ASK IRA: Isn’t there money still to be spent by the Heat?
Q: Ira, the Heat are playing a shell game. Going into the tax is not the same as being hard capped. The Heat can go into the tax and spend as much as they want. – Ted.
A: Correct. So, yes, they were and remain free to sign a 15th player to a standard contract, with the only penalty being a move into the luxury tax. They only would become hard-capped if they spend more of the mid-level exception than what they gave to Caleb Martin or if they spend the bi-annual exception. But being in the tax does create repercussions down the road, which could prove tricky for the Heat if a significant extension is forthcoming for Tyler Herro. The timing of this question came in the wake of the 76ers signing Montrezl Harrell. So, ultimately, whether it is the tax or the hard cap, it comes down to the perceived value added of such a roster more. The Heat clearly did not feel strongly enough about Harrell.
Q: Will the Duncan Robinson contract go down as one of the worst contracts in Heat history? He’s the fourth-highest paid player on the team. Not only did he lose his starting role, but his production off the bench is so poor that he didn’t play at all in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. He’s not tradable. No team wants him or that bloated contract. – Michael, Cutler Bay.
A: He will get every shot at redemption until his salary can be utilized in a trade. Some were saying the same about the contracts of Dion Waiters and James Johnson, and those were flipped to acquire Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder on the way to the 2020 NBA Finals. Salary ballast is a necessary component at times. So it could come down to the end game with his contract.
Q: Do the Heat really believe that Caleb Martin is a good replacement for P.J. Tucker? – Brian.
A: Do they have any choice? Then again, be candid, at this point a year ago was there much of a groundswell regarding P.J. Tucker as the starting power forward? Some thought the job might go to Markieff Morris. Erik Spoelstra has excelled at crafting a playing style around the composition of his roster. That will have to be the case again.
Premier League suspended after death of Queen Elizabeth II
The Premier League has suspended matches this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
He said in a statement on Friday: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“To honor his extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a sign of respect, this weekend’s Premier League round of play will be postponed, including Monday night’s game.”
Tributes from football and the world of sport have been paid in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne.
The UK government said it was the decision of individual organizations to make regarding holding events during the 10-day period of national mourning.
“There is no requirement to cancel or postpone sporting events and fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the national mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations,” he said. it stated in an official guidance document for the public and businesses.
“As a mark of respect, organizations may consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and it is entirely at the discretion of each organization. .”
Ravens vs. Jets scouting report for Week 1: Who has the edge?
The Ravens head into MetLife Stadium for a season-opening 1 p.m. game Sunday to face a Jets team led by former Raven and Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco. Baltimore will have quarterback Lamar Jackson under center for the first time in a game since December, and the Ravens have significant matchup advantages. Here’s who has the edge in each phase of the game:
Ravens passing game vs. Jets pass defense
After nine months of contract talk, Lamar Jackson will get back to playing quarterback for the first time since he injured his ankle in Cleveland in December. Jackson was a leading Most Valuable Player candidate through the first six weeks of last season, but his performance declined sharply as he seemingly lost confidence in his blocking. He threw a career-high 13 interceptions and was sacked a career-high 38 times, despite playing just 12 games. He arrived at training camp packing an extra 20 pounds of muscle and throwing as well as he ever has, so all eyes will be on his form in the opener.
Jackson will be without his top wide receiver target from recent seasons, Marquise Brown, so he will need 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman (46 catches on 68 targets, 515 yards in 2021) to take a major step forward. Bateman and All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (107 catches on 153 targets, 1,361 yards, nine touchdowns) are the sure things in this pass-catching corps. Who might step up behind them? Third-year receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche? Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, the breakout sensation of training camp and the preseason? New addition Demarcus Robinson?
As for Jackson’s protection, the Ravens added durable veteran Morgan Moses at right tackle and first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum at center. We don’t know when Ronnie Stanley will return to game action, so Ja’Wuan James, who has played three games since 2018, could be the Week 1 starter at left tackle.
The Ravens will face the fourth worst pass defense of 2021, one that allowed opposing quarterbacks to average 7.1 yards per attempt. The Jets have several very good individual defenders, including cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive end John Franklin-Meyers, and they drafted a potential star in cornerback Sauce Gardner, but they’ll need to make a major leap to have even an average defense.
EDGE: Ravens
Jets passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
The Ravens will see their former franchise quarterback, Joe Flacco, who played just 66 snaps last season but posted a 113 passer rating. Flacco has gone 2-11 as a starter since leaving the Ravens after the 2018 season. The Jets could not move the ball through the air last year, with rookie Zach Wilson, currently out with a knee injury, completing just 55.6% of his passes, throwing 11 interceptions and taking 44 sacks in 13 games. They’re looking for a No. 1 wide receiver among first-round pick Garrett Wilson, 2021 second-round pick Elijah Moore (43 catches on 77 targets, 538 yards) and Corey Davis, who played just nine games after signing as a high-profile free agent before last season. Tight end Tyler Conklin (61 catches on 87 targets, 593 yards) was a solid pass catcher for the Minnesota Vikings last year. Left tackle Duane Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a shoulder injury, and his absence would be significant.
The Ravens hope their pass defense goes from the worst in 2021 to one of the best in 2022. We don’t know if cornerback Marcus Peters, returning from a torn ACL, will take on a full workload right away, but the Ravens are counting on him and Marlon Humphrey, along with top free-agent addition Marcus Williams and first-round pick Kyle Hamilton, to lead them to a more customary performance. The Ravens are thin at outside linebacker but looking for a breakout season from 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh, who could not be blocked in training camp. They have not had a player reach double digits in sacks since 2017. New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will offer a first glimpse of how his tactics might differ from those of predecessor Don “Wink” Martindale, who was known for creative and relentless blitzing.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens running game vs. Jets run defense
The Ravens will go with a whole new crew of running backs after they scrambled throughout last season to replace the production of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. They went from first in rushing in 2019 and 2020 to third in 2021, with Jackson’s scrambling taking on outsized importance given their struggles in the backfield and along the offensive line.
They hope to be back on form this year, but we do not know how rapidly they will ramp up Dobbins’ carries as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered last in last season’s preseason finale. He averaged 6 yards per carry as a rookie in 2020, and the Ravens need his explosiveness to complement Jackson’s creativity on designed runs and scrambles. Otherwise, they will rely on veteran additions Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake to hold the fort. Neither player was at his best in 2021, but Drake (4.5 yards per carry for his career) has big-play upside, and Davis is a prolific receiver out of the backfield.
The Jets were nearly as bad against the run as they were against the pass last season, ranking 29th in rush defense and allowing opponents to average 4.5 yards per carry. Former Ravens middle linebacker C.J. Mosley was healthy and led the Jets in tackles last season but received a poor grade from Pro Football Focus for his run defense. New York also lacked anyone resembling a dominant interior run defender, though fourth-year defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is productive.
EDGE: Ravens
Jets running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Jets hope second-round pick Breece Hall will boost their 27th-ranked running game after he combined for more than 3,000 yards over his last two years at Iowa State. He’s a powerfully built, patient runner with good top-end speed and soft enough hands to stay in on third down. The Jets will also count on Michael Carter, who led them in rushing with 639 yards last season.
Run defense was one area where the Ravens did not falter last season. They led the league, holding opponents to 3.8 yards per carry. They will again lean on veteran Calais Campbell as their top interior defender, with returning nose tackle Michael Pierce adding complementary power in the trenches. At linebacker, they will hope 2020 first-round pick Patrick Queen takes a significant step forward in Year 3 after he made more modest improvements last season. Josh Bynes, who started 12 games in 2021, will be there to lend a steady hand in his 12th season.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Jets special teams
The Ravens finished first in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA in 2021. Justin Tucker made All-Pro again, hitting on 35 of 37 field-goal attempts and nailing an NFL record 66-yard game-winner in Detroit. The Ravens made a change at punter after 16 years of Sam Koch, handing the job to fourth-round pick Jordan Stout, who was impressive in training camp in the preseason. All-Pro returner Duvernay averaged 13.8 yards on punt returns and 24.1 yards on kickoff returns.
The Jets also excelled on special teams, finishing second in DVOA. All-Pro returner Braxton Berrios averaged 13.4 yards on punt returns and 30.4 yards on kickoff returns. The Jets struggled to find a reliable kicker, however, and signed veteran Greg Zuerlein, who made 29 of 35 field-goal attempts for the Dallas Cowboys last season.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Jets intangibles
The Jets have not finished with a winning record since 2015 and will look to reverse their fortunes under charismatic second-year coach Robert Saleh. A star-studded draft class has created some excitement for their beleaguered fan base, but unless Wilson takes a leap in Year 2, they are expected to remain an also-ran in the stacked AFC.
The Ravens, on the other hand, hope to make a deep playoff run after horrid injury luck derailed them in 2021. They made the postseason every year from 2018 to 2020 and are 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as their starting quarterback. John Harbaugh, one of the league’s most respected coaches, went with a different approach this preseason, resting almost all of his key players in all three games.
EDGE: Ravens
Prediction
The matchup with Joe Flacco holds narrative allure, and we have little idea how sharp the Ravens will be after their starters took a pass on the preseason. But the Jets don’t have a talent advantage in any area, and they don’t have an offensive star to go shot for shot with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens will stifle New York’s offense and bank a road victory as they begin their quest to return to the playoffs. Ravens 27, Jets 13
“Surge of violence”: clashes between supporters before the Nice-Cologne match (VIDEOS)
32 injured, one seriously, such is the heavy toll of the violent clashes between supporters which took place before the meeting between OGC Nice and FC Cologne at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, on September 8, as reported in particular the AFP. According to police sources quoted by BFM TV, nine minor injuries are to be deplored on the side of the police, namely seven CRS and two public security officers. The Teamamong other things, evokes a supporter injured with a knife.
Scheduled for 6:45 p.m., the kick-off of the Europa League Conference match, which ended in a draw (1-1), had to be postponed by one hour due to serious incidents at the Allianz Riviera, preceded in the afternoon by damage allegedly committed by German supporters in Nice: some of them thus vandalized the official store of OGC Nice, reported Nice morning.
Then inside the stadium, several hundred hooded German supporters left the stand reserved for the 7,800 FC Cologne supporters shortly before 6 p.m. to cross the stadium, passing in front of the presidential box, in order to do battle with the Nice supporters. According to the prefecture, questioned by AFP, “it was the Germans who charged”.
Cologne supporters pass in front of the presidential box and head towards the Nice kop… First smoke bombs thrown… pic.twitter.com/sVEghvVLV6
— Antoine Maumon (@amaumon) September 8, 2022
Incidents are ongoing at the Allianz Riviera stadium in #nice06. German supporters came out of their zone… Smoke bombs, fights, damage to the official stands… pic.twitter.com/pTCUkhKSmU
— Matthias Galante (@Matthiasgalante) September 8, 2022
Fans came to blows, sometimes armed with chairs or iron bars torn from the stadium, in a melee that involved stewards and police and caused dozens of injuries. Among them, a supporter from the FC Cologne stand was hospitalized in “absolute emergency” after a fall of more than five meters between two levels of the stands. Suffering from many traumas, his days would however not be in danger.
08.09.2022, Nice🇫🇷 vs Köln🇩🇪 😯 https://t.co/Fjy3xrlEmQpic.twitter.com/1lVd8VK6Zq
— Hooligans.cz Official (@hooliganscz1999) September 8, 2022
“Very alcoholic”, the man was actually a Parisian supporter, specified from 8 p.m. the prefecture of the Alpes-Maritimes, thus confirming several sources who had mentioned to AFP the presence of ultras from PSG in the tribune of the FC Köln. Some would have been spotted by Nice supporters before the meeting.
At the kick-off of the match, at 7:40 p.m., the Paris Saint-Germain “Supras Auteuil” supporters club held up a banner in the stand allocated to the Germans, observed an AFP journalist, on which he was writes: “25 years Ultra Mentality”, specifies The Parisianwhich also has published several photos showing the violence of the clashes. According to the daily, there are indeed quite old links – since 2003 – between supporters of Cologne and those of PSG. Condemning the incidents “with the greatest firmness”, the Parisian club underlined in a communicated published on September 9, that the “Supras Auteuil” group was dissolved in 2010 and that its members, banned from entering the Parc des Princes, “are not recognized as supporters of Paris Saint-Germain”.
OGC Nice calls for an investigation
After the end of the match, the prefecture of the Alpes-Maritimes condemned on Twitter“the inadmissible behavior of a few dozen ultra-alcoholic people”. In a press release, the Nice club said it was “stunned by this surge of violence” and expressed “its desolation for the Nice public”, while asking for the opening of an investigation into “the conditions which made possible this sequence of events […] so that the necessary measures are taken to supervise its next European meetings”. UEFA should quickly take over the case and could take sanctions against FC Cologne.
Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra denounced “unheard-of violence”, regretting “that our sport is soiled in this way”.
The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, announced to Nice morning that he would send “the invoice” to FC Cologne, evoking the pre-match degradations: “tagged trams, broken bus shelters, the damaged statue of Apollo and rubbish throughout the city”.
In August 2021, the Mediterranean derby between Nice and Marseille in Ligue 1 had degenerated and the meeting had never ended. Nice supporters then invaded the pitch and turned it into a ring after Dimitri Payet, the playmaker of Olympique de Marseille, had sent yet another plastic bottle aimed at him back to the stand.
The 10 Best Animation Movies Of All Time
When it comes to animation movies, there’s so much to choose from! And though you may feel intimidated by the sheer volume of animation movie best out there, it’s important to find some favorites in the genre if you want to be successful as an animation writer or director. In order to help your search, here are 10 of the best animation movies of all time and some background information on each one. Enjoy!
Also Read: 8 Must-See Movies On Space And Space Travel
List Of Best Animation Movies:
10. Coraline (2009) – Animation Movies
Coraline is a highly rated animation movie best about a little girl who moves into a new home with her mother and their mean neighbor. She finds that there’s something not quite right in the basement of their home, but every time she tries to see what it is, she is always distracted by something else before she can.
9. How To Train Your Dragon (2010) – Animation Movie Best
Based on the novels by Cressida Cowell, this movie follows Hiccup as he trains his dragon so they can take on the evil Drago Bludvist. It’s a hilarious, touching tale that showcases computer animation’s amazing use to bring these dragons to life. In 2010, this movie was given the Oscar for the best-animated feature film.
8. Coco (2017) – Animation Movies
This Pixar classic tells the story of Miguel, a young Mexican boy who has to deal with a family curse. The film was well-received by critics, receiving a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing $270 million worldwide. Pixar has been producing fantastic animated movies for decades, but Coco is one of the best.
7. Finding Nemo (2003) – Animation Movie Best
Finding Nemo (2003) is an iconic and one of the best animation movies of all time. This story follows a young clownfish named Marlin who, along with a regal tang named Dory, sets out to find his son Nemo who has been captured by a fish tank scavenger. It features an incredible soundtrack and the brilliant voice talent of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Willem Dafoe, and many more.
6. The Incredibles (2004) – Animation Movies
Probably the best family movie out there. Lots of action, adventure, comedy, and a feel-good vibe. This film is on a comic book that the family knows they have superpowers. They just don’t know how to use them yet. And when they do, well let’s just say that The Incredibles doesn’t stay invisible for long!
5. Inside Out (2015) – Animation Movie Best
This Pixar movie stars five emotions of an 11-year-old girl named Riley: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger. It is narrated by Bing Bong (Richard Kind), her imaginary friend from childhood. Because Riley’s emotions are anthropomorphized and able to exist outside of her mind, the other characters in the film must learn how to deal with them as personified forces.
4. Toy Story (1995) – Animation Movies
Toy Story was the first computer-animated film and it’s still one of the best. The characters are adorable, and their interactions with one another feel genuine. I remember when I first saw this movie in theaters. It left me breathless – with excitement, laughter, sadness – everything that a story should evoke from its audience.
3. Moana (2016) – Animation Movie Best
Moana is an adventure film with great music and a strong female protagonist. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Dwayne Johnson and Lin-Manuel Miranda, was praised for its connection to culture. Moana won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and was nominated for other awards as well.
2. Up (2009) – Animation Movies
Up is a film about a man named Carl Fredricksen and an 8-year-old boy named Russell. The movie starts with the boy asking his grandparents to tell him stories of their past adventures and funny incidents. When they don’t want to talk, the boy decides to go investigate himself, by walking over to Carl’s house. What he didn’t know was that Carl Fredricksen was planning a grand adventure of his own.
1. Spirited Away (2001) – Animation Movie Best
When a girl called Chihiro gets lost in an abandoned theme park, she stumbles across a restaurant where she meets the Mother. She takes her to her new home in the bathhouse and tells her that there is no return path. Soon, Chihiro realizes that the gods have turned this group of unsuspecting humans into soot-covered bewitched spirits. Chihiro must release them from their captivity by helping them.
So, in conclusion, we have decided that these are the top ten best animation movies. What makes them so awesome? From their catchy and colorful characters to their stunning special effects and powerful storylines, animation movies will always be a favorite for children and adults alike.
Buried deep in a Tribune Tower time capsule for a century, a 1919 ‘Black Sox’ World Series baseball sees the light
For nearly a century, millions of words poured from the confines of the Tribune Tower in stories about crooked politicians, murderous lovers, civic giants, sports heroes, regular folks and big shots, charting all the joys and tragedies of the human condition. No longer home to a newspaper but to luxurious condominiums, the building now delivers a new and fascinating tale, of a baseball long buried, a baseball that some believe is worth $1 million or more.
The ball is a homely and bruised and beaten thing. It was discovered earlier this year when three time capsules were found during the remaking of the building.
The Tribune Tower was sold for $240 million in June 2016 to the CIM Group in partnership with Chicago-based Golub & Co. Its transformation began after all former tenants — including some 750 Chicago Tribune employees, WGN-AM 720 staff and equipment, a barbershop, restaurant, candy store and other businesses — were relocated and scattered across the city in June 2018.
“I love this building and this has been the most interesting and complicated project I have ever worked on,” says Lee Golub, the executive vice president at Golub & Co. “But there has been great joy in that, because I think thsis is the greatest building in the world.”
He is happy that two-thirds of the building’s 162 condominiums have been sold, for prices ranging from $700,000 to more than $8 million. He was happy and proud as he walked around the building with Tribune photographer Brian Cassella and myself, neither of us having visited since we left four years ago. Not to play architecture critic, but I was impressed by the transformation, a remake that was jarring but impressive. We saw some apartments with terraces, soaring ceilings and dramatic arch windows. We saw a space with all sorts of amenities, including a gym and swimming pool. We saw a landscaped exterior courtyard, meeting rooms, sundecks, outdoor terraces and grill stations. We saw much more and listened to Golub say, “It was important that we keep the history of the building intact,” and walked through a landmarked lobby cleaner than we had ever seen it. It sparkled.
But back to baseball.
The three battered and worn metal box time capsules — placed inside the cornerstones of the former printing press building, which rose in 1920; Tribune Tower, completed in 1925; and the WGN Radio building, completed in 1950 — contained more than 100 items.
Most of these were predictable time capsule knickknacks. There were yellowed copies of the Tribune newspaper, a 1907 political cartoon from Pulitzer Prize winner John T. McCutcheon, war cartoons from 1942 and motion pictures set to recordings of speeches from owner/publisher Robert McCormick, as well as all of the 263 submissions for the 1922 design competition that offered a $50,000 first-place prize, won by New York architects John Mead Howells and Raymond Hood, and a penny from 1847, the year the Tribune was founded.
It was noted as well that there was also a baseball, one reporter speculating that it was “possibly from the 1919 ‘Black Sox’ World Series.’ ”
The minute Golub saw the ball, he called his friend Grant DePorter. The pair have known one another for years. “I just knew he’d want to see this,” Golub says.
“I ran over the minute he called,” DePorter says.
DePorter is the CEO of Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group, overseeing the operation of seven restaurants. He co-authored a 2008 book with Elliott Harris and Mark Vancil, “Hoodoo: Unraveling the 100-Year Mystery of the Chicago Cubs” (Rare Air Limited). Late in 2003, he paid $113,824.16 for what was known as the “Bartman Ball,” which was exploded early in 2004 in a nationally televised event from the restaurant, with money raised going to charity.
DePorter is also a passionate historian and the mere sight of the baseball compelled him to start digging. He was able to determine, with the help of FBI Special Agent and expert on memorabilia Brian Brusokas, that the ball was used in the 1919 World Series between the White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds.
“And it was a record-setting baseball,” says DePorter. “It is a baseball that struck out more batters in a row in a World Series than any baseball in history.”
The Cincinnati pitcher, his name long faded into history, was Horace “Hod” Eller. He pitched well, striking out nine batters, including a then-World Series record of six in a row during the fifth game, which was played in Comiskey Park in front of 34,379 fans.
“Eller was known for a shine pitch, a pitch that involved putting paraffin wax on one part of the ball and also in the stitches of the ball,” DePorter says, handing me a pile of his research. “Chemicals found in paraffin are used in solvents and also can burn. The ball has a mark where the paraffin shine was placed and the ball’s dark coloring would be attributed to the fact that it was placed in a time capsule for 100 years with paraffin present.”
That 1919 World Series resulted in what DePorter and many others consider the biggest scandal in the history of sports, known as the Black Sox Scandal. It has been the subject of many books, the best of which is Eliot Asinof’s 1963 “Eight Men Out,” which gave birth to the 1988 film of the same name.
In short, the scandal involved eight members of the Sox being accused of throwing the series against the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for money from a group of gamblers. The players’ names were: Arnold “Chick” Gandil, George “Buck” Weaver, Oscar “Happy” Felsch, Charles “Swede” Risberg, Fred McMullin, Eddie Cicotte, Claude “Lefty” Williams and, most famously, “Shoeless” Joe Jackson.
A Chicago grand jury indicted the players in late September 1920 and, though all were acquitted in a public trial on Aug. 2, 1921, baseball Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis the next day permanently banned all eight for life from professional baseball.
Along with the baseball, DePorter found a letter.
“It was hidden in a pile of moldy documents,” he says. “It was written by Tribune sports editor Harvey Woodruff and the letter does not mention anything about any controversy tied to the series even though it was written and placed in the time capsule in May of 1920, seven months after the series.”
DePorter kept digging.
“When Woodruff wrote this letter he was the top choice to be the chairman of the National Baseball Commission and as such would have been the one to decide whether to investigate the rumors that the World Series was fixed,” DePorter says. “He had not written any negative story that would hint that gamblers might have fixed the games. He even told one of his reporters that he did not believe the series had been fixed.”
DePorter believes that had Woodruff been appointed chairman, it would have changed baseball history. He says, “It is also highly likely that “Shoeless” Joe Jackson would have been inducted into Baseball’s Hall of Fame.”
The letter confirmed the ball’s vintage. “This baseball was used by Pitcher Horace (Hod) Eller of the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth game of the World’s Series baseball contests of 1919 against the Chicago White Sox,” Woodruff wrote.
Many of the items found in the time capsules are slated to have a new home in the Chicago History Museum but not that baseball. It will formally meet the public later this month at the Green Tie Ball, an annual event to benefit the nonprofit, public-private partnership that is Chicago Gateway Green, which is dedicated to the greening and beautification of the city. Golub and DePorter, whose father, Donald DePorter. started the organization in 1986, are co-chairs of the event. Golub will perform there, playing drums, with his band, Dr. Bombay.
The event takes place Sept. 17 at the Chicago Sports Museum. DePorter is the founder of the museum and that is where the old World Series baseball will be on display.
“We have a lot of great memorabilia there,” DePorter says. “But this baseball … No piece of memorabilia has made me more insane, combing through archives, old newspapers, websites. It is hard to put a price on it, but a Mickey Mantle 1952 baseball card, not even in pristine shape, sold last week for $12.6 million. I think of this baseball as a treasure and it tells a great story.”
More people should watch this amazing show on HBO Max
At first, station eleven bored me. After three episodes, I hadn’t fallen asleep once, but twice. I wasn’t just frustrated with Station Eleven’s self-indulgence — I was completely bored.
A post-apocalyptic HBO Max mini-series set in the aftermath of a deadly and highly contagious flu, Station Eleven is a show about a fictional pandemic – shot, produced and aired over the course of a real pandemic. But in many ways, this pandemic is subordinate and unimportant. Station Eleven is a show on things. About big ideas and themes. It’s a survival show. About trauma. Take refuge in the transitive power of art and the connective tissue of our common humanity.
Read more: Review: The HBO adaptation of Station Eleven came at a weird, but good time
In other words: urgh.
Right off the bat, it’s a show that spells out big ambitions in no-nonsense terms. It’s a show that opens with King Lear. A show that makes blatant use of Shakespeare as narrative device and framing, but also has the gall to place oneself at the center of a great literary canon.
Again: urgh. the biggest urgh I can collect.
Three episodes deep, I hopped into one of CNET’s many Slack channels to unload on the show with my colleagues. It was self-indulgent. It was boring. He took himself too seriously. It was raised on its own supply. It was fundamentally flawed compared to a show like, say, Yellowjackets – which masked its own themes of trauma under the guise of a cunning and compelling mystery show.
“Station eleven sucks.” I think that’s what I typed. I was wrong. I couldn’t have been more wrong.
Just seven episodes later, at the end of the show, I crawled back into that same Slack office to tell everyone that – in fact – Station Eleven is one of the best shows on TV that I don’t think I’ve ever seen. my life and that every living human being should make an effort to watch over it.
So pretentious
My favorite moment in Station Eleven occurs in the middle of Episode 9.
Jeevan, one of the show’s main characters, takes care of Kirsten, a comic-obsessed child actress – the titular Station Eleven. A comic that she takes with her everywhere on her travels in the post-pandemic world. A comic that gives him hope in desperate circumstances.
After returning to their home base, Kirsten realizes that she has dropped the comic in the snow. Frustrated, not quite understanding why it matters, Jeevan angrily returns to the desert to retrieve it. During the search, a wolf attacks him, mauling him half to death. As he crawls on his hands and knees, struggling to survive in extreme sub-zero temperatures, he comes across the comic, buried in the snow. In complete agony, he begins to read it, before tossing it aside, shouting, “THIS IS SO PRETENTIOUS!”
It’s an incredibly cathartic moment. For starters, it’s funny! A perfectly timed moment of comedy in the midst of a dark and visceral moment. I laughed. But it is also a recognition, a crystallized moment of self-awareness. The show speaks for itself, directly to its audience. Yes, station eleven is pretentious. This is a show actively struggling with big ideas – swinging for the fences, navigating the value of art in a world filled with suffering.
But station eleven is too self-aware enough to know that’s a lot to ask. Of its audience, of itself as an entertainment product. It is important.
A big request
Why should we care about a TV show? Why should any type of art be important? In a world where I find myself moving away from so-called “prestige television”, Station Eleven has forced me to ask myself this question.
Recently, I’ve been more inclined to consume endless throwaway anime or watch feel-good reality shows like Old Enough and The Great British Bake Off. Considering what we’ve all been through over the past two or three years, it’s been hard to muster the “big brain energy” needed to enjoy a show like Station Eleven. A show that forces us to reckon with big questions and big ideas.
This is precisely why I found Station Eleven so repulsive at first. In the midst of COVID-19, a time of shattering political strife, are you really going to ask me to be on a TV show about a traveling troupe of Shakespearean actors performing Hamlet in a post-pandemic wasteland? It’s a big question.
But station eleven works because it rules at all possible levels. It’s that simple. It’s a well-written show, with great performances and a soundtrack that will haunt you long after you’ve finished watching.
Station Eleven swings towards the fences but hits the ball clean. It takes time to realize its audacious vision, but if you stick with that initial slow burn — fight that initial revulsion — you’ll be rewarded with a show that has nuanced things to say about every “serious topic” it dare to approach. It’s a show about families – real and inherited. It’s a show about the legacy of shared trauma. A show about art as refuge. If that pisses you off, I understand. But in a very real universe where we are immersed in the wasteland of our own pain and suffering, Station Eleven is as essential as television.
