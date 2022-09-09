Country star Luke Combs to make the leap from arenas to U.S. Bank Stadium in May

It’s been confirmed that head coach Kevin O’Connell will call plays for the Vikings this season.

Which raises a question: What role will offensive coordinator Wes Phillips have on game days?

Logistically, Phillips is going to sit in the booth this season, taking things in from up above the field, then relaying information back down to O’Connell on the sideline in real time. There was some talk of Phillips potentially coaching from the field level. He toyed with the idea during the preseason before deciding against it.

“My role as far as being in the booth is not going to be a lot different from what it’s been throughout my career,” Phillips said. “When I’ve been with Kevin, I’ve always been in the booth, kind of having that voice coming from up top.”

Asked why he likes sitting in the booth, Phillips emphasized how the vantage point is better. He can see each play develop right before his eyes and hone in on specific aspects throughout the game. It also allows him to use the Microsoft Surface tablet in a much quieter environment.

“That, opposed to standing there (on the sidelines) and trying to get pictures and all that,” Phillips said. “You get a chance to really have a spot to sit down and really study the pictures and kind of give suggestions (about) things that we might be able to exploit.”

EYES ON RODGERS

After virtually all of the starters sat out games throughout the preseason, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell admitted that he isn’t quite sure how the Vikings are going to look in the new 3-4 scheme during Sunday’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Perhaps it helps that the defense is going to have to jump into the deep end of the pool this weekend against future hall of fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“We intend to play very well in this game and have a positive result,” Donatell said. “It’s in some ways a privilege to be in these kind of games and be up against that. Just playing the hall of famers — the Elways, the Marinos, the Mannings, the Bradys — they bring out something special in everybody. You don’t have to do anything to motivate the team because they’re giving what they got against these guys.”

WRIGHT STANDS OUT

Given a chance to prove himself during the preseason, punter Ryan Wright put forth a spectacular game against the Denver Broncos. He averaged 56.3 yards per punt, including a 68-yard moon shot that the Vikings downed inside the Broncos’ 5-yard line.

With that performance, Wright more or less won the job. He also impressed special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels in the process.

“There was a lot of pressure on him,” Daniels said. “He answered the call.”

The next step for Wright is doing it on a consistent basis. He clearly has the talent to be a special punter.

“He’s really starting to tap into his potential,” Daniels said. “I think Ryan Wright has a top-10 leg talent in this league.”