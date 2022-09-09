Connect with us

News

Country star Luke Combs to make the leap from arenas to U.S. Bank Stadium in May

Country Star Luke Combs To Make The Leap From Arenas To U.s. Bank Stadium In May
After selling out his Twin Cities arena debut in 2019, country star Luke Combs has booked a May 13 return trip to the biggest stage in town, U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tickets, at prices to be announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 through Axs. Citi cardholders have access to a presale starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 15.

The North Carolina native caught the music bug at an early age and spent his teens both playing football and singing in vocal groups. With a month left of his fourth year at Appalachian State University, Combs dropped out and moved to Nashville to pursue a career in country music.

After self-releasing a few EPs, Combs earned the attention of Columbia Nashville, which released his debut album “This One’s for You” in 2017. It spent 47 weeks at the top of Billboard’s top country albums chart and each of its five singles hit No. 1.

That runaway success continued with his sophomore record, “What You See Is What You Get,” which produced another six chart-toppers, including “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving” and “Forever After All.”

Combs issued his third album “Growin’ Up” in June and returned to the charts with “Doin’ This” and “The Kind of Love We Make.”

The reigning Country Music Association entertainer of the year, Combs’ 2023 dates include 35 shows on three continents in 16 countries, including 16 stadiums across North America. Riley Green (“There Was This Girl,” “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”), Lainey Wilson (“Things a Man Oughta Know”), Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb are also on the bill.

News

The desegregated city in the 1870s

Did you know that in the 1870s there was a small town in Michigan where whites and blacks lived peacefully together? Don’t feel too bad if you didn’t. Most schools don’t teach their students about Covert, Mich. The question is: why not?

For far too many American schoolchildren, the only dark stories they hear are those of oppression and victimization. The Maryland Lynching Memorial Project asks students to write poetry about lynched black men and women in the state. The group says it works “to advance reconciliation. . . by documenting the history of racial terrorist lynchings. The lynching, which claimed both white and black casualties, is an important part of American history that should not be ignored. But should it be a primary lens through which we understand our racial history?

News

Apple River stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to charges in Wisconsin court

Apple River Stabbing Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In Wisconsin Court
Nicolae Miu, who told authorities he acted in self defense during a July confrontation on the Apple River in Wisconsin that left a Stillwater teenager dead and four people with serious stab wounds, entered a not guilty plea to all charges against him at an arraignment hearing on Thursday.

Miu appeared before St. Croix Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman by video from a conference room at the St. Croix County Jail, where he remains held on a $1 million cash bond. Miu sat next to one of his attorneys, Aaron Nelson, who made the not guilty plea on his behalf.

Miu, of Prior Lake, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly stabbing to death 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater and seriously injuring three men and a woman on July 30 in Somerset. Prosecutors also recently added a sixth charge, misdemeanor battery.

Witnesses told authorities that Miu, 52, had been bothering young women and girls tubing on the river just upstream from the Highway 35/64 bridge. But Miu told investigators he acted to defend himself after he was attacked while searching for a lost cell phone.

At the end of the 4-minute hearing, District Attorney Karl Anderson requested a status conference in 30 to 45 days to allow time for discovery to be given to defense. Nelson agreed. Waterman scheduled the conference for Nov. 1.

Last week, Waterman concluded that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence that a felony trial would move forward. Miu’s attorney said Thursday his client is not asserting his right to a speedy trial at this time.

Chirafisi also laid the groundwork for a self-defense claim last week. He questioned Lt. Brandie Hart of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office about her recollection of a video that she said showed most of the incident, as well as witness accounts.

Hart testified the video shows that Miu was not aggressive with them while he was turned away from them, looking for the cell phone, and they were yelling at him to get away. She said Miu had not made physical motions toward the six tubers who were around him before the altercation became violent.

However, during earlier questioning from prosecution Hart said that witnesses told her the incident first became violent after Miu “struck a female” in the face. She said the video does not show her being hit, but does show Miu then being pushed into the river, slapped and pushed again. She said it shows him pulling a knife from his shorts and stabbing one tuber, which she described as a “jab” that appeared to move up the person’s torso.

Authorities found Schuman without vital signs, and with a puncture wound in the upper abdomen near his left breast. He was pronounced dead at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater. Also stabbed were A.J. Martin, 22, of Elk River, Minn., Rhyley Mattison, 24, of Burnsville, and two men from Luck, Wis., ages 20 and 22.

News

Top US intelligence official sees Ukraine as Putin’s ‘failure’

Top Us Intelligence Official Sees Ukraine As Putin'S 'Failure'
Washington-

A senior US intelligence official said it looks like invading Ukraine could become one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest and most enduring mistakes.

“It’s hard to see the war’s record – Putin’s record – as anything other than a failure so far,” Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns told a conference on Thursday. cybersecurity in Washington.

“Russia is going to pay a very heavy price,” Burns said. “Not only has the weakness of the Russian military been exposed, but it will cause long-term damage to the Russian economy and to generations of Russians.”

The stark assessment is not the first from a senior US intelligence official warning that Russia’s war with Ukraine is turning against Moscow.

In June, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that Russia’s ground forces “have degraded to the point that it will take them years to get back to where they were, in many ways.”

At the time, Haines said Russia’s losses could eventually persuade Putin to negotiate at least a temporary end to the fighting.

But instead, Putin appears to have hardened his stance on Ukraine.

“We didn’t start the military action, we are trying to end it,” Putin told an economic forum in the port city of Vladivostok on Wednesday, reiterating his long-standing position that he was forced to send forces to Ukraine to protect Moscow-backed separatist regions that have fought Ukrainian forces since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“In the longer term, this will help strengthen our country both domestically and internationally,” he added.

Burns, the director of the CIA, said Thursday that he expects the war in Ukraine to prove Putin wrong.

“I think Putin’s bet is that he will be tougher than Ukrainians, Europeans and Americans,” Burns said. “Putin’s view is always that we have attention deficit disorder and will be distracted.”

“Putin is as wrong on this bet as he is deeply wrong on his assumptions dating back to last February about the Ukrainian will to resist and the will of the West, the United States and all our partners to support the Ukrainians” , he added. said.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.

News

Effort to block island construction within St. Paul’s Pig’s Eye Lake falls flat

Effort To Block Island Construction Within St. Paul’s Pig’s Eye Lake Falls Flat
The St. Paul Zoning Board of Appeals has rejected an effort to block the U.S. Army Corps from using river dredge sands to construct a series of islands within Pig’s Eye Lake.

Pointing to potential environmental contamination, the citizens group Friends of Pig’s Eye Lake had rallied against the Army Corps of Engineers installing seven islands within the lake, a 500-acre wetland located south of downtown St. Paul on the east side of the Mississippi River. The first of those islands is almost complete.

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps have said the islands will help protect the heavily-eroded shoreline from further wind erosion, while providing turtle and shorebird habitat.

Faced with a request to block work already permitted by the state Department of Natural Resources, the city’s zoning administrator determined that the city has no jurisdiction over work within a state water body. Former St. Paul City Council member Tom Dimond led the Friends of Pig’s Eye group in appealing that decision to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals, noting the city does have jurisdiction over structures built above the ordinary high water level mark.

The islands jut out of the water above that level, he said, and should be vetted for flood plain and “critical area” requirements that govern development along the Mississippi River. The latter would trigger a city-driven site plan review, a grading permit review and public hearings before the city’s Planning Commission.

The BZA opened a public hearing on the proposed stop-work order in August. Deliberations resumed Wednesday on the complaint, which ended with a 4-0 to vote to deny the appeal.

On Thursday, Dimond said his group would further appeal the decision to the St. Paul City Council.

News

West Ham vs FCSB live stream: Hammers begin hunt for European glory against Romanian side who have never won a game in England

West Ham Vs Fcsb Live Stream: Hammers Begin Hunt For European Glory Against Romanian Side Who Have Never Won A Game In England
West Ham host Fotbal Club FCSB in their Europa Conference League opener tonight as the Hammers begin their hunt for European glory.

David Moyes’ side qualified for the Europa League semi-finals last year and will be looking to go even further in Europe this season.

Getty

It was heartbreaking for the Irons last season

And after an intense summer of spending, West Ham are ready to compete on many fronts, and that starts tonight.

Their opponents finished second in the Romanian SuperLiga last year but are currently 13th after a dreadful start to the campaign.

They previously faced the Irons in the 1999/2000 UEFA Cup and won 2-0 at home and drew 0-0 away.

But their England record doesn’t make for good reading. In ten matches, they have lost eight and drawn two.

However, Moyes won’t take them lightly and it could be difficult for the hosts.

West Ham v FCSB: Date and how to follow

This clash in the Europa Conference League will take place on Thursday, September 8.

Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 8 p.m.

The game will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7.45pm. BT Sport customers can also watch the action online.

talkSPORT will have updates throughout the evening and talkSPORT.com will have a live blog.

To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Lucas Paqueta Was One Of Many Players To Arrive In East London This Summer

Getty

Lucas Paqueta was one of many players to arrive in east London this summer

West Ham v FCSB: Team News

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Emerson, Downes, Rice, Lanzini, Cornet, Scamacca, Benrahma.

Subs: Zouma, Fornals, Antonio, Pacqueta, Dawson, Bowen, Coventry, Randolph, Hegyi, Potts, Clayton, Mubama.

FCSB XI: Tarnovanu, Cretu, Dawa, Tamm, Radunovic, Olaru, Laouari, Oaida, Cordea, Compagno, Coman.

Scamacca Is Back And Could Start

Getty

Scamacca is back and could start

West Ham v FCSB: What was said?

Hammers boss David Moyes: “We watched a lot of games. We tried to get a better idea and understanding of the FCSB.

“We know they probably had a rough start to the league, but overall if you finish second in your league.

“A bit like us, we finished very well last year but we didn’t start the championship so well.

“We recognized one or two players but I’m not going to tell you who they are.”

West Ham v FCSB: Match facts

  • This will be the second meeting between West Ham United and FCSB in Europe – the Romanian side qualified for the second round of the 1999/2000 UEFA Cup with a 2-0 home win and a 0-0 draw away the outside.
  • West Ham United’s only win over Romanian opponents in Europe came on their first-ever attempt – a 4-0 home win against FC Politehnica Timisoara in the 1980/81 Cup Winners’ Cup round of 16. Since then, the London club have not won any of their seven meetings with Romanian teams in Europe (D3, L4).
  • FCSB have failed to win any of their 10 European away matches against English opponents (D2, L8) – they have lost each of their last seven with a goalscoring record of 5-16.
  • After their Europa League campaign last season, this is West Ham United’s second appearance in a European group stage – they only lost their last group game last season (1-0 H against Dinamo Zagreb), only Olympique Lyon (16) picking up more points than West Ham in the 2021/22 UEL group stage (13).
  • FCSB reached the main round of a UEFA competition for the first time since 2017/18 – the Romanian side reached the knockout stages of the Europa League by then. FCSB have won two of their last three away European group games – as many as in their previous 40 combined.

News

Wes Phillips won’t call plays for Vikings. What role will he have on game days?

Wes Phillips Won’t Call Plays For Vikings. What Role Will He Have On Game Days?
It’s been confirmed that head coach Kevin O’Connell will call plays for the Vikings this season.

Which raises a question: What role will offensive coordinator Wes Phillips have on game days?

Logistically, Phillips is going to sit in the booth this season, taking things in from up above the field, then relaying information back down to O’Connell on the sideline in real time. There was some talk of Phillips potentially coaching from the field level. He toyed with the idea during the preseason before deciding against it.

“My role as far as being in the booth is not going to be a lot different from what it’s been throughout my career,” Phillips said. “When I’ve been with Kevin, I’ve always been in the booth, kind of having that voice coming from up top.”

Asked why he likes sitting in the booth, Phillips emphasized how the vantage point is better. He can see each play develop right before his eyes and hone in on specific aspects throughout the game. It also allows him to use the Microsoft Surface tablet in a much quieter environment.

“That, opposed to standing there (on the sidelines) and trying to get pictures and all that,” Phillips said. “You get a chance to really have a spot to sit down and really study the pictures and kind of give suggestions (about) things that we might be able to exploit.”

EYES ON RODGERS

After virtually all of the starters sat out games throughout the preseason, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell admitted that he isn’t quite sure how the Vikings are going to look in the new 3-4 scheme during Sunday’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Perhaps it helps that the defense is going to have to jump into the deep end of the pool this weekend against future hall of fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“We intend to play very well in this game and have a positive result,” Donatell said. “It’s in some ways a privilege to be in these kind of games and be up against that. Just playing the hall of famers — the Elways, the Marinos, the Mannings, the Bradys — they bring out something special in everybody. You don’t have to do anything to motivate the team because they’re giving what they got against these guys.”

WRIGHT STANDS OUT

Given a chance to prove himself during the preseason, punter Ryan Wright put forth a spectacular game against the Denver Broncos. He averaged 56.3 yards per punt, including a 68-yard moon shot that the Vikings downed inside the Broncos’ 5-yard line.

With that performance, Wright more or less won the job. He also impressed special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels in the process.

“There was a lot of pressure on him,” Daniels said. “He answered the call.”

The next step for Wright is doing it on a consistent basis. He clearly has the talent to be a special punter.

“He’s really starting to tap into his potential,” Daniels said. “I think Ryan Wright has a top-10 leg talent in this league.”

