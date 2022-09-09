News
Chicago Bears promise ‘first-class experience’ for fans during stadium meeting in Arlington Heights. ‘We want to be good neighbors.’
The Chicago Bears generated keen interest from fans and non-fans alike Thursday for a presentation of plans for a new domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights.
Team officials drew applause from the hundreds of people at Hersey High School when they said the stadium would be enclosed, and that the team would not negotiate renovations at Soldier Field while pursuing the Arlington deal.
Bears Chairman George Halas McCaskey noted that many members of the McCaskey family, which owns a majority of the team, have lived in the northwest suburbs, including Arlington Heights.
“We want to be good neighbors,” McCaskey told the crowd. “We want what’s best for the community.”
The multibillion dollar project could take 10 years or more to complete, McCaskey said. He said the team would need government funding to help make the project become a reality.
“The Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction,” McCaskey said. “However … we will need help.”
Without infrastructure support and “property tax certainty,” McCaskey said, “the project as described tonight will not be able to move forward.”
Team leaders repeatedly said that the 20 most recent stadium construction projects in the country had included public financing.
“We’re not asking for property taxes to be raised in Arlington Heights to fund the stadium construction,” McCaskey said. “It’s not our part to say that property taxes for Arlington Heights residents won’t go up, but that might be for reasons that have nothing to do with this construction.”
Bears President Ted Phillips promised a “first-class experience” for fans, and to incorporate public feedback into the plans.
The plan also potentially includes higher-density multifamily residential buildings and lower density townhomes officials said, with buildings typically reaching four to eight stories near the adjacent Metra train station.
Planning consultants described a Station Square with places to go before and after the game, with offices, retail, apartments and townhomes, a hotel and a sports betting business.
Conceptual plans included a pond with a boat house for kayaking and canoeing, and “perhaps” a performance venue.
New entrances to the grounds would include off-ramps from Route 53 that would go under Northwest Highway to the stadium, and new entrances off Euclid Avenue.
Phillips said the stadium would not have a retractable roof due to its “prohibitive” cost.
The crowd seemed receptive to the plans, applauding at various points during the presentation.
“Will tailgating be allowed? Oh yeah, baby,” Phillips said.
And when officials said there would be no casino on the site, the crowd cheered.
The team plans to have more parking capacity than what’s currently available at Soldier Field, they said.
Brenda Zolott of Arlington Heights was taking notes at the back of the room.
“If I could snap my fingers and have it all materialize right now, I would. It’s giving me motivation to stay alive. If it happens soon enough, I might even be able to work in the retail section.”
When team leadership announced “there is no plan B” for a different property development, she applauded.
People lined up two hours ahead of time for the 7 p.m. meeting, and the crowd stretched around the building and out to the parking lot of John Hersey High School in the northwest suburb.
Before the meeting started, those attending raised concerns about property taxes, traffic, and preserving the racetrack on the site of Arlington International Racecourse.
A handful of political advocates worked the line, handing out pamphlets encouraging residents to get involved in efforts to prevent public money from going into the proposed redevelopment.
“Property taxes are my main concern,” said Justin Hegy, 37, of Palatine, who lives about a mile from the site, and wore a Bears shirt to the meeting. “Our property taxes keep going up every year.”
If taxes stayed the same, Hegy said, as a Bears fan, “I’d love it if they were in my backyard. I’ll ride my bike to the game.”
During the meeting, officials said property taxes should be significantly more than that generated by the racetrack.
Lisa Miller had taken time off of her job at Whole Foods to get in line before 5 p.m. She is a Palatine resident, but said she lives next to the racetrack and has fond memories of spending time there as a child growing up in Arlington Heights.
Miller told the Tribune she remembered watching and crying when the track burned down in 1985, and watching its reconstruction. She bought her house in part because it looked out onto the track, she said.
She said she wanted to see the Bears pay attention to parking and traffic in the neighborhood surrounding the site.
“I want kids to be able to walk in my neighborhood,” she said. “During any big huge racetrack events, that was not the case.”
She is opposed to public money funding the development, including the proposed entertainment district. But if the project moves ahead, she said she would want to see “local farm-to-table restaurants” and smaller community events, like a farmers’ market, at the facility once it was built.
Miller also said she wanted to see the Bears continue the tradition of having fireworks on July 4th.
“I bought my house, if I walk out to the end of my driveway, I could see the fireworks every Fourth of July,” she said. “And that would be really great if the Bears were to continue that tradition.”
Linda Gaio lives “a seven-minute walk” from the site. She said she’d heard a lot about how the proposal would increase the value of her home, but was skeptical. “My increased home value doesn’t mean anything unless I sell my house,” she said.
Gaio had two main questions for the Bears. One was how many of her tax dollars would fund the project.
“I want to know if this is going to cost us anything,” she said. She wanted to know “if they could give us some sort of documentation, or maybe there’s some website or something where we could check the progress of these talks and the negotiations and how it’s gonna affect us residents.”
Gaio’s second concern was whether the team planned to preserve any part of the existing facility.
She said it would be “the cherry on top — highly unlikely — if we could at least keep an element of the historic property, make it into a central arena or grandstand and make that into offices and all that stuff.”
Gerald Barrett, who owns Tugo Tea House in Arlington Heights, said he’s cautiously optimistic about the Bears’ arrival in the village because of the customers it could attract for businesses like his.
“What I’ve seen in the past in some cities, is that these sports centers are like year-round activity centers,” Barrett said. “There’s an opportunity for small businesses in the area to maybe work with the organization, and maybe have a concession year-round.”
He’s not sure about the idea of using taxpayer dollars to help the Bears redevelop the site, but wanted to see more detailed plans before making up his mind.
“If the Bears have the ability to do it on their own, they should do it on their own,” he said.
He said he’d want to see evidence that the redevelopment would benefit the community beyond creating jobs if he were going to support public money into the project.
The team said its “best-in-class” enclosed stadium will be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four.
It’s all proposed for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racecourse, which closed permanently to horse racing last year.In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is vetting various aspects of the preliminary deal before anticipating closing late this year or early next year.
To make a move, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed topping the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears have said they are not negotiating with the city while the team is pursuing the Arlington deal.
The team’s announcement of its plans Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal depends on meeting various requirements, such as, “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.
The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that construction would have a $9 billion economic impact, with subsequent annual stimulus of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion annually.
Economists have frequently questioned such projections, warning that sports stadiums do not typically make a good return on investment for governmental bodies.
Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers, presented a petition to the village board Tuesday, seeking to prohibit public funding for the Bears or any other private development.
The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported the Bears coming to their village but opposed using tax dollars for the move.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort,” but has defended incentives such as tax increment financing, or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenues on the racetrack site to help with the property’s development.
The meeting is merely informational and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposal.
Julian Aguilar was outside the meeting working the line on behalf of Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian political advocacy group that’s organizing a petition to bar public money from going to any business entity looking to set up in Arlington Heights — including the Bears.
He said he’d had a “legit friendly debate” with several of the residents in line.
“There’s a lot of people who think we don’t want the Chicago Bears here,” he said. “Our big thing is just to make sure we protect Arlington Heights taxpayer dollars.”
Regardless, Aguilar said, “It’s going to have a long-term effect on the residents here.”
World’s ‘oldest’ motorhome goes up for auction
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
This old house is ready to roll.
What is billed as the ‘oldest known motorhome’ will go up for auction on Saturday at the National Motor Museum in the UK
The vehicle is based on a 1914 Ford Model T and built on a chassis that was modified by coachbuilder Baico.
“Caravan” is a British term for RV and is also used to describe a travel trailer.
WISCONSIN CLASSIC CAR AND TOY MUSEUM AUCTION ENTIRE COLLECTION AFTER OWNER’S DEATH
The vehicle was commissioned by the family that owns the Bentalls department store chain and can seat four people. Its body was created by Dunton of Reading, whose story began in the days of horse-drawn carriages.
It also has a cast iron stove for heating and cooking and a leather sofa style front seat that can be reversed to face the living area when the vehicle is parked.
There’s even a mail slot in the side door.
According to the auctioneer, Bonhams, it sat abandoned for decades until it was bought and refurbished with the help of a cabinetmaker in the 1970s, and it remains fully operational.
“The quality of materials and workmanship is superb in every way and the result of the restoration is a pleasant and comfortable motorhome, although it is achieved by different means. However, I am not aware of a design modern car that offers so much storage space”, Which Motorcaravan magazine wrote about it in 1987.
As for the oldest, the vehicle predates an American built in 2015 by Roland Conklin which is often referred to as the first motorhome. But Conklin’s, which no longer exists, had a full bathroom, making it even more of a “home”.
INCREDIBLE CURRENCY OF OVER 50 CLASSIC MOTORCYCLES SOLD AT AUCTION
However, Al Hesselbart, who was one of the co-founders of the RV/MH Hall of Fame Museum in Elkhart, Indiana, and a leading authority on RV history, told Fox News Digital that the first motorhome was technically the 1910 Pierce-Flèche Touring Landau.
More of an SUV than a full-size motorhome, the Pierce-Arrow was listed with a 66-horsepower six-cylinder engine and had a seat that converted into a bed, a fold-out sink, portable toilet, and stowed kitchen equipment. under the seats. Several were sold, but all were lost to history.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
They sold for $8,000, which equates to about $250,000 today and about 10 times more than the expected price for the 1914 motorhome.
Major league baseball banning defensive shifts, introducing pitch clock
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is set to announce a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense.
The sport’s 11-man competition committee is set to adopt the rules changes Friday, mandating a clock that will count down 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners. The MLB clock will be slightly longer than the version experimented with in the minor leagues this season: 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 seconds with runners on at Triple-A, and 14/18 at lower levels.
“It’s something that takes a while to get used to, but I think overall the impact it had on the pace of the game was good,” said the Yankees’ Matt Carpenter, who spent April at Triple-A with Round Rock.
The shift limit will require four players other than the pitcher and the catcher to be in front of the outfield grass when a pitch is thrown, including two of the four on either side of second base,
In addition, there will be a limit during each plate appearance of two pickoff attempts or steps off the rubber, what MLB calls disengagements. If a third attempt is made and is unsuccessful, a balk would be called. The limit would be reset to two during a plate appearance if a runner advances.
Size of bases will increase to 18-inch squares from 15, promoting safety — first basemen are less likely to get stepped on — but also boosting stolen bases and offense with a slightly decreased distance.
The plans, first reported by The Athletic, were detailed by a pair of baseball officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the changes were not scheduled to be announced until Friday.
The changes will be start during spring training.
A catcher will be required to be in the catcher’s box with nine seconds left on the clock and a hitter in the batter’s box and focused on the pitcher with eight seconds remaining. Penalties for violations will be a ball called against a pitcher and a strike called against a batter.
Time between half-innings will set at 2:15 for most regular-season games, 2:40 for nationally televised games and 3:10 for postseason games. The clock will be 30 seconds between batters.
A batter can ask an umpire for time once per plate appearance, and after that it would be granted only at umpire’s discretion if request is made while in box.
The clock has reduced the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues from 3:04 in 2021 to 2:38 this season. The average time of a nine-inning game in the major leagues this year is 3:06 — it was 2:46 in 1989, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
“It’s slow. It’s boring,” Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said of a TV broadcast in 2017. “Man, it’s so hard to watch if you have no interest in it.”
Shifts have been limited all season at Double-A and Class A, where teams are required to have four players on the infield, including two on each side of second base.
Use of shifts has exploded in the past decade, from 2,357 times on balls hit in play in 2011 to 28,130 in 2016 and 59,063 last year, according to Sports Info Solutions. Shifts are on pace for 68,000 this season.
The big league batting average of .243 this year in on track to be the lowest since 1967, two years before the pitcher’s mound was lowered from 15 inches to 10.
Players had long resisted a clock at the major league level. Management gained the right in March’s lockout settlement to establish the 11-person committee, which includes six management representatives, four players and one umpire.
Nifty could test 20,000 in 2023, says Nilesh Shah
The bulls are back on Dalal Street, as are the FIIs. Nifty and Sensex snapped a 2 week losing streak gaining around 2% each. The Midcap index is up for the 12th consecutive week.
Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, believes Indian markets will be the world’s only oasis once the sandstorm subsides.
“If you look at the world, there is a huge sandstorm blowing there. If you look inside India, it looks like an oasis in the desert. India’s short-term fundamentals will be hit by the global sandstorm, but once the dust settles, India will be the world’s only oasis.
Shah said Nifty will likely test 20,000 in 2023.
“It’s always hard to predict short-term moves, but definitely in 2023 we’ll see 20,000 come to Nifty.”
Shah remains positive on the banking, industrial and capital goods sectors.
“Over the next 12 to 18 months, banks will have better profitability as interest rates start to stabilize and all the cash losses that people have had start to be converted into income. The second sector where we see profitability accelerating is industrial and capital goods. Operating leverage is increasing in capital goods and we expect profitability growth to be greater there. »
Watch the video to learn more.
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley, TE Nick Boyle return to practice; Jets rule starting left tackle out of Week 1
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Nick Boyle returned to practice Friday, while three projected starters were missing in the team’s final workout before its season opener.
Stanley and Boyle, who missed practice Thursday with ankle injuries, were back on the field during the open portion of practice. Stanley is considered unlikely to play Sunday against the New York Jets after a short ramp-up period. Boyle was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Justin Houston were absent Friday, possibly for rest days. Also not practicing was cornerback Marcus Peters, who was limited Wednesday and Thursday while working his way back from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season.
Rookie defensive lineman Travis Jones (knee) missed his third straight practice and is not expected to play Sunday. An injury report will be released Friday afternoon.
Jets coach Robert Saleh, meanwhile, ruled starting left tackle Duane Brown out of Week 1 with a shoulder injury. Starting right tackle George Fant, who’s dealing with a minor knee injury, is expected to return to the left side to cover for Brown, who was signed last month to replace injured starter Mekhi Becton. Rookie Max Mitchell is expected to start at right tackle.
latest news A teenager filmed LAPD officers arresting his friend. Then he found himself handcuffed
As soon as Roberto Cortez and his friend spotted the LAPD cruiser idling in front of Jonce Thomas Harbor City Community Park last Friday, they turned and walked the other way.
It was an instinct Cortez said he honed growing up in the Harbor City neighborhood, where it was not uncommon to be harassed by police.
Yet he was surprised when the officers suddenly drove onto the grass to intercept the teens and immediately arrested Cortez’s friend and another man. Cortez pulled out his cell phone and began recording the arrest.
As he moved closer to get a better view, one of the officers lunged at Cortez in an apparent attempt to grab the phone and, after a brief struggle, took the 19-year-old to the ground, according to reports. videos of the incident. by passers-by.
“I let them detain me and I still ask them why I’m being detained,” Cortez said, recalling the incident in an interview with The Times. “I knew what I was doing wasn’t wrong and I wanted to capture it on film.”
Videos of the arrest were posted on Twitter, sparking a flurry of angry reactions from people who questioned the decision to force Cortez to the ground despite not posing an obvious threat to the officers or did not interfere with them.
The incident sparked a use of force investigation into the actions of the officer, who has not been named, the department said. LAPD spokesman Capt. Kelly Muniz, however, denied that Cortez was detained for recording the incident, pointing out that other people at the scene who were also recording with their cellphones had not been arrested. Instead, she said, officers intended to detain the teenager with the two other men suspected of possessing firearms.
No weapons were found and police would not say why they believed the three young men were armed. The other two men were released without arrest, while Cortez was arrested for resisting an officer. The city attorney’s office filed a charge of arrest for resistance against Cortez, police said.
The department’s explanation for the arrest struck Mohammad Tajsar, a senior attorney with the ACLU of Southern California, as “specious.”
“It was clear that the police were not interested in the young man they violently threw to the ground before he filmed what they were doing because if they were interested they would have arrested him already” , Tajsar said.
Tajsar said the 1st Amendment gives broad protections to films in public, and numerous court rulings have affirmed that the right to film the police belongs not only to professional journalists, but also to amateur “cop watchers.”
“The only thing people can’t do is interfere with a cop who’s out there doing cop stuff, but what we’ve seen in cases where there’s been abuse, it’s cops taking a broad and totally unsubstantiated legal view of what interfering is,” Tajsar said.
Cellphone video shot by LaNaisha Edwards shows Cortez recording from a few feet away as officers take her friend into custody.
One of the officers suddenly walked towards him in an apparent attempt to grab his phone, the video shows. Cortez backed up and held the phone up. The officer grabbed Cortez, tried to pick him up, and tackled him to the sidewalk.
“Don’t do that,” Edwards, the viewer, hears repeating in the video.
Cortez did not become combative, but appeared to resist the officer’s efforts to gain control of his weapons. Cortez is heard on the video asking the officer why he was being held. The officer did not respond.
Later, Cortez said, he was told that police found it suspicious that he and his friend suddenly turned to walk away in what is called gang territory.
During the arrests, a small crowd of onlookers gathered, with several people yelling at the officer and demanding to know why Cortez was being held, the video shows.
At one point, while Cortez was handcuffed, one of the officers points a Taser at the crowd, threatening to stun them if they don’t back down.
Harbor City Neighborhood Council president Jennifer Corral came to the scene when she arrived to help organize an outdoor screening of “The Little Rascals.” The film was part of the city’s Summer Night Lights, a longtime LAPD co-sponsored program that aims to keep kids away from gangs and other trouble by providing activities.
Corral recognized Cortez and his friend as regular park volunteers who often help set up chairs for the monthly movies.
“They are really great kids, they don’t do anything wrong. They helped, they are polite. I never had any incidents with them,” Corral told The Times. “I was upset because it shouldn’t have happened, especially because it’s a [event] where all the kids come to hang out… and not get in trouble with the police.
Videos of numerous high-profile police encounters, including the killings of George Floyd and Eric Garner, have underscored the power of bystanders to shine a light on police abuse and controversial tactics that would otherwise likely have remained secret.
With the ubiquity of cellphones, some states have implemented tighter restrictions on what viewers can and cannot do.
Earlier this year, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a law prohibiting anyone from recording while standing within eight feet of police activity. While supporters argued the law was designed to prevent people from interfering in police work, the move was decried by civil rights groups and media organizations who argued it would hamper transparency.
In the days following Cortez’s arrest, the one-minute, 38-second clip of Edwards ricocheted across social media after being retweeted by popular account @FilmThePoliceLA and had hundreds of thousands of views. . It was later retweeted by actor Wendell Pierce, star of HBO dramas ‘The Wire’ and ‘Treme’, who wrote that there were thousands of “similar violent escalations that damage public confidence”.
After his arrest, Cortez said he was booked into the Port Division police station on suspicion of resisting arrest, before being transferred to the 77th Street Jail. He remained there until his mother released him on bail shortly after midnight – after about eight hours in detention, he said.
Rocio Cortez recalled how his son became emotional when recounting seeing the police team coming towards him and his friend.
“They’re like, ‘Let’s go, they’re going to come (expletive) with us,’” she said. “They already felt that even standing there they were going to be harassed. And their hunch was right, that’s exactly what happened.
John Shipley: What wonderful secrets have the Vikings been hiding?
During a trip to Chicago last weekend, the Vikings came up in conversation, eliciting this response.
“Oh, yeah, they’re going to be good this year.”
Are they?
The Vikings begin the NFL season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, so we know where they’ll be at 3:25 p.m. Other than that, little is certain. They have a new coaching staff that has installed new systems on each side of the ball, but virtually all of their major players, from quarterback Kirk Cousins to linebacker Eric Kendricks, return from last season’s 8-9 squad.
But the Purple Pride of Minnesota — sorry, Prince — has been such a trendy favorite in the leadup to Week 1’s games that Cousins, a disappointment to a large, vocal segment of Vikings fans, has been the subject of NFL MVP speculation.
But all we really know from training camp and the preseason is that place-kicker Greg Joseph was belted by Gamma rays during the offseason and has become some sort of Marvel Universe hero whose superpower is a preternaturally robust right leg. Which, to be honest, is an auspicious development.
Asked Wednesday if he knows how good his team is, new head coach Kevin O’Connell said, “I know how good we can be. But as I’ll tell our team today, when we talk about what it’s going to take to win the game, we’ve gotta see it.”
Sunday will be just about everyone’s first chance to actually see what O’Connell has devised here. Few starters even played in the Vikings’ three preseason games, and the head coach was so secretive about what he’s been building that the Vikings asked training camp spectators not to post their videos to social media.
Even had O’Connell emptied his playbook during training camp, I’m not convinced most NFL fans or reporters would have seen enough to suss out what we’re about to see on Sunday. But it’s doubtful O’Connell presented much, if any of it, to the public’s gaze this summer.
“We’ve been prepping this thing up since OTAs, minicamp and all of that,” halfback Dalvin Cook said. “I feel like (fans) will appreciate the work we’ve been putting in and some of the stuff we’ve been able to get done. I think they are going to appreciate the new-look offense.”
Cousins, not surprisingly, was more circumspect.
“Well, there’s a lot of changes,” he said. “You’re learning a new offense from what you’ve done the last three seasons, so it takes time. Every day we’re putting the work in to keep going and build a great foundation and really try to master it — which we’ll only do more and more each day we walk through.”
Based on empirical data that includes a roster with a lot of good NFL players, from receiver Justin Jefferson to rush linebacker Danielle Hunter, the Vikings probably aren’t going to be the ’76 Buccaneers. Based on the team’s performance last season, they probably won’t be the ’85 Bears.
But who knows? Without O’Connell, their offensive coordinator last season, the Los Angeles Rams managed only 10 points against Buffalo in Thursday night’s opener. While the Bills have been a good team for a few seasons now, and expected to challenge for an AFC title, the Rams did win the Super Bowl last season. If O’Connell was that important to their success, maybe the Vikings are about to do something serious for the first time since they advanced to the NFC title game after the 2017 season.
Motivation shouldn’t be an issue. The Vikings probably did have a roster too talented to finish below .500 last season; certainly the players are eager to earn some respect back. And opening at home against your archrival and likely only division competition is an ideal start for a team that feels like it’s hiding something.
“I just want the players to feel prepared; I want them to play with that more-quieted mind so they can just go play fast, enjoy the atmosphere that our fans will create,” said O’Connell, stepping easily into the pregame role of cheerleader for what can be a deafening home crowd.
“We’re going to have a huge advantage every time we play at home,” he added. “As I’ve mentioned to you guys before, I’ve been on that other sideline before – it’s not fun. We expect our fans to get that thing going on Sunday, and hopefully we can do some things on the field to only enhance that.”
We’ll see.
