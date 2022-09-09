News
Dog walker begs armed pup to surrender
He was armed to the teeth.
Theo, a fluffy, innocent-looking Great Pyrenees, gave his dog walker a lot of fuss this week by picking up a sharp knife on a walk.
“I thought he grabbed a stick as usual,” Matt Paprocki, who was walking his pal’s dog for the second time that day in Sylvania, Ohio, told Storyful.
Things were going well until the puppet “shoved its face into a pile of sticks and branches”, where it fell on the sharp cutlery.
“My eye caught the reflection of the metal, and there was instant panic.”
In a state of tension, Paprocki barked a stern order at the dog: “Theo, drop the knife.”
Soon after, the owner’s friend – who noted that the Great Pyrenees are known for not giving up on their finds – resorted to negotiation.
“They need trades for something more important to them. I tried to exchange it for animal crackers, which I always carry with me,” Paprocki said. ” Did not work. I tried a good stick. Did not work. My concern was that he was going to jump up and play with the knife.
As panic ensued, Paprocki took a video of the armed and dangerous Theo and sent it to the dog’s owner, who was working “around the corner”.
” I have 42 years old. I have owned dogs all my life. Somehow I was totally unprepared for this moment,” Paprocki captioned the video on Twitter. Fortunately, the owner intervened.
“Luckily she saw it, came within minutes and ran into her house to get some food to trade. The whipped cream didn’t. The salmon did. Theo dropped the knife and she grabbed it,” he said.
“Now we laugh about it. A little.”
Ravens fail to reach contract extension with QB Lamar Jackson before Friday deadline
The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson did not agree on a contract extension before Jackson’s Friday deadline, the team announced.
“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”
Jackson will play this season on his fifth-year rookie option with a salary of $23.016 million. If he and the Ravens do not agree on an extension by March 7 of next year, they would need to use their franchise tag to keep him from becoming a free agent. Under an exclusive franchise tag, Jackson would likely be owed about $45 million in 2023.
Jackson said Wednesday that he was still talking with DeCosta but reiterated that he did not want those discussions to carry into the season. He downplayed the risk of playing this year without his financial future secured.
“It was a pretty big risk last season, the year before,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking about contract negotiations around that time. This season, it’s going to be the same thing, but I’m just playing football. Anything can happen, but God forbid the wrong thing happens, I’m keeping God first and just playing ball, like I’ve been doing.”
Jackson has been healthy throughout training camp and the preseason after missing the end of the 2021 season with an ankle injury.
This story will be updated.
King Charles III approached to greet mourners outside Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III greeted mourners outside Buckingham Palace when he arrived on Friday.
Many people in the crowd wanted to shake hands or take pictures, but one woman kissed the king and another gave him flowers.
His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday aged 96, making her eldest son king with immediate effect.
King Charles III greeted mourners outside Buckingham Palace as he returned to London following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen died at her Balmoral residence on Thursday at the age of 96.
Hordes of mourners gathered outside Buckingham Palace to greet the new king ahead of his arrival on Friday morning.
Cheers erupted from the crowd as his car pulled up to the palace and some chanted “God Save the King” as Charles and Queen Consort Camilla exited their vehicle.
Charles then went straight to the audience, shaking hands and speaking to the mourners who had gathered.
While most people just shook hands or took photos and videos of the king, one woman leaned in and kissed Charles on the hand.
Another woman handed Charles a bouquet of flowers. A man tried to hand Charles a microphone for an interview, but his security team wouldn’t allow it.
Charles took the time to have small chats with some in the crowd.
Camilla did not accompany the King on his walk along the crowd. She joined him, however, when he reached the gates of the Palace, where they received the hundreds of flowers and condolences left at the gates.
The couple then walked into Buckingham Palace together.
Everything you need to know about World Suicide Prevention Day 2022
Representative image. News 18
World Suicide Prevention Day is celebrated on September 10 every year. It is led by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO). This day marks the world’s commitment to pay attention to suicide prevention.
Theme
The theme for World Suicide Prevention Day 2021-23 is “Creating Hope Through Action”. This theme emphasizes the need for collective action on the part of society to address the issue of suicide.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 703,000 people die each year worldwide. For every person who dies by suicide, there are 20 more people who die by suicide, and many more have suicidal thoughts. Millions of people are affected by suicidal behavior and experience extreme distress.
Every suicide has an impact on the people around them
Each suicide has an impact on the people around it. By reducing the stigma around suicide and raising awareness of this public health issue, we can reduce the number of suicides worldwide.
Thus, the motive of this day is to raise awareness about suicide prevention around the world. The motive is achieved by facilitating open discussions about this issue at school, work, or home. The objectives of this day also include promoting stakeholder collaboration.
suicide prevention
IASP created World Suicide Prevention Day in 2003. Many factors can lead someone to the point of dying by suicide. For example, suicidal thoughts can occur in a person who has been the victim of bullying, child abuse, sexual violence, any type of mental illness such as depression, substance abuse, trauma, discrimination, problems legal, etc.
The risk of a suicide attempt can be reduced by being connected to family, community support, or having access to health care.
Suicide or suicide attempts can have profound physical, mental and economic repercussions. People who survive a suicide attempt can sustain serious injuries that can have long-term health implications. They can also develop mental health issues like depression.
Fortunately, 90% of people who attempt suicide and survive never die from suicide. If your loved one is isolating, experiencing despair or mood swings, they may be suicidal. In this case, you should immediately support him in any way possible.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The origins of the Gophers’ run-pass option, and its successful return in Week 1
Kirk Ciarrocca’s first play call back in his role as Gophers offensive coordinator seemed destined: a run-pass option.
The RPO became a staple of Minnesota’s offense during his first tenure from 2017-19 and was dialed up at the start of the opening drive of the 38-0 victory over New Mexico State on Sept. 1.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan gave a handoff action with running back Mo Ibrahim as he assessed the Aggies defensive alignment and saw the slant pass option open. He zipped a pass to Chris Autman-Bell for a 15-yard gain.
It was smooth as warm butter spread on bread; one of the U’s bread-and-butter plays executed as if it was 2019.
Given how run-heavy the Gophers were under former coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. the past two seasons and how much Ciarrocca exploited opposing defenses with that scheme three and four years ago, the RPO call and it’s execution, again, felt preordained.
“It was something, in the past, that we’ve done a lot,” Morgan said Tuesday. “To be able to hit that on the first play of the game, I don’t know, it was cool, a good feeling. Chris made a great catch on it, too. To be able to scheme it up for the first play of the game and to hit it was pretty fun.”
Next up for the Gophers (1-0) is Western Illinois (0-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The following week, Sanford returns to Minnesota as the Colorado Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator.
Ciarrocca recalled this week how the slant variation to the RPO was incorporated midway through his first tenure in 2018. Receiver Tyler Johnson had been moved primarily from wide spots in formations to the slot during nonconference play, and Ciarrocca was devising ways to get one of his best playmakers the ball.
“I said, ‘This looks like it would work, let’s try it,’ ” Ciarrocca said. “(The opponent) played a lot of one (safety) high, and it worked that week.”
In Week 3 against Miami (Ohio), Johnson had 54 snaps in the slot and caught nine passes for 133 yards and a career-high-tying three touchdowns. Two TDs came off slant routes on RPOs; one on a pass from Zack Annexstand and one from Seth Green.
Ciarrocca then recalled an exchange once the Gophers were in Big Ten play a few weeks later. “Somebody kept saying during the week, ‘Well, it sure would be nice to attack the middle of the field vs. this defense,’ ” Ciarrocca reflected. “I was like, ‘Yeah, you’re right, but how?’ It just stayed in my head.
“I still remember it, it was Friday in the walk-through and I said, ‘This is what we are going to do.’ It worked, so we just stayed with it.”
Ciarrocca left out who the opponent was — perhaps to not fully tip off that playbook wrinkle and use it later on in his second stint.
After running the U’s high-performance offense in 2019, Ciarrocca was Penn State’s OC in 2020 and then an analyst at West Virginia in 2021, and he said in fall camp that defenses have adjusted to how they defend RPOs in the past few years. That, in turn, has forced him to adjust to the adjustments.
“Kirk has done a really good job of studying his own RPO game because I think when you have what you have and then you take it to other places, you find out how people defend against it,” head coach P.J. Fleck said Monday. “Not only that, it gives you more ideas to build off of it and then you learn new ideas that somebody had that you didn’t have before. Then you can apply it.”
Given the foundational place of the RPO slant in Ciarrocca’s offense, opponents will continue to do different things to try and stymie it. Ciarrocca will again look for another way to scheme its success or find another variation.
“But we are just doing everything we can to make our offense better,” Fleck said. “There are some oldies but goodies and there are some new things that you’ll see as we keep moving forward.”
China buys the farm
By and
September 8, 2022 6:29 PM ET
Alarms went off in Washington when the Fufeng Groupa Chinese agricultural company, bought 300 acres of land and set up a milling plant last spring in Grand Forks, ND The plant is a 20-minute drive from an Air Force base which, according to the senator of North Dakota John Hoeven, is hosting a space mission that “will form the backbone of US military communications around the world.”
The agreement should not have taken the federal government by surprise. Data from the US Department of Agriculture shows that Chinese ownership of US farmland has increased more than 20 times in a decade, from $81 million in 2010 to $1.8 billion in 2020. Beijing does not has not defined a strategy, but widespread public support for these investments indicates that there is one. In 2013, the government-owned Bank of China loaned the Hong Kong-based company $4 billion. WH Group, the world’s largest pork producer, to buy Virginia’s Smithfield Foods. WH now controls much of the U.S. pork supply and revenue as a result of the deal.
Video: why this could be the bottom in Europe
I spoke with BNNBloomberg yesterday about the currency market and a topic I’m writing about this week:
We see the covid playbook deployed on energy. During covid businesses had to close but all costs were taken from the government balance sheet. That’s when we saw the huge turnaround in the markets. The UK is signaling that it will do the same by capping/subsidizing energy and more and more European countries are also leaning in this direction. Like covid, this could be a turning point. What is different this time is that monetary policy is not cooperating. In fact, it goes in the opposite direction. On the net, it’s still good for business and nominal growth, but the debt burden is getting too high and the relief valve is currency.
Since the middle of the week, equity markets in Europe have turned around and this is an encouraging sign. The FTSE 100 is up 1.3% and the DAX 1.4%.
