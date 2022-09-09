Dog walker begs armed pup to surrender

He was armed to the teeth.

Theo, a fluffy, innocent-looking Great Pyrenees, gave his dog walker a lot of fuss this week by picking up a sharp knife on a walk.

“I thought he grabbed a stick as usual,” Matt Paprocki, who was walking his pal’s dog for the second time that day in Sylvania, Ohio, told Storyful.

Things were going well until the puppet “shoved its face into a pile of sticks and branches”, where it fell on the sharp cutlery.

“My eye caught the reflection of the metal, and there was instant panic.”

In a state of tension, Paprocki barked a stern order at the dog: “Theo, drop the knife.”

An Ohio dog picked up a knife on a trail, scaring his walker. YouTube/viral story

Soon after, the owner’s friend – who noted that the Great Pyrenees are known for not giving up on their finds – resorted to negotiation.

“They need trades for something more important to them. I tried to exchange it for animal crackers, which I always carry with me,” Paprocki said. ” Did not work. I tried a good stick. Did not work. My concern was that he was going to jump up and play with the knife.

As panic ensued, Paprocki took a video of the armed and dangerous Theo and sent it to the dog’s owner, who was working “around the corner”.

At first the negotiation wouldn’t work for Theo to drop the knife. YouTube/viral story

” I have 42 years old. I have owned dogs all my life. Somehow I was totally unprepared for this moment,” Paprocki captioned the video on Twitter. Fortunately, the owner intervened.

“Luckily she saw it, came within minutes and ran into her house to get some food to trade. The whipped cream didn’t. The salmon did. Theo dropped the knife and she grabbed it,” he said.

“Now we laugh about it. A little.”