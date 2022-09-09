News
Chicago Bears President Ted Philips promises ‘first-class experience’ for fans during meeting where team reveals more details about plans for Arlington Heights stadium
The Chicago Bears generated keen interest from fans and non-fans alike Thursday for a presentation of plans for a new domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights.
Team officials drew applause when they said the stadium would be enclosed, and that the team would not negotiate renovations at Soldier Field while pursuing the Arlington deal.
Bears Chairman George Halas McCaskey noted that many members of the McCaskey family that own the team have lived in the northwest suburbs, including Arlington Heights.
“We want to be good neighbors,” McCaskey told the crowd. “We want what’s best for the community.”
The multibillion dollar project could take 10 years or more to complete, McCaskey said. He said the team would need government funding to help make the project become a reality.
“The Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction,” he said. “However … we will need help.”
Without infrastructure support and “property tax certainty,” he said, “the project as described tonight will not be able to move forward.”
Bears President Ted Philips promised a “first-class experience” for fans, and to incorporate public feedback into the plans.
The plan also potentially includes higher-density multifamily residential buildings and lower density townhomes officials said, with buildings typically reaching four to eight stories near the adjacent Metra train station.
People lined up two hours ahead of time for the 7 p.m. meeting, and the crowd stretched around the building and out to the parking lot of John Hersey High School in the northwest suburb.
Before the meeting started, those attending raised concerns about property taxes, traffic, and preserving the racetrack on the site of Arlington International Racecourse.
A handful of political advocates worked the line, handing out pamphlets encouraging residents to get involved in efforts to prevent public money from going into the proposed redevelopment.
“Property taxes are my main concern,” said Justin Hegy, 37, of Palatine, who lives about a mile from the site, and wore a Bears shirt to the meeting. “Our property taxes keep going up every year.”
If taxes stayed the same, Hegy said, as a Bears fan, “I’d love it if they were in my backyard. I’ll ride my bike to the game.”
Lisa Miller had taken time off of her job at Whole Foods to get in line before 5 p.m. She is a Palatine resident, but said she lives next to the racetrack and has fond memories of spending time there as a child growing up in Arlington Heights.
Miller told the Tribune she remembered watching and crying when the track burned down in 1985, and watching its reconstruction. She bought her house in part because it looked out onto the track, she said.
She said she wanted to see the Bears pay attention to parking and traffic in the neighborhood surrounding the site.
“I want kids to be able to walk in my neighborhood,” she said. “During any big huge racetrack events, that was not the case.”
She is opposed to public money funding the development, including the proposed entertainment district. But if the project moves ahead, she said she would want to see “local farm-to-table restaurants” and smaller community events, like a farmers’ market, at the facility once it was built.
Miller also said she wanted to see the Bears continue the tradition of having fireworks on July 4th.
“I bought my house, if I walk out to the end of my driveway, I could see the fireworks every Fourth of July,” she said. “And that would be really great if the Bears were to continue that tradition.”
Linda Gaio lives “a seven-minute walk” from the site. She said she’d heard a lot about how the proposal would increase the value of her home, but was skeptical. “My increased home value doesn’t mean anything unless I sell my house,” she said.
Gaio had two main questions for the Bears. One was how many of her tax dollars would fund the project.
“I want to know if this is going to cost us anything,” she said. She wanted to know “if they could give us some sort of documentation, or maybe there’s some website or something where we could check the progress of these talks and the negotiations and how it’s gonna affect us residents.”
Gaio’s second concern was whether the team planned to preserve any part of the existing facility.
She said it would be “the cherry on top — highly unlikely — if we could at least keep an element of the historic property, make it into a central arena or grandstand and make that into offices and all that stuff.”
Gerald Barrett, who owns Tugo Tea House in Arlington Heights, said he’s cautiously optimistic about the Bears’ arrival in the village because of the customers it could attract for businesses like his.
“What I’ve seen in the past in some cities, is that these sports centers are like year-round activity centers,” Barrett said. “There’s an opportunity for small businesses in the area to maybe work with the organization, and maybe have a concession year-round.”
He’s not sure about the idea of using taxpayer dollars to help the Bears redevelop the site, but wanted to see more detailed plans before making up his mind.
“If the Bears have the ability to do it on their own, they should do it on their own,” he said.
He said he’d want to see evidence that the redevelopment would benefit the community beyond creating jobs if he were going to support public money into the project.
The team said its “best-in-class” enclosed stadium will be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four.
Team officials also planned to describe their concept for an adjoining entertainment district to include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces.
It’s all proposed for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racecourse, which closed permanently to horse racing last year.In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is vetting various aspects of the preliminary deal before anticipating closing late this year or early next year.
To make a move, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed topping the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears have said they are not negotiating with the city while the team is pursuing the Arlington deal.
The team’s announcement of its plans Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal depends on meeting various requirements, such as, “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.
The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that construction would have a $9 billion economic impact, with subsequent annual stimulus of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion annually.
Economists have frequently questioned such projections, warning that sports stadiums do not typically make a good return on investment for governmental bodies.
Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers, presented a petition to the village board Tuesday, seeking to prohibit public funding for the Bears or any other private development.
The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported the Bears coming to their village but opposed using tax dollars for the move.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort,” but has defended incentives such as tax increment financing, or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenues on the racetrack site to help with the property’s development.
The meeting is merely informational and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposal.
Julian Aguilar was outside the meeting working the line on behalf of Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian political advocacy group that’s organizing a petition to bar public money from going to any business entity looking to set up in Arlington Heights — including the Bears.
He said he’d had a “legit friendly debate” with several of the residents in line.
“There’s a lot of people who think we don’t want the Chicago Bears here,” he said. “Our big thing is just to make sure we protect Arlington Heights taxpayer dollars.”
Regardless, Aguilar said, “It’s going to have a long-term effect on the residents here.”
Check back for updates.
When to see the Harvest Moon this week
It’s not a super moon this year, but the harvest moon is one of the most famous full moons we see every year, and this year it happens on Saturday.
There is nothing spectacular or even extraordinary about this full moon. In fact, it’s arguably the least interesting full moon we’ve had in months, following four consecutive supermoons dating back to May.
The Harvest Moon traditionally signals the end of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere and has probably the least mysterious nickname of all full moon nicknames. The name dates back to use in Europe and has been documented at least as far back as 1706, according to NASA.
You might see the Harvest Moon called the September Full Moon, but by definition it’s actually the Full Moon that falls closest to the Autumnal Equinox (this year it’s September 22), which means that it sometimes occurs in October.
In Europe, this full moon has also been called the fruit moon or the barley moon, names that again link it to the seasonal autumn harvest in the northern hemisphere. In the Americas, it was also called the corn moon by the Algonquin tribes, always for the same reason.
In 2022, the Harvest Moon will rise on Saturday and, like every full moon, it will rise above the eastern horizon at dusk, shortly after sunset in the west. A day before or after is also a good time to catch this moon as it will appear just as full to the naked eye and create the optical illusion that makes it so huge above the horizon at dusk.
Exactly what makes the full moon so big to the eye when it’s near the horizon at dusk is still debated, but it’s worth stepping outside to see firsthand. Just find a place with a great view to the east and go after the sun goes down.
As always, be sure to share your best photos with me on Twitter: @ericcmack.
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ run defense figures to be a key factor against Patriots
Run defense might have been the thing that kept the Miami Dolphins from making the playoffs last year. It also might be the difference between winning and losing when the Dolphins host New England in Sunday’s season opener.
“They’re a very run-oriented team,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said of the Patriots.
You’ll recall the Dolphins got trucked by Tennessee in the next-to-last game of the season last year. The Titans rushed for 198 yards rushing on 40 carries in a 34-3 loss that knocked Miami out of playoff contention. Tennessee’s D’Onta Foreman had a punishing 132 yards on 26 carries to lead the way.
The Dolphins finished 9-8; 10-7 would have earned a wild-card berth.
Most likely Miami’s run defense is in the crosshairs of New England’s offensive game plan.
You can bet the Patriots, who were eighth in rushing last year at 126.5 yards per game, will do their best to exploit any perceived weakness in the Dolphins’ defense, and the two biggest right now are the run defense and the cornerback who replaces Byron Jones [knee].
But let’s talk run defense.
Two of the core pieces to the Dolphins’ run defense are defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis. But they’re not the only ones responsible for making New England one-dimensional.
Run defense, as Boyer said, involves all 11 players.
So throw in the rest of the front seven – defensive linemen and linebackers such as Trey Flowers, Emmanuel Ogbah, Zach Sieler, who seems to make a habit of tackles for loss of yardage, Jaelan Phillips, Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts and everyone else.
They all play a role.
“If one guy is at a gap or out of place,” Boyer said, “there’s a crease there.”
Even in that circumstance there’s a backup. The secondary, led by cornerback Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland, should be there.
Do a good job on the back end of the funnel, Boyer said, and a 12- to 15-yard big play becomes a manageable 6- or 8-yard carry.
“We’ve had a couple of runs that have hit big on us,” Boyer said. “I think if you look at it over time we can definitely do a better job on that.”
Boyer and the Dolphins are expecting a steady diet of running plays.
“They’ve got good running backs [Rhamondre] Stevenson, [Damien] Harris,” Boyer said. “I’m sure they’re going to use [wide receiver Ty] Montgomery in certain ways. We’re preparing for [running back] J.J. Taylor if they elevate him from the practice squad.”
Here’s the other thing about stopping the run — do it successfully, and quarterback Mac Jones’ passing game gets affected.
The Patriots are efficient and effective through the air.
“The quarterback does a good job,” Boyer said. “He gets the ball out quickly. He’s very good with this reads. He knows and understands where to go with the ball.”
But the passing game doesn’t exist on its own.
“They set up their play action off their run game,” Boyer said.
So, if the Dolphins stop the run, they can also take away a major aspect of the passing game.
Miami was tied for 13th in run defense last season at 109.8 yards per game. It brought back all 13 players who logged at least five starts.
Among the 187 possible defensive starts from last season [11 players, 17 starts]. Miami returns 178 [95.2%].
There’s two ways to look at the large number of returnees.
One point of view says this run defense will be better because it’ll have another year together. It’ll grow naturally.
The opposing point of view says don’t assume improvement from the same group of guys, changes must be made for the group to improve.
The Dolphins are obviously banking on the former. I’m right there with them on that thought.
“We expect that they’re going to try to run the ball,” Boyer said. “And we’re really looking forward to the challenge this year.”
The Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Live Updates
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son, Charles, immediately became king.
Here’s what we know about the estate of the British royal family.
King Charles
Born: November 14, 1948
What there is to know: First in the line of succession, Charles was the oldest British monarch in waiting; he has been the heir presumptive since he was 3 years old. As chairman of the Prince’s Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company, and chairman or patron of more than 400 charities, the Prince of Wales is the first royal heir to earn a university degree.
More Key Parents: Diana, Princess of Wales, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996. They had two children together: Princes William and Harry.
Diana died in 1997 following a car accident in Paris, along with her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.
In 2005, the Prince of Wales married Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Born: June 21, 1982
What there is to know: Prince William, successor to the throne after his father Charles, obtained the highest degree – Masmer d’Arta – of all members of the royal family. He served in the military from 2006 to 2013, participating in more than 150 helicopter search and rescue operations.
More Key Parents: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, whom he married in 2011. The couple have three children together: Prince George, 9; Princess Charlotte, 7; and Prince Louis, 4.
The family live in Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom property in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, around 40km from London. The Cambridges’ London residence, Kensington Palace, will remain the family’s primary residence, however, a royal source told CNN in August.
Prince George of Cambridge
Born: July 22, 2013
What there is to know: When Prince George arrived, he became the third heir to the throne. If he becomes king after the reigns of his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William, George will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror.
But for now, he continues to perfect his education: George currently attends Lambrook School near Windsor with his younger sister, Charlotte and younger brother, Louis.
See more here.
Column: 8 random thoughts on the Chicago Cubs after a 4-3 loss on a lazy afternoon at Wrigley Field
The Chicago Cubs have nothing to prove in the remaining 25 games of the 2022 season, but they plan on playing out the schedule anyway.
The bullpen blew a ninth-inning lead Thursday in a 4-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, but it was a beautiful day to play.
“What you expect heaven on earth is, is pitching at Wrigley on a day like today,” Cubs starter Adrian Sampson.
Sampson allowed one run in six innings, but the Reds scored two in the ninth off Mark Leiter Jr. to take the series between National League Central non-contenders.
While watching the Cubs play out the string and Reds outfielders lose fly balls in the sun, your mind tends to wander.
Here are eight random thoughts on a lazy afternoon at Wrigley Field.
1. With Willson Contreras placed on the injured list Tuesday with a left ankle sprain, the Cubs have no one on the active roster who played for the 2016 World Series champions.
The Reds, meanwhile, have one in outfielder Albert Almora. With Contreras a free agent and Jason Heyward on his way out, Kyle Hendricks will be the only player left in 2023 with a 2016 ring. Contreras hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the season, but with free agency looming he’s better off resting his ankle until next year.
2. The announced crowd of 23,910 was the Cubs’ lowest in a season of full capacity (excluding 2020 and ‘21) since Sept. 4, 2013.
They drew 20,696 that day for a game against the Miami Marlins. As long as the Cubs are getting 15,000 or fewer fans heading through the turnstiles, they might as well close the upper deck and let everyone sit in the lower bowl, like the good old days of the early 1960s when no one expected them to compete.
3. Manager David Ross said he plans to keep Hayden Wesneski in the bullpen.
The rookie threw five shutout innings in relief Tuesday in his major-league debut. Wesneski threw 130 innings in the New York Yankees system in 2021 and has pitched a combined 115 innings this season in the minors plus the one appearance with the Cubs. He’s not in danger of being overused, and as long as he’s going five innings, it makes more sense to give Wesneski a start or two before the season ends.
4. Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon has become the leading spokesman of the anti-analytics movement.
He told The Athletic’s Jayson Stark on a podcast: “The art of the game is really being held secondarily, where it’s the numerical component that everybody wants to promote. And with those that are promoting this — this is with all due respect — it’s that they just don’t understand the game as much as they understand math.”
Strong stuff, but it makes you wonder if Maddon ever will get another managing job in a game run by Ivy League executives who firmly believe in the importance of analytics.
5. Ian Happ made two fine plays in left field and hopes to be considered for a Gold Glove Award.
And when Happ jumped against the wall down the left-field line Thursday to try to catch a foul fly off the bat of T.J. Friedl, almost everyone in the ballpark had the same thought: What if Moises Alou had caught that ball in the same spot in Game 6 of the 2003 National League Championship Series?
6. The Cubs have hit 65 home runs at Wrigley, including Seiya Suzuki’s go-ahead homer in the eighth.
They ranked 22nd in home runs at home entering the day. Cubs pitchers began the day ranked sixth-worst in home runs allowed at home (83) and served up one more to the Reds’ Kyle Farmer. The disparity is reflected in their 29-40 record at Wrigley.
When Theo Epstein took over as Cubs president in 2011, he was asked if he would try to tailor the roster to the ballpark.
“Executives here have thought of these things for decades,” Epstein said. “The day games, the night life in Chicago, the way the field plays when the wind is blowing in, blowing out, the cut of the grass, the lack of foul territory, the outfielders having to deal with brick walls with fans on top of them, a big media market. … We’re not going to reinvent the wheel but try to be thorough and have a thoughtful approach to all issues.”
Epstein acquired or drafted power hitters Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber in his first few years, and now Jed Hoyer says the Cubs need more power hitters in 2023.
The wind has blown in the majority of the time this year, negating the little power the Cubs have on the roster. According to team figures, the wind has blown out only 25 times in 2022, including Thursday, while blowing in for 34 games. There have been 10 crosswind games.
7. Ross was asked how he would scout himself as manager.
It was not an easy question to answer, and during a long-winded response he said: “This is not the standard that I want to hold us to. The standard is really high here.”
That always should be the case. But if the standard really was that high, the Cubs wouldn’t have put together a roster that’s on pace for 94 losses.
8. The Cubs and Reds play the final six games of the season against each other.
Thanks to changes to the original schedule that were made after the lockout ended, the teams will play home-and-home series Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Wrigley and Oct. 3-5 in Cincinnati.
If they are anything like the first 13 matchups, those will be two must-miss series.
Sanders leads progressive revolt against Manchin-backed ‘side deal’ for government funding bill
Democratic congressional leaders face a progressive revolt — which could potentially lead to a government shutdown — following the closed-door deal between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the West Virginia senator , Joe Manchin, who secured the latter’s crucial support for inflation. Reduction Act.
After repeatedly criticizing this “disastrous side deal” that would streamline the licensing process for energy projects across the United States – which Schumer agreed to include in a must-have spending bill to fund the federal government – Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., quickly announced Thursday that he intended to oppose the funding resolution as a result.
“If the United States Congress publicly says, ‘Yes, we’re going to support more fossil fuel reduction, more carbon emissions,’ the signal we’re sending to our own people and to the planet is a terrible signal, terrible,” Sanders said in a speech on the floor.
He didn’t mince words with reporters afterwards. When asked if he would vote no on government funding if the Schumer-Manchin permit deal was attached, he replied, “Yes. You’re talking about the future of the planet.”
Sanders’ opposition adds to growing progressive pressure in the House, where some left-leaning lawmakers have also threatened to block the government funding bill if it includes Manchin’s desired changes to energy permits.
On Thursday, Sanders read a soon-to-be-released letter — obtained by ABC News on Wednesday — that he said was signed by “at least 59” House progressives opposed to the Schumer-Manchin deal.
This agreement, Sanders said, quoting the letter, “would silence the voices of environmental communities by protecting them from scrutiny. It would force members to choose between protecting environmental justice communities from further pollution or funding the government. We urge you to ensure that these provisions are kept out of any continuing resolution or other legislation to be passed this year.”
Manchin argued that permit reform will also help accelerate projects related to wind, solar and other environmentally friendly energy sources. He is adamant that authorization for reform must remain in the funding bill and so far he appears to have Schumer’s support.
Despite the thundering progressive rhetoric, it’s possible the bill to fund the government — which will also include popular aid to Ukraine and disaster relief — will garner enough GOP support to render moot. the liberal blockade threatened.
“It was a political rank deal,” Sen. Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the appropriations committee, told reporters on Thursday of Manchin and Schumer’s deal. But he refrained from saying it would jeopardize government funding.
Still, some other Republicans are vowing to oppose the funding resolution because they oppose Schumer and Manchin’s deal. Many conservatives said they took offense to the last-minute nature of the deal between Democrats on sweeping climate and health care reform legislation known as the IRA. It passed without a single GOP vote — shortly after some Republicans voted with Democrats on funding computer chips, thinking the Democrats’ welfare spending bill was dead.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.S.C., told ABC that “I would vote against,” referring to government funding, and he said he urged fellow Republicans to do the same.
It’s not yet clear whether Republicans will unite behind Graham’s effort, but most GOP aides familiar with the issue say they don’t expect that.
ABC News’ Mariam Khan contributed to this report.
Amid division race, Luis Arraez locked in a race of his own for a batting title
NEW YORK — It was just a few months into Luis Arraez’s major league career when longtime manager Terry Francona expressed his conviction that one day, the young Twins infielder would win a batting title.
That day very well could come this year.
While Arraez has led the American League in hitting for most of the season, he’s now locked in a tight battle with Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts entered Thursday with a slight edge, hitting .315 to Arraez’s .314. That .314 mark is fifth overall in the majors; St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt leads the majors with a .328 average.
“There’s a lot of talented people out there in this league, but only one person’s going to lead the league in hitting, and I like a good league leader,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That works fine. Batting average doesn’t matter until it matters, and most days, I think it matters when we’re writing a lineup out and trying to win. Luis, I mean, I’m not surprised to see Luis at the top of the league in something like this.”
While Arraez said he’s not necessarily keeping tabs on where he’s at on a daily basis — “I don’t like to talk about my average. I don’t like to see my average,” he said — he knows a batting title is very possible.
And while there’s a bigger focus on his mind during the final month of the season, winning a batting title one day is a goal of his. Whether it’s this year, next year or another year in the future, Baldelli, like Francona, said he anticipates Arraez doing it at some point.
He did it back home in Venezuela and also in the low minor leagues. Now, he’s looking to do it in the majors.
“If I win the batting title, good. If I lose it, it’s OK,” Arraez said. “I just want to … help my teammates make the playoffs. If we make the playoffs, I’ll be excited and happy.”
VARLAND’S FUTURE
Starter Louie Varland made a strong impression during his debut, and while he was returned to Triple-A after serving as the 29th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader, Baldelli suggested the righty would be back with the Twins again this season, saying he thinks they’ll “see a lot more of him.”
“I think we’re going to have him lined up to do some things for us as the season goes on,” Baldelli said. “I’ll be looking forward to following him and seeing (him) again soon.”
After being selected to the 40-man roster, Varland was optioned before being added as the 29th man for the doubleheader, meaning that he will need to wait through the 15-day option period before returning. There are exceptions to that, though, and one is that he would be eligible to serve as the 29th man again for another doubleheader. The Twins have a twinbill on Sept. 17 in Cleveland, which could mark Varland’s next appearance in the majors.
INJURY NOTES
Byron Buxton continues to rehab a hip strain that landed him on the injured list last month, but a return to play does not seem imminent for the Twins’ star center fielder.
“I’m not going to say that we know exactly when he’s going to be back, when he’s going to be taking at-bats, when he’s going to be running,” Baldelli said. “We’re still kind of at the beginning phases of getting him moving and activating different parts of his lower half and getting back to some baseball activity. We’re not quite there yet.”
Outfielder Trevor Larnach is expected to play in an intrasquad game Friday in Fort Myers, Fla., as he continues to rehab after a procedure to fix a core muscle injury, and starter Bailey Ober (groin) is slated to throw around five innings — 80 pitches or so — in a rehab start Sunday for the Saints.
BRIEFLY
The Twins reinstated pitcher Cole Sands, who had been out since being hit on the elbow with a comebacker last month in Houston, from the injured list and designated reliever Austin Davis for assignment on Thursday. … Buxton was named the Twins’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee on Thursday, an award given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
