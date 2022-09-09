Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Gearing For Another Lift-Off to $20k, Altcoins Stable
Bitcoin is showing a few positive signs above $19,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $19,400 resistance zone.
- Bitcoin started an upside correction and climbed above $19,000.
- The price is now testing the $19,400 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might start a decent increase if there is a clear move above the $19,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Attempts Upside Break
Bitcoin price found support near the $18,550 zone and recently started an upside correction. There was a steady recovery wave above the $19,000 resistance zone.
There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The bulls were able to push the price above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,172 swing high to $18,550 low.
Bitcoin price is now testing the $19,400 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price is also trading near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,172 swing high to $18,550 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,400 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The next major resistance sits near the $19,500 level. A proper close above the $19,500 resistance might start a steady increase to $20,000. Any more gains might send the price towards the $20,500 resistance zone.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to gain pace above the $19,500 zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,200 zone.
The first major support is now forming near the $19,070 level. A downside break below the $19,070 level might send the price towards the $18,550 support. Any more losses below $18,550 might put a lot of pressure on the bulls. In the stated case, the price could drop towards the $18,000 support in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,070, followed by $18,550.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,400, $19,500 and $20,000.
Blockchain
Blue Chip NFTs 101 – Azuki, A New Kind Of Brand For The Future… And A Scandal
The idea behind Azuki is to mix NFT culture with anime-style drawings, with a global community working together behind the scenes. Which is phenomenal. Azuki defines itself as a “decentralized brand for the metaverse.” This brand’s main product is a collection of 10K anime-style avatars in NFT form. The collection is also called Azuki and at inception was one of the NFT space’s biggest success stories…
… until admissions and revelations by one of the project’s creators cast a shadow on Azuki as a whole.
Let’s review the project’s history, its characteristics, and the revelations that changed it all.
Azuki’s Origin Story
The project exists since January 12th, 2022. The team behind Azuki is Chiru Labs, their slogan is “Born in Los Angeles. Building for the metaverse.” Most of the members use pseudonyms and keep their identities private. A few use their real name, like Azuki’s co-creator and illustrator Arnold Tsang from Toronto, Canada. He’s well-know for his participation in “Overwatch,” which Wikipedia describes as “a 2016 team-based multiplayer first-person shooter game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment.”
The community behind it is a key part of the project. On Azuki’s website, they use slogans like “A new kind of brand that we build together” and “A brand for the metaverse. By the community.” Ownership of one of the 10K Azuki NFTs gives the user access to The Garden. A virtual place Azuki promises “starts with exclusive streetwear collabs, NFT drops, live events, and much more that will be revealed over time.”
Azuki is a digital brand. A “decentralized brand of the future.”
At first, it seemed like the NFT collection was going to propel them to instant classic status. The initial success made their name recognizable and sent the collection’s floor price to double digits. At one point, it reached a maximum of 22 ETH. Nowadays, the floor price at Opensea is 7.4 ETH, what happened? Whatever the reason, the Azuki collection gets around. It has moved a total volume of 260.2K ETH in transactions so far.
We Need A Little… Controversy
The turning point for Azuki was a Twitter Space, of all things. On May 10th, crypto influencer Andrew Wang interviewed Zagabond, one of Azuki’s founders, who just like that revealed that he was part of a few NFT projects that didn’t end well. It almost sounded like they were a rug pull, and people freaked out accordingly. The collection’s floor price started falling and it hasn’t recovered yet.
It was a mystery at first, but according to Cryptoslate, the projects Zagabond was involved with were:
- CryptoPhunks, the original CryptoPunk copycat collection. The first collection to receive a DMCA takedown from Larva Labs. Because of that, the CryptoPhunks were delisted from OpenSea and Zagabond gave the project to all the holders in July, 2021.
- Tendies, a project that failed to capture the NFT culture’s imagination and shut down in the middle of the minting process.
- CryptoZunks, a collection that defines itself as “the first Punks to be generated on-chain with randomized attributes. Each Zunk is guaranteed to be unique from any Punk.” Apparently, it failed because of Ethereum’s expensive gas fees.
According to Cryptoslate, “Like the first two projects, this failed one was also a lesson. Zagabond said these three projects taught him that “blindly following the NFT meta doesn’t get you far.” He claims that all the lessons from these projects are now being applied to make Azuki a success.” None of that helped and the collection’s floor price went downhill.
The question here is, were these projects rug pulls or simple failures without bad intentions?
ETH price chart for 09/08/2022 on Bitfinex | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com
Azuki, Built For The Metaverse
The definition of metaverse in Azuki’s site is controversial, to say the least.
“The metaverse today is where we currently spend most of our time: Discord + Twitter. How do we amplify this experience for Azuki members? How do we distribute the brand to places that have the most attention today? More importantly, where will the metaverse be one year+ from now?”
Is simple social media part of the metaverse? How does Azuki not know where the metaverse will be one year from now? Other blue-chip NFT collections are already building their version, laying their chips on the table. Is Azuki too late? Or are Chiru Labs just quietly developing? According to the company, they’re exploring the possibility of developing a game. “Few teams have the experience and background to build a genuinely great game with mass market appeal and scalability. Though the core team has the experience, it’s a huge endeavor nonetheless.”
The Azuki collection is down, but not out. The team seems to have shaken the stink that Zagabond’s revelations brought, but did so in the middle of a bear market in which the whole NFT market is down. Azuki stopped the bleeding. The question is, can they reclaim and even surpass past glories?
Featured Image: Azuki banner from their site | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Could Possibly Rally Provided These Levels Are Crossed
Bitcoin price has been defeated by the bears after it traded around the $20,000 mark for quite some time. Over the last 24 hours, the coin fell by 2.1% and in the past week Bitcoin price lost close to 5% of its value.
At the current moment, the coin was trading at the $19,000 price level.
The price of the asset has been directly tied to the U.S Federal Reserve hiking the interest rates. Bitcoin similarly continued to face selling pressure on its chart.
The technical outlook continued to demonstrate a fall in buying strength.
The price of the asset currently has been demonstrating consolidation on its chart. If the coin continues to display minimum price action, Bitcoin price could again drop to the $18,000 zone.
There is a tight zone within which the coin has been trading and without the help of the buyers, a move above the current resistance zone seems unlikely.
In such as case, the asset could travel south in a matter of the text trading sessions.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC was trading for $19,100 at the time of writing. After trading around the $20,000 price level for a considerable period of time, the selling pressure intensified.
Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $20,200 but in between Bitcoin could make a stop at $19,600. A move above the $20,200.
If the coin continues to move down due to selling pressure, it could break below the $18,000 price mark and fall to trade near $15,000.
A move above the $24,000 price level can also help Bitcoin price rally to $30,000. The amount of Bitcoin traded fell significantly in the last session indicating an increase in selling strength.
Technical Analysis
BTC noted a sharp fall in demand on its one-day chart. This meant that demand for the coin above the $19,000 price level was high.
A move above the $19,000 price mark could again bring the demand back for the coin which could increase the influx of buying strength.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line and was quite close to the oversold zone. There was a tiny uptick however, that didn’t mean buyers were back.
Bitcoin price moved below the 20-SMA line and that signalled that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The coin’s other technical indicators have also pointed towards bearishness on the chart.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence underwent a bearish crossover and displayed red bars under the half-line which was a sell signal for the coin.
Bollinger Bands read the price volatility and chance of a price fluctuation. The bands have tightened and that is a sign of incoming price volatility or an explosive price movement.
Once, the Bitcoin price rises above the 20-SMA then the coin might briefly move north on its chart.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Detractor Peter Schiff Says It’s Time To Sell BTC, Here’s Why
Economist Peter Schiff has been actively against bitcoin for years now and has been warning investors to stay away from the digital asset. Time and time again, the economist has warned that the price of bitcoin was going to zero, and even after being wrong on multiple occasions, Schiff has not changed his stance on the digital asset. True to form, he has taken to Twitter to warn investors to stay away from the cryptocurrency.
Peter Schiff Says Sell Bitcoin
On Tuesday, chief economist and global strategist Peter Schiff took to Twitter to warn investors once more about the ‘dangers’ of investing in bitcoin. He pointed towards the recent trend of bitcoin at $20,000, referring to this as a false bottom.
He further goes on to say that this is not the time to be buying, given that it is likely that the price of the digital asset would likely continue to plunge. His advice during this time was for investors to sell their bitcoin.
“Markets rarely give investors much time to buy the bottom. #Bitcoin has been trading near $20K for the past 12 days. More likely, $20k will prove to be a false bottom, giving suckers plenty of time to climb aboard a sinking ship. Better to abandon ship before the bottom drops out.”
In a follow-up tweet, Schiff points toward the declining dominance of bitcoin as a reason why it is not a good option to invest in. According to the economist, it is now competing with 21,000 other cryptocurrencies and assets across different spheres of the space. So, in the end, all of the competition is affecting the value of the digital asset.
BTC dominance drops to 39% | Source: Market Cap BTC Dominance on TradingView.com
BTC Loses Market Share
Bitcoin’s market share has been plummeting over the last couple of years. The digital asset has gone from having more than 90% of the total market share to having less than half, and it has not stopped losing market share.
BTC’s total market dominance is currently sitting below 40% at the time of this writing. However, it is important to keep in mind that the digital asset has been able to maintain such large dominance even at a time when altcoins are growing in popularity and commanding more attention from investors.
Bitcoin’s increasing use as an inflation hedge also helps to prop up the digital asset. As well as giving higher year-over-year returns over the past few years. The cryptocurrency has also proved Schiff wrong in the past, rallying to $69,000 when the economist forecasted it going to zero.
BTC is no doubt in a bear trend that might continue for a while, as evidenced by previous bear market cycles. However, if history is any indicator, then bitcoin is likely to go on another bull rally as the halving rolls around in 2024.
Featured image from Coincu News, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Serum (SRM) Price Looks Set After Hibernation, Can Price Go To $1?
Serum (SRM) has struggled against tether (USDT) in recent weeks, rising above $0.8 as the price of Serum (SRM) remains range-bound. For weeks, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fluctuated between $19,500 and $20,000, with the price stalling on the next movement. Most altcoins, including Serum, have been affected by this choppy movement (SRM). (Source: Binance)
Serum (SRM) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of SRM has had difficulty replicating its recent bullish move, which saw the price rally to $3.5 as the price rallied with a good bullish sentiment.
SRM has struggled to stay afloat after falling from an all-time high of $13, as the price continues to fall with no sign of a major bounce. With the current indicators, SRM could be poised to rally from its weekly low of $0.8 to around $1.2.
The price of SRM is encountering resistance at $1; if the price of SRM flips this region, we may see the price rise to new heights.
If the price of SRM maintains this bullish structure, we could see the price of SRM breaking off of its first resistance at $1 with more buy volumes.
Weekly resistance for the price of SRM – $1.
Weekly support for the price of SRM – $0.75.
Price Analysis Of SRM On The Daily (1D) Chart
After rallying from its daily low, the price of SRM was rejected and is struggling to break out in a range channel. A break above this bullish channel on the daily timeframe will confirm its bullish strength to trend higher.
The price of SRM has since struggled to regain the bullish pattern as it trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) daily. The prices at $0.9 and $1.6 correspond to the 50 and 200 EMA acting as resistance to the SRM price.
Daily resistance for the SRM price – $0.9.
Daily support for the SRM price – $0.75.
SRM Price Analysis On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
In the 4H timeframe, the price of SRM remains bullish after forming a hidden bullish divergence, with the price bouncing off its downtrend line and rallying from $0.74 to $0.81.
The price of SRM is trading above the 50 EMA but below the 200 EMA. The price at the 50 EMA is $0.78 and acts as support, while the price at the 200 EMA is $0.85 and acts as resistance.
SRM must break above the 200 EMA with significant volume in order to have a chance of trending higher to a price of $1.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for SRM is below 55 on the 4H chart, indicating a moderate buy order volume SRM price.
Four-Hourly resistance for the SRM price – $0.85.
Four-Hourly support for the SRM price – $0.75.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From
Blockchain
On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Whale Dumping Behind Dip Below $19k
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio spiked up just before the crypto’s plunge below the $19k level.
Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Breached 90% Right Before The Price Dip
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the whale activity on exchanges has been raised recently.
The “exchange whale ratio” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the top ten inflow transactions to exchanges and the total exchange inflows.
The ten biggest transfers are assumed to be from the whales, so that the metric tells us what part of the total number of coins moving into exchanges is coming from these humungous holders.
When the value of this indicator is high, it means a large part of the inflows is coming from whales right now. Such a trend can be a sign of dumping from this cohort and can therefore be bearish for the price.
On the other hand, low values of the ratio can suggest whales are making up a healthy part of the transactions to exchanges at the moment. This kind of trend can either be bullish or neutral for the crypto’s value.
Historically, the metric has usually had values above 0.85 during bear markets or fake bulls, while it has generally remained below this threshold during bull runs.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio over the last couple of months:
The value of the metric seems to have been elevated recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio surged up yesterday and hit a value of 0.9, implying that whales contributed 90% of the inflows to exchanges.
This spike in the indicator came not too long before the plummet in the price of the coin below $19k, suggesting that dumping from whales may have been behind the drop.
The ratio has also remained elevated since then, which could mean the cohort is continuing to deposit to exchanges, something that could prove to bearish for BTC.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.3k, down 4% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 17% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the value of the crypto has rebounded back a little to above $19k again since the plunge yesterday | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Karl-Heinz Müller on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Blockchain
VIDEO: Bitcoin, Wyckoff Theory, And The Composite Man
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we compare Bitcoin price action with Wyckoff accumulation schematics, price cycles and more.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 8, 2022
This video provides a detailed look at Bitcoin market cycles using Wyckoff theory and other cyclical tools.
Is The Composite Man Behind Bitcoin Mark Down?
Wyckoff theory is based on the idea that retail traders are regularly outsmarted by large operators he referred to as the Composite Man. It is also known for its phases of accumulation and distribution, and the mark up and mark down phases that occur in between as the market goes through bullish and bearish cycles.
The recent price action continues to follow what looks a lot like Wyckoff accumulation. After breaching preliminary support, price reached the selling climax at $17,500. What we potentially just saw this week was a secondary test in phase B. that’s the good news. The bad news is that there could be a long time until we see high prices again.
A comparison with an Wyckoff accumulation schematic | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
How A Spring Could Put An End To Crypto Winter
That was also just one of Wyckoff’s accumulation schematics. Another schematic example includes a final shakeout called a spring. Based on the schematic, the spring would occur some time around December and a breakout would occur in April.
This is especially notable, because that is exactly when Bitcoin bottomed in 2018 and when the accumulation phases ended in 2019. Even more interesting, is the fact that December has frequently been a timing factor for tops and bottoms in Bitcoin all throughout its history.
Will we get a spring or not? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: WATCH: Ethereum Gains Momentum Ahead Of The Merge | ETHUSD September 6, 2022
Wyckoff, Gann, And Other Technical Analysis Greats
Even the 2017 peak was in December, which we are currently retesting for the umpteenth time. The month of December mysteriously was one of WD Gann’s favorite months to look for tops and bottoms, and it was due to how the Sun conjuncts Mercury while in Sagittarius.
Gann, like Wykoff was one of the all-time greats. Both are known as two of the five titans of finance, which include with Charles Merrill from Merrill Lynch, Charles Dow from Dow Theory and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Ralph Nelson Elliott who created Elliott Wave Theory.
Gann’s methodology was the most mystical of them all. Check out how flawlessly one of his tools, the Gann fan, called the breakout from the bear market and an incredible 500% advance in the example below.
Gann's tools are based on geometry, angles, and time | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
What To Make Of The Current BTCUSD Market Cycle
Markets are indeed cyclical, as Wyckoff and the other greats believed. The cycle begins with accumulation after an asset becomes oversold. Demand begins to outweigh supply and mark up begins. Then the composite man begins to slowly distribute on retail, before mark down begins and supply outweighs demand.
It sounds simple, but this is just how it works. Bases on a visual inspection alone and how history has rhymed in the past, we could potentially be in or nearing accumulation and mark up will return soon enough.
Is it almost time for another bull run? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
