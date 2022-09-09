Covidaware Mn Phone Service Can Now Accept At Home Test Results

The Queen was under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after medics raised concerns about the health of the 96-year-old monarch, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, as senior royals rushed to be by his side.
London: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability for much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96 years old. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement.
Linked to the almost extinct generation that fought in the Second World War, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and her name defines an era: the modern Elizabethan era.
The impact of her loss will be enormous and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilize and modernize through decades of enormous social change and family scandals.
With the death of the queen, her son Charles automatically becomes monarch, even if the coronation does not take place for months. It is unclear whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or another name.
The palace announcement came a day after the Queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest after a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become British Prime Minister.
“Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors were concerned for Her Majesty’s health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision,” a palace spokesman said, speaking under cover of the statement. anonymity as per usual policy.
The palace declined to provide further details on the Queen’s condition, but there were worrying signs it could be serious. A Cabinet minister interrupted Truss during a debate in the House of Commons to brief him on Elizabeth’s condition and family members canceled long-planned engagements to travel to the Highlands.
Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the Queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. Other members of the royal family, including Charles’s sons, Princes William and Harry, are said to be on their way.
The House of Windsor gathering came just three months after people across Britain pulled in over a long holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. As throngs of cheering and flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace for four days of festivities, the Queen herself made just two brief appearances on the palace balcony to greet her subjects.
Elizabeth had increasingly handed over her duties to Charles and other senior royals in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, started using a cane and struggled to stand move.
Since coming to the throne after her father’s death on February 6, 1952, Elizabeth had been a beacon of stability as Britain negotiated the end of the empire, the dawn of the Age of information and the massive migration that transformed the country into a multicultural society.
That steadfastness was seen on Tuesday when she oversaw the handover of power from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Truss in a carefully choreographed series of events rooted in the traditions of Britain’s 1,000-year-old monarchy.
Throughout her tenure, the Queen had also bonded with the British people through a seemingly endless series of public appearances as she opened libraries, dedicated hospitals and bestowed honors on deserving citizens.
Elizabeth, who has dedicated her “entire life” to the service of Britain and the Commonwealth on her 21st birthday, had ruled out the idea of abdicating. Just Wednesday, she released a statement after the murder of at least 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, saying: “I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time.”
But the death of her husband Prince Philip in April last year reminded the country that the reign of the only monarch most people in Britain have ever known was over. At a funeral limited to just 30 mourners due to pandemic restrictions, the Queen was forced to sit alone, hidden behind a black mask, as she contemplated the loss of the man who was in her care. sides for more than 70 years.
This truth was the subtext of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as newspapers, TV shows and palace walls were filled with images of Elizabeth as she evolved from a glamorous young queen in a crown and diamonds to a kind of global grandmother known for her ubiquitous handbag and love of horses and corgis.
Charles was at the center of the festivities as he replaced his mother and demonstrated that he was ready to take on his role.
Dressed in a ceremonial scarlet tunic and bearskin hat, he inspected the troops in the Queen’s Birthday Parade on the opening day of the Jubilee. The following day, he was the last guest to enter St. Paul’s Cathedral and took his place at the front of the church for a service of thanksgiving in honor of the Queen. At a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace, he paid the main tribute to the woman he addressed as ‘Your Majesty, Mama’.
But on Thursday, the nation’s attention was firmly fixed on the Queen, with the BBC switching to continuous coverage of the monarch’s condition.
