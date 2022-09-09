News
Biden heads to battleground state of Ohio to tout semiconductor law
President Biden grew up with a series of lessons that included a maxim from his mother: don’t kiss the pope’s ring and don’t bow to the queen. It meant, he later recalled, as a sign that all people are equal and no one is superior.
The Post’s Matt Viser writes that for an institution-abiding man like Biden, Queen Elizabeth II was, to him and to the world, as much an institution as anyone in modern history, however. So while Biden — an Irishman at heart — may not have worshiped the Queen as much as some, and bowed to her like many do, he did honor her in his own way.
News
Going to a Chicago Bears game? Here’s what to know if you’re headed to Soldier Field this season.
Welcome back to another season of Chicago Bears football at Soldier Field.
No, there’s no dome yet (but here’s what that would look like). And no, we don’t know how long the team will be playing by Lake Michigan (more on that here). But we do know that there’s a new head coach, new general manager … and new expectations for quarterback Justin Fields.
Here’s what to know if you’re going to a Bears home game this season.
Planning your trip
What’s the schedule?
There are 17 regular-season games this season — with nine at home. Here are season predictions from our Bears writers.
What’s the ticket policy?
Only mobile tickets will get you into Soldier Field. Purchasers can manage their tickets on their mobile device or online, including the ability to share tickets or post tickets for resale. Here’s how to do that.
We recommend adding your ticket to your phone’s digital wallet before heading out (in case of weak signals or slow Wi-Fi on site). Screenshots of tickets are not valid for entry.
If you’re new to Soldier Field, here’s a seating chart — and how the field looks from that view.
Game times could shift starting in Week 5, thanks for flexible scheduling by the NFL (and for TV reasons). So check those tickets. If a game is canceled and not replayed because of COVID-19, tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically receive a full refund.
What time do the gates open?
Gates open two hours before kickoff (so that’s 10 a.m. for noon starts). With increased screening and metal detectors at all games, arriving early is strongly encouraged.
What’s the bag policy — and what is prohibited?
One bag per person is allowed, but … that bag must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC not exceed 12 by 6 by 12 inches. If you don’t have a bag that fits that requirement, a one-gallon resealable clear freezer bag or clutch purse no larger than 4½ by 6½ inches is acceptable. Medical bags are allowed as well.
Leave these items at home
- Weapons/firearms
- Aerosol cans (mace, pepper spray, hair spray, etc.)
- Alcoholic beverages
- Seat cushions with zippered covers, pockets or flaps
- Balloons and beach balls
- Cameras with lenses that exceed 6 inches when fully extended
- Cans, bottles or other beverage containers (including sealed plastic water bottles)
- Clothing or signage with offensive or vulgar language or that blocks fans’ view
- Confetti
- Fireworks or smoke bombs
- Illegal drugs
- Laser pens and pointers
- Noise-making devices (horns, whistles, etc.)
- Poles of any kind, including selfie-sticks
- Strollers
- Umbrellas
- Video or movie cameras
- Smoking cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vaping, using smokeless or e-cigarettes and chewing smokeless tobacco
- Unmanned Aircraft Systems
- Any coolers and ice chests (including soft-sided)
Anything else new to know about?
Aside from the new Bermuda grass, everything inside Soldier Field will be cash-free. So that means credit, debit or prepaid card or mobile payment is what you’ll need for concessions, retail gear and roving food and beverage vendors. Fans can transfer cash to a Visa prepaid card for no fee at the ticket office window at Gate 8, the Gate 0 pro shop, the “Water Wall” pro shop and pro shop in the Club 100 Level.
What’s the best way to get to Soldier Field?
Soldier Field is located at 1410 Special Olympics Drive in Chicago.
Chicago Transit Authority
Check out transitchicago.com for fare information, route schedules and maps.
- By bus: Use 128 Soldier Field Express or 146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express. The Soldier Field Express operates for every Bears home game this season (view Bears schedule here) and has buses that leave Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Station starting about 2½ hours before game time until 30 minutes after kickoff, and resume for an hour after the game on a load-and-go basis.
- By “L” train: Take the Red, Green or Orange lines to Roosevelt Station, which is less than a mile walk to the stadium entrance. Don’t want to walk? Then take the 146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express from Roosevelt Station to the stadium (drop-off and pickup at the corner of McFetridge and Special Olympics drives).
Metra
Six Metra lines connect to Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center:
- BNSF Railway, Milwaukee North and Milwaukee West lines arrive and depart from Union Station.
- Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines arrive and depart from Ogilvie.
Metra offers two weekend-pass options. Unlimited rides on Saturday or Sunday are $7. Up to three children age 11 and under can ride free with each fare-paying adult. A weekend pass includes unlimited rides for $10, available only in the Ventra app.
Heading to a weeknight game? There are two all-day pass options available only in the Ventra app. The $10 Day pass allows unlimited rides across the entire Metra system while the $6 Day Pass allows unlimited rides within three fare zones. Fares may be purchased in advance.
Check metra.com for route schedules and maps.
- From Ogilvie Transportation Center (southbound on Clinton Street at Madison Street) and Union Station (bus stop on Jackson Street east of Canal Street): Take the nonstop 128 Soldier Field Express to the stadium. The roundtrip bus fare is $5 for adults or $2.50 for seniors and children ages 7-11. The express service is available starting about 2½ hours before game time until 30 minutes after kickoff, and resumes for an hour after the game on a load-and-go basis.
- South Shore Line: Runs on the Metra Electric Line tracks from South Bend, Ind., to downtown Chicago. Select trains will stop at Metra’s 18th Street Station, which connects passengers directly to the stadium’s entrance via a pedestrian walkway. As 18th Street Station is not a regularly scheduled stop, passengers utilizing it on these days should purchase tickets for Museum Campus/11th Street.
- Metra Electric Line: Will provide extra service during Bears home games with trains stopping at the 18th Street Station and the Museum Campus/11st Street Station, which is near Soldier Field.
Pace
A limited number of Pace buses will be available at each boarding location — on Routes 236, 768, 769 and 776 — for transportation to Soldier Field during Saturday and Sunday home games only during the Bears’ regular season. All riders will be seated on a first-come-first-served basis. Buses begin boarding up to 30 minutes before departure. Cost is $4.50 each way. Check pacebus.com for the latest information.
By bike or personal scooter
- Pregame drop-off: Locations are at the 18th Street turnaround just west of Lake Shore Drive and on Balbo Drive at Columbus Drive.
- Postgame pick-up: Balbo Drive at Columbus Drive.
How much is parking — and where’s the best spot?
It varies.
At the stadium
- All parking areas surrounding the stadium require a prepaid parking pass, which will be sent to fans electronically after purchase. Fans can either print their pass and display it on the rearview mirror of their vehicle or have it scanned from the Bears app.
- These lots open four hours before kickoff and close two hours after the game.
Off-site parking
- Some off-site lots — including Museum Campus, Millennium Garages and McCormick Place Lots B, C and D — allow fans to purchase passes in advance.
Lots that accept cash for drive-up parking on game day
- Grant Park South (entrance is on Michigan Avenue between Jackson Boulevard and Van Buren Street): Regular daily posted rate if not purchased in advance. No tailgating allowed. No shuttle service.
- McCormick Place Lakeside Garage Lot C (entrance on Fort Dearborn Drive): No tailgating allowed. No shuttle service.
- Burnham Harbor Lot (entrance located on Waldron and Special Olympics drives): Available beginning in November, after boating season. Tailgating is allowed.
Lots with shuttle service to Soldier Field
- 31st Street McCormick Place Lot B (3050 S. Moe Drive): Shuttle operates two hours before kickoff through two hours after the end of the game with limited return service available during the game. Tailgating is allowed.
- Grant Park North (entrance is on Michigan Avenue between Randolph and Monroe streets): Free shuttle departs from lower Randolph Street and arrives at 18th Street. Service begins three hours before kickoff and ends two hours after the end of the game. No tailgating. Regular daily posted rate if not purchased in advance.
- Millennium Garages (entrance is located off Columbus Drive between Monroe Street and Randolph Street): Free shuttle departs from lower Randolph Street and arrives at 18th Street. Service begins three hours before kickoff and ends two hours after the end of the game. No tailgating. Game-day, drive-up and advance, prepaid parking are available.
Alcohol-free, family-friendly lots
- No alcohol consumption is allowed in the lot south of the Adler Planetarium (1300 S. Lynn White Drive), 18th Street Lot (1832 S. Lake Shore Drive) and 31st Street Beach Lot (548 Fort Dearborn Drive). More information available at soldierfield.clickandpark.com.
Residential areas
- No parking is allowed within this area surrounding Soldier Field during Bears home games. Violators could be ticketed and towed.
Pregaming and photo ops
Can I tailgate?
If you go to a Bears game but don’t tailgate, did it really happen?
Fans can tailgate on all surface lots of the Museum Campus, the upper level of the Waldron Deck and the Southwest Parking Facilities (McCormick Place 31st St. Lot B, D and E only) — but keep the setup to your parking spot. Tailgating during the games or after night games and consuming alcohol in the “Family Friendly” No Alcohol lots are all prohibited.
Leave these items — or behaviors — at home
- Advertising banners or displays
- Disorderly conduct
- Deep fryers or any oil-based cooking or frying
- Picketing or political campaigning
- Tents or canopies of any size
- Tethered blimps, balloons and other oversized inflatables
- Fire pits, open fires and open flame heaters
- Propane tanks larger than 19 pounds
- Fireworks
- Setups or games utilizing sidewalks and/or streets
Any recommendations?
Keep it simple, says a Bears die-hard tailgater.
“By the time I get in and set up and get everything rolling, it’s time to get in for the game,” said Ken Michalski, who has faithfully tailgated at Chicago Bears games for 38 years and was inducted into the Tailgating Hall of Fame in 2021. “It’s very limited on time.”
Pre-cook food in foil pans that can be heated up quickly on the grill, or stick to simple entrees such as hot dogs and hamburgers. Michalski also recommends streamlining what you bring, so breakdown is easier before you head into the game.
Everyone knows the old-guard options of how to fill that cooler: Bud Light, Miller Lite, Modelo and, of course, welcome to the club, White Claw. But a tastier tailgate can be had. Here are 10 recommendations.
What about eating around the South Loop?
There are spots — both indoors and outdoors — where non-tailgaters can grab some pregame grub (and a few bars too).
What else to see before the game
Statues of George Halas and Walter Payton were unveiled outside Soldier Field in 2019. The two 12-foot, 3,000-pound creathions are both Gate 0, the entrance on the stadium’s south side.
A doughboy statue to honor World War I servicemen can be found in the courtyard inside Gate 0. There is also a sculpture to celebrate Special Olympics, which started in 1968 at Soldier Field, between the Field Museum and the north end of the stadium.
Those entering the stadium from the north can walk into the stadium past the Memorial Water Wall, 250-foot long granite wall adorned with eight medallions and seals to honor each branch of the armed services.
Once you’re at the game
Soldier Field features
Well, first of all, it’s in Chicago — so there’s nice views of the downtown to the north, Lake Michigan to the east and a backed up Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the west.
A walk along the upper southern wall of the old the stadium not only gives a sense of scale to the huge new structure as well as the far smaller old one, but it is adorned with memorials.
Soak it in all, Bears fans. Because a move to Arlington Heights appears like a foregone conclusion.
What’s that I hear?
Among the longest-running traditions in the Bears’ long history is their fight song, “Bear Down, Chicago Bears.” The song, which is played every time the Bears score at Soldier Field, was created in 1941 by composer Al Hoffman, under the pseudonym Jerry Downs.
Bear down, Chicago Bears, make every play clear the way to victory;
Bear down, Chicago Bears, put up a fight with a might so fearlessly.
We’ll never forget the way you thrilled the nation, with your T-formation.
Bear down, Chicago Bears, and let them know why you’re wearing the crown.
You’re the pride and joy of Illinois, Chicago Bears, bear down.
News
Affordable Care Act health plan premiums set to rise
Premiums for many Affordable Care Act health insurance plans are expected to rise sharply next year, a sign of how rising labor costs and other expenses are beginning to impact health economics.
Consumers, who can typically start enrolling in plans Nov. 1, are unlikely to feel much of an impact from improved federal subsidies, but smaller employers are likely to face the brunt of higher rates as they do not receive similar government assistance, according to health insurance experts.
wsj
News
2 shot while standing on sidewalk in West Loop – NBC Chicago
Two men were shot and killed early Friday morning as they stood on a sidewalk in the West Loop, police say.
At around 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake Street, two men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people when a person got out of a black sedan and fired shots at the group , Chicago police said.
The 46-year-old man was shot in the left leg and the other man was shot in the left shoulder, police said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed as undamaged.
No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.
NBC Chicago
News
Chicago Bears promise ‘first-class experience’ for fans during stadium meeting in Arlington Heights
The Chicago Bears generated keen interest from fans and non-fans alike Thursday for a presentation of plans for a new domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights.
Team officials drew applause when they said the stadium would be enclosed, and that the team would not negotiate renovations at Soldier Field while pursuing the Arlington deal.
Bears Chairman George Halas McCaskey noted that many members of the McCaskey family that own the team have lived in the northwest suburbs, including Arlington Heights.
“We want to be good neighbors,” McCaskey told the crowd. “We want what’s best for the community.”
The multibillion dollar project could take 10 years or more to complete, McCaskey said. He said the team would need government funding to help make the project become a reality.
“The Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction,” McCaskey said. “However … we will need help.”
Without infrastructure support and “property tax certainty,” McCaskey said, “the project as described tonight will not be able to move forward.”
Team leaders repeatedly said that the 20 most recent stadium construction projects in the country had included public financing.
“We’re not asking for property taxes to be raised in Arlington Heights to fund the stadium construction,” McCaskey said. “It’s not our part to say that property taxes for Arlington Heights residents won’t go up, but that might be for reasons that have nothing to do with this construction.”
Bears President Ted Phillips promised a “first-class experience” for fans, and to incorporate public feedback into the plans.
The plan also potentially includes higher-density multifamily residential buildings and lower density townhomes officials said, with buildings typically reaching four to eight stories near the adjacent Metra train station.
Planning consultants described a Station Square with places to go before and after the game, with offices, retail, residential buildings and a hotel.
The residential buildings would likely be two to eight stories with apartments and townhomes.
Conceptual plans included a pond with a boat house for kayaking and canoeing, and “perhaps” a performance venue.
New entrances to the grounds would include off-ramps from Route 53 that would go under Northwest Highway to the stadium, and new entrances off Euclid Avenue.
The crowd seemed receptive to the plans, applauding at various points during the presentation.
“Will tailgating be allowed? Oh yeah, baby,” Phillips said.
And when officials said there would be no casino on the site, the crowd cheered.
The team plans to have more parking capacity than what’s currently available at Soldier Field, they said. They planned to expand capacity for another football necessity, too.
Brenda Zolott of Arlington Heights was taking notes at the back of the room.
“If I could snap my fingers and have it all materialize right now, I would. It’s giving me motivation to stay alive. If it happens soon enough, I might even be able to work in the retail section.”
When team leadership announced “there is no plan B” for a different property development, she applauded.
People lined up two hours ahead of time for the 7 p.m. meeting, and the crowd stretched around the building and out to the parking lot of John Hersey High School in the northwest suburb.
Before the meeting started, those attending raised concerns about property taxes, traffic, and preserving the racetrack on the site of Arlington International Racecourse.
A handful of political advocates worked the line, handing out pamphlets encouraging residents to get involved in efforts to prevent public money from going into the proposed redevelopment.
“Property taxes are my main concern,” said Justin Hegy, 37, of Palatine, who lives about a mile from the site, and wore a Bears shirt to the meeting. “Our property taxes keep going up every year.”
If taxes stayed the same, Hegy said, as a Bears fan, “I’d love it if they were in my backyard. I’ll ride my bike to the game.”
During the meeting, officials said property taxes should be significantly more than that generated by the racetrack.
Lisa Miller had taken time off of her job at Whole Foods to get in line before 5 p.m. She is a Palatine resident, but said she lives next to the racetrack and has fond memories of spending time there as a child growing up in Arlington Heights.
Miller told the Tribune she remembered watching and crying when the track burned down in 1985, and watching its reconstruction. She bought her house in part because it looked out onto the track, she said.
She said she wanted to see the Bears pay attention to parking and traffic in the neighborhood surrounding the site.
“I want kids to be able to walk in my neighborhood,” she said. “During any big huge racetrack events, that was not the case.”
She is opposed to public money funding the development, including the proposed entertainment district. But if the project moves ahead, she said she would want to see “local farm-to-table restaurants” and smaller community events, like a farmers’ market, at the facility once it was built.
Miller also said she wanted to see the Bears continue the tradition of having fireworks on July 4th.
“I bought my house, if I walk out to the end of my driveway, I could see the fireworks every Fourth of July,” she said. “And that would be really great if the Bears were to continue that tradition.”
Linda Gaio lives “a seven-minute walk” from the site. She said she’d heard a lot about how the proposal would increase the value of her home, but was skeptical. “My increased home value doesn’t mean anything unless I sell my house,” she said.
Gaio had two main questions for the Bears. One was how many of her tax dollars would fund the project.
“I want to know if this is going to cost us anything,” she said. She wanted to know “if they could give us some sort of documentation, or maybe there’s some website or something where we could check the progress of these talks and the negotiations and how it’s gonna affect us residents.”
Gaio’s second concern was whether the team planned to preserve any part of the existing facility.
She said it would be “the cherry on top — highly unlikely — if we could at least keep an element of the historic property, make it into a central arena or grandstand and make that into offices and all that stuff.”
Gerald Barrett, who owns Tugo Tea House in Arlington Heights, said he’s cautiously optimistic about the Bears’ arrival in the village because of the customers it could attract for businesses like his.
“What I’ve seen in the past in some cities, is that these sports centers are like year-round activity centers,” Barrett said. “There’s an opportunity for small businesses in the area to maybe work with the organization, and maybe have a concession year-round.”
He’s not sure about the idea of using taxpayer dollars to help the Bears redevelop the site, but wanted to see more detailed plans before making up his mind.
“If the Bears have the ability to do it on their own, they should do it on their own,” he said.
He said he’d want to see evidence that the redevelopment would benefit the community beyond creating jobs if he were going to support public money into the project.
The team said its “best-in-class” enclosed stadium will be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four.
It’s all proposed for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racecourse, which closed permanently to horse racing last year.In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is vetting various aspects of the preliminary deal before anticipating closing late this year or early next year.
To make a move, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed topping the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears have said they are not negotiating with the city while the team is pursuing the Arlington deal.
The team’s announcement of its plans Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal depends on meeting various requirements, such as, “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.
The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that construction would have a $9 billion economic impact, with subsequent annual stimulus of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion annually.
Economists have frequently questioned such projections, warning that sports stadiums do not typically make a good return on investment for governmental bodies.
Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers, presented a petition to the village board Tuesday, seeking to prohibit public funding for the Bears or any other private development.
The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported the Bears coming to their village but opposed using tax dollars for the move.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort,” but has defended incentives such as tax increment financing, or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenues on the racetrack site to help with the property’s development.
The meeting is merely informational and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposal.
Julian Aguilar was outside the meeting working the line on behalf of Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian political advocacy group that’s organizing a petition to bar public money from going to any business entity looking to set up in Arlington Heights — including the Bears.
He said he’d had a “legit friendly debate” with several of the residents in line.
“There’s a lot of people who think we don’t want the Chicago Bears here,” he said. “Our big thing is just to make sure we protect Arlington Heights taxpayer dollars.”
Regardless, Aguilar said, “It’s going to have a long-term effect on the residents here.”
News
Hiker, 29, found dead near California trail after four days of search
A hiker who disappeared on Sunday while searching for water for his parched girlfriend in California’s Gaviota State Park has been found dead by authorities.
The body of Tim Sgrignoli was found Thursday morning after a four-day search and rescue operation on a trail near Santa Barbara, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
Sgrignoli, a 29-year-old Ventura resident, had hiked the Gariota Hot Springs Trail in the Ynez Mountains with his girlfriend over the weekend when she began to suffer from mild heat exhaustion due to scorching temperatures.
Sgrignoli, a 29-year-old Ventura resident, had hiked the Gariota Hot Springs Trail in the Ynez Mountains on Sunday.
The hiker’s girlfriend, whose identity has not been released, was rescued by authorities on Sunday afternoon but Sgrignoli never returned.
His cause of death has yet to be established, but foul play is not suspected and it is thought he likely died of heat exhaustion, dehydration and exposure.
It comes as a scorching heat wave continues to plague the western United States, particularly California, Nevada and Arizona.
Temperatures in Sacramento dipped to 116F on Tuesday – the hottest day on record in the California state capital.
Santa Barbara Country Fire Department officers said they received a call around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon about a couple needing help on the Gaviota Hot Springs trail.
Spokesman Scott Safechuck said Sgrignoli stayed with his sick partner until authorities confirmed a rescue helicopter had been dispatched, in which case he decided to fetch water.
“This morning, one of the San Mateo County Mutual Search and Rescue Teams discovered the sadly deceased Mr. Sgrignoli,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Commanding Officer Erik Raney told reporters yesterday. News Channel 3-12.
“The heat, in terms of the complications of this research, was the number one issue. The first days, as you know, we had record temperatures.
On Wednesday morning, Sgrignoli’s family and friends were expressing their grave concern on social media over his disappearance and a large group of civilian volunteers took to the trails in a desperate attempt to find the missing hiker.
Search and rescue workers found the body around 9 a.m. Thursday, just 20 feet off Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Tunnel near the Hot Springs Trailhead.
Santa Barbara Country Fire Department officers said they received a call around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon about a couple needing help on the Gaviota Hot Springs trail.
Sgrignoli disappeared after leaving the Gariota Hot Springs trail (pictured) to get water for his exhausted girlfriend
Sgrignoli’s death comes as a ‘gifted’ doctor who recently became a first-time father died after running out of water and getting lost while hiking in Arizona with five others in heat exceeding 109F .
Authorities have confirmed that Dr. Evan Dishion, 32, died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon.
Six people were rescued after Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call at 1:25 p.m. about hikers in difficulty at Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.
The hikers had continued on the trail after running out of water before getting lost, the Scottsdale Fire Department said.
Dishion was among those rescued from the trail, but later died in hospital of heat exhaustion.
Dr Evan Dishion, who had recently become a father, died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon after his group ran out of water and got lost while hiking in Arizona in the heat three digits.
Six hikers, including Dr Evan Dishion, had to be rescued after running out of water at Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.
The doctor leaves behind a three-month-old daughter named Chloe and his wife, Amy Dishion.
The couple moved around the country before settling in Phoenix, where they had their first child.
“He was really thoughtful and thoughtful and smart and just wanted to help people,” said his wife, whom he met a dozen years ago at a community college in Oregon. ‘One day he looked at me and said, ‘I think I want to be a doctor.’
Since his daughter’s arrival, he hadn’t had much time with his friends and wanted to spend time hiking with them.
He promised his wife he would return if it got too hot, Amy only learning what had happened when she received a phone call from the hospital.
dailymail us
News
Daywatch: Tribune Tower time capsule includes 1919 World Series baseball
Good morning, Chicago.
The Chicago Bears generated keen interest from fans and non-fans alike Thursday for a presentation of plans for a new domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights.
Team officials drew applause when they said the stadium would be enclosed, and that the team would not negotiate renovations at Soldier Field while pursuing the Arlington deal.
The multibillion dollar project could take 10 years or more to complete, Bears Chairman George Halas McCaskey said. He said the team would need government funding to help make the project become a reality.
“The Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction,” McCaskey said. “However … we will need help.” Read the full story here.
Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.
COVID-19 tracker | Monkeypox tracker | Afternoon briefing | Compare gas prices | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today's eNewspaper edition
Chicagoans react to the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death: ‘She represented dignity’
Inside the Red Lion Pub in the heart of Lincoln Park on Thursday, owner Colin Cordwell played the British song “Land of Hope and Glory” on repeat all day. The wooden floors creaked as a couple of patrons made their way in, sitting against a backdrop of books, bottles and colorful Christmas lights. The TV was playing footage of the queen.
News of the death of Queen Elizabeth II traveled swiftly around the globe, including to Chicago, where consulates, British expatriates and ordinary Chicagoans alike felt the weight of the announcement.
- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96 after 70 years on the throne
- Vintage Chicago Tribune: July 6, 1959 — Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘unforgettable day’ in Chicago
Buried deep in a Tribune Tower time capsule for a century, a 1919 ‘Black Sox’ World Series baseball sees the light
For nearly a century, millions of words poured from the confines of the Tribune Tower in stories about crooked politicians, murderous lovers, civic giants, sports heroes, regular folks and big shots, charting all the joys and tragedies of the human condition. No longer home to a newspaper but to luxurious condominiums, the building now delivers a new and fascinating tale, of a baseball long buried, a baseball that some believe is worth $1 million or more.
The ball is a homely and bruised and beaten thing. It was discovered earlier this year when three time capsules were found during the remaking of the building.
As more migrants are expected to arrive in Chicago, others wait in a hotel in nearby suburb for a final step: ‘I’m grateful but I also feel stuck here’
Dozens of refugees were transported from a shelter in Humboldt Park to a hotel in Burr Ridge on Wednesday.
Though grateful to have a comfortable bed, plenty of food and clean clothes to wear, the group is concerned they will face isolation from being far away from the city, and that the distance will make it harder to seek help and make connections on their own to find permanent housing and find work, they said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says racism behind political mailings disguised as newspapers that attack new criminal justice laws
A series of political mailings that resemble newspapers and excoriate Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker over crime issues has prompted the governor to claim they’re the work of “racist political consultant” and right-wing radio show host Dan Proft, who also is financially supporting Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey.
The mailings, tailored to specific areas and sent to voters throughout Chicagoland under such labels as “Chicago City Wire,” “DuPage Policy Journal,” and “Will County Gazette,” are filled with purported news articles containing misinformation about the effects of criminal justice reforms enacted under Pritzker.
‘We’ve all bought in’: How the Chicago Bears hope to reset expectations this season with a ‘new normal’ in how they prepare
Jaylon Johnson understands what Sunday is. For the new-look Chicago Bears, a Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers provides an opportunity to begin the season under a new coaching staff with a new methodology for pursuing greatness.
What better way to test the progress that has been made and the standards that have been set than with a home game against an opponent that played for the NFC championship in January.
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1
- Going to a Chicago Bears game? Here’s what to know if you’re headed to Soldier Field this season.
