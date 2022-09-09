News
Daywatch: Tribune Tower time capsule includes 1919 World Series baseball
Good morning, Chicago.
The Chicago Bears generated keen interest from fans and non-fans alike Thursday for a presentation of plans for a new domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights.
Team officials drew applause when they said the stadium would be enclosed, and that the team would not negotiate renovations at Soldier Field while pursuing the Arlington deal.
The multibillion dollar project could take 10 years or more to complete, Bears Chairman George Halas McCaskey said. He said the team would need government funding to help make the project become a reality.
“The Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction,” McCaskey said. “However … we will need help.” Read the full story here.
Chicagoans react to the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death: ‘She represented dignity’
Inside the Red Lion Pub in the heart of Lincoln Park on Thursday, owner Colin Cordwell played the British song “Land of Hope and Glory” on repeat all day. The wooden floors creaked as a couple of patrons made their way in, sitting against a backdrop of books, bottles and colorful Christmas lights. The TV was playing footage of the queen.
News of the death of Queen Elizabeth II traveled swiftly around the globe, including to Chicago, where consulates, British expatriates and ordinary Chicagoans alike felt the weight of the announcement.
- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96 after 70 years on the throne
- Vintage Chicago Tribune: July 6, 1959 — Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘unforgettable day’ in Chicago
Buried deep in a Tribune Tower time capsule for a century, a 1919 ‘Black Sox’ World Series baseball sees the light
For nearly a century, millions of words poured from the confines of the Tribune Tower in stories about crooked politicians, murderous lovers, civic giants, sports heroes, regular folks and big shots, charting all the joys and tragedies of the human condition. No longer home to a newspaper but to luxurious condominiums, the building now delivers a new and fascinating tale, of a baseball long buried, a baseball that some believe is worth $1 million or more.
The ball is a homely and bruised and beaten thing. It was discovered earlier this year when three time capsules were found during the remaking of the building.
As more migrants are expected to arrive in Chicago, others wait in a hotel in nearby suburb for a final step: ‘I’m grateful but I also feel stuck here’
Dozens of refugees were transported from a shelter in Humboldt Park to a hotel in Burr Ridge on Wednesday.
Though grateful to have a comfortable bed, plenty of food and clean clothes to wear, the group is concerned they will face isolation from being far away from the city, and that the distance will make it harder to seek help and make connections on their own to find permanent housing and find work, they said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says racism behind political mailings disguised as newspapers that attack new criminal justice laws
A series of political mailings that resemble newspapers and excoriate Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker over crime issues has prompted the governor to claim they’re the work of “racist political consultant” and right-wing radio show host Dan Proft, who also is financially supporting Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey.
The mailings, tailored to specific areas and sent to voters throughout Chicagoland under such labels as “Chicago City Wire,” “DuPage Policy Journal,” and “Will County Gazette,” are filled with purported news articles containing misinformation about the effects of criminal justice reforms enacted under Pritzker.
‘We’ve all bought in’: How the Chicago Bears hope to reset expectations this season with a ‘new normal’ in how they prepare
Jaylon Johnson understands what Sunday is. For the new-look Chicago Bears, a Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers provides an opportunity to begin the season under a new coaching staff with a new methodology for pursuing greatness.
What better way to test the progress that has been made and the standards that have been set than with a home game against an opponent that played for the NFC championship in January.
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1
- Going to a Chicago Bears game? Here’s what to know if you’re headed to Soldier Field this season.
China announces the discovery of a new mineral element taken from the Moon
As reported on September 9 in the Chinese press, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) and the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) jointly announced that scientists in the country have discovered a new mineral taken from on the surface of the Moon.
“China becomes the third country in the world, after the United States and the former USSR, to discover a new mineral on the Moon”, can we read in the columns of the Chinese tabloidGlobal times.
A new mineral, Changesite-(Y), was discovered from the moon samples retrieved by #China‘s Chang’e-5 probe, making China the third country to discover a new mineral on the moon, China Atomic Energy Authority said on Friday. pic.twitter.com/HdneWjuCAR
— China Science (@ChinaScience) September 9, 2022
Spotted on a microscopic scale, the element in question was baptized “Changesite-(Y)” in reference to the name of the Chinese goddess associated with the Moon, which inspired the Chang’e program, within the framework of which China is managed to bring its first lunar samples back to Earth at the end of 2020.
The country had then succeeded in bringing back to our planet a little less than two kilos of material taken from the surface of our natural satellite, the last feat of this type dating back to 1976, with the Soviet Luna 24 mission.
The Moon more attractive than ever
Participating in advancing human knowledge of the lunar body, this new discovery bears witness to China’s relentless rise in the field of space and rewards the country’s efforts in this area. The event is also part of the renewed interest in the Earth’s natural satellite in recent years.
As a reminder, while China was the first country in 2019 to successfully place an exploration module on the far side of the Moon, Beijing now intends to set up a constellation of satellites around this celestial body in order to provide communication and navigation services for future surface operations. According to a statement from the deputy director of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) last April, the first launch of this constellation could take place in 2023 or 2024.
From the return of man to the lunar star to the potential exploitation of its natural resources, projects abound. It is in this context that the American program Artemis recently benefited from impressive media coverage, thanks to the launch – finally postponed for several weeks, according to some projections– of the largest rocket ever sent to the Moon.
Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan has rare athleticism. It’s why he’s considered a possible first-round NFL draft pick.
It’s not hard to miss Jaelyn Duncan.
Although he’s soft-spoken, Maryland’s senior left tackle stands at an intimidating 6 feet 6 and weighs 320 pounds. Still, Duncan’s size is just one component. He also has a unique combination of speed and athleticism that has made him a suitable opponent for defenders flying off the edge.
“He’s a [320]-pound guy that moves like a 220-pound guy,” Terps coach Mike Locksley said.
Duncan, a Baltimore Sun first-team All-Metro selection as a senior at St. Frances in 2017, has developed into one of the best offensive linemen in the Big Ten Conference since arriving in College Park in 2018. Now in his senior season, the New Carrollton native is considered a potential first-round NFL draft pick and a vital piece to an offensive line that returned all five starters from last year’s bowl team.
“From the time I got here, Jaelyn has gotten incrementally better,” Locksley said of the two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention selection who in May was ranked the fifth-best offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL draft class by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. “There’s no doubt that he is one of the top tackles in the country.”
Duncan didn’t get any playing time as a freshman but was thrown into the fire in 2019, starting in 11 of 12 games. He said he didn’t believe in himself, noting that his timing and technique needed work. It showed; Duncan allowed seven sacks and eight quarterback hits that season, according to Pro Football Focus.
“From not playing to starting in every game, there was a lot of pressure on me,” said Duncan, a former four-star recruit. “I didn’t have the season I was supposed to have. It was actually pretty bad.”
However, Duncan used his redshirt freshman season as a learning tool that allowed him to develop — slowly but surely — into one of Maryland’s most productive offensive players.
Duncan, who will make his 29th start Saturday afternoon against Charlotte, has allowed only five sacks in the past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. Last season, he allowed four sacks and two quarterback hits while he and the rest of the offensive line helped quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa put together a record-breaking season.
Duncan’s potential was on display during last year’s loss to Michigan when he held his own against Wolverines’ star edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson — who was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL draft — and David Ojabo, a second-round selection by the Ravens.
Duncan has impressed his teammates and coaches with his foot speed, body control, balance and ability to change direction. “As they say, ‘quick feet, don’t eat,’” Duncan said.
Tagovailoa said Duncan is “special,” while senior defensive lineman Ami Finau described his teammate as “stout and fundamentally sound.”
“I would venture to say there are very few tackles throughout the country that have the athleticism he has,” Locksley said.
Senior offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, who considers himself the leader of the unit, said Duncan is quiet but someone younger players go to for guidance.
“Everybody looks to him for certain techniques,” Anderson said.
Offensive coordinator Dan Enos said Duncan resembles former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle and No. 1 pick Eric Fisher, whom Enos coached at Central Michigan. Enos said Duncan’s size, athleticism and strength mirror Fisher, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion.
“I’ve been here a year, but the growth of Jaelyn has been phenomenal,” Enos said. “He can be as good as he wants to be.”
In next year’s NFL draft, Duncan is likely to be Maryland’s first offensive lineman drafted since Bruce Campbell in 2010. In a recent ESPN mock draft, analyst Jason Reid has the Las Vegas Raiders drafting Duncan with the 16th overall pick, which would make him the first Terp to be drafted inside the top 20 since wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, who was selected seventh overall in 2009.
Duncan is fully aware of the draft hype. But he’s taking things one step at a time.
“I don’t want to get caught up in it and get lazy, thinking I’m already there when I’m not yet,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to working and putting what I can to do on film this year.”
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Stream: Stadium
Radio: 105.7 FM
Insider’s Guide to Transportation to Soldier Field – NBC Chicago
The Chicago Bears’ 2022-23 season begins Sunday at home — Soldier Field, Lakeside Chicago. But physically getting to the Chicago Park District location is something of a complicated playbook.
Yes, parking a vehicle is possible, if money is no object. But there are cheaper options for budget-conscious fans, in the form of trains, buses and carpools.
Here is a breakdown.
theLet’s start with driving and Parking.
Chicago Bears pass holders have access to the best Museum Campus parking lots. However, if you’re not one of those fans, you might be looking for a “Single Game Pass” to display in your vehicle. These passes are good for Grant Park North Garage and Millennium Garage (enter through Columbus and Monroe). The advantage of these garages? A free shuttle directly to the stadium. Field soldier. These bundles start at $42.
Other garages nearby, including McCormick Place, Grant Park and many others, also have parking, but without the benefit of a shuttle. Prices vary. Here is more information.
How about someone else driving you?
Attention Rideshare Customers: There are only a few drop-off locations and one post-game pick-up location at East Balbo Drive and South Columbus Drive.
These rotations are heavily managed by traffic management. And, you can expect some walking to get to your driver or to the gate.
In terms of timing, here’s what the team says: “Taxis, limos, and buses will not be permitted to enter the Soldier Field campus beginning 90 minutes after kickoff. The campus will reopen 1 hour after the end of the match.”
Your best bet? Public transport
The best financial deal is the CTA.
Bear fans can take the Red, Orange, and Green Line trains to Roosevelt Station. It’s a long walk from there – but gamers can take the #146 bus from Roosevelt Station to get much closer.
CTA also works with Metra Commuter Rail on the #128 Solider Field Express bus. This bus picks up Metra riders at Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Stations, taking those customers to the scene without stopping.
#128 starts running 2 hours before game time.
If you are traveling from the suburbs to attend the game, the PACE commuter bus system offers a “Soldier Field Expressway” from various suburban pickup points to the museum campus.
Finally, fans in northwest Indiana can use the South Shore line to McCormick station. Soldier Field from there is a pretty quick walk.
Go bears!
Owner Peter Angelos was criticized for micromanaging Orioles; son John would go in ‘opposite’ direction, legal filings say
Legal filings in the lawsuit over control of the Orioles aim to contrast the management style of chairman and CEO John Angelos with that of his brother and of his father, Peter, whose “one-man show” approach led to years of media and fan criticism that he micromanaged the club.
In one of the latest rounds of documents landing in court, it’s lawyers for Peter Angelos’ wife, Georgia, who seek to characterize John’s leadership as understated — and successful.
“John’s management style is diametrically different from his father’s. Where Peter was a one-man show who disliked formal management structures and relied primarily on his own judgment, John is the opposite,” said one of this week’s filings.
Peter Angelos, who bought the club with a group in 1993, is celebrated for his devotion to Baltimore and for making the Orioles’ ownership local again.
But he oversaw 14 consecutive losing seasons, and the exodus of a string of club executives who often found themselves at odds with the heavy-handed owner. For instance, manager Davey Johnson, a popular former Orioles player, resigned in a power tussle with Angelos after a 98-win season in 1997.
One of Georgia Angelos’ documents, filed Tuesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court, acknowledged “years of bad press that Peter micromanaged baseball operations at the Orioles.” It said she wanted to create distance between her family and the “baseball side” of the organization.
The document is a piece of a strategy by attorneys for Georgia Angelos, 80, and John Angelos, 55, to demonstrate they are responsible stewards of the club, which is at the center of the legal dispute sparked when Louis Angelos, 53, sued them in June.
Louis Angelos alleges his brother has tried to take control and ownership of the family’s fortune while their father is ailing. He accused his brother of improperly naming himself team chairman and CEO, and asked the court to remove John and Georgia Angelos as co-trustees of a trust containing his father’s assets, including the Orioles.
Peter Angelos, 93, is incapacitated due to health problems, according to documents filed in the lawsuits. In 2017, he granted power of attorney to his wife.
The trust, controlled by Georgia Angelos, would pass jointly to the two sons after her death. In her suit, filed last month in response to Louis’ action, she asks that Louis be removed from the trust because he “has proven himself to be incapable of properly performing the duties of the office of co-trustee.”
Louis Angelos has alleged that his brother “harangued” and intimidated their mother because he needed her “acquiescence” to seize control of the club.
But Georgia Angelos lauds John’s leadership in court documents, as well as in a statement issued in June through the team. In this week’s legal filings, she even seems to compare it favorably with her husband’s more autocratic style.
She also credits John Angelos with putting general manager Mike Elias in place in 2018, and giving him the autonomy that Elias needed for a rebuild of the team, which has improved earlier than expected, surprising fans and players with hopes of a 2022 playoff appearance.
“John empowered Elias to build the team the way he wanted,” her attorneys wrote.
Georgia Angelos’ documents claim “Lou bristled at the selection” of Elias and repeatedly called and texted Elias to ask what players he might sign and to encourage the new general manager to retain or promote employees, like Brady Anderson.
Elias had been assistant general manager for the Houston Astros, which rebuilt its club from one of the worst in the majors to 2017 World Series champions. He was “courted aggressively” by the San Francisco Giants at the same time as the Orioles, according to the court documents. Elias joined the Orioles “on the condition that he would only report to John,” according to the filings.
“Elias and John shared a vision for the club wherein the owners of the team would take a step back, and the General Manager would be given the freedom to reimagine and rebuild the baseball side of the organization,” according to the filings from Georgia Angelos’ attorneys.
When Elias was introduced to the media in Baltimore, an Angelos brother appeared at each side for handshakes and photos.
Anderson, a popular former player, was the club’s vice president of baseball operations. According to filings by John Angelos in the family dispute, Anderson’s “management style and role did not fit with Elias’ vision for the team,” and Anderson left the club in 2019.
In 2018, Louis did not consult his mother or brother before raising Anderson’s salary from $300,000 to $900,000, according to Georgia Angelos’ filings. Louis alleged in his suit that his brother “unilaterally cut Brady Anderson’s salary in half” the next year. He said Anderson “was universally acknowledged to be expert at his work and was a steadfastly loyal employee.”
Before Elias’ arrival, the Orioles had the worst record in baseball in 2018. They went on to lose more than 100 games three times from 2018 to 2021.
The losses helped, in part, with the rebuilding effort, as the Orioles received high draft picks and revamped their minor league system. That laid a foundation for a stronger major league club.
The lawsuits disclosed preparations for the trust’s future after Peter Angelos’ death, such as the hiring of a law firm and investment bank “in connection with the sale of the Orioles.” Georgia Angelos’ suit said that’s what Peter Angelos wanted, but added he left the final decision about whether to sell after he’s gone to her.
The Baltimore Sun reported last month that John Angelos wants to retain his family’s majority control of the club, possibly selling only a portion of what they own. According to people familiar with his thinking, he supports avoiding the upheaval of an ownership change and wants to keep building on the team’s recent success.
Analysts say the club, valued at $1.4 billion by Forbes, would be attractive to potential bidders.
The Orioles have overachieved perhaps more than any team in baseball this season. Although they have the lowest payroll of MLB’s 30 clubs, they entered Friday with the 13th-best record.
The club is fighting for a playoff spot and appears poised to be competitive in the coming years. It has become more active in signing international players, has a crop of talented rookies led by catcher Adley Rutschman, and boasts what many consider the top minor league system.
The New York Times under fire for an opinion piece saying the Queen ‘helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization’
The New York Times has been criticized for promoting an article claiming that Queen Elizabeth II “helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization”.
The US publication ran an opinion piece which claimed the former monarch was putting a ‘traditionalist front’ on ‘decades of violent upheaval’.
The article, written by Maya Jasanoff, a history professor at Harvard University, went on to reflect on how people “may never know what the Queen did or did not know about the crimes committed in her name”.
It sparked a backlash on social media with Ben Goldsmith, a financier and brother of Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, calling the article ‘appalling’, adding that he was ‘so outraged’ he was going to rescind his subscription.
Jonathan Little also wrote on Twitter that The New York Times had “become a gross parody of itself, twisted with hate”.
And David McMurtrie, head of UK publishing at Google, added that it was “totally inappropriate” to publish the article on the day of the Queen’s death.
The New York Times article acknowledged that the Queen “embodied a deep and sincere commitment to her duties”, but went on to say that: “By design as much as by accident of her long life, her presence as Head of State and leader of the Commonwealth, an association of Britain and its former colonies, has put up a strong traditionalist front through decades of violent upheaval.
“As such, the Queen has helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization whose proportions and legacies have yet to be properly recognised.”
Twitter removes post from US professor
Meanwhile, Twitter has deleted a post from an American university professor who said he hoped the Queen’s death was “excruciating”.
Professor Uju Anya, of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, wrote on the social media platform: “I heard that the chief monarch of a genocidal thief and rapist empire is finally die. May his pain be excruciating.
However, her post was later deleted from Twitter, which said she had “violated” their rules.
Her university released a statement saying it “does not condone the offensive and objectionable posts” she shared, adding that they “do not represent the values of the institution.”
And in another social media misstep, Trevor Sinclair has deleted his Twitter account amid calls for him to be fired by Talksport after he suggested the black and Asian communities shouldn’t mourn the Queen.
The radio station tried to distance itself from the pundit after he wrote on social media that racism had “been allowed to flourish” in England.
Within two hours of Buckingham Palace confirming the Queen’s death, Sinclair tweeted: ‘Racism was banned in England in the 60s and that’s [sic] been allowed to thrive, so why should black and brown cry!! #queen.”
The post drew hundreds of angry responses, with many calling for a boycott of Talksport unless he was sacked.
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears season opener, including Justin Fields vs. Trey Lance and Matt Eberflus’ head coaching debut
The Chicago Bears open their first season under coach Matt Eberflus on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Players in the spotlight
Justin Fields and Trey Lance
Fields quashed the storyline that he will be motivated by playing the 49ers, who drafted Lance with the No. 3 pick in 2021 before the Bears drafted Fields at No. 11.
“We’re not worried about last year’s draft,” he said. “‘Oh, this team passed on me.’ I’m not thinking about that. It’s not going through my head.”
But most of the outside world will be talking about the meeting of two of the five first-round quarterbacks from 2021.
The intrigue around Fields starts with how he will function under a new coaching staff as he tries to improve upon a rookie season in which he had seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
Meanwhile, there’s a lot to learn about Lance, who didn’t play last year in the 49ers’ 33-22, Jimmy Garoppolo-led win over the Bears and will make only his third career start. He has experienced targets at his disposal, including last year’s 1,405-yard receiver Deebo Samuel, but not a lot of experience himself.
“I definitely think there are some unknowns,” Bears linebacker Roquan Smith said. “There’s not a lot of tape on him besides the preseason and two games he started last year. … At the end of the day, they’re going to try to do what he does best and (49ers coach Kyle) Shanahan is going to call what he likes as well.”
Eberflus said a defense can challenge a young quarterback like Lance in a lot of ways.
“You want to pressure those (young) guys, and I think that’s what every defensive coordinator would say,” Eberflus said. “Then disguise. You want to be able to disguise and move your coverages. How much do you need to do that with a young guy? Sometimes I think you out-think yourself a little bit. But I would say those two things.”
2. Pressing question
Can the Bears slow Nick Bosa and the 49ers defensive front?
Fields kept it real when asked how the Bears can keep rookie left tackle Braxton Jones confident going against Bosa, who had 15½ sacks last season.
“I hope none of you all expect him to win every rep versus Nick Bosa in a game,” Fields said. “He knows he’s not going to win every rep. You’ve just got to move on and focus on the next play.
“We’re going to try to help him out as much as possible. It’s just being real knowing that he’s not going to win every play. That’s everyone in the league. Everyone gets got on one play, but you’ve just got to come back the next play and execute.”
When Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was in Green Bay, the Packers played the 49ers five times in three years and Bosa played in four of those games. So Getsy is very familiar with the challenge Jones faces.
“You’ve got to make sure you’ve got a plan because (Bosa) is someone that can change the game,” Getsy said. “And you’ve got to do your best to make sure that you minimize that as much as you can.”
As for the rest of the Bears offensive line, Getsy still wasn’t ready Thursday to reveal the plan for starters at center and right guard since Lucas Patrick returned. Sam Mustipher could stay at center if Patrick’s snapping abilities are limited with a cast, so the question would become whether the Bears feel more comfortable with Teven Jenkins or Patrick at right guard.
“We’ve got a couple days to figure out exactly where we want to go with that,” Getsy said. “We feel good. We feel pretty lucky to have the depth that we have with the guys that we have now, (from) where we were in April to where we’re at now.”
3. Keep an eye on …
Eberflus spent the preseason games tuning his game management skills as he prepares to make his regular-season debut as an NFL head coach.
He said educating himself and his staff on potential scenarios is the key to success on game day, and he expects that to continue throughout the season. He said preparation also will help to make such decisions under pressure.
“You’ve just really got to stay ahead of it,” Eberflus said. “You stay ahead of the play. … You don’t wait for the situation to show up. You stay ahead of the situation. Then it’s more manageable that way to make a good decision — what you see as a good decision in the moment.”
It also will be Getsy’s debut as an NFL offensive coordinator, though he did hold the position at the college level.
“I genuinely am excited to put our play style on film, and we talk a lot about that in our room about how we want that film to look,” Getsy said. “Not putting an expectation of a thousand yards in a game or 60 points in a game or something crazy or anything like that. We want the play style to be right, we want the mindset to be right, we want to take care of the football, be great situationally. We’re staying pretty focused on our main goals, our main philosophy.”
4. Odds and ends
Sunday’s forecast calls for significant rain, so attention will be on the way the weather affects the game plan.
Will the Bears count on running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert even more to move the ball? Will the 49ers’ Lance, who played high school ball in Minnesota and college ball in North Dakota, stay composed in bad weather?
“Minnesota was a lot more snow than rain, for sure,” Lance told reporters in San Francisco this week. “So I haven’t played in a ton of rain games. And obviously North Dakota State, we’re playing in the dome, but definitely a lot of practices in poor, cold weather. But I don’t think it’ll be too cold, so we should be all right.”
Attention also will be on the way the field stands up to the potential inclement weather.
The Bears had Soldier Field resodded early this week with a new Bermuda grass playing surface.
A rep from Carolina Green Corporation, the company the Bears used, said in an email Thursday that the Bermuda sod they grow, which they call GameOnGrass, is grown on plastic to create an “intense root mass and unparalleled durability.” According to the company, the thickness, weight and root system of the grass allows it to be laid and played on immediately, so it doesn’t need to root in before play.
The Bears are counting on that to prove true.
5. Injury report
The Bears had only two players on their injury report Wednesday and Thursday. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. didn’t practice either day because of a hamstring injury, and rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson has been limited with a knee injury.
For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle didn’t practice either day because of a groin injury. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill was out both days with a hamstring injury, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw was limited both days with an elbow injury.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (14-3 in 2021)
A pair of 2021 first-round draft picks will be under the microscope. On one side, Trey Lance takes over a team that reached the NFC championship game a year ago. Justin Fields, meanwhile, is leading an offense coming from a very different spot as Bears GM Ryan Poles is completely overhauling the roster.
49ers 24, Bears 13
Colleen Kane (14-3)
Maybe Justin Fields will show the 49ers in flashes what they missed out on by not drafting him, even though he said it’s not a motivating factor. But there’s too much unknown around Fields — including a young offensive line, unproven receivers and a new play caller — to say he can do enough Sunday for a win. It’s not ideal for Fields and crew’s first test to come against a 49ers defense that could be top notch this season. In a season that’s all about Fields’ development, he will leave Soldier Field with a lot to work on.
49ers 24, Bears 17
Dan Wiederer (16-1)
The potential for heavy rain Sunday could dramatically alter the game’s dynamic and put Soldier Field’s new Bermuda grass to the test. Under normal conditions, though, the 49ers are simply the better team. In a battle of promising second-year quarterbacks — Justin Fields versus Trey Lance — everything surrounding the 49ers QB is more established. Lance has the more proven play caller in Kyle Shanahan, a more reliable running game, a better big-play weapon in Deebo Samuel and, if healthy, a three-time Pro Bowl tight end in George Kittle.
49ers 26, Bears 17
