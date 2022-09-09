Carlos Correa hits the home run in Twins win over Yankees – The Denver Post

Carlos Correa always gets booed in the Bronx, the aftershocks of beating the Yankees with the Astros stealing signs.

Correa also didn’t bow to Derek Jeter, once remarking that the shortstop legend didn’t deserve his five gold gloves. Correa may have been partially right in his assessment, but Jeter remains untouchable at Yankee Stadium.

So Correa is the villain but was unfazed on Thursday, getting the last laugh the night before Jeter’s Hall of Fame Tribute game.

Correa’s two-run home run in the eighth inning lifted the Twins to a 4-3 win, as Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres were stranded in big runs at home plate.

Correa’s two-out shot on Yankees reliever Greg Weissert broke a 2-2 tie. Then late in the inning with a one-run deficit and runners in the corners, Aaron Boone named Stanton as the pinch hitter. The collapsed slugger was behind on a fastball from Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar and smelled badly on a third strike curveball.

Stanton, who suffered from foot pain, had just four hits on his last 38 hits.

The ninth inning was more frustrating for the Yankees, who charged with one out. Torres then struck out and Isiah Kiner-Falefa produced a weak pitch in the final at-bat against Michael Fulmer.

The Twins, as a result, avoided the four-game series sweep at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a double but didn’t add to his home run total, which sits at a league-leading 55. He was intentionally walked in the ninth inning to load the bases. It was the fourth time Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli had offered Judge a free first base in the past two days.

The Yanks received an unexpected offensive boost from Miguel Andujar, whose second-inning two-run outburst was his first homer of the season and something of a redeeming moment. The 27-year-old requested a trade this season after being demoted to Triple-A.

A day earlier, Andujar went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in the first game of the doubleheader. His opportunity on Thursday materialized as DJ LeMahieu was sent to the 10-day injured list, opening up a spot on the roster.

Nestor Cortes Jr. returned for his first start since Aug. 12 and retired the first 12 batters. But the All-Star lost his rhythm in the fifth inning, when Cortes Jr. was taken out after allowing an RBI brace to Gary Sanchez.

He totaled 58 pitches while allowing two hits and two runs in four innings.

Minnesota starter Sonny Gray, the former Yankees pitcher, allowed two runs in six innings with seven hits and seven strikeouts.

