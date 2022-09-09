Buffalo Bills make statement by beating defending champion Los Angeles Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Buffalo Bills defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 as the NFL season kicked off Thursday night at Sofi Stadium.

Buffalo Tickets

After entering halftime tied at 10, the Bills – the Super Bowl favorite according to Caesars Sportsbook – stormed ahead in the second half, scoring touchdowns on three straight possessions, while forcing two kickoffs. clearance and intercepting quarterback Matthew Stafford twice in the second. half alone.

Despite two interceptions in the first half – one of which bounced off wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie – quarterback Josh Allen led the way, completing 26 of 33 passes (83.9%) for 297 yards and three touchdowns. . His completion percentage breaks the Bills’ regular season record, previously set by Trent Edwards in 2008. Allen was also the team’s leading rusher with nine carries for 57 yards and a score.

Promising trend: The Bills’ defensive line looks solid and Von Miller shows no signs of rust. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had never been sacked seven times as a Ram before Thursday night’s game and five players had contributed to the sacks. Miller had two sacks, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. The band had success even without Ed Oliver on the pitch as he suffered from an ankle injury.

Our experts answer questions, select the best players, make bold predictions and give fantastic tips ahead of Week 1. Team Insights • Who will be the king who will pass? We project “

• Clay’s ’22 projections and unit grades »

• Barnwell: Which QB has a historic Year 2? »

• Barnwell: the 32 paths to Super Bowl LVII »

• NFL executives choose post-season award winners »

Pivot play: The Bills started the fourth quarter with Allen connecting with wide receiver Gabe Davis on a 47-yard pass that put the offense in the red zone. Allen ran in for a touchdown three plays later, which extended Buffalo’s lead to two touchdowns.–Alaina Getzenberg

Underestimated statistics namely: Buffalo is 20-1 in the last 21 games where Allen has one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

Next game: vs. Titans (7:15 p.m. ET, Monday)

Los Angeles Rams

Throughout training camp, Matthew Stafford had to answer questions about elbow pain in his right arm. The Rams quarterback played down the injury and head coach Sean McVay said Stafford threw the ball “excellent” during practice.

But in Thursday night’s loss to the Bills, Stafford struggled, completing 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He had a passer rating of 63.1. The Rams only had one practice with double-digit plays — their long touchdown practice — and Los Angeles was 6 for 13 on third down.

Disturbing trend: Stafford has been sacked seven times by the Bills, including the first of the night by his former teammate, Von Miller. The seven sacks are the most Stafford has taken since being traded to Los Angeles in 2021. The Rams have had a turnover on their offensive line this offseason, including left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who took his retirement following Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory.

Pivot play: All week, Rams players have spoken about how difficult it was to tackle Bills quarterback Josh Allen, including Aaron Donald saying, “He uses the stiff arm to try to get that separation for move the ball away.” Los Angeles saw it up close on Thursday the third and seventh, one game after a false start by the Bills. Allen extended the drive with his legs, running eight yards for a first down and stiff-armed Rams safety Nick Scott on the play. That play extended a drive that ended with a touchdown from Isaiah McKenzie, which ended up being the winning score for Buffalo.

Bold prediction for next week: Wide receiver Allen Robinson catches two touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons. Yes, Robinson was only targeted twice against the Bills (he had a catch for 12 yards in the second quarter), but the Rams offense struggled overall. The Rams will come out beating against the Falcons and Robinson will be the beneficiary. –Sarah Barshop

Underestimated statistics namely: McVay had never lost a season opener or gone below .500 in his career as head coach, until Thursday night.

Next game: vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday)