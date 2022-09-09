News
As Liam Hendriks passes another milestone, the Chicago White Sox closer recalls 3 memorable saves on the road to 100-plus
The Seattle Mariners had the tying run on third base and the potential winning run at second.
With two outs in the ninth inning Monday at T-Mobile Park, the Chicago White Sox led by one and had All-Star closer Liam Hendriks on the mound.
The right-hander struck out Adam Frazier on three pitches to secure the 3-2 victory. It was his 30th save of the season.
Hendriks became the sixth Sox pitcher to record consecutive 30-save seasons and the first since David Robertson in 2015-16. Hendriks led the American League with 38 saves last season.
“Since I took the later-inning roles with Oakland in ‘19, had 25 that year and the short season (2020) had 14, so on track for back-to-back 30s is not something I ever envisioned when I moved to the pen,” Hendriks said after his 31st save Wednesday against the Mariners. “I was hoping to just get 30 innings in every year. To go out and do my job 30 times is cool and I’m thankful for the guys to put me in that position.”
This season has been filled with accomplishments on and off the field for Hendriks, who along with reliever Jake Diekman was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award on Thursday. The award, according to Major League Baseball, recognizes the player who “represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
On the field, Hendriks recorded his 100th career save last month.
“It’s pretty special,” Hendriks told the Tribune last month. “I came up as a starter and then was middle relief. Honestly just trying to carve a living.
“And it was one of those things where I’m just trying to continue on, keep playing and then something changed in 2018 when I got (designated for assignment) and I went down (to the minors) and I was looking my career in the eyes about not being able to do anything. Really changed my mindset around everything. Since then, it’s been going all right.”
His first save came in 2017 with the Oakland Athletics. Hendriks and the Sox began a four-game series against the A’s on Thursday at Oakland Coliseum.
Hendriks, who now has 109 career saves, recently reflected on the road to 100 with the Tribune.
No. 1
Sept. 20, 2017: A’s at Detroit Tigers
“I had been with the A’s in ‘16 and ‘17, fluctuating between different roles,” Hendriks said. “I had always gone on to finish the season well. I had a couple of opportunities earlier in the year. They were like: ‘Hey, we’re going to give (relievers) Ryan Dull or (Ryan) Madson some time off because they’ve been throwing a lot. So for this series, you’ve got the ninth.’”
In this game, Dull entered in the eighth.
“I was like, ‘Perfect, Dull went out for the eighth, I’ve got the ninth, I’m doing this,’” Hendriks said. “They send him back out (for the ninth) and I’m like, ‘Well, I guess I’m not doing it.’”
Dull ran into trouble in the ninth, and Hendriks came in with a runner on first and one out. The A’s led by one.
He got José Iglesias to ground into a fielder’s choice for the second out.
“Iglesias hit a ground ball that we weren’t able to turn two on, which ended up working out for me because it raised my (strikeouts per nine innings),” Hendriks said with a smile.
He struck out Alex Presley swinging — “on a fastball down the middle” — for the save in the 3-2 victory.
No. 50
May 25, 2021: Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals
The festive night included high school teammates Lucas Giolito and Jake Flaherty starting against one another and umpire Joe West working his major-league-record 5,376th regular-season game.
The Sox had a five-run lead, but the Cardinals loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth.
Hendriks replaced Garrett Crochet and struck out Lane Thomas and Max Moroff swinging and Tommy Edman looking for the 8-3 victory.
“I came in and I was lucky enough to strand all of the inherited runners,” Hendriks said. “And I had a little bit of a battle (10 pitches) with the last guy, Tommy Edman. I ended up getting him.
“I had been sitting fastballs up in the zone, up in the zone and froze him on one down in the zone. He thought it was a ball, it went our way. It was in the zone anyway.”
No. 100
Aug. 5, 2022: Sox at Texas Rangers
Dylan Cease was sharp for six innings, allowing one run. Joe Kelly and Kendall Graveman each pitched a scoreless inning, and the Sox entered the ninth ahead by a run when Hendriks took the mound at Globe Life Field.
Josh H. Smith flied out to left to begin the inning. Hendriks struck out Bubba Thompson and Brad Miller for the 2-1 victory and career save No. 100.
He noted after the game that he was the first Australian-born reliever to reach the mark.
“Being the first Australian to get to 100 is big,” said Hendriks, who was born in Perth. “Hopefully it gains a little more traction back home and we can get more kids coming over.”
College Football Playoff Committee Meets to Accelerate Expanded 12-Team Playoff Schedule
IRVING, Texas — The College Football Playoff Management Committee began work on Thursday to implement a 12-team playoff as early as the 2024 season, but a sense of progress and togetherness has also been tempered by a schedule accelerated that they hope to meet this fall.
“The focus is on the schedule,” American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said. “Our minds are very focused because we know we have to make it happen. And I think the goal would be to make it happen, but who knows.”
The 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick met in a small meeting room at DFW airport for about 4 1/2 hours, their first discussions since the 11 presidents and chancellors who control the playoffs have voted unanimously last week to expand the field to 12 teams in 2026. The CFP board has strongly urged commissioners, who have been unable to agree on a format since the initial proposal was announced in June 2021, to do so sooner if possible.
“I even feel better coming out of the meeting than I came in, and I was positive going into the meeting,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. “But we have a lot of experienced people and we have common goals and it was a very productive meeting. So I’m very happy with where we are and yet we have a lot of work to do. We have a lot to do.”
CFP executive director Bill Hancock said while there is no exact deadline, they hope to have an answer this fall. The current contract runs through the 2025 season, and the CFP announced in mid-August that Atlanta will host the national championship game in 2025, followed by Miami in January 2026.
While CFP officials have laid out the hurdles to such a sudden move — locations, hotels and TV contracts — there’s an estimated $450 million in gross revenue if commissioners can roll out the new format for the final two seasons. .
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said they were discussing each year – 2024, 2025 and 2026 – at Thursday’s meeting, but was “optimistic”.
“We had four or five really good calls in a row,” Phillips said. “It hasn’t been something where we’ve deviated, so that means we’re all trying to figure out how to do this thing. So there’s a lot of energy in the room. There’s a lot of optimism, but this are the details. The devil is in the details and the work that needs to be done.”
The commissioners and Swarbrick are scheduled to meet again this month at the Big Ten offices in Rosemont, Illinois. When asked how confident he is of a 12-team field for 2024, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said, “there are still several steps to go.”
“There are a lot of moving parts, a lot of parts,” Thompson said. “…So it won’t be for lack of effort, no matter what.”
Team rankings will continue to be determined by the CFP Selection Committee, which will remain largely unchanged. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four, with each receiving a first-round bye. Teams ranked 5-12 will face off in the first round on the second or third weekend of December. The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played in bowl matches on a rotating basis, and the championship match will be played at a neutral site, as in the current four-team format.
On Saturday, before Georgia and Oregon kicked off the season in Atlanta, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey expressed doubts about the start of a 12-team playoff before the 2026 season.
After Thursday’s meetings, he acknowledged that was a possibility.
“A lot of work to do,” Sankey said, “but the opportunity is there.”
DJ LeMahieu heading to IL, continues to deal with toe injury
DJ LeMahieu is heading to the 10-day injured list, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced on Thursday.
The first baseman will be sidelined due to right second toe inflammation. The IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 5
Boone made the announcement during an appearance on “The Michael Kay Show.” The manager also said Miguel Andujar will fill in the roster spot while LeMahieu nurses the injured toe.
The move comes after the versatile slugger didn’t get any action during the doubleheader Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins. LeMahieu was available as a substitute, but stayed in the dugout the whole day, an indicator that a move to the IL was possible.
The lingering toe injury has clearly hampered LeMahieu over the past couple weeks. He went 0-for-11 with a walk in three games in the series against the Rays that ended Sunday.
After losing a series at Fenway Park last month, he admitted that the toe affected him.
He also received a cortisone shot during the All-Star break.
The two-time batting champ has dealt with a foot injury earlier this season and a sports hernia last season.
DOJ appeals special main decision
Documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago
The Justice Department on Thursday appealed a federal judge’s decision to allow a special master to examine documents the FBI seized from the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.
The Justice Department also asked Judge Aileen Cannon to suspend her related order preventing the government from further examining documents marked classified that were found during last month’s search at Mar-a-Lago, the residence Trump’s Palm Beach resort.
The measures came three days after Cannon approved Trump’s request for a special master to sift through seized documents to identify personal items and records protected by attorney-client or executive privilege.
The DOJ had opposed the request, saying a team of agency officials had already conducted a privileged review of the documents and that a special master could harm the government’s national security interests.
In another court filing on Thursday, the DOJ asked Cannon to make public an opinion on the status of that team’s filter review process, which was filed under seal Aug. 30.
The “broad features” of the filter notice have already been made public, as the government outlined the review team’s process during a court hearing last week, the DOJ said in the filing. . But Trump’s attorneys object to the filter notice being unsealed, even though they have offered no redactions to the document and identified “no basis for asserting privilege,” the DOJ said.
The FBI seized more than 10,000 government documents during its raid on Mar-a-Lago on August 8. Many of these documents bore classification marks, including dozens of folders that were empty when retrieved by the FBI.
Cannon, who was nominated by Trump, wrote in her ruling Monday in the U.S. District of South Florida that “the country is best served by an orderly process that promotes self-interest and the perception of fairness.”
The DOJ’s appeal was filed with the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which has appellate jurisdiction over Florida district court cases.
The Justice Department also asked Cannon to suspend its order that bars the agency from reviewing and using documents seized with classification marks for criminal investigation purposes, pending appeal. Last week, the department disclosed that the FBI seized more than 100 classified documents in the raid.
The DOJ said in Thursday’s filing that it is likely to succeed in its appeal as it applies to classified documents, which represent a fraction of the documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump “does not and cannot assert that he owns or has a right of possession to classified documents; that he has a right to the return of such government documents; or that he can assert any plausible claim of attorney-client privilege in those records that would prevent the government from reviewing or using them,” the DOJ wrote.
Duane Brown misses second straight practice, status for Sunday’s opener in question
When Duane Brown signed with the Jets last month, chemistry was thought to be the team’s biggest offensive line question.
Now it appears Gang Green has an even more significant problem on its hands.
Brown missed practice for the second consecutive day Thursday as he is being evaluated for a shoulder injury. There is no indication how serious Brown’s injury might be.
If Brown is unable to play against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, that could prove to be catastrophic. The Jets offensive line with Brown played less than 20 snaps during the preseason and now they may be without the Pro Bowl tackle. Brown’s assistance in the run game will be needed, as the Ravens had the best run defense in the NFL, allowing 84.5 yards on the ground.
Although losing a player of Brown’s caliber might be costly, left guard Laken Tomlinson is confident in the rest of his teammates.
“We still have to go out there and do our jobs,” Tomlinson said. “Obviously, the stuff going on with Duane, that’s for Coach [Robert] Saleh to comment on.
“But I still have a job to do. I’m focused on that right now and I’m focused on Baltimore.”
After Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending right knee injury, the Jets signed Brown to help fill the void at left tackle. Then the team moved George Fant from left to right tackle because of his prior experience at the position.
If Brown cannot play, the Jets have to seriously consider moving Fant back to left tackle, which is his strongest side and play rookie Max Mitchell or Conor McDermott at right tackle. McDermott, who was re-signed by the Jets this week, dealt with an ankle injury throughout training camp and the preseason.
“As a coach, you’re always concerned about everything,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. “Am I concerned about the continuity, no. Is it the most ideal situation, no. You want them playing from the first snap of OTAs and training camp and that’s not the cards we were dealt.
“We’ve been in those situations where we’ve been out there with a bunch of young guys and yeah they might have had all offseason, but they haven’t played Calais Campbell or the Ravens defense before. That’s a whole other concern.
“The cool part about this offensive line is, they’ve played a lot of football games on Sundays. No practice can get you to that moment. It is just that experience and that preparation that you feel confident in that.”
MOSLEY ON PLAYING AGAINST RAVENS
Quarterback Joe Flacco won’t be the only Jets player facing his former team on Sunday.
The Ravens drafted linebacker C.J. Mosley with the 17th overall pick in the 2014 draft. He spent five seasons (2014-18) with the Ravens before signing with the Jets in 2019.
Despite his time in Baltimore, Mosley said it has been business as usual getting ready for the Ravens.
“Haven’t really stressed myself out thinking about it,” Mosley said. “Right now, we are preparing for our first opponent. Obviously, it is a closer connection for me, but as far as the mental and the feeling part of it, I really haven’t come to it yet.
“I will know once I get on the field. I’m sure once all the smoke clears, it will be right back to football.”
Mosley will be playing against his former teammate Lamar Jackson, who was drafted during his final season with the Ravens. Jackson started the year as Baltimore’s backup, but nine games into the season, he became the team’s starter.
Since that point, Jackson has been one of the better quarterbacks in the league as he was named the 2019 NFL MVP, a first-team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler.
Although he hasn’t played with Jackson for four seasons, Mosley says he notices a different Jackson than when he played with him as a rookie.
“The main thing is a lot more composure,” Mosley said. “Understanding defenses, understanding situations, so that’s what I would say where he has grown the most from what I’ve seen along with his awareness and understanding the game more.”
Dillion Barlow from Over the Top Cakes takes part in Foodtastic
Houston, TX — Dillion Barlow doesn’t just bake cakes – he creates art. Her Houston company, Over the Top Cakes, is known for its specialty cakes with unique details, like 3D sculpting or pop culture characters.
“What makes it different is the overall attention to detail and customer satisfaction,” Barlow said. “I think I started my love for cakes with my dad, who made all my birthday cakes growing up, until I was too old for cakes. And then eventually, after high school, I knew I wanted to do something with culinary and use my artistic skills that I’ve practiced over the years, and the cakes seemed to work.”
Barlow’s incredible talent has earned him a spot on the Disney+ show Foodtastic, which brings together contestants from around the world to create larger-than-life Disney-themed sculptures made entirely of food. To qualify, he and a teammate created a bust of Pirates of the Caribbean antagonist Davy Jones using only vegetables.
“It was really awesome. I’ll never forget it,” Barlow said. “The episode we were on was Pirates of the Caribbean themed so we had to create more pirates, add our own little twists and designs and colors to it. It was a lot of fun. Really challenging and challenging, but once everything was done, we took a step back and I think we were amazed as well as the judges.”
Watch the video above to see the culinary landscape created by Barlow on Foodtastic and some of his amazing cake creations!
Canada rampage suspect death prompts fresh investigation
By ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED
ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — The last suspect in a horrific stabbing rampage that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is dead following his capture, but how he died after being taken into custody has prompted fresh investigations.
One official said Myles Sanderson, 32, died from self-inflicted injuries Wednesday after police forced the stolen car he was driving off a highway in Saskatchewan. Other officials declined to discuss how he died .
“I can’t speak to the specific manner of death. That’s going to be part of the autopsy that will be conducted,” Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commander of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan, said at a news conference Wednesday night.
The other suspect, Sanderson’s 30-year-old brother, Damien Sanderson, was found dead Monday near the scene of the bloody knife attacks inside and around the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve early Sunday. Both men were residents of the Indigenous reserve.
Blackmore said Myles Sanderson was cornered as police units responded to a report of a stolen vehicle driven by a man armed with a knife. She said officers forced Sanderson’s vehicle off the road and into a ditch. He was detained and a knife was found inside the vehicle, she said.
Sanderson went into medical distress while in custody, Blackmore said. She said CPR was attempted on him before an ambulance arrived and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“All life-saving measures that we are capable of were taken at that time,” she said.
Blackmore gave no details on the cause of death. But an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, earlier said Sanderson died of self-inflicted injuries, without elaborating.
Video and photos from the scene showed a white SUV alongside the road with police cars all around. Air bags had deployed in the SUV. Some photos and video taken from a distance appeared to show Sanderson being frisked.
Members of Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team went to the arrest site and will review Sanderson’s death and police conduct.
The federal public safety minister, Marco Mendicino, also stressed that the events will be investigated.
“You have questions. We have questions,” he told reporters during a Cabinet retreat in Vancouver, British Columbia, adding: “There will be two levels of police who will be investigating the circumstances of Myles Sanderson’s death.”
Mark Mendelson, a former Toronto police detective, said the police are bound by police service laws that govern the work of internal affairs when there is a death in police custody. Mendelson said police can’t comment yet on how the interaction took place or on what the officers saw or what he said to them.
“They have to at least wait until the forensic autopsy is concluded and hopefully the pathologist will come up with a cause of death. If it’s drugs, then toxicology is going to take sometime,” he said. “If it’s a stab wound that didn’t leak through his clothes then we should hear that. Everybody wants answers.”
His death came two days after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a field near the scene of the knife rampage. Police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother.
Darryl Burns, who lost his sister Gloria Burns to the attack, hugged Damien Sanderson’s widow at a news conference Wednesday, telling her that the family was ready to forgive.
“Damien was caught up in the life,” Darryl Burns said. “He was caught up in a moment. But hearing the stories of Damien. He tried to stop it, he tried to stop it, but he paid with his life.”
Sobbing, his widow muttered, “That’s not my husband.”
Chief Robert Head of Peter Chapman Band said the community was like a “war zone” in the immediate aftermath of the attack. He said four helicopters were swooping down to transport the wounded and dying to medical treatment.
“Right now, we still have 14 families that are in the hospitals there,” he said, noting that one of his first cousins was among the dead.
Blackmore said that with both men dead, “we may never have an understanding of that motivation.”
But she said she hoped the families of the stabbing victims will find some comfort “knowing that Myles Sanderson is no longer a threat to them.”
The stabbings raised questions of why Myles Sanderson — an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence — was out on the streets in the first place.
He was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of over four years on charges that included assault and robbery. But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for violating the terms of his release, though the details were not immediately clear.
His long and lurid rap sheet also showed that seven years ago, he attacked and stabbed one of the victims killed in Sunday’s stabbings, according to court records.
Tribal leaders at the news conference criticized the decision to release Myles Sanderson back into the community.
“The system itself is broken,” said Chief Wally Burns of James Smith Cree Nation. “The parole board let this young fellow out, this young man. And they didn’t notify any of our community members or our leadership or even our local detachment. All that we knew was that after the fact. This tragedy could have been avoided.”
The leaders declined to answer questions on the crime itself but called for more resources for mental health and substance abuse services and more control to police themselves.
Mendicino, the public safety minister, has said there will be an investigation into the parole board’s assessment of Sanderson.
“I want to know the reasons behind the decision” to release him, Mendicino said. “I’m extremely concerned with what occurred here. A community has been left reeling.”
The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service said nine of those killed were from the James Smith Cree Nation: Thomas Burns, 23; Carol Burns, 46; Gregory Burns, 28; Lydia Gloria Burns, 61; Bonnie Burns, 48; Earl Burns, 66; Lana Head, 49; Christian Head, 54; and Robert Sanderson, 49. The other victim was from Weldon, 78-year-old Wesley Patterson.
Authorities would not say if the victims might be related.
Court documents said Sanderson attacked his in-laws Earl Burns and Joyce Burns in 2015, knifing Earl Burns repeatedly and wounding Joyce Burns. He later pleaded guilty to assault and threatening Earl Burns’ life.
Many of Sanderson’s crimes were committed when he was intoxicated, according to court records. He told parole officials at one point that substance use made him out of his mind. Records showed he repeatedly violated court orders barring him from drinking or using drugs.
Gillies reported from Toronto. Associated Press writer Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City contributed to this report.
