going to try to make him multiple and do different things,” Boyer said. “Extremely hard worker, very intelligent. He’s one of those guys that’s early in the building, out late. There’s some carryover with techniques, fundamentals that he knows and understands when he was with us in New England. He was with [Patriots assistant] Matt [Patricia] in Detroit.”
Flowers played mostly at defensive end early in his career before finding a greater split of reps at outside linebacker in recent years.
“Trey’s biggest asset is probably versatility and familiarity with a lot of the scheme stuff,” said defensive line coach Austin Clark. “He’s a guy that plays hard, plays with great technique, and he’s got a knack for taking the ball away.”
Added Boyer: “His play style and his demeanor is a great fit for our locker room.”
Injury updates
The Dolphins again had perfect attendance at Thursday’s practice, but nose tackle Raekwon Davis was added to the injury report as a limited participant.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (quad) was upgraded from limited on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday, a positive sign that he will indeed play in the opener against the Patriots. Running backs Chase Edmonds (groin) and Myles Gaskin (neck) were also full participants after being limited on Wednesday.
Fullback Alec Ingold (hamstring) and cornerback Nik Needham (quad) were seen working out on the side during early portions and remained limited. Others limited: Running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), safety Eric Rowe (pectoral) and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (illness). Tackle Terron Armstead and edge rusher Melvin Ingram remained limited for veteran rest.
()
News
2 sheriff’s deputies killed while executing warrant, barricaded suspect: Police
Two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies were killed while executing a warrant and a suspect is barricaded, officials said Thursday night.
“Two @CobbSheriff deputies died tonight in the line of duty while serving warrants,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “SWAT and FAST teams are on scene. Suspect is barricaded.”
“We will release additional information, including the names of deceased MPs, as it becomes available,” the office added.
This is a developing story. Please check for updates.
ABC News
News
Chicago Bears President Ted Philips promises ‘first-class experience’ for fans during meeting where team reveals more details about plans for Arlington Heights stadium
The Chicago Bears generated keen interest from fans and non-fans alike Thursday for a presentation of plans for a new domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights.
Team officials drew applause when they said the stadium would be enclosed, and that the team would not negotiate renovations at Soldier Field while pursuing the Arlington deal.
Bears Chairman George Halas McCaskey noted that many members of the McCaskey family that own the team have lived in the northwest suburbs, including Arlington Heights.
“We want to be good neighbors,” McCaskey told the crowd. “We want what’s best for the community.”
The multibillion dollar project could take 10 years or more to complete, McCaskey said. He said the team would need government funding to help make the project become a reality.
“The Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction,” he said. “However … we will need help.”
Without infrastructure support and “property tax certainty,” he said, “the project as described tonight will not be able to move forward.”
Bears President Ted Philips promised a “first-class experience” for fans, and to incorporate public feedback into the plans.
The plan also potentially includes higher-density multifamily residential buildings and lower density townhomes officials said, with buildings typically reaching four to eight stories near the adjacent Metra train station.
People lined up two hours ahead of time for the 7 p.m. meeting, and the crowd stretched around the building and out to the parking lot of John Hersey High School in the northwest suburb.
Before the meeting started, those attending raised concerns about property taxes, traffic, and preserving the racetrack on the site of Arlington International Racecourse.
A handful of political advocates worked the line, handing out pamphlets encouraging residents to get involved in efforts to prevent public money from going into the proposed redevelopment.
“Property taxes are my main concern,” said Justin Hegy, 37, of Palatine, who lives about a mile from the site, and wore a Bears shirt to the meeting. “Our property taxes keep going up every year.”
If taxes stayed the same, Hegy said, as a Bears fan, “I’d love it if they were in my backyard. I’ll ride my bike to the game.”
Lisa Miller had taken time off of her job at Whole Foods to get in line before 5 p.m. She is a Palatine resident, but said she lives next to the racetrack and has fond memories of spending time there as a child growing up in Arlington Heights.
Miller told the Tribune she remembered watching and crying when the track burned down in 1985, and watching its reconstruction. She bought her house in part because it looked out onto the track, she said.
She said she wanted to see the Bears pay attention to parking and traffic in the neighborhood surrounding the site.
“I want kids to be able to walk in my neighborhood,” she said. “During any big huge racetrack events, that was not the case.”
She is opposed to public money funding the development, including the proposed entertainment district. But if the project moves ahead, she said she would want to see “local farm-to-table restaurants” and smaller community events, like a farmers’ market, at the facility once it was built.
Miller also said she wanted to see the Bears continue the tradition of having fireworks on July 4th.
“I bought my house, if I walk out to the end of my driveway, I could see the fireworks every Fourth of July,” she said. “And that would be really great if the Bears were to continue that tradition.”
Linda Gaio lives “a seven-minute walk” from the site. She said she’d heard a lot about how the proposal would increase the value of her home, but was skeptical. “My increased home value doesn’t mean anything unless I sell my house,” she said.
Gaio had two main questions for the Bears. One was how many of her tax dollars would fund the project.
“I want to know if this is going to cost us anything,” she said. She wanted to know “if they could give us some sort of documentation, or maybe there’s some website or something where we could check the progress of these talks and the negotiations and how it’s gonna affect us residents.”
Gaio’s second concern was whether the team planned to preserve any part of the existing facility.
She said it would be “the cherry on top — highly unlikely — if we could at least keep an element of the historic property, make it into a central arena or grandstand and make that into offices and all that stuff.”
Gerald Barrett, who owns Tugo Tea House in Arlington Heights, said he’s cautiously optimistic about the Bears’ arrival in the village because of the customers it could attract for businesses like his.
“What I’ve seen in the past in some cities, is that these sports centers are like year-round activity centers,” Barrett said. “There’s an opportunity for small businesses in the area to maybe work with the organization, and maybe have a concession year-round.”
He’s not sure about the idea of using taxpayer dollars to help the Bears redevelop the site, but wanted to see more detailed plans before making up his mind.
“If the Bears have the ability to do it on their own, they should do it on their own,” he said.
He said he’d want to see evidence that the redevelopment would benefit the community beyond creating jobs if he were going to support public money into the project.
The team said its “best-in-class” enclosed stadium will be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four.
Team officials also planned to describe their concept for an adjoining entertainment district to include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces.
It’s all proposed for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racecourse, which closed permanently to horse racing last year.In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is vetting various aspects of the preliminary deal before anticipating closing late this year or early next year.
To make a move, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed topping the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears have said they are not negotiating with the city while the team is pursuing the Arlington deal.
The team’s announcement of its plans Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal depends on meeting various requirements, such as, “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.
The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that construction would have a $9 billion economic impact, with subsequent annual stimulus of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion annually.
Economists have frequently questioned such projections, warning that sports stadiums do not typically make a good return on investment for governmental bodies.
Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers, presented a petition to the village board Tuesday, seeking to prohibit public funding for the Bears or any other private development.
The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported the Bears coming to their village but opposed using tax dollars for the move.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort,” but has defended incentives such as tax increment financing, or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenues on the racetrack site to help with the property’s development.
The meeting is merely informational and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposal.
Julian Aguilar was outside the meeting working the line on behalf of Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian political advocacy group that’s organizing a petition to bar public money from going to any business entity looking to set up in Arlington Heights — including the Bears.
He said he’d had a “legit friendly debate” with several of the residents in line.
“There’s a lot of people who think we don’t want the Chicago Bears here,” he said. “Our big thing is just to make sure we protect Arlington Heights taxpayer dollars.”
Regardless, Aguilar said, “It’s going to have a long-term effect on the residents here.”
Check back for updates.
()
News
When to see the Harvest Moon this week
It’s not a super moon this year, but the harvest moon is one of the most famous full moons we see every year, and this year it happens on Saturday.
There is nothing spectacular or even extraordinary about this full moon. In fact, it’s arguably the least interesting full moon we’ve had in months, following four consecutive supermoons dating back to May.
The Harvest Moon traditionally signals the end of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere and has probably the least mysterious nickname of all full moon nicknames. The name dates back to use in Europe and has been documented at least as far back as 1706, according to NASA.
You might see the Harvest Moon called the September Full Moon, but by definition it’s actually the Full Moon that falls closest to the Autumnal Equinox (this year it’s September 22), which means that it sometimes occurs in October.
In Europe, this full moon has also been called the fruit moon or the barley moon, names that again link it to the seasonal autumn harvest in the northern hemisphere. In the Americas, it was also called the corn moon by the Algonquin tribes, always for the same reason.
In 2022, the Harvest Moon will rise on Saturday and, like every full moon, it will rise above the eastern horizon at dusk, shortly after sunset in the west. A day before or after is also a good time to catch this moon as it will appear just as full to the naked eye and create the optical illusion that makes it so huge above the horizon at dusk.
Exactly what makes the full moon so big to the eye when it’s near the horizon at dusk is still debated, but it’s worth stepping outside to see firsthand. Just find a place with a great view to the east and go after the sun goes down.
As always, be sure to share your best photos with me on Twitter: @ericcmack.
CNET
News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ run defense figures to be a key factor against Patriots
Run defense might have been the thing that kept the Miami Dolphins from making the playoffs last year. It also might be the difference between winning and losing when the Dolphins host New England in Sunday’s season opener.
“They’re a very run-oriented team,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said of the Patriots.
You’ll recall the Dolphins got trucked by Tennessee in the next-to-last game of the season last year. The Titans rushed for 198 yards rushing on 40 carries in a 34-3 loss that knocked Miami out of playoff contention. Tennessee’s D’Onta Foreman had a punishing 132 yards on 26 carries to lead the way.
The Dolphins finished 9-8; 10-7 would have earned a wild-card berth.
Most likely Miami’s run defense is in the crosshairs of New England’s offensive game plan.
You can bet the Patriots, who were eighth in rushing last year at 126.5 yards per game, will do their best to exploit any perceived weakness in the Dolphins’ defense, and the two biggest right now are the run defense and the cornerback who replaces Byron Jones [knee].
But let’s talk run defense.
Two of the core pieces to the Dolphins’ run defense are defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis. But they’re not the only ones responsible for making New England one-dimensional.
Run defense, as Boyer said, involves all 11 players.
So throw in the rest of the front seven – defensive linemen and linebackers such as Trey Flowers, Emmanuel Ogbah, Zach Sieler, who seems to make a habit of tackles for loss of yardage, Jaelan Phillips, Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts and everyone else.
They all play a role.
“If one guy is at a gap or out of place,” Boyer said, “there’s a crease there.”
Even in that circumstance there’s a backup. The secondary, led by cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland, should be there.
Do a good job on the back end of the funnel, Boyer said, and a 12- to 15-yard big play becomes a manageable 6- or 8-yard carry.
“We’ve had a couple of runs that have hit big on us,” Boyer said. “I think if you look at it over time we can definitely do a better job on that.”
Boyer and the Dolphins are expecting a steady diet of running plays.
“They’ve got good running backs [Rhamondre] Stevenson, [Damien] Harris,” Boyer said. “I’m sure they’re going to use [wide receiver Ty] Montgomery in certain ways. We’re preparing for [running back] J.J. Taylor if they elevate him from the practice squad.”
Here’s the other thing about stopping the run — do it successfully, and quarterback Mac Jones’ passing game gets affected.
The Patriots are efficient and effective through the air.
“The quarterback does a good job,” Boyer said. “He gets the ball out quickly. He’s very good with this reads. He knows and understands where to go with the ball.”
But the passing game doesn’t exist on its own.
“They set up their play action off their run game,” Boyer said.
So, if the Dolphins stop the run, they can also take away a major aspect of the passing game.
Miami was tied for 13th in run defense last season at 109.8 yards per game. It brought back all 13 players who logged at least five starts.
Among the 187 possible defensive starts from last season [11 players, 17 starts]. Miami returns 178 [95.2%].
There’s two ways to look at the large number of returnees.
One point of view says this run defense will be better because it’ll have another year together. It’ll grow naturally.
The opposing point of view says don’t assume improvement from the same group of guys, changes must be made for the group to improve.
The Dolphins are obviously banking on the former. I’m right there with them on that thought.
“We expect that they’re going to try to run the ball,” Boyer said. “And we’re really looking forward to the challenge this year.”
()
News
The Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Live Updates
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son, Charles, immediately became king.
Here’s what we know about the estate of the British royal family.
King Charles
Born: November 14, 1948
What there is to know: First in the line of succession, Charles was the oldest British monarch in waiting; he has been the heir presumptive since he was 3 years old. As chairman of the Prince’s Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company, and chairman or patron of more than 400 charities, the Prince of Wales is the first royal heir to earn a university degree.
More Key Parents: Diana, Princess of Wales, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996. They had two children together: Princes William and Harry.
Diana died in 1997 following a car accident in Paris, along with her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.
In 2005, the Prince of Wales married Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Born: June 21, 1982
What there is to know: Prince William, successor to the throne after his father Charles, obtained the highest degree – Masmer d’Arta – of all members of the royal family. He served in the military from 2006 to 2013, participating in more than 150 helicopter search and rescue operations.
More Key Parents: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, whom he married in 2011. The couple have three children together: Prince George, 9; Princess Charlotte, 7; and Prince Louis, 4.
The family live in Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom property in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, around 40km from London. The Cambridges’ London residence, Kensington Palace, will remain the family’s primary residence, however, a royal source told CNN in August.
Prince George of Cambridge
Born: July 22, 2013
What there is to know: When Prince George arrived, he became the third heir to the throne. If he becomes king after the reigns of his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William, George will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror.
But for now, he continues to perfect his education: George currently attends Lambrook School near Windsor with his younger sister, Charlotte and younger brother, Louis.
See more here.
Cnn
