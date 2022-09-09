News
Buffalo Bills make statement by beating defending champion Los Angeles Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Buffalo Bills defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 as the NFL season kicked off Thursday night at Sofi Stadium.
Buffalo Tickets
After entering halftime tied at 10, the Bills – the Super Bowl favorite according to Caesars Sportsbook – stormed ahead in the second half, scoring touchdowns on three straight possessions, while forcing two kickoffs. clearance and intercepting quarterback Matthew Stafford twice in the second. half alone.
Despite two interceptions in the first half – one of which bounced off wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie – quarterback Josh Allen led the way, completing 26 of 33 passes (83.9%) for 297 yards and three touchdowns. . His completion percentage breaks the Bills’ regular season record, previously set by Trent Edwards in 2008. Allen was also the team’s leading rusher with nine carries for 57 yards and a score.
Promising trend: The Bills’ defensive line looks solid and Von Miller shows no signs of rust. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had never been sacked seven times as a Ram before Thursday night’s game and five players had contributed to the sacks. Miller had two sacks, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. The band had success even without Ed Oliver on the pitch as he suffered from an ankle injury.
Pivot play: The Bills started the fourth quarter with Allen connecting with wide receiver Gabe Davis on a 47-yard pass that put the offense in the red zone. Allen ran in for a touchdown three plays later, which extended Buffalo’s lead to two touchdowns.–Alaina Getzenberg
Underestimated statistics namely: Buffalo is 20-1 in the last 21 games where Allen has one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.
Next game: vs. Titans (7:15 p.m. ET, Monday)
Los Angeles Rams
Throughout training camp, Matthew Stafford had to answer questions about elbow pain in his right arm. The Rams quarterback played down the injury and head coach Sean McVay said Stafford threw the ball “excellent” during practice.
But in Thursday night’s loss to the Bills, Stafford struggled, completing 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He had a passer rating of 63.1. The Rams only had one practice with double-digit plays — their long touchdown practice — and Los Angeles was 6 for 13 on third down.
Disturbing trend: Stafford has been sacked seven times by the Bills, including the first of the night by his former teammate, Von Miller. The seven sacks are the most Stafford has taken since being traded to Los Angeles in 2021. The Rams have had a turnover on their offensive line this offseason, including left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who took his retirement following Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory.
Pivot play: All week, Rams players have spoken about how difficult it was to tackle Bills quarterback Josh Allen, including Aaron Donald saying, “He uses the stiff arm to try to get that separation for move the ball away.” Los Angeles saw it up close on Thursday the third and seventh, one game after a false start by the Bills. Allen extended the drive with his legs, running eight yards for a first down and stiff-armed Rams safety Nick Scott on the play. That play extended a drive that ended with a touchdown from Isaiah McKenzie, which ended up being the winning score for Buffalo.
Bold prediction for next week: Wide receiver Allen Robinson catches two touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons. Yes, Robinson was only targeted twice against the Bills (he had a catch for 12 yards in the second quarter), but the Rams offense struggled overall. The Rams will come out beating against the Falcons and Robinson will be the beneficiary. –Sarah Barshop
Underestimated statistics namely: McVay had never lost a season opener or gone below .500 in his career as head coach, until Thursday night.
Next game: vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday)
espn
News
Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Josh Allen passed for 297 yards while accounting for four touchdowns, Von Miller had two of Buffalo’s seven sacks, and the Bills stamped themselves as a clear contender for the Rams’ Super Bowl crown with a 31-10 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday night.
Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs caught TD passes as the two-time defending AFC East champion Bills opened the NFL’s 103rd season by overcoming four turnovers and running away with a blowout win in the same stadium where the Rams won the Super Bowl nearly seven months ago.
Allen went 26 for 31 despite two interceptions. He also rushed for 56 yards, scrambling for a 4-yard TD when he stretched the ball over the line with 13:27 to play. The star quarterback took his share of hits, but he also dished them out and showed off a mean stiff-arm while Buffalo’s offense under new coordinator Ken Dorsey largely dominated the champs.
Matthew Stafford passed for 240 yards with one TD and three interceptions on a bruising night for the Rams, who lost a season opener and fell below .500 for the first time in coach Sean McVay’s six seasons in charge.
The Bills’ seven sacks were the most allowed in McVay’s tenure with the Rams, who lost two starters from last year’s offensive line and attempted to replace them internally.
Diggs punctuated the domination with a 53-yard TD catch with 9:25 to play, talking trash to Rams All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey afterward.
Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp had 13 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, but the Rams’ night went quickly downhill after they unveiled their championship banner in a pregame ceremony. Los Angeles could not keep up with Allen’s creative playmaking or the Bills’ pass rush, and its only major offseason addition on offense — receiver Allen Robinson — had one catch on two targets.
The Rams even got shut out in the second half, ending a streak of 89 consecutive halves with a point since November 2019.
Miller made an immediate impact in his debut for the Bills, who signed him away from the Rams after he won a ring in his half-season in LA. But he was just one part of a defense that yielded only 177 yards before Los Angeles’ final, meaningless drive.
Aaron Donald made his 99th career sack in the first half, but the seven-time All-Pro had just two tackles as the Rams became only the second defending champions in the last 10 years to lose the following season opener. Los Angeles trailed 17-10 after three quarters, but Buffalo ran away with two lengthy TD drives early in the fourth quarter.
With Dorsey taking over from Brian Daboll, the Bills went 9 for 10 on third downs and racked up 413 total yards, but three first-half turnovers kept it close early.
Allen set a career high to start a game by completing his first 10 passes, but linebacker Terrell Lewis’ interception stopped Buffalo’s second drive in Rams territory. Rookie James Cook fumbled away his first touch for Buffalo moments later, but Dane Jackson made an interception two snaps after that.
Los Angeles finally scored on its fourth drive when Kupp made an exceptional toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone on a precise throw three minutes before halftime. The Rams got the ball back on Troy Hill’s interception, and Matt Gay hit a 57-yard field goal to pull the Rams even at the halftime gun.
50K
With a long third-down pass to Kupp on his opening drive, Stafford became the 12th quarterback in NFL history to pass for 50,000 career yards. He tied Drew Brees as the fastest to the mark, doing it in 183 games.
TO THE RAFTERS
Along with the banner to celebrate last February’s title, the Rams also hung a banner in the south rafters at SoFi Stadium honoring the 1999-2000 Super Bowl champions from the St. Louis era. The brief pregame ceremony included owner Stan Kroenke, retired left tackle Andrew Whitworth — and free agent Odell Beckham Jr., who held aloft the Lombardi Trophy.
INJURIES
Bills DL Ed Oliver injured his ankle in the first half and tried to play through it, but couldn’t do much. … Rams rookie RB Kyren Williams injured his ankle in the opening minutes. … The Rams played without WR Van Jefferson, who had knee surgery early in training camp after starting 21 games last season.
UP NEXT
Bills: Host Tennessee on Monday, Sept. 19.
Rams: Host Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 18.
()
News
Minnesotans Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
News
Queen Elizabeth II defined an era of ‘constant change’
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden reacted Thursday to Queen Elizabeth II’s death, praising her legacy in a nearly 500-word statement.
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch,” the statement released by the White House said. “She defined an era.”
The President and First Lady praised the Queen’s legacy as the leader of Britain, noting that in ‘a constantly changing world’ she was ‘a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons “.
But they also focused on the changes to the modern world that occurred during his reign.
“The seven decades of his historic reign witnessed an era of unprecedented human progress and the march forward of human dignity,” the statement said.
The Bidens said the Queen was “the first British monarch” who made people around the world “feel a personal and immediate connection”, recalling her Christmas speeches and Platinum Jubilee.
They also noted that she “always led with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty and the matchless power of her example.”
The Bidens also recalled the Queen’s words after the 9/11 terrorist attack and her visit to the United States to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown in 2007.
“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unparalleled dignity and steadfastness who deepened the fundamental alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States,” the statement read. “She helped make our relationship special.”
The Bidens recalled meeting the Queen in 1982 and on their first overseas trip as President and First Lady in June 2021, noting that she “charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness and generously shared his wisdom with us” during their visit.
“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who not only mourn their Queen, but also their dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother,” they wrote.
“His legacy will loom large in the pages of British history and in the history of our world,” they concluded.
Breitbart News
News
Saints lose 5-2 in Toledo
The St. Paul Saints saw their three-game winning streak against the Mud Hens come to an end in a 5-2 loss Thursday at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio.
The three-game streak was the longest in franchise history against the Mud Hens, a team that always gives the Saints trouble.
The game was tied 2-2 in the sixth when Brock Stewart made his Saints pitching debut. He struck out Daz Cameron, but Cameron reached first on a passed ball through catcher Chris Williams’ legs. Jamie Westbrook delivered a two-out double to score Cameron.
The Mud Hens scored two more runs in the eighth, again helped by a Saints defensive mistake. With a runner on second, Brendan Davis singled to left to drive in a run, and then took second base on the throw home. Williams’ throw to second trying to get Davis tailed away from second baseman Michael Helman and glanced off his glove into right-center field, and Davis came around to score.
The Saints had five hits, including doubles by Matt Wallner, Mark Contreras, Elliot Soto and John Andreoli.
News
Carlos Correa hits the home run in Twins win over Yankees – The Denver Post
Carlos Correa always gets booed in the Bronx, the aftershocks of beating the Yankees with the Astros stealing signs.
Correa also didn’t bow to Derek Jeter, once remarking that the shortstop legend didn’t deserve his five gold gloves. Correa may have been partially right in his assessment, but Jeter remains untouchable at Yankee Stadium.
So Correa is the villain but was unfazed on Thursday, getting the last laugh the night before Jeter’s Hall of Fame Tribute game.
Correa’s two-run home run in the eighth inning lifted the Twins to a 4-3 win, as Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres were stranded in big runs at home plate.
Correa’s two-out shot on Yankees reliever Greg Weissert broke a 2-2 tie. Then late in the inning with a one-run deficit and runners in the corners, Aaron Boone named Stanton as the pinch hitter. The collapsed slugger was behind on a fastball from Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar and smelled badly on a third strike curveball.
Stanton, who suffered from foot pain, had just four hits on his last 38 hits.
The ninth inning was more frustrating for the Yankees, who charged with one out. Torres then struck out and Isiah Kiner-Falefa produced a weak pitch in the final at-bat against Michael Fulmer.
The Twins, as a result, avoided the four-game series sweep at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a double but didn’t add to his home run total, which sits at a league-leading 55. He was intentionally walked in the ninth inning to load the bases. It was the fourth time Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli had offered Judge a free first base in the past two days.
The Yanks received an unexpected offensive boost from Miguel Andujar, whose second-inning two-run outburst was his first homer of the season and something of a redeeming moment. The 27-year-old requested a trade this season after being demoted to Triple-A.
A day earlier, Andujar went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in the first game of the doubleheader. His opportunity on Thursday materialized as DJ LeMahieu was sent to the 10-day injured list, opening up a spot on the roster.
Nestor Cortes Jr. returned for his first start since Aug. 12 and retired the first 12 batters. But the All-Star lost his rhythm in the fifth inning, when Cortes Jr. was taken out after allowing an RBI brace to Gary Sanchez.
He totaled 58 pitches while allowing two hits and two runs in four innings.
Minnesota starter Sonny Gray, the former Yankees pitcher, allowed two runs in six innings with seven hits and seven strikeouts.
()
denverpost
News
Twins survive scare to beat Yankees in series finale
NEW YORK — And now here comes Cleveland.
Fresh off a road trip that concluded Thursday night with a game that saw Carlos Correa collect his most important hit as a Twin, Minnesota returns home to begin its most critical stretch of the season.
In beating the Yankees 4-3, thanks in large part to Correa’s eighth-inning, two-run home run, the Twins staved off a sweep in New York and next will host a three-game series against the Guardians. The American Central leaders will be the Twins’ opponents in eight of their next 11 games. It’s a period of the schedule that very well could determine their postseason fate.
The Twins will be without many of their key contributors — Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco and Tyler Mahle are among a long list of players on the injured list — with a bullpen taxed heavily, in part because of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
But the Twins also return home off a satisfying win in New York.
Minnesota rallied to tie the game in the fifth inning, took the lead in the eighth with Correa’s homer, which plated Jake Cave. Cave reached after hustling out an infield grounder, one in which it appeared he had been thrown out. The Yankees challenged, but reliever Wandy Peralta was ruled to not have control of the ball and was charged with an error, putting Cave on base for Correa’s signature moment.
This being the Yankees, things sure didn’t come easy after that, though.
All-Star reliever Jorge López ran into trouble in the bottom of the eighth inning, allowing a leadoff double to AL MVP front-runner Aaron Judge and walking Gleyber Torres on a pitch that appeared to be a strike, a call that López was outwardly unhappy with.
Lopez’s night ended with a wild pitch walk that brought home the Yankees’ third run, and manager Rocco Baldelli summoned lefty reliever Caleb Thielbar to face lefty Estevan Florial. Instead, he got right-handed slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who battled him for nine pitches before eventually striking out on a curveball.
In the ninth, Thielbar got a groundout from Jose Trevino, then allowed a single to Oswald Peraza and was lifted for Michael Fulmer. Aaron Hicks, the first batter Fulmer faced, doubled into the right-field corner, and Judge was intentionally walked. But Fulmer worked his way out of the jam by striking out Torres and getting Isiah Kiner-Falefa to bounce out to second.
Buffalo Bills make statement by beating defending champion Los Angeles Rams
Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener
Minnesotans Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II defined an era of ‘constant change’
Saints lose 5-2 in Toledo
Bitcoin Price Gearing For Another Lift-Off to $20k, Altcoins Stable
Carlos Correa hits the home run in Twins win over Yankees – The Denver Post
Twins survive scare to beat Yankees in series finale
Blue Chip NFTs 101 – Azuki, A New Kind Of Brand For The Future… And A Scandal
Tony Ferguson danced around the hospital room after a dream fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov that last fell through after being beaten savagely by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News4 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
News4 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops