Ad thanks Senator Maggie Hassan for keeping southern border open

The state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey.

London:

The death of Queen Elizabeth II sets in motion a plan that has been finely choreographed, honed and planned to the smallest detail over decades.

Full details are yet to be confirmed, but here’s what we know so far about how the next few days will unfold.

– Friday, September 9 –

The new king and queen consort — Charles and Camilla — return to London.

The Queen’s coffin draped in the Royal Standard flag is set to remain at her Scottish estate, Balmoral, where she died for a few days.

King Charles III will deliver his inaugural address to the nation as king on television on Friday evening.

Cannons will be fired at Hyde Park and the Tower of London at 1:00 p.m. (12:00 GMT).

The new monarch will hold her first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Church bells will ring across the country, with churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraged by the Church of England to open for prayers or a special service for the bereaved.

The Prime Minister and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s Cathedral.

An online condolence book has been opened for members of the public to leave messages.

– Saturday September 10 –

Day 1: The 10-day plan for the days after the Queen’s death begins with the convening of the Accession Council for Charles to be officially proclaimed King.

Three trumpeters announce the proclamation with fanfare. The proclamation is read from a balcony at St James’s Palace in London and then across the country.

Charles will hold audiences and the media will be briefed by the Earl Marshal, a senior royal official in charge of the Queen’s accession and state funeral, in the coming days.

– Sunday, September 11-

Day 2: The Queen’s coffin is expected to be transported from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official Scottish residence in Edinburgh.

The road trip will pass through many small towns and villages, giving members of the public their first chance to pay their respects.

Preparations for the Queen’s death in Scotland are codenamed ‘Operation Unicorn’ after the country’s national animal.

– Monday, September 12 –

Day 3: Charles is set to embark on a tour of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the four nations of the UK, in an operation dubbed ‘Spring Tide’.

The Queen’s coffin is expected to be taken in a procession down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile from Holyrood to St Giles’ Cathedral, where there will be a service and wake attended by members of the Royal Family.

– Tuesday, September 13 –

Day 4: The coffin is expected to be flown to the capital and transported by road to Buckingham Palace in London.

Members of the public will likely follow the course.

– Wednesday, September 14 –

Day 5: A ceremonial coffin procession through London is expected, followed by a lying in state in the Westminster Hall of Parliament, codenamed ‘Operation Feather’.

Senior members of the royal family are expected to stand guard around the coffin in a tradition known as the Princes’ Vigil.

– September 15-17 –

Days 6, 7 and 8: Lying in state. The public can pay homage by parading in front of the coffin on its catafalque.

– Sunday, September 18 –

Day 9: A reception will be held for visiting dignitaries and Heads of State who have arrived for the funeral.

– Monday, September 19 –

Day 10: The state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey with huge crowds gathering in central London.

Senior members of the royal family are likely to walk behind the coffin as it is taken on a cannon carriage to the abbey with a two-minute silence observed.

Afterwards, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle for a televised service at St George’s Chapel.

She will then be buried privately at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside her husband Prince Philip, the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret, their mother, also called Elizabeth, and Father George VI.

