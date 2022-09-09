News
ECB’s Villeroy: Our hands are “completely free” on the next political move
- No one should speculate on the magnitude of the next move
- We have not created a new “jumbo” habit on tariffs
- Our will and our ability to fulfill our mandate cannot be the subject of any doubt.
He also adds that a limited recession in the euro zone cannot be ruled out and that the ECB has decided to anticipate rate hikes because inflation is “too high, especially underlying inflation”. Nice words, but the fact is that with the economic conditions deteriorating day by day, their window to tighten further is also closing on them. The inflation conundrum only makes matters worse and although they won’t admit it, they are indeed stuck between a rock and a hard place.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold rethink how phones work
Apple and Samsung both are trying to change the way we interact with our phones, but in very different ways. Samsung is updating smartphone fitness with its line of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldables. Apple, on the other hand, is changing how the iPhone software looks and works with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones.
Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro line during its Far Out Event Wednesday, and one of its standout new features is a redesigned notch area called the dynamic island. It’s a pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors that Apple has also repurposed as a miniature secondary display to show notifications and other content. At first glance, Apple’s Dynamic Island and Samsung’s foldable phones have little, if anything, in common. But the intent behind both is the same: to improve the way our phones display Surface apps and information.
iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island Explained
The dynamic island is essentially Apple’s answer to faster multitasking on the iPhone. While Android phone makers like Samsung support the ability to have multiple apps open on the screen at once, Apple instead uses the dynamic island to expand and contract to display contextual information. It can expand to display alerts and can change shape depending on the application.
For example, Dynamic Island can display the song you’re listening to even when you’re on the home screen. If you have a timer running at the same time, it will split the timer into its own bubble positioned next to the music playback information, so you can view both without having to switch between apps. Likewise, you can see step-by-step directions on the dynamic island without having to switch between apps. The same goes for sports scores.
Apple says Dynamic Island’s goal is to display information clearly without distracting from the app you’re in. during the company’s keynote on Wednesday.
How Samsung’s foldables and Dynamic Island are similar
Samsung’s foldable phones and iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island are inherently different. But they both aim to change the way we interact with apps on our phones.
Samsung promoted the Z-Flip 4 Flex mode, for example, which splits compatible apps between the upper and lower parts of the screen when folded halfway. When opening the camera in Flex mode, the top half of the screen acts as the camera’s viewfinder while the bottom half displays controls such as the shutter button. You can also take photos and send preset replies in some messaging apps on the Z Flip 4 without opening the phone using its cover screen.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung’s book-shaped foldable is designed to provide more screen real estate in a device that still fits in your pocket. You can also open multiple apps on the Z Fold 4’s tablet-sized screen at once.
The common thread between the dynamic island of the iPhone 14 Pro, the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold is that they all change the way apps are displayed on the screens of our phones – the ultimate goal being to make more useful applications. Samsung’s Dynamic Island and foldables are designed to make our phones more adaptable to the situation. Apple’s new notch replacement pins certain app information to the top of your screen and morphs based on what you’re doing. Samsung’s foldables let you change the size and position of your phone – and the apps running on it – to suit different scenarios.
It’s too early to tell if either approach will have a significant impact on how we use our phones in the long run. Apple just announced the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max on Wednesday, and those phones won’t launch until September 16. Foldables have been widely available for about three years, but they still only represent a small portion of overall smartphone sales.
What is clear, however, is that both Apple and Samsung are trying to improve the way we absorb and manage the massive amount of information that passes through our phones every day. Now that phones have matured to the point where most updates seem incremental, it’s refreshing to see changes that actually feel different.
CNET
News
What Rahul Gandhi said when asked if he would be president of Congress
New Delhi:
Congressman Rahul Gandhi today indicated he was not entirely out of the running for the party leader job.
“Whether or not I become president of the Congress will be clearer when the party (for office) elections are held,” Mr Gandhi said during the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra (United India March) march, a campaign preliminary with an eye on the national election. in 2024.
“I have decided what I have to do. There is no confusion,” Mr Gandhi said of the party leader, without giving further explanation.
“I will gain some understanding of myself and this beautiful country through the yatra, and in these two or three months I will be wiser,” Rahul Gandhi said.
The long-awaited election for President of Congress will take place on November 17 and the votes will be counted two days later. Applications can be submitted from September 24 to 30.
Congress, facing the fallout from a series of high-profile exits including that of Kapil Sibal, Ashwani Kumar and Ghulam Nabi Azad, is still grappling with the question of whether a non-Gandhi can lead the party as president. .
Mr Azad had criticized Rahul Gandhi for his “childish behavior”, his “blatant immaturity” and for letting a “coterie of inexperienced sycophants” run the party.
Congress was supposed to have a new president by September 21, but the deadline has been extended by a month. Last month, the party cited an “inauspicious time” ahead of festivals in addition to Rahul Gandhi’s resistance to the lead role.
Rahul Gandhi refused to return as Congress president after resigning in 2019 over the responsibility of sabotaging the party in national elections, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a second term.
ndtv
News
Correa responds to boos with HR go-ahead, Twins top Yanks
NEW YORK –Carlos Correa responded to boos from Yankees fans with a game-breaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a four-game sweep.
Correa’s two outings against former Fordham pitcher Greg Weissert followed an unsuccessful video review called by the Yankees after what New York thought must have been the third outing. The Yankees maintained Wandy Peralta (2-4) was first in time on first baseman Marwin Gonzalez’s flip to Jake Cave’s grounder, but replays showed Peralta trapped the ball with his glove against his body.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone jumped out of the dugout to argue with team manager Larry Vanover and threw up his hands in frustration before walking off the field.
One out later, Correa connected on a 1-2 slider for his 18th homer, his second in two days. It gave Minnesota a 4-2 lead and he slammed his chest towards his dugout while rounding third base.
Minnesota held on to snap a 10-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium dating back to May 2019.
Jorge López threw a wild pitch in the bottom half, but the Yankees missed the potential tying run for third in each of the final two innings. Caleb Theilbar finished eighth by striking out pincher Giancarlo Stanton, who is 4 for his last 38. Stanton hadn’t played since committing a one-leg foul on Monday,
New York charged with a ninth out on Oswald Peraza’s single, Aaron Hicks’ double and Aaron Judge’s fourth international walk in three games.
Michael Fullmer took out Gleyber Torres and retired Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a pitch for his third save.
Minnesota snapped a four-game winning streak for the Yankees, whose AL East lead was reduced to 4½ games against Tampa Bay ahead of a weekend streak against the Rays.
The Twins closed within a game and a half of first-place Cleveland in the AL Central ahead of a weekend series against the Guardians in Minnesota.
New York went 1 of 8 with runners in scoring position and blocked 10 runners.
Griffin Jax (6-3) pitched a no-hitter inning.
Facing the Yankees for the first time since they traded him to Cincinnati in January 2019, Sonny Gray allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings.
Miguel Andújar hit a two-run homer in second, his first homer since June 29 of last year.
Nestor Cortes, returning from a trip on the disabled list caused by a sprained groin, retired his first 12 batters. Former Yankee Gary Sánchez, who had three hits, followed up Cortes with an RBI double in the fifth, and Nick Gordon singled off Clarke Schmidt.
A MOMENT FOR THE QUEEN
A minute’s silence was held before the first pitch in honor of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on Thursday. A photo of the longest-reigning monarch was shown on the large video panel in center field, with a candle bed on the two small boards on either side.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Twins: RHP Cole Sands (bruised elbow) has been reinstated on the 15-day injured list after missing 14 games. To make room, LHP Austin Davis was designated for the assignment.
Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu (inflammation of the second right toe) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. … 1B Anthony Rizzo (epidural injection headache) may start to step up if his headaches subsided on Friday. … RHP Luis Severino (outstretched right) could make another rehab start, but if not, it’s possible to return for a two-game series in Boston on Sept. 13-14. … RHP Scott Effross (outstretched right shoulder) is expected to kick off a bullpen session on Friday or Saturday and could be close to returning. … RHP Lou Trivino (back spasms) was not available.
NEXT
Twins: RHP Dylan Bundy (8-6, 4.34 ERA) takes on RHP Cal Quantrill (11-5, 3.55 ERA) on Friday night.
Yankees: RHP Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA) will start for the Yankees and RHP Drew Rasmussen (9-4, 2.70 ERA) for the Rays.
Grub5
News
Inflation eases in China as growth challenges mount
Inflation in China fell unexpectedly in August, a further sign of trouble in the world’s second-largest economy as new lockdowns in major cities again jeopardize growth.
Consumer prices rose 2.5% in August from a year earlier, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, up from 2.7% in July. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected 2.8%.
wsj
News
Animal activists Emek Echo and Katia Shokrai disrupt Bills-Rams game
It’s not an NFL game if you don’t have at least one running attendant on the field.
Two animal rights activists, named Emek Echo and Katia Shokrai from the activist group “Direct Action Everywhere”, rushed onto the field at SoFi Stadium during the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams game on Thursday night.
When the two militants hit the jets, they set off pink smoke flares which spread across the field before security attacked and held them back.
One of the activists was chased by two security guards before being tackled inches from the Buffalo Bills defensive group.
The incident at Sofi Stadium is not the first time the animal rights protest group has disrupted a match in the professional sports landscape.
In April, an activist for the organization chained herself to the hoop post during a Minnesota Timberwolves playoff game. The group targeted another Timberwolves game, making their way onto the field after sitting behind Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor in August.
Another woman in the organization, later identified as activist Alicia Santurio, stuck her wrist on the field during the second quarter of the Timberwolves’ home game against the Clippers three days later.
Joey Chestnut took matters into his own hands by restraining an animal rights activist who tried to fight his way through Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition in July. The activist group slammed the contest on social media following the altercation.
The activist group promotes “nonviolent direct action and community building to create groundbreaking social and political change for animals.” according to their Twitter profile.
The motive for this savage act was to bring justice to two other activists facing more than a decade in prison for saving two sick baby piglets from a Smithfield Foods factory farm.
New York Post
News
How did the second most subscribed IPO of 2021 fare?
mini
Paras Defense was the second most subscribed IPO of the year. The stock jumped 429% in the month it was listed. Since then, the stock has fallen 40% from its peak.
To buy to sell Para Defense to share
It has been nearly a year since Paras Defense and Space Technologies went public. The company’s IPO turned out to be the second most subscribed issue of 2021, a time when companies took advantage of a hot and booming IPO market.
At its current price of Rs 744, Paras Defense is still four times higher than its IPO price of Rs 175. Although it has recovered from the lows, it is still 40% below its high.
Paras Defense aspires to become India’s pioneering defense and space engineering company. It provides high performance computer and electronic systems for defense applications. It currently operates in five key product verticals: Defense and Space Optics, Defense Electronics, Heavy Engineering, Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Solution and Niche Technologies. The five business lines are currently working on more than 50 active projects.
A successful IPO
The company launched its initial public offering in September last year, seeking to raise Rs 170 crore through the issuance. The price range has been set between Rs 165 and Rs 175 per share.
Investors rejoiced over the issuance and as a result, it turned out to be the second most subscribed IPO of the year. Only Latent View Analytics had a higher subscription figure than Paras Defense. The majority of subscription came from non-institutional investors.
The shares almost tripled on the day of listing and hit a lifetime high of 1,258 rupees within weeks. October saw the stock jump nearly 7x from its IPO price.
However, the stock corrected soon after as investors opted to book profits on their high yields.
Here is an overview of Paras Defense’s 12 months as a public company:
Order book growth
Increased government pressure on defense has led to substantial growth in Paras Defence’s order book. The company’s backlog increased from Rs 215 crore in FY21 to Rs 301.8 crore at the end of FY22.
Almost stagnant sales
The company’s sales have not increased linearly in the four quarters it has been made public. For the April-June period, sales of Rs 41.48 crore nearly doubled year-on-year, but down from the Rs 60.47 crore reported in the January-March quarter. The remaining two quarters saw sales of Rs 52.1 crore and Rs 43.6 crore respectively.
On the profitability front, Paras Defense has remained profitable since listing with net profit hovering between Rs 7 crore and Rs 10 crore. Margins are stable between 28-30%.
The road to follow
The global defense industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% through 2026 to reach $604.8 billion. As nations continue to focus on expanding their defense mechanisms, management expects the industry to continue to grow.
“As geopolitical conflicts continue to affect many countries around the world, there is an urgent need to build military capabilities among major nations,” the society writes in its annual report. The Indian government has made defense one of the main pillars of its “Atmanirbhar vision” and Indian companies are expected to generate revenues of around $25 billion by 2025, including $5 billion from defense. export of aerospace and defense products and services.
“We believe that in the future, our investments in defense, space and upcoming sectors like drones and anti-drone technologies will allow us to serve our existing customers with more value and attract customers other sectors,” said President Sharad Shah.
First post: Sep 09, 2022, 1:05 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
