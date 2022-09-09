A look at the javelin thrower’s records and accomplishments

Address bulletin
Indian athletics poster Neeraj Chopra made more history on September 8 when he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich. With Chopra taking her career to new heights, here’s a look at her records and accomplishments
Indian athletics poster Neeraj Chopra made more history on September 8 when he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich. With Chopra taking her career to new heights, here's a look at her records and accomplishments.
Junior world record at the U-20 World Championships | In 2016, the Panipat native became the first Indian to win a World Athletics Championship at any level when he won the U-20 World Championships title with a world junior record throw of 86.48 Mr. In the same year, Chopra also won a silver medal and a gold medal at the Asian Junior Championships and the South Asian Games. The silver at the Asian Junior Championships was won with a throw of 77.60m while the gold medal performance at the South Asian Games came when he threw the javelin at a distance of 82, 23m (Image: Getty Images)
Gold medal at the Asian Championships in Athletics |as he clinched the gold medal at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships with his best throw of 85.23m at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. This throw also helped Neeraj break the Asian Championship record. (Image: PTI Images)
2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medal | In his first Commonwealth Games appearance in 2018 held at Goldcoast in Australia, Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal with a throw of 86.47m. (Image: Getty Images)
2018 Asian Games Gold Medal |A few months after winning the Commonwealth Games gold medal at the Goldcoast Games, Neeraj Chopra was also crowned the Asian Games champion. At the Jakarta Games, Neeraj cleared the distance of 88.06m on his third attempt to seal the gold. The feat made him the first Indianat the Asian Games. (Image: PTI)
The first Indian to win the gold medal in athletics at the Olympics | The greatest moment of Neeraj Chopra’s career came at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Chopra made the Tokyo Games memorable for himself for all of India when he won the gold medal in the javelin throw male, becoming the first Indian to finish atop the podium in an athletics event at the Olympics. Chopra achieved the historic feat with a throw of 87.58m on his second attempt in the men’s javelin final. He is only the second Indian, after Abhinav Bindra, to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. (Image: Reuters)
JHe is the first Indian to win the silver medal at the World Championship in Athletics | In 2022, Neeraj Chopra’s career hit a new high when he became the first Indian athlete to win the silver medal at the World Championships in Athletics. At Hayward Field, USA’s Eugene Chopra threw the javelin 88.13m to finish second and walk away with the silver medal. (Image: Reuters)
The first Indian to win a Diamond League event | Neeraj Chopra came back from an injury he suffered at the World Championships to win the Diamond League event in Lausanne. In Lausanne threw the javelin at a distance of 89.08m to finish first. With this, he became the first Indian to win a Diamond League event. (Picture: AP Pictures)
First Indian to win the Diamond League trophy | Almost two weeks later, on September 8, Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy by winning the 2022 Diamond League Final in Zurich. Chopra achieved the historic feat with a foul but jumped to first place with a throw of 88.44m – his fourth career best – on his second attempt, and it turned out to be his winning effort. He shot 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m on his next four throws. (Picture: AP Pictures)
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been asked a lot of questions about his contract negotiations over the past few months. He’s been asked whether he expects to remain in Baltimore (he does) and whether Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed deal matters to him (it doesn’t). He’s been asked whether he feels worthy of an extension (he does) and whether discussions will continue up until the season kicks off Sunday (they won’t).
On Wednesday, Jackson got a new question about his contract negotiations, one he hadn’t seemed to consider. The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player’s deadline for an extension is Friday. The Ravens open the season Sunday against the New York Jets. With Jackson potentially just days away from playing out the final year of his rookie contract, a rarity for stars of his magnitude, had he considered taking out loss-of-value and disability insurance policies that would offer protection in case of a career-threatening injury?
“I haven’t thought about any injuries, or anything like that,” he said. “I just came off one last season, and I’m feeling pretty good this season. I don’t even want to put that in the atmosphere. So on to the next question on that one.”
For as long as Jackson’s unsigned, there will always be a next question. Over the year and a half in which Ravens officials have had to negotiate a long-term extension, Jackson’s contract status has morphed into one of the NFL’s biggest storylines. Every new quarterback megadeal brings a new data point for Jackson, a new question from reporters, a new wrinkle in the Ravens’ narrative.
Amid all the uncertainty is maybe the least flustered person in the whole affair: Jackson himself. Perhaps because he knows that, whatever happens on the field this season, he’s financially secure in a way that few NFL veterans entering their contract year could ever dream of being.
Jackson will make $23 million this season, a bargain for a Pro Bowl-level quarterback. If the Ravens can’t strike a deal before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason, they’re expected to designate Jackson with the franchise tag. Under an exclusive franchise tag, Jackson would likely be owed about $45 million in 2023.
What might stop the Ravens from reinvesting? The list is short. Serious injury wasn’t enough to deter the Cowboys last year. In 2020, star quarterback Dak Prescott, playing on the franchise tag — and reportedly with insurance policies in place — suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. In March 2021, Dallas placed an exclusive franchise tag on the rehabilitating Prescott for the second straight season. A day later, he signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension that included the richest signing bonus in NFL history.
“As cliche as it is, and I’ll say it again, I’m insulted when people say I gambled, because you get out what you put into something,” Prescott said of playing on the tag. “And as I’ve said, I’ve given so much and I’m going to continue to give. And that’s how you reap the rewards.”
Added Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “The truth is most anything that I’ve ever been involved in that ended up being special, I overpaid for, every time, to the end. Anytime I’ve tried to get a bargain, I got just that, it was a bargain in a lot of ways and not up to standard.”
Jackson has largely avoided scandal off the field and injuries on it. Before a bone bruise in his ankle sidelined him for the final four-plus games of last season, Jackson had missed just three starts over his three years as a full-time starter: once for rest ahead of the playoffs, once because of a coronavirus infection and once because of an illness.
If keeping Jackson in 2023 somehow proved untenable, the Ravens’ potential succession plans would be limited. Tyler Huntley has emerged as one of the NFL’s better backup quarterbacks, but his arm strength limits his potential as a passer, and his running ability falls short of Jackson’s generational talents. Trading for a starting quarterback could be prohibitively expensive. The 2023 class of free-agent quarterbacks, other than 45-year-old Tom Brady, is undistinguished.
Even if the Ravens wanted to move on from Jackson by drafting a quarterback in late April, they’d have to decide by March 7, when the window to designate players with the franchise tag closes.
For a franchise that values stability and success, a divorce next spring seems unlikely. The opportunity cost could be enormous. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has reiterated his commitment to keeping Jackson in Baltimore, and Jackson has reiterated his desire to stay. He said Wednesday that he doesn’t see any greater risk in playing this season than he did last season or in 2020.
“I wasn’t thinking about contract negotiations around that time,” he said. “This season, it’s going to be the same thing, but I’m just playing football. Anything can happen, but God forbid the wrong thing happens. I’m keeping God first and just playing ball, like I’ve been doing.”
As Jackson turns his attention to the Ravens’ season, teammates and coaches have done the same. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that while he’s “very hopeful” the two sides can agree on a new deal, “the focus remains on the football.” Cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Wednesday that Jackson “doesn’t really talk” about his contract negotiations. He wasn’t worried about a distraction, or their future.
“I think it’s definitely interesting how it’s going, for sure, but nobody knows what’s going on,” Humphrey said, grinning. “He’s his own agent, so I guess whatever conversations they’re having, hopefully, they’re good. Hopefully, they can get done pretty soon here. But I have no doubt he’ll be here for his whole career, so I’m excited about that, being his teammate for a long time.”
Week 1
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
New Delhi:
The disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops from Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh, which began yesterday, will be completed by Monday.
The two sides agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area would be dismantled and mutually verified, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.
Landforms in the region will be restored to the pre-stalemate period by both sides, Bagchi said.
India and China have been able to disengage so far from the Galwan region where violent clashes between soldiers from both sides took place in June 2020, during which 20 Indian soldiers gave their lives for the country. More than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured.
The two sides agreed to cease forward deployments in this area (Gogra-Hot Springs) in a phased, coordinated and verified manner, leading to the return of troops from both sides to their respective areas, Bagchi said, a day after the two parties announced the outcome of the 16th round of military talks.
The agreement ensures that the Line of Actual Control, or LAC, in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there will be no unilateral change to the status quo, Bagchi said.
Although there have been breakthroughs both in the Galwan Valley and on the shores of Pangong Lake further south in Ladakh, Chinese soldiers are still believed to hold large swathes of Indian territory to the north in the plains of Depsang.
The 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China was held on July 17. Prior to that, the two sides met for talks in March.
Asked what it would take over the season’s final 25 games for the Orioles to make up the 4 1/2-game deficit they now face for a playoff spot, manager Brandon Hyde provided the obvious answer.
“It’s gonna take some wins,” Hyde said. “We’re gonna need to win.”
Doing so has been difficult this week, with Baltimore dropping four of its past five games, including three of four to a Toronto Blue Jays team it’s chasing for the American League’s final wild-card spot.
That 4 1/2-game margin now separating the AL East foes is not insurmountable, especially given that six contests remain between them. The Orioles, then, can make up that ground rather directly; six wins against the Blue Jays would constitute six games gained on them. Winning at least three would secure the season series, which would serve as a tiebreaker should the teams have identical records after closing the regular season with three games at Camden Yards.
Baltimore would also need to play well in its other games, with a remaining schedule that also features postseason aspirants in the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees but also series with Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers, both at the bottom of their respective divisions.
“It doesn’t matter what team it is,” right-hander Dean Kremer said. “We’re looking to at least split or win the series, so it doesn’t matter whether it’s the Blue Jays, the Yankees, the Red Sox, the Nationals.”
Based on current records of opponents, Toronto has a tougher remaining schedule, one that includes nine matchups with a Tampa Bay Rays team that holds the first of the AL’s three wild-card spots. A year ago, the Blue Jays themselves were four games out of a wild-card spot with 27 games to go but managed to get into playoff position less than two weeks later, gaining five games on the Yankees in that time. They didn’t hold that spot, missing out on a postseason berth on the last day of the season despite sweeping the Orioles in the year’s final series as they finished a game behind both New York and Boston.
Through 135 games last year, Toronto had an 18% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. After the Orioles dropped their series with the Blue Jays, the site’s model had Baltimore making this year’s postseason field in 2.9% of its simulations, down from 8.3% before the Orioles were swept in Monday’s doubleheader.
FanGraphs’ methodology is partly based on projections of how players and teams are expected to perform; entering this season, the Orioles’ projected record was 63-99, the worst of any team by 4 1/2 games. The Milwaukee Brewers entered Thursday trailing both the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies by four games in the National League wild-card race but with a 19.5% chance of getting a wild-card spot; FanGraphs’ preseason projections had Milwaukee winning the division with a 90-62 record.
FanGraphs’ season-to-date projection model, which looks backward and weighs recent games more heavily, gives the Orioles a 21.4% chance of reaching the playoffs, similar to the odds offered from Baseball-Reference (22%, but nearly halved over the past week) and Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA system (24.4%). Baseball-Reference’s approach focuses on each team’s past 100 games and does not take roster composition into account, which the other methodologies do.
The odds, as these Orioles have shown throughout the season, only mean so much. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias cited the low likelihood of Baltimore actually claiming a wild-card spot in explaining why the club moved Trey Mancini, its longest-tenured player, at the trade deadline; Elias has since walked those comments back, both to the media and directly to players in visiting them on the road in Texas days later, and stated he believes in the team’s potential. The Orioles have gone 21-14 since the trade.
Keeping that pace over the next 25 games would net them 15 more wins, giving them 87 on the year. FanGraphs projects they’ll go 10-15, with Baseball-Reference and PECOTA each estimating about 13 more wins. This is the first year of both leagues having a third wild card, and although at least 90 wins would have been required to earn it in the past three full seasons, 87 would have qualified the extra team each year from 2014 to 2017.
The odds are long, but the opportunity remains.
“It’s going to be a competitive month,” right-hander Tyler Wells said. “But I think at the same time, too, it’s also going to be worth it in the end. I’m hoping that we continue to push and we continue to battle, and if we continue to play the way that we’ve been playing as of late, hopefully we can push and surprise a lot of people.”
Today, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
The ECB announced a second consecutive increase in interest rates to combat galloping inflation.
Daniel Roland | AFP | Getty Images
The European Central Bank on Thursday announced a 75 basis point hike in interest rates, taking its benchmark deposit rate to 0.75%.
“This major step precipitates the transition from the very accommodative level of policy rates to levels that will ensure the rapid return of inflation to the ECB’s medium-term target of 2%,” he said in a statement. .
The central bank added that it “expects to raise interest rates further as inflation remains far too high and is expected to remain above target for an extended period.”
It revised its inflation expectations upwards, forecasting an average of 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024.
Markets had largely priced in a 75 basis point rise, with the euro holding steady against the pound and rising slightly against the dollar at 1.0005. On Monday, the euro fell below 99 cents for the first time in 20 years.
The ECB’s move follows a -0.5% to zero hike at its July meeting. The central bank, which sets monetary policy for the 19 countries using the euro, had kept rates in negative territory since 2014 in a bid to boost spending and tackle low inflation.
It now faces an entirely different problem, with consumer prices in the eurozone rising 9.1% in August, setting a ninth straight record.
Inflation is being boosted by soaring energy prices, which have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Price increases are also observed in areas such as food, clothing, cars, household appliances and services. Factors such as ongoing supply chain issues and the ripple effects of recent heat waves have helped push prices higher.
Eurozone gross domestic product rose 0.8% in the second quarter. However, many analysts believe that a eurozone recession is all but inevitable in the coming months as consumer purchasing power is reduced and businesses struggle to pass on rising input costs.
As in the United States, the recession warnings come despite an extremely tight labor market, with unemployment across the bloc at a record high of 6.6%.
At the press conference that followed, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank’s governing council had taken the unanimous decision to raise its three key rates.
Lagarde said the bank remained dependent on meeting-by-meeting data and had assessed inflation figures and growth projections since its last meeting in July.
“While we conclude that energy is the main source of inflation, along with the rise in food, we also have inflation spreading to a range of products and services where demand plays a role,” he said. she declared.
“Thus, in the face of extremely high inflation, of such magnitude and persistence in sectors of this nature, determined action had to be taken.”
Against accusations that the European Central Bank is lagging behind other major central banks on rate hikes, Lagarde said she began normalizing monetary policy from December when she ended her asset purchase program.
Asked by CNBC’s Annette Weisbach whether a recession was in the ECB’s forecast, Lagarde said the bloc’s baseline outlook was 3.1% GDP growth for 2022, 0.9% for 2023 and 1 .9% for 2024, avoiding a recession.
But his pessimistic scenario, taking into account risks such as a complete shutdown of Russian energy supplies to the rest of Europe and rationing, predicted growth of 2.9% in 2022, a contraction of 0.9% in 2023 and growth of 1.9% in 2024.
“The ECB and other central banks have been torn between the need to crush inflation and their realization that recession risks continue to rise,” said Willem Sels, global chief investment officer at HSBC.
“Gas prices have risen sharply, and we know that the ECB is concerned that rising inflation will lead to higher wage demands, which could make inflationary pressures more tenacious. Monetary policy is acting with a lag, and ECB governors may have deemed it best to anticipation rate hikes and complete the hike by the end of the year,” he added in a note.
Sels said bond and equity markets reacted with “some concern.”
“Rate hikes will further increase borrowing costs for peripheral countries and tighten financial conditions, which could deepen the recession,” he added.
The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.42% after the announcement, after a morning in the green
Any benefit to the euro would not be sustainable given the expected rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, the rising cost of debt, a potential recession, the upcoming Italian elections and geopolitical risk, added Sels.
The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.42% after the announcement, after a morning in the green.
Thursday’s rate hike keeps the ECB below its “neutral” rate of between 1% and 2%.
Konstantin Veit, portfolio manager at investment firm Pimco, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Thursday that it was now “uncontroversial” within the Frankfurt, Germany-based institution to enter within this range before the end of the year.
The “most interesting” question now, he said, was what his “terminal rate” – the highest point – will be during this hiking cycle.
Markets will now look for clues as to whether it will cross above the neutral range into tightening territory.
Correction: The ECB’s downside scenario forecasts growth of 1.9% in 2024. An earlier version distorted the year.
Buying a house
Greatness is in the details. And the modern two-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home at 22-R Parker St. in Charlestown is designed with minimalism and elegance in mind.
The land once housed a brick carriage house. The current owner of the property purchased the space and created a modern oasis, with attention to detail that makes the most of the natural and the manufactured. Listing for $1,400,000, this home offers an open floor plan, modern features, balcony and patio spaces.
The house greets visitors with a dark, modern exterior that holds an electric vehicle charger at the end of the cobblestone driveway.
Inside, white walls, clerestory windows, a second-story balcony with a glass balustrade, and a master suite with a glass wall help flood the space with natural light. Light colored hardwood flooring runs through the entire house. It’s warm underfoot, thanks to the radiant heat.
A keen eye may even notice that even though the space has several windows, they have been placed so as not to line up with the neighbors, providing a sense of privacy in the city. On the street side of the house, most of the windows have a frosted coating that lets in light but none of the eyes looking out.
The first floor offers the essence of modern living, an open layout encompassing the kitchen and living space with an accent wall and electric fireplace. But the real beauty comes from the home’s clean lines and connection to nature via a kitchen slider leading to the patio.
The kitchen also offers an island, stainless steel appliances, pull-out cutting board, pantry/laundry room, open shelving and seltzer dispenser. The second full bathroom in the house – with a bathtub, a spacious sink area and a suspension – is next to the kitchen.
The lights, controlled via a smart home system, are dimmable and the blinds are also smart. Other smart features include a Ring doorbell, power locks and a speaker system. Closet lights have motion sensors. The home also features footwell lighting, under cabinet lighting and soft close pocket doors. The recessed LED lights provide background lighting that can be adjusted individually, according to the listing.
The second bedroom suite is on the third floor. But what steals the show are the large sliding doors that lead to a spacious back deck. The outdoor space provides an ideal retreat for entertaining guests or simply enjoying a warm Boston evening.
Tyler Le Cao is listed at BA Property & Lifestyles. Take the virtual tour.
He also adds that a limited recession in the euro zone cannot be ruled out and that the ECB has decided to anticipate rate hikes because inflation is “too high, especially underlying inflation”. Nice words, but the fact is that with the economic conditions deteriorating day by day, their window to tighten further is also closing on them. The inflation conundrum only makes matters worse and although they won’t admit it, they are indeed stuck between a rock and a hard place.
