Christine Quinn Gets Candid About Her Sunset Sale

“I think people tune in to see the original characters that were on the show, and that was the five girls from season one,” she explained. “Over the seasons they started adding and adding and adding, and by that it dilutes the recipe. Now they have the sauce, but the recipe is not the same, you know? It will be like if you owned your favorite pizzeria and you’re like, ‘God, I love this bolognese.’ And then the chef goes on vacation to France, and you’re like, ‘Oh shit, this is like an ugly, watered-down version of the Bolognese that I used to love.’”
“That’s just my opinion,” she continued. “It’s as if you were watching the sex and the city remake and you’re like, ‘Where the hell is Samantha?’ It just doesn’t work.”
In episode 10 of season five, another realtor Emma Hernan Told Mary Fitzgerald and boss of the Oppenheim Group Jason Oppenheim this rival Quinn offered one of her clients $5,000 not to work with her. Quinn vehemently denied that accusation in the same episode, noting, “There’s absolutely no truth to that. I don’t know why Emma is once again trying to make me look bad and stir the pot and d ‘make up lies about me.’
The way the Miami Dolphins will split touches among their running backs remains somewhat mysterious as they enter their opener against the New England Patriots.
And then it will be mysterious again Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, and so on and so forth.
There’s no formula set in stone that the Dolphins will stick with, and any variations will likely be determined more by what coaches believe they can execute against given opponents rather than Miami strictly dictating what it wants to do on the ground.
“It’ll be more about matchups,” said running back Chase Edmonds. “That’s what the game is all about.”
Said offensive coordinator Frank Smith: “You try and understand, basically, what do your players do well and then what schemes put you in position to attack the defense and keep them reacting to what we’re doing.”
A best guess would be that Edmonds, brought over in free agency from the Arizona Cardinals, will see the most snaps and touches, utilizing his abilities to run and catch the ball out of the backfield; then Raheem Mostert, with his experience in coach Mike McDaniel’s running games in San Francisco, figures to be next in line, not far behind in carries, with either Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed cleaning up the remainder of the running back workload.
“Your reps are limited, but the output is up to you and how you want to play,” said Mostert, who is familiar with the committee approach from playing for the 49ers. “It’s week in and week out based on the opponent. One week, I might get more reps than Chase. Or another week, Chase might get more reps than me. Another week, Myles might be the key guy, or even Salvon.”
The four tailbacks are all of a similar build, between 5 feet 9 and 5 feet 11 and ranging from 194 to 205 pounds. There isn’t one back who is considered a big, between-the-tackles runner, but they all have their dynamic abilities in space.
“With those overlapping skillsets, we should be able to have someone fresh who is someone that we can lean on a hot hand, if necessary,” said McDaniel of the rotation as he has implemented his wide-zone blocking scheme into Miami’s offense throughout the offseason. “That group of running backs [in training camp] was as competitive as I can really remember having in my NFL career.”
With the hope that those similar backs can make it so it’s like the offense doesn’t miss a beat with one guy in for another as they all remain fresh, the group also lacks a typical goal-line ball carrier. Sony Michel, at 215 pounds, would’ve presented the closest thing to it had he made the team, but Miami opted for Gaskin and Ahmed and their crossover in skillset with Edmonds and Mostert over him.
While it’s uncertain who will get goal-line and short-yardage carries for the Dolphins, the cast of diminutive backs feel confident they have what it takes to pick up the necessary yardage.
“It’s all about finding that white line and getting that yard that you need,” said Edmonds. “Goal-line running is nothing about the running back. It’s find the white line and get the ball across the goal line.”
“We’re all scrappy in our own little way,” added Mostert. “You’re not going to get a Derrick Henry all the time. … It’s about grit, and we have a lot of grit in our running back room.”
Running backs coach Eric Studesville noted that it’s oftentimes not advantageous to insert a heavier back whose role is strictly short yardage into those situations because it can also tip off the defense. The Dolphins will leave their options open in those scenarios.
“They’re going to have to be complete backs and do it all,” said Studesville. “We’re going to do our best to put them in positions to be successful. If third-and-1 means we can run it, we will. If we need to throw it, we’re going to do whatever we need to do to convert and move the sticks in those situations.”
Some of the Dolphins’ running back questions will be answered in Week 1, but the fluidity of the touch distribution will keep those answers from being constant throughout the season.
Finally, after months of hot, dry weather, recent rainfall has put a damper on the drought that has plagued Massachusetts.
Last week, according to the US Drought Monitor, nearly 40% of Massachusetts was in extreme drought — the second-highest level of drought possible. More than 50% of the state was in severe drought, the level above extreme drought.
After this week’s rains, according to the Drought Monitor, less than 10% of Massachusetts is experiencing extreme drought. More than 75% of the state is still in severe drought, but now a significant portion, nearly 15%, is experiencing only moderate drought.
Much of the improvement has occurred in Middlesex County, West Essex County, North Worcester County and South West Norfolk County.
Suffolk County, the eastern half of Essex County and northeast Norfolk County remain in extreme drought.
National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Bill Simpson said different parts of Massachusetts are getting varying amounts of rain.
While most of eastern Massachusetts got one to three inches of rain, he said, the Taunton-Attleboro area got five to six and the Cape got next to nothing.
Simpson said the variation in rainfall could be one of the reasons some areas are still experiencing extreme drought.
“Gloucester got just under an inch and then Newburyport, just to the north, they got about five minutes,” he said.
Simpson said this week’s rain had helped significantly alleviate the drought in the state, but he wasn’t sure what long-term impact it would have.
“To get back to normal, we still have a long way to go,” he said.
As of Thursday, the NWS is forecasting no more rain until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
“No guarantee we’ll have a similar scenario, but we’re moving into the fall and hopefully we’ll have more regular rain events,” Simpson said.
Still, the impact of this week’s rain was visible in some places.
Bloomberg News reporter Brian Sullivan shared photos on Twitter on Thursday showing the water level difference in the Neponset River, which lies southeast of Boston, between Sunday and Wednesday this week.
Low water levels in rivers are just one of the drought’s impacts on the state.
State officials said last month that there were nearly 100 wildfires in the state in the first weeks of August and farmers reported lower than usual harvests.
The drought has led most municipalities to put outdoor water restrictions in place, and in some towns, such as Danvers, all outdoor water use has been banned.
By SEUNG MIN-KIM
WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent days, President Joe Biden has stepped up his attacks on Donald Trump and so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. He likened the philosophy behind the dominant strain of the modern GOP to “semi-fascism.”
And Democrats are taking notice.
Biden’s no-gloves, no-holds-barred approach of late has emboldened Democrats across the country, rallying party loyalists ahead of the November election, even as his harshest rhetoric makes some vulnerable incumbents visibly uncomfortable. .
At a Democratic National Committee meeting in Maryland on Thursday night, Biden said, “Extreme MAGA Republicans just aren’t threatening our personal and economic rights, they’re embracing political violence,” referring to the attack on the January 6, 2021 against the Capitol.
“They refuse to accept the will of the people,” he said. “They threaten our very democracy.”
Biden’s increasingly stern warnings about Trump-fueled elements of the Republican Party form the central part of his midterm message, combined with repeated reminders to voters of recent Democratic achievements and the promise that democracy can yet produce results for the American people. But it’s Biden’s scathing statements about his predecessor and proponents of the “Make America Great Again” philosophy that have given many Democrats a boost as they push to keep control of Congress.
“This is an especially important issue for our base,” said Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, who heads the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the official campaign arm of Senate Democrats. “People want us, want people to show that there is a clear contrast in the election between the position of the Democrats and the position of the Republicans.”
Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, noted that “politics is kind of like a team sport, and the president is the quarterback.”
“The team isn’t going to fight hard if they don’t see the team leader fighting hard,” said Khanna, who backed Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential primaries but has since been a staunch liberal Biden defender. .
Biden’s forceful posturing during the campaign year comes as Democrats feel more optimistic for midterms, when the party controlling the White House has historically faced losses in Congress. A combination of legislative achievements, polarization of Republican candidates and voter fury fueled by Roe’s toppling of Wade has left Democrats feeling they could see smaller losses in the House than originally expected, while retaining their majority in the Senate.
The president began testing his midterm message at a rally in suburban Washington late last month as he railed against a Republican ideology he said largely resembled the “semi -fascism”. The White House chose Philadelphia’s Independence Hall as the backdrop for last week’s speech which highlighted the danger Trump’s “extreme ideology” posed to the functioning of US democracy.
And at two Labor Day events on critical mid-term battlegrounds, Biden continued to hammer home the contrast while becoming even more comfortable invoking his predecessor, whom he had avoided referring to as his name for much of his presidency.
“You can’t call yourself a democracy when you’re not, in fact, counting the votes that people have legitimately cast and counting that as who you are,” Biden said Monday to a union crowd in Pittsburgh. “Trump and the MAGA Republicans have made their choice. We can choose to build a better America or we can continue down this slippery path of oblivion where we don’t want to go.
Biden will headline an event on Friday in Ohio, a state where the Senate contest between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance is becoming increasingly competitive.
Those close to Biden say the president has never been shy about fighting politically.
“He’s always pleaded very aggressively when he thinks the other side is wrong,” said Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., who has known Biden since the 1980s. “I think he always tried to lift the country and tried to call on our best angels while advocating for when he thinks the other side is on the wrong track.”
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said democracy issues, as well as Trump himself, are increasingly becoming issues of concern to voters.
“More and more people feel that, you know, this former president broke the law again and again, and the people around him continue to do whatever they want to undermine our democracy,” he said. she stated. Stabenow praised Biden’s recent approach, noting that “threats are only going up, not down.”
Still, Biden’s more edgy posturing has been more complicated for Democrats in some of the most contested Senate races this cycle as they seek to garner support from voters who might have backed Trump in 2020.
While stressing that she has “concerns about attacks on our democracy,” Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H., said in an interview with WMUR News 9 in New Hampshire that “I think the President Biden’s comments just painted with too broad a brush.” Hassan is seen as one of the party’s most vulnerable incumbents, though she won’t get to know her Republican opponent until the Sept. 13 primaries.
Asked about those same Biden remarks, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, told The Associated Press he hadn’t seen them.
“I think a president has the right to speak his mind,” added Kelly, who faces Republican Blake Masters in one of the most watched Senate contests this fall. “You know, I don’t share all of his opinions. But he has the right to give his opinion.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said he didn’t like the term “semi-fascism,” calling it “awkward.”
“But are they leaning toward fascism? Definitely,” Durbin said. “When you deny the results of an election, when you talk about crowds in the streets taking power, I mean, to me, that’s not in line with democratic values.”
Republicans have accused Biden of divisive rhetoric in his series of speeches, particularly with his speech in Philadelphia. They say the president has branded tens of millions of Americans who have backed Trump as threats to democracy, though the president and his aides have been careful to distinguish elected officials from the voters themselves.
GOP officials still believe Biden remains a liability in competitive districts and states, though his approval ratings have improved somewhat in recent weeks as the White House lands a string of accomplishments and legal troubles of Trump — starting with the FBI’s search at his South Florida estate — have grabbed headlines.
“Hopefully Biden will continue to travel the country,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said in a Fox News interview Tuesday night. “I hope he goes to every swing state and gives his crazy speech all over the country.”
Yet in these swing states, more Democrats who had initially been reluctant to join Biden are increasingly comfortable doing so. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat in one of the most contested gubernatorial races nationally, joined Biden in Milwaukee on Monday, though Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes stayed behind. the gap.
After avoiding further presidential visits to the state, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, a Democrat, appeared with Biden in Pittsburgh.
Peters, the DSCC chairman, said it was up to each Democratic candidate to decide whether to run alongside Biden, but said he thought the president was an asset. Peters noted that he was the only Democratic candidate in 2014 to actively campaign with President Barack Obama during a very Republican-friendly midterm year.
“Everyone ran away. I brought it in and I won,” Peters said. “So that’s my data point.”
The summer transfer window is closed for major leagues in Europe. However, with one eye on January, there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!
Barcelona will take legal action against Atletico Madrid over the loan of Antoine Griezmannaccording to Mundo Deportivo.
Griezmann is in the second of a two-year loan spell at Atletico, with an option for a permanent contract. The agreement specified that the France international was to be transferred permanently for 40 million euros if he featured in more than half of Atletico’s matches in his first year at the Metropolitano stadium.
The Blaugrana I think Diego Simeone’s side are still trying to restrict the striker’s playing time to avoid activating the clause, with Griezmann only making 60th-minute substitute appearances in every game so far this season .
However, the Camp Nou hierarchy believe the minutes percentage condition has already been exceeded and expect to be paid in full.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
– Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius signed a short-term contract with Newcastle United, according to fabrice romano. The 29-year-old German hadn’t made an appearance for Liverpool since 2018 and had since been loaned out to Union Berlin and Besiktas.
– Leicester City blocked Caglar Soyuncuis back in Turkey, reports Football Insider. Besiktas and Galatasaray were both looking to sign the 26-year-old defender before the end of the Turkish transfer window, but following Wesley Fofana’s departure to Chelsea, Foxes manager Brendan Rogers wants to keep Soyuncu from the struggling side.
– Hatem Ben Arfa could be forced into retirement, according to Media Foot. The 35-year-old is still without a club, having left Lille in the summer. The Ligue 1 side was the French international’s fifth club in five years and his 10th transfer of his career. It is reported that the former Paris Saint-Germain star’s wage demands have left him with viable options.
– After a 4-0 loss to Udinese at the weekend, AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is looking for a centre-back in the free agent market. According Rudy Galetticonsiderations include Jason Denayer, Dan Axel Zagaduo and Nikola Maksimovicbut the Giallorossi may have to wait until the January transfer window to find a suitable complement for the central defence.
– Augustin Rossi is set to leave Boca Juniors after rejecting their latest contract offer, which would have kept the goalkeeper at La Bombonera until December 2026. Caesar Luis Merlo reports that after unsuccessful negotiations, the 27-year-old shot-stopper will not sign a new deal with the Argentine side. With his contract due to expire in 2023, the Argentina international is likely to leave the Buenos Aires club during the next transfer window, or he will leave on a free transfer in June.
Ozane, 37, traveled this week from her home in Sulfur, Louisiana, to the nation’s capital to gather Thursday with other people displaced by climate disasters and those who are campaigning against pipelines in their communities. She said she shares her story at meetings on Capitol Hill at the offices of her local representatives in hopes that those in power will listen to her concerns and reject any bills that would invest more in polluting infrastructure.
“For so long…these industries have been placed in the BIPOC communities that are too often targeted by these projects. It’s time for them to stop. No more sacrifices can be made to us for oil and gas,” Ozane said, referring to black and Indigenous people and other people of color. Pointing out that her home near Lake Charles, Louisiana, is surrounded by oil and gas refineries, chemical manufacturers and other industries, she had this message for lawmakers: “Breathe the air we breathe. Drink the water we drink. And feel everything we feel in a community where everywhere we look we see the industry.
Haters of Appalachian and Indigenous pipelines say climate deal ‘left us burning’
Although the passing of the Cut Inflation Act – a package on climate, energy and health care – last month was the climate movement’s greatest legislative success, Ozane and others claim that their communities have been sacrificed as bargaining chips. To enlist the support of Sen. Joe Manchin III (DW.Va.), Democratic leaders struck a side deal with Manchin that would overhaul the approval process for new energy initiatives and speed up the 300-mile-long Mountain Valley pipeline project — a natural gas pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia that those who rallied in DC Thursday opposed for years.
Ozane, an organizer with Healthy Gulf, an environmental justice organization, was one of hundreds protesting Thursday at the Robert A. Taft Memorial Chime, joining people from Appalachia and as far away as Alaska to demand that lawmakers reject this side deal, Grace said. Tuttle, one of the main organizers of the rally, who has campaigned against the Mountain Valley Pipeline for three years. Tuttle said the protest will be a show of solidarity between communities hit “first and worst” by fossil fuel developments.
Surrounded by fossil fuels, they fear the climate bill will leave them behind
The landmark Cut Inflation Act will significantly advance the fight against climate change, spending an estimated $370 billion to bring the country closer to achieving the emissions cuts scientists say are needed to avoid the devastating consequences of global warming.
Rally organizers say the side deal, if passed, “would diminish fundamental environmental protections, threaten tribal authority, endanger public health, accelerate fossil fuel projects, reduce public participation and would push approval for Manchin’s pet project, the Mountain Valley Pipeline.”
The White House did not respond to a request for comment, but has previously said environmental justice leaders were essential to the development of the bill, calling it “the single most important investment in climate, clean energy and environmental justice in US history and defeating the vested interests that for decades have blocked progress. A representative of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not respond to a request for comment.
These rallies are particularly concerned about the easing of permit restrictions, warning that it could weaken an important environmental protection law that indigenous peoples have frequently used to challenge projects they believe would harm their communities. .
Donald Jones’ family has owned interconnected farmland in the hills and valleys of the Blue Ridge Mountains since the late 1700s. Although portions of the property have been sold over the generations, Jones and his siblings still own 70 acres of farmland in Giles County, Virginia, inherited from their father, and fought for years to keep the Mountain Valley Pipeline off their land, fearing it would harm the mountain spring, orchard of peach trees and other ancestral lands.
Haters of Appalachian and Indigenous pipelines say climate deal ‘left us burning’
His father was one of approximately 300 landowners in southwest Virginia who, after refusing to sell easements for the project, were sued by the pipeline company. Construction on the pipeline, which would carry Appalachian shale gas and cuts through Jones’ property, began in 2018. But Jones, like many others, kept pushing back.
Over the years, he laid out his complaints about the pipeline and its construction in filings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He cited downed trees placed in mounds on the side of the mountain, deep holes of muddy water where his golden retriever got stuck, the removal of bat houses and a pile of rocks piled up at the hand that had been on the property for generations.
“Within the federal court system, their only concern is the current value of the land,” Jones wrote in one of the filings. “There is no ‘value’ for old ecosystems. There is no “value” for clean mountain spring water. There is no “value” for generational lands. There is no “value” for all the time we spent protecting Dad’s property rights. There is no “value” on the unforeseen damage created by the “survival of the pipeline”. »
Jones, 61, of Salem, Va., came to Thursday’s rally as one of the rural landowners opposed to the pipeline. He said he was appalled at the political maneuvering to push through the Cut Inflation Act and worries about the kind of planet that will remain as his 4-year-old grandson grows up.
“People of Appalachia, we don’t have a lot of money, but we fought hard enough. It’s hard to face so much money,” Jones said. “I’m not giving up now.”
This pipeline project, proposed in 2014 and now nearing completion, is a key priority for Manchin. He and his supporters argued that this project, designed to transport 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day, would increase domestic exports of liquefied natural gas, which the United States sends to help Europe during the war in Ukraine.
Asked about that rally and the side deal for permission on Thursday, Manchin told reporters: “I’m done. I’ve said it all… Everyone works so hard.
Natalie Cox, spokeswoman for Mountain Valley Pipeline, said “Federal and state officials have carefully evaluated MVP’s plans and have concluded that the project can be constructed in a safe and responsible manner.
“Mountain Valley also previously announced plans to voluntarily offset its operational emissions and has committed funds to preserve more than twice the acres of land that will be used for the long-term operation of the project,” it said. she stated.
At the rally, Danger Winslow stepped forward to speak, but the lectern was too high for the 7-year-old to reach.
Then his mother, Amber Merideth, picked him up, holding him to the mic.
“My life means more than your money,” said Danger, of Asheville, NC “Water is sacred. Water is life. Without water, we have no future.
Maxine Joselow contributed to this report.
