Audit agreement or not, many Chinese companies can avoid delisting

The Miami-Dade School Board voted overwhelmingly to reject recognizing October as “LGBTQ History Month.”

After listening to three hours of heated debate, the council voted 8-1 on Wednesday night to overturn the measure that would also have included teaching 12th grade students Supreme Court cases. Oberfell v. Hodges (inventing the constitutional right to same-sex marriage) and Bostock v. County of Clayton (Added “sexual orientation” protection to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964).

Last year, the board voted 7 to 1 in favor of defining October as “LGBTQ History Month,” which did not include teaching about Oberefell Where Bostock.

The only vote in favor came from school board member Lucia Baez Geller, who proposed the measure.

“It’s an election year and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric is a tool used by some to spread misinformation,” she said, according to the Miami Herald. “It’s just pure misinformation.”

The outlet also reported that 35 to 45 people lined up to comment in favor or against the measure.

Those who came out in favor of the measure argued that passing the measure would create a “safe and reaffirming environment”.

Maxx Fenning, head of PRISM FL who, according to the Herald is a “non-profit organization that provides sexual health information to LGBTQ+ youth” went further by comparing those who oppose the measure to the Nazis.

He spoke with a pink triangle on his shirt in reference to the pink triangle the Nazis made gay people wear, saying, “LGBTQ history is American history.”

The overly predictable tactics of the left comparing those who disagree with them to the Nazis did not influence the picture, however.

Many of those who spoke out against the measure feared it was another example of a school board trying to indoctrinate children, with one pastor telling the Herald that it was a “Trojan horse”. Other opponents spoke of the rights and responsibilities of parents in teaching their children about LGBTQ people.

While Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Bill, it only bans the teaching of sexual orientation through third grade. Miami-Dade’s measure to teach Supreme Court cases was aimed at 12th graders, but the district would still view the entire month of October as defined by different sexual orientations.

Baez Geller insisted parents and students could opt out of the Supreme Court’s portion of the measure.

The vote comes as the Miami-Dade County School Board moved to Conservative control on Aug. 23 — however, the new members are not expected to take office until November.

Miami-Dade is the fourth largest public school district in the nation.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.