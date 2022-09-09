Appalachia and Native Pipeline Enemies Protest Climate Deal

Roishetta Ozane and her six children piled into a three-bedroom trailer, paid for by FEMA, after their southwest Louisiana home was destroyed by two hurricanes, just six weeks apart.
Ozane, 37, traveled this week from her home in Sulfur, Louisiana, to the nation’s capital to gather Thursday with other people displaced by climate disasters and those who are campaigning against pipelines in their communities. She said she shares her story at meetings on Capitol Hill at the offices of her local representatives in hopes that those in power will listen to her concerns and reject any bills that would invest more in polluting infrastructure.
“For so long…these industries have been placed in the BIPOC communities that are too often targeted by these projects. It’s time for them to stop. No more sacrifices can be made to us for oil and gas,” Ozane said, referring to black and Indigenous people and other people of color. Pointing out that her home near Lake Charles, Louisiana, is surrounded by oil and gas refineries, chemical manufacturers and other industries, she had this message for lawmakers: “Breathe the air we breathe. Drink the water we drink. And feel everything we feel in a community where everywhere we look we see the industry.
Although the passing of the Cut Inflation Act – a package on climate, energy and health care – last month was the climate movement’s greatest legislative success, Ozane and others claim that their communities have been sacrificed as bargaining chips. To enlist the support of Sen. Joe Manchin III (DW.Va.), Democratic leaders struck a side deal with Manchin that would overhaul the approval process for new energy initiatives and speed up the 300-mile-long Mountain Valley pipeline project — a natural gas pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia that those who rallied in DC Thursday opposed for years.
Ozane, an organizer with Healthy Gulf, an environmental justice organization, was one of hundreds protesting Thursday at the Robert A. Taft Memorial Chime, joining people from Appalachia and as far away as Alaska to demand that lawmakers reject this side deal, Grace said. Tuttle, one of the main organizers of the rally, who has campaigned against the Mountain Valley Pipeline for three years. Tuttle said the protest will be a show of solidarity between communities hit “first and worst” by fossil fuel developments.
The landmark Cut Inflation Act will significantly advance the fight against climate change, spending an estimated $370 billion to bring the country closer to achieving the emissions cuts scientists say are needed to avoid the devastating consequences of global warming.
Rally organizers say the side deal, if passed, “would diminish fundamental environmental protections, threaten tribal authority, endanger public health, accelerate fossil fuel projects, reduce public participation and would push approval for Manchin’s pet project, the Mountain Valley Pipeline.”
The White House did not respond to a request for comment, but has previously said environmental justice leaders were essential to the development of the bill, calling it “the single most important investment in climate, clean energy and environmental justice in US history and defeating the vested interests that for decades have blocked progress. A representative of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not respond to a request for comment.
These rallies are particularly concerned about the easing of permit restrictions, warning that it could weaken an important environmental protection law that indigenous peoples have frequently used to challenge projects they believe would harm their communities. .
Donald Jones’ family has owned interconnected farmland in the hills and valleys of the Blue Ridge Mountains since the late 1700s. Although portions of the property have been sold over the generations, Jones and his siblings still own 70 acres of farmland in Giles County, Virginia, inherited from their father, and fought for years to keep the Mountain Valley Pipeline off their land, fearing it would harm the mountain spring, orchard of peach trees and other ancestral lands.
His father was one of approximately 300 landowners in southwest Virginia who, after refusing to sell easements for the project, were sued by the pipeline company. Construction on the pipeline, which would carry Appalachian shale gas and cuts through Jones’ property, began in 2018. But Jones, like many others, kept pushing back.
Over the years, he laid out his complaints about the pipeline and its construction in filings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He cited downed trees placed in mounds on the side of the mountain, deep holes of muddy water where his golden retriever got stuck, the removal of bat houses and a pile of rocks piled up at the hand that had been on the property for generations.
“Within the federal court system, their only concern is the current value of the land,” Jones wrote in one of the filings. “There is no ‘value’ for old ecosystems. There is no “value” for clean mountain spring water. There is no “value” for generational lands. There is no “value” for all the time we spent protecting Dad’s property rights. There is no “value” on the unforeseen damage created by the “survival of the pipeline”. »
Jones, 61, of Salem, Va., came to Thursday’s rally as one of the rural landowners opposed to the pipeline. He said he was appalled at the political maneuvering to push through the Cut Inflation Act and worries about the kind of planet that will remain as his 4-year-old grandson grows up.
“People of Appalachia, we don’t have a lot of money, but we fought hard enough. It’s hard to face so much money,” Jones said. “I’m not giving up now.”
This pipeline project, proposed in 2014 and now nearing completion, is a key priority for Manchin. He and his supporters argued that this project, designed to transport 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day, would increase domestic exports of liquefied natural gas, which the United States sends to help Europe during the war in Ukraine.
Asked about that rally and the side deal for permission on Thursday, Manchin told reporters: “I’m done. I’ve said it all… Everyone works so hard.
Natalie Cox, spokeswoman for Mountain Valley Pipeline, said “Federal and state officials have carefully evaluated MVP’s plans and have concluded that the project can be constructed in a safe and responsible manner.
“Mountain Valley also previously announced plans to voluntarily offset its operational emissions and has committed funds to preserve more than twice the acres of land that will be used for the long-term operation of the project,” it said. she stated.
At the rally, Danger Winslow stepped forward to speak, but the lectern was too high for the 7-year-old to reach.
Then his mother, Amber Merideth, picked him up, holding him to the mic.
“My life means more than your money,” said Danger, of Asheville, NC “Water is sacred. Water is life. Without water, we have no future.
Maxine Joselow contributed to this report.
Jim Hill previews pre-game festivities ahead of Rams’ first game of new season
Grub5
Conservative German Catholic bishops block call to liberalize sex education
A conservative minority of German Catholic bishops surprisingly blocked a measure on Thursday calling for Pope Francis liberalize church teaching on sexuality, following warnings from the Vatican that such a move could divide the global church.
The vote in Frankfurt came at the latest in a series of meetings that German bishops and lay church leaders have held to consider major changes to Catholic life.
Police respond to shooting report with injured victims at Uvalde Memorial Park 1.5 miles from Robb Elementary
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Police are warning residents to avoid the Uvalde Memorial Park area as they investigate a shooting scene with injured victims.
The video above is ABC13’s 24/7 live stream.
Police said they received the call around 5:30 p.m. Thursday of a shooting in the area.
The recent shooting comes more than three months after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The current crime scene is just 1.5 miles from where the tragedy took place.
Since the mass shooting in May, changes have been made to security at CISD Uvalde.
For example, DPS soldiers will now be stationed outside schools. Students at Robb Elementary will not be returning to campus as the school is about to be torn down.
Survivors will instead attend different schools in the district.
Some say the changes are simply not enough and feel schools are still unsafe.
Details surrounding Thursday’s shooting at the park are limited. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.
Larimer County wildfire triggers evacuation order
A wildfire is burning in Larimer County and an evacuation order has been posted.
The fire is burning northeast of Ted’s Place, according to the Poudre Fire Authority.
The fire, near the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, prompted an evacuation order by the sheriff’s office. Residents east of U.S. Highway 287, south to Arapaho Valley Road, east to County Road 21, and north to County Road 66 are under order .
Go to nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation zone.
Crews are currently responding to a wildfire northeast of Ted’s Place. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/ZLSRaIIdeF
— powderfire (@powderfire) September 8, 2022
Residents should evacuate the area immediately, the sheriff’s office said. People can text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates.
This story will be updated.
Forest fire map
Click on the markers for more details, use the buttons to change the forest fires displayed. Map data is automatically updated by government agencies and may delay events in real time. Incident types are numbered from 1 to 5 — a type 1 incident is a large, complex wildfire affecting people and critical infrastructure, a type 5 incident is a small wildfire with few personnel involved. You can find more information about incident types at the bottom of this page.
Hundreds gathers at Chicago Bears event to hear more about plans for stadium in Arlington Heights
As expected, a big crowd gathered Thursday night for a meeting at which Chicago Bears planned to present more information on plans to build a new enclosed stadium in Arlington Heights.
The meeting was scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and before the doors opened about 5:30 p.m., a long line had stretched around the building and out to the parking lot of John Hersey High School in the northwest suburb. By 6 p.m., the 2,000-seat gymnasium was about a fifth full.
A handful of political advocates worked the line, handing out pamphlets encouraging residents to get involved in efforts to prevent public money from going into the proposed redevelopment.
The team said its “best-in-class” enclosed stadium will be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four.
Team officials also planned to describe their concept for an adjoining entertainment district to include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces.
It’s all proposed for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racecourse, which closed permanently to horse racing last year.
In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is vetting various aspects of the preliminary deal before anticipating closing late this year or early next year.
To do so, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed topping the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears have said they are not negotiating with the city while the team is pursuing the Arlington deal.
The team’s announcement of its plans Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal depends on meeting various requirements, such as, “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.
The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that construction would have a $9 billion economic impact, with subsequent annual stimulus of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion annually.
Economists have frequently questioned such projections, warning that sports stadiums do not typically make a good return on investment for governmental bodies.
Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers, presented a petition to the village board Tuesday, seeking to prohibit public funding for the Bears or any other private development.
The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported the Bears coming to their village but opposed using tax dollars for the move.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort,” but has defended incentives such as tax increment financing, or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenues on the racetrack site to help with the property’s development.
The meeting is merely informational and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposal.
Check back for updates.
Graham Potter’s backroom staff include the goalkeeper who played against Chelsea in the FA Cup final, while Adam Lallana joins the coaching staff at Brighton
Graham Potter has brought five members of his Brighton coaching staff to Chelsea, including one who played against the Blues in the FA Cup final.
The 47-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge, replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday.
Joining Potter at the west London club is his assistant Billy Reid, along with first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg, Bruno and head of recruitment Kyle Macauley.
Also joining Potter at Chelsea is goalkeeper coach Ben Roberts, who enjoyed a 17-year playing career.
Roberts began his career at Middlesbrough, the highlight of his time at the Riverside Stadium seeing him start in the 1997 FA Cup Final.
The final, which saw Chelsea claim a 2-0 victory over Boro, is best known for Roberto Di Matteo’s incredible long-range effort just 43 seconds into the game – the fastest goal ever scored in a FA Cup final.
Roberts, who had six loan spells during his time at Boro, was in goal when the shot went into the net after playing the majority of the 1996/97 season with Mark Schwarzer injured.
Roberts left Middlesbrough in 2000 and retired from playing ten years later before embarking on his coaching career. He began his move to Brighton in 2015 but will now join Potter at Stamford Bridge.
Potter’s appointment at Chelsea saw Adam Lallana begin his coaching career – the former Southampton and Liverpool man joining the newly built coaching staff at Brighton.
Under-21 coach Andrew Crofts took on the role of interim head coach, with Shannon Ruth as assistant. Also on the coaching staff are set pieces coach Nick Stanley and goalkeeping coach Jack Stern.
Potter’s first game in charge of Chelsea is set to be their Premier League clash at Fulham on Saturday, kicking off at 12.30pm.
Meanwhile, Brighton are set to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, kick-off at 3pm.
