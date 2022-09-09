Are Barcelona considering legal action against Atletico Madrid over Antoine Griezmann’s playing time?

The summer transfer window is closed for major leagues in Europe. However, with one eye on January, there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona to sue Atleti over Griezmann?

Barcelona will take legal action against Atletico Madrid over the loan of Antoine Griezmannaccording to Mundo Deportivo.

Griezmann is in the second of a two-year loan spell at Atletico, with an option for a permanent contract. The agreement specified that the France international was to be transferred permanently for 40 million euros if he featured in more than half of Atletico’s matches in his first year at the Metropolitano stadium.

The Blaugrana I think Diego Simeone’s side are still trying to restrict the striker’s playing time to avoid activating the clause, with Griezmann only making 60th-minute substitute appearances in every game so far this season .

However, the Camp Nou hierarchy believe the minutes percentage condition has already been exceeded and expect to be paid in full.

Antoine Griezmann has only made appearances as a substitute for Atletico Madrid so far. Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)

GOSSIP PAPER

– Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius signed a short-term contract with Newcastle United, according to fabrice romano. The 29-year-old German hadn’t made an appearance for Liverpool since 2018 and had since been loaned out to Union Berlin and Besiktas.

– Leicester City blocked Caglar Soyuncuis back in Turkey, reports Football Insider. Besiktas and Galatasaray were both looking to sign the 26-year-old defender before the end of the Turkish transfer window, but following Wesley Fofana’s departure to Chelsea, Foxes manager Brendan Rogers wants to keep Soyuncu from the struggling side.

– Hatem Ben Arfa could be forced into retirement, according to Media Foot. The 35-year-old is still without a club, having left Lille in the summer. The Ligue 1 side was the French international’s fifth club in five years and his 10th transfer of his career. It is reported that the former Paris Saint-Germain star’s wage demands have left him with viable options.

– After a 4-0 loss to Udinese at the weekend, AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is looking for a centre-back in the free agent market. According Rudy Galetticonsiderations include Jason Denayer, Dan Axel Zagaduo and Nikola Maksimovicbut the Giallorossi may have to wait until the January transfer window to find a suitable complement for the central defence.

– Augustin Rossi is set to leave Boca Juniors after rejecting their latest contract offer, which would have kept the goalkeeper at La Bombonera until December 2026. Caesar Luis Merlo reports that after unsuccessful negotiations, the 27-year-old shot-stopper will not sign a new deal with the Argentine side. With his contract due to expire in 2023, the Argentina international is likely to leave the Buenos Aires club during the next transfer window, or he will leave on a free transfer in June.