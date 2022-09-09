Connect with us

Column: Matt Eberflus' defense was the NFL's toughest on 3rd down last year, one scout says. What will that mean for the Chicago Bears this season?

Column: Matt Eberflus' Defense Was The Nfl's Toughest On 3Rd Down Last Year, One Scout Says. How Will The Chicago Bears Reflect That?
In a casual conversation with a scout a few weeks back, he said the most difficult defense to prepare for last season was the Vic Fangio-led Denver Broncos — no surprise considering the complexities the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator is known for.

In the next breath, the scout said the defense that was most problematic on third down was the Indianapolis Colts under Matt Eberflus.

The Colts?

Eberflus had some fine players to work with, including tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Shaquille Leonard and nickel cornerback Kenny Moore, but the Colts probably weren’t on anyone’s short list of the most imposing defenses in 2021.

So what made them so challenging on third down — the money down — and could that be a sign of things to come for the Bears as they prepare for Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field?

The answer takes you into the weeds a little in terms of defenses and coverages and disguises and more. Suffice to say that Eberflus — who learned the NFL game from Lovie Smith and champions the Tampa-2 scheme that was such a big part of the Bears’ success under Smith — has a lot more tricks in the bag, especially when the defense has a chance to get off the field on third down.

Eberflus has given play-calling responsibilities to defensive coordinator Alan Williams, but they worked together in Indianapolis so it’s fair to assume Williams will have much the same in mind.

While the Colts leaned heavily on split-safety looks on first and second down last season, on third down they were in man free coverage 46.9% of the time, the fourth-highest figure in the league. That’s a zone-based team turning to man coverage. They also blitzed 34.7% of the time on third down, the eighth-highest figure in the league.

“For me, last year was my first year in the system, it was a little surprise for me,” Bears cornerbacks coach James Rowe said when I asked him about the depth of options the Colts had on third down in 2021. “But they say when you go back and really look at those teams from the past, (Cover-2) wasn’t always the call. They just probably did it more than everybody else.”

Said middle linebacker Nicholas Morrow: “You’ve got to throw different looks at offenses. Even if you run the same coverage, maybe use different personnel or have different people doing different responsibilities in that coverage. Do that and on offense, they don’t know who is playing what role.

“To affect the quarterback, you can do it with pressure and you can also do it with your pre-snap alignment and personnel. I think that helps you and takes away from you having to use a five- or six-man pressure when you affect the quarterback with so many different coverages.”

What Eberflus and Williams decide to do with new personnel remains to be seen and could be matchup-dependent from week to week. But if they draw on their combined experience in Indianapolis, the Bears will rely heavily on split safeties on first and second down and then be more aggressive going after the quarterback on third down.

What would follow — again, if the Bears piggyback off what the Colts did in 2021 — is a mixture of zone and man pressure with a lot of late rotation by defensive backs and even linebackers.

Every defense in the league uses some version of Cover-2, and it never will go out of style because it puts the defense in position to take away the deep ball while forcing quarterbacks to be patient and work underneath throwing windows.

Smith bet on his defense in that scheme, counting on offenses having difficulty driving the length of the field by taking the short stuff without making errors. The Bears had star talent at the key positions, too, starting with Tommie Harris at defensive tackle, Brian Urlacher at middle linebacker, Lance Briggs at weak-side linebacker and Mike Brown at free safety. They added top edge rushers such as Adewale Ogunleye and later Julius Peppers.

Defenses turned to Cover-2 variations to slow Patrick Mahomes last year, and he was flustered for a while before coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs adjusted, turning to more of a quick game that looked for catch-and-run opportunities as explosive shots downfield were limited.

It will be fascinating to see how the Bears defense takes root — how veterans Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith and Eddie Jackson settle in and how rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon fare. Much of the focus will be on quarterback Justin Fields as the Bears try to establish an identity on offense, but there’s much to be learned about a defense that goes far beyond a static Cover-2 shell.

“It’s not just different coverages but how you can make man look like zone or zone look like man, different disguises,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. “It’s just how you want to match up.”

The first clues arrive Sunday. With any luck, maybe opponents will consider the Bears a handful on third down in the near future.

Related Topics:
Queen Elizabeth II, British monarch for 70 years, dies at 96

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 9, 2022

By

Queen Elizabeth Ii, British Monarch For 70 Years, Dies At 96
google news

The Queen was under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after medics raised concerns about the health of the 96-year-old monarch, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, as senior royals rushed to be by his side.

Since coming to the throne after her father’s death on February 6, 1952, Elizabeth had been a beacon of stability as Britain negotiated the end of the empire, the dawn of the Age of information and the massive migration that transformed the country into a multicultural society. PA

London: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability for much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96 years old. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement.

Linked to the almost extinct generation that fought in the Second World War, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and her name defines an era: the modern Elizabethan era.

The impact of her loss will be enormous and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilize and modernize through decades of enormous social change and family scandals.

With the death of the queen, her son Charles automatically becomes monarch, even if the coronation does not take place for months. It is unclear whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or another name.

The Queen was under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after medics raised concerns about the health of the 96-year-old monarch, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, as senior royals rushed to be by his side.

The palace announcement came a day after the Queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest after a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become British Prime Minister.

“Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors were concerned for Her Majesty’s health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision,” a palace spokesman said, speaking under cover of the statement. anonymity as per usual policy.

The palace declined to provide further details on the Queen’s condition, but there were worrying signs it could be serious. A Cabinet minister interrupted Truss during a debate in the House of Commons to brief him on Elizabeth’s condition and family members canceled long-planned engagements to travel to the Highlands.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the Queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. Other members of the royal family, including Charles’s sons, Princes William and Harry, are said to be on their way.

The House of Windsor gathering came just three months after people across Britain pulled in over a long holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. As throngs of cheering and flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace for four days of festivities, the Queen herself made just two brief appearances on the palace balcony to greet her subjects.

Elizabeth had increasingly handed over her duties to Charles and other senior royals in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, started using a cane and struggled to stand move.

Since coming to the throne after her father’s death on February 6, 1952, Elizabeth had been a beacon of stability as Britain negotiated the end of the empire, the dawn of the Age of information and the massive migration that transformed the country into a multicultural society.

That steadfastness was seen on Tuesday when she oversaw the handover of power from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Truss in a carefully choreographed series of events rooted in the traditions of Britain’s 1,000-year-old monarchy.

Throughout her tenure, the Queen had also bonded with the British people through a seemingly endless series of public appearances as she opened libraries, dedicated hospitals and bestowed honors on deserving citizens.

Elizabeth, who has dedicated her “entire life” to the service of Britain and the Commonwealth on her 21st birthday, had ruled out the idea of ​​abdicating. Just Wednesday, she released a statement after the murder of at least 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, saying: “I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time.”

But the death of her husband Prince Philip in April last year reminded the country that the reign of the only monarch most people in Britain have ever known was over. At a funeral limited to just 30 mourners due to pandemic restrictions, the Queen was forced to sit alone, hidden behind a black mask, as she contemplated the loss of the man who was in her care. sides for more than 70 years.

This truth was the subtext of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as newspapers, TV shows and palace walls were filled with images of Elizabeth as she evolved from a glamorous young queen in a crown and diamonds to a kind of global grandmother known for her ubiquitous handbag and love of horses and corgis.

Charles was at the center of the festivities as he replaced his mother and demonstrated that he was ready to take on his role.

Dressed in a ceremonial scarlet tunic and bearskin hat, he inspected the troops in the Queen’s Birthday Parade on the opening day of the Jubilee. The following day, he was the last guest to enter St. Paul’s Cathedral and took his place at the front of the church for a service of thanksgiving in honor of the Queen. At a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace, he paid the main tribute to the woman he addressed as ‘Your Majesty, Mama’.

But on Thursday, the nation’s attention was firmly fixed on the Queen, with the BBC switching to continuous coverage of the monarch’s condition.

With the contribution of The Associated Press

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

firstpost

google news
News

12 eye-catching numbers as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 9, 2022

By

12 Eye-Catching Numbers As The Chicago Bears Prepare To Face The San Francisco 49Ers In Week 1
google news

The Chicago Bears open the season Sunday, welcoming the San Francisco 49ers to Soldier Field in a game that pits a pair of second-year starting quarterbacks against one another.

But the Justin Fields-versus-Trey Lance battle won’t be the only thing worth tracking this weekend. Here are a handful of eye-catching facts and figures.

15

Rookies on the Bears 53-man roster, evidence of the roster overhaul general manager Ryan Poles has been overseeing since January. Only 19 players on the roster were with the organization when Poles arrived. Seven joined the team just this month. In addition, 42% of the 53-man roster consists of players in their first or second seasons.

11

Projected Week 1 starters for the Bears who are playing under their rookie contracts. That includes linebacker Roquan Smith and running back David Montgomery, who are entering contract seasons and uncertain what their future with the organization holds beyond this season. It also includes safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Kyler Gordon and left tackle Braxton Jones, three rookies who won roles as Week 1 starters.

81

Regular-season victories by Lovie Smith in his nine seasons as Bears coach. Smith is the only Bears coach in the post-Mike Ditka era to have won at least 50 games with the organization. He is also the only one to win multiple playoff games.

61

Regular-season victories combined by Marc Trestman, John Fox and Matt Nagy over the last nine seasons. Matt Eberflus replaced Nagy in January and will coach his first game Sunday.

83

Length in yards of Deebo Samuel’s longest reception in 2021 for the 49ers. That catch came on third-and-20 against the Bears last October, a momentum-changing play in the second half that helped the 49ers rally from nine points down for a 33-22 victory. Samuel finished the season with 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns and last month signed a three-year, $71.6 million extension.

88.9

Robbie Gould’s field-goal percentage since the Bears cut him just before the 2016 season. The Bears’ all-time leading scorer made 85.4% of his kicks during 11 seasons in Chicago. He kicked for the New York Giants in 2017 and is entering his sixth season with the 49ers. Gould has kicked against the Bears three times previously, making all nine of his field-goal attempts. That includes a 5-for-5 effort in Week 13 of 2017, including the game-winning 24-yard kick in the final seconds to lift the 49ers to a 15-14 victory.

15½

Sacks last season by 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, a career high and second in the NFC behind Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn (18½). Bosa will match up Sunday against Jones, a fifth-round pick out of Southern Utah, in what could be one of the afternoon’s most interesting matchups.

1,686

Receiving yards by Darnell Mooney in his first two NFL seasons. In Bears history, only two wide receivers have had more yardage over their first two years — Harlon Hill with 1,913 yards in 1954-55 and Alshon Jeffery with 1,788 in 2012-13.

24

Bears ranking in total offense last season with 307.4 yards per game. That marked the 17th time in 20 seasons they finished outside the top 20. The Bears averaged 4.86 yards per play in 2021, ranking 27th in that category.

29

Touchdown passes thrown by Bears quarterback Erik Kramer in 1995, setting a single-season franchise record that still stands. Since Kramer’s big year, only one Bears quarterback has topped 25 touchdown passes in a season. Jay Cutler had 27 in 2009 and 28 in 2014.

30

NFL quarterbacks who have thrown at least 30 touchdown passes in a season over the last 10 seasons, including 17 who have done it more than once. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees have thrown at least 30 TD passes six times in the last 10 seasons.

7

Touchdown passes by Fields in his rookie year. Fields made 10 starts and played in 12 games last season, but he had only one game in which he threw multiple TD passes (a 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 14).

()

News

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 9, 2022

By

Queen Elizabeth Ii Dies At 96 After 70 Years On The Throne
google news

By Max Colchester and David Luhnow

Updated September 8, 2022 4:04 PM ET

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, who defined the monarchy for generations of Britons, died on Thursday, plunging the United Kingdom into mourning and giving the country its first new monarch in 70 years, her son King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old monarch – who ascended to the throne when Winston Churchill was prime minister and the country was recovering from World War II – died at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

wsj

News

Here's what to expect from Friday's weather

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 9, 2022

By

Stay up to date with everything Boston. Get the latest news and updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.

News

US mourns loss of Britain's longest-serving monarch

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 9, 2022

By

Us Mourns Loss Of Britain'S Longest-Serving Monarch
Washington—

The United States mourned the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch on Thursday, as presidents and politicians recognized the life and singular achievements of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In an ever-changing world, she was a stable presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons,” said the President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. said Thursday in a statement.

Buckingham Palace announced Thursday afternoon that the 96-year-old monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was succeeded by her eldest son, Charles, now king.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, also remembered the Queen in a statement Thursday.

“Like so many others, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are impressed by her legacy of tireless and dignified public service,” they said.

During the Queen’s 70-year reign, she worked with 14 US presidents, starting with Harry S. Truman. She was welcomed to the United States on official visits on several occasions, including a visit in 1976 to celebrate the United States Bicentennial; in 1991, when she addressed a joint session of Congress; and in 2007, when she traveled to Virginia to mark the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown. It was the first permanent English colony in the Americas.

“Queen Elizabeth delivered a masterclass in grace and strength, power and balance. Her extraordinary life and leadership will continue to inspire young women and girls in public service, today and for generations to come,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

“Personally, it was an honor to be on the floor of the House during her historic address to Congress in 1991 and to host her as a speaker during her important visit to the United States in 2007, which deepened the special relationship between our nations,” Pelosi added.

Planned resolution

The House of Representatives will pass a mourning resolution in honor of the Queen next Tuesday. Pelosi ordered the flags above the United States Capitol to be lowered to half-mast for the monarch’s passing.

“For 70 long years, from the aftermath of World War II to the 21st century, through 15 different prime ministers, through great triumphs and great challenges, the Queen’s consistent leadership has protected the land she Despite spending almost three-quarters of a century as one of the most famous and admired people on the planet, the Queen ensured that her reign was never really all about her- same,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

“The Queen has embodied the essence of British leadership for more than seven decades and leaves a proud legacy of service to her people and unwavering friendship and respect for the United States,” the chairman of the commission said on Thursday. Senate Foreign Relations Bob Menendez in a statement.

Many members of Congress had personally met the Queen and remembered her fondly in statements Thursday.

“I remember well his visit to San Francisco in 1983 when I was mayor,” said Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein. “I spent time with the Queen at Davies Symphony Hall and found her to be gracious and kind, a wonderful representative of her nation. Queen Elizabeth will be remembered and missed by many, and my thoughts are with her family. and to the people of Great Britain”

The Queen’s work globally was also applauded in New York at the United Nations.

“Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity and devotion around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and evolution of the Commonwealth,” said Antonio Guterres, Secretary General. United Nations, said in a statement.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations and visited our New York headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke with emotion to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.”

USA voanews

News

Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 9, 2022

By

Queen Elizabeth Ii Has Died: Live Updates
google news

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the sea of world leaders who expressed their condolences to the British royal family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Despite the tensions between Russia and Britain over the war in Ukraine, Putin reached out to King Charles III in a telegram. He wrote: “The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.

“I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain.”

Elizabeth died peacefully Thursday afternoon at at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and other members of her family traveled there to be at her side.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Prince Charles became king immediately after his mother’s death

— Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was?

— Elizabeth has been the only monarch that most people in Britain have ever known

— Her death is being mourned by British politicians from across the political spectrum

— Fifteen prime ministers served during Elizabeth’s seven decades on the throne

— Here’s the order of succession after Charles became king

— Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II

___

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council stood in silent tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the start of a meeting on Ukraine on Thursday after France’s U.N. ambassador, Nicolas De Riviere, the current council president, sent condolences on behalf of its 15 members to the government and people of the United Kingdom, her family and friends.

As Britain’s longest-serving monarch, De Riviere said Elizabeth presided “over a period of historic changes both for her country and the world,” and that “her life was devoted to the service of her country.”

Britain’s U.N. ambassador, Barbara Woodward, thanked the council for the silent tribute and said the queen will be remembered “for her dedicated service at home, across the Commonwealth and around the globe” that “fostered peace and friendship worldwide.”

Elizabeth died peacefully Thursday afternoon at at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and other members of her family traveled there to be at her side.

___

ROME — Pope Francis told King Charles III in a telegram that he is praying for “eternal rest” for Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The pontiff said he was deeply saddened to learn of the queen’s death on Thursday at her Scotland estate, Balmoral Castle. He offered “heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty, the Members of the Royal Family, the People of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Francis, who met with the queen in 2014, said, “I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth, her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises.”

Elizabeth, who as queen was head of the Church of England, first visited the Vatican while a princess in 1951. The first pontiff she met at the Vatican as queen was John XXIII, in 1961.

___

LONDON — Politicians from across the political spectrum in Britain united in sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought fractious everyday politics in the country to a halt.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said the country was “devasted” by the death of the monarch, calling her “the rock on which modern Britain was built.”

“We are now a modern, thriving, dynamic nation,” Truss said outside 10 Downing St. in London. “Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed.

“She was the very spirit of Great Britain – and that spirit will endure,” ending on words no British leader has said for 70 years: “God save the king.”

Truss was appointed by the queen just two days ago, becoming the 15th prime minister to serve during Elizabeth’s reign.

Truss’ predecessor, Boris Johnson, said “this is our country’s saddest day.”

He said the death of the only monarch most Britons have ever known would provoke “a deep and personal sense of loss – far more intense, perhaps, than we expected.”

He said her heir, King Charles III, would “amply do justice to her legacy.”

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer also paid tribute.

“Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon. As Britain changed rapidly around her, this dedication became the still point of our turning world,” he said. “So as our great Elizabethan era comes to an end, we will honor the late Queen’s memory by keeping alive the values of public service she embodied.”

___

LONDON — Royal officials have confirmed that Britain’s new monarch will be known as King Charles III, ending speculation about whether would use another name during his reign.

The former Prince of Wales has been known as Prince Charles since his birth in 1948, but British monarchs have in the past selected new names when they ascent to the throne.

The late Queen Elizabeth II said earlier this year that she hoped Charles’ wife Camilla, would be know as queen consort.

Elizabeth died peacefully Thursday afternoon at at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and other members of her family traveled there to be at her side.

___

U.S. presidents past and present expressed their condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement that Elizabeth was “more than a monarch” and that “she defined an era.”

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States,” the Bidens said. “She helped make our relationship special.”

Biden’s predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, said in a statement that Elizabeth “will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.

“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!”

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, also recalled the queen fondly.

“Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” the Obama’s said in a statement. “Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.

Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter also issued statements expressing their condolences.

___

LONDON — Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived.

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne.

No date has been set for his coronation. And it’s not immediately clear whether the new monarch would call himself Charles III or choose another name, as his grandfather did.

But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public.

Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life.

___

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss says the country is “devastated” by the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calling her “the rock on which modern Britain was built.”

Truss said the news is “a huge shock to the nation and to the world” but that the queen’s spirit will endure.

Truss was appointed by the queen just two days ago, becoming the 15th prime minister to serve during Elizabeth’s reign.

The Union Jack flag atop the prime minister’s 10 Downing Street residence was lowered to half-staff after the monarch’s death was announced.

Elizabeth died peacefully Thursday afternoon at at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and her grandson Prince William traveled there to be at her side.

___

LONDON — Prince Charles says the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, “is a moment of the greatest sadness” for him and his family.

In a statement issued Thursday following the 96-year-old monarch’s death at her Balmoral Castle estate in Scotland, Charles said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Charles, who became king upon his mother’s death, said, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

___

LONDON — Condolences are pouring in from around the world following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted Thursday that the queen “embodied continuity and the unity of the British nation over 70 years. I retain the memory of a friend of France, a queen of hearts who marked as never before her country and her century.”

Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressed sadness at the news, tweeting: “Germany remains forever grateful that she stretched out her hand to us in reconciliation after the terror of World War II.”

Italian Premier Mario Draghi in a condolence message hailed the queen as having been “the absolute protagonist of world history of the last 70 years.” Draghi, who is now acting in a caretaker role ahead of Italian parliamentary elections later this month, said Elizabeth had represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth “with equilibrium, wisdom, respect for institutions and for democracy.”

Elizabeth died peacefully Thursday afternoon at at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and her grandson Prince William traveled to Balmoral to be at her side.

The Royal Family’s Twitter feed posted a black and white photograph of the queen smiling as they announced her death.

Outside Buckingham Palace, the news was posted on the railings as crowds gathered.

___

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has died.

The 96-year-old queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. All four of her children and her grandson Prince William traveled to Balmoral to be at her side.

The palace says her son Charles, who is now king, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will stay at Balmoral overnight and travel to London on Friday.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, she marked 70 years on the throne this year.

The BBC played the national anthem over a portrait of the queen in full regalia as the queen’s death was announced.

The flag over Buckingham Palace was lowered to half staff.

___

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96.

Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.

She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters.

She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma.

The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable.

With Elizabeth’s death, her son Charles becomes Britain’s new king.

___

BALMORAL CASTLE, Scotland — A fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have arrived at Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision.

The plane carrying the royal party arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 4 p.m. Thursday, local time, and arrived at the queen’s estate about an hour later. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland, arrived at Balmoral Castle earlier Thursday.

Prince Harry, who was due to appear at a charity awards ceremony in London later Thursday, cancelled that appearance and is making his way to Scotland separately.

The 96-year-old monarch was placed under medical supervision because doctors are concerned about her health.

___

LONDON — Crowds of people have begun to gather outside London’s Buckingham Palace as news spreads that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

More than 100 people, many holding umbrellas amid sometimes heavy downpours, have congregated on stone steps outside the royal residence, and dozens more are standing beside the gates, with many people peering through them.

Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.

The announcement about the queen’s health on Thursday comes a day after she canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister.

___

Foreign leaders are sending their well wishes to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II well, after the 96-year-old monarch was placed under medical supervision because doctors are concerned about her health.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his on Thursday, writing: “My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family.”

The queen is the head of state of Canada and has been so for 45% of the country’s existence. She has visited Canada 22 times as head of state.

President Joe Biden conveyed to Prime Minister Truss on Thursday that his and first lady Jill Biden’s thoughts were with the Queen, her family and the people of the United Kingdom.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Biden spoke to Truss during a video call with allies on support for Ukraine.

And EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a news conference in the Netherlands that her prayers were also with the queen.

“She represents the whole history of the Europe that is our common home with our British friends,” von der Leyen said. “She has given to all of us in all these years, always, stability, confidence. She’s shown an immense amount of courage. She is a legend in my eyes, and therefore my prayers are with her.”

