Effort to block island construction within St. Paul’s Pig’s Eye Lake falls flat
The St. Paul Zoning Board of Appeals has rejected an effort to block the U.S. Army Corps from using river dredge sands to construct a series of islands within Pig’s Eye Lake.
Pointing to potential environmental contamination, the citizens group Friends of Pig’s Eye Lake had rallied against the Army Corps of Engineers installing seven islands within the lake, a 500-acre wetland located south of downtown St. Paul on the east side of the Mississippi River. The first of those islands is almost complete.
Officials with the U.S. Army Corps have said the islands will help protect the heavily-eroded shoreline from further wind erosion, while providing turtle and shorebird habitat.
Faced with a request to block work already permitted by the state Department of Natural Resources, the city’s zoning administrator determined that the city has no jurisdiction over work within a state water body. Former St. Paul City Council member Tom Dimond led the Friends of Pig’s Eye group in appealing that decision to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals, noting the city does have jurisdiction over structures built above the ordinary high water level mark.
The islands jut out of the water above that level, he said, and should be vetted for flood plain and “critical area” requirements that govern development along the Mississippi River. The latter would trigger a city-driven site plan review, a grading permit review and public hearings before the city’s Planning Commission.
The BZA opened a public hearing on the proposed stop-work order in August. Deliberations resumed Wednesday on the complaint, which ended with a 4-0 to vote to deny the appeal.
On Thursday, Dimond said his group would further appeal the decision to the St. Paul City Council.
West Ham vs FCSB live stream: Hammers begin hunt for European glory against Romanian side who have never won a game in England
West Ham host Fotbal Club FCSB in their Europa Conference League opener tonight as the Hammers begin their hunt for European glory.
David Moyes’ side qualified for the Europa League semi-finals last year and will be looking to go even further in Europe this season.
And after an intense summer of spending, West Ham are ready to compete on many fronts, and that starts tonight.
Their opponents finished second in the Romanian SuperLiga last year but are currently 13th after a dreadful start to the campaign.
They previously faced the Irons in the 1999/2000 UEFA Cup and won 2-0 at home and drew 0-0 away.
But their England record doesn’t make for good reading. In ten matches, they have lost eight and drawn two.
However, Moyes won’t take them lightly and it could be difficult for the hosts.
West Ham v FCSB: Date and how to follow
This clash in the Europa Conference League will take place on Thursday, September 8.
Kick-off at the London Stadium is at 8 p.m.
The game will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7.45pm. BT Sport customers can also watch the action online.
talkSPORT will have updates throughout the evening and talkSPORT.com will have a live blog.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
West Ham v FCSB: Team News
West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Emerson, Downes, Rice, Lanzini, Cornet, Scamacca, Benrahma.
Subs: Zouma, Fornals, Antonio, Pacqueta, Dawson, Bowen, Coventry, Randolph, Hegyi, Potts, Clayton, Mubama.
FCSB XI: Tarnovanu, Cretu, Dawa, Tamm, Radunovic, Olaru, Laouari, Oaida, Cordea, Compagno, Coman.
West Ham v FCSB: What was said?
Hammers boss David Moyes: “We watched a lot of games. We tried to get a better idea and understanding of the FCSB.
“We know they probably had a rough start to the league, but overall if you finish second in your league.
“A bit like us, we finished very well last year but we didn’t start the championship so well.
“We recognized one or two players but I’m not going to tell you who they are.”
West Ham v FCSB: Match facts
- This will be the second meeting between West Ham United and FCSB in Europe – the Romanian side qualified for the second round of the 1999/2000 UEFA Cup with a 2-0 home win and a 0-0 draw away the outside.
- West Ham United’s only win over Romanian opponents in Europe came on their first-ever attempt – a 4-0 home win against FC Politehnica Timisoara in the 1980/81 Cup Winners’ Cup round of 16. Since then, the London club have not won any of their seven meetings with Romanian teams in Europe (D3, L4).
- FCSB have failed to win any of their 10 European away matches against English opponents (D2, L8) – they have lost each of their last seven with a goalscoring record of 5-16.
- After their Europa League campaign last season, this is West Ham United’s second appearance in a European group stage – they only lost their last group game last season (1-0 H against Dinamo Zagreb), only Olympique Lyon (16) picking up more points than West Ham in the 2021/22 UEL group stage (13).
- FCSB reached the main round of a UEFA competition for the first time since 2017/18 – the Romanian side reached the knockout stages of the Europa League by then. FCSB have won two of their last three away European group games – as many as in their previous 40 combined.
Wes Phillips won’t call plays for Vikings. What role will he have on game days?
It’s been confirmed that head coach Kevin O’Connell will call plays for the Vikings this season.
Which raises a question: What role will offensive coordinator Wes Phillips have on game days?
Logistically, Phillips is going to sit in the booth this season, taking things in from up above the field, then relaying information back down to O’Connell on the sideline in real time. There was some talk of Phillips potentially coaching from the field level. He toyed with the idea during the preseason before deciding against it.
“My role as far as being in the booth is not going to be a lot different from what it’s been throughout my career,” Phillips said. “When I’ve been with Kevin, I’ve always been in the booth, kind of having that voice coming from up top.”
Asked why he likes sitting in the booth, Phillips emphasized how the vantage point is better. He can see each play develop right before his eyes and hone in on specific aspects throughout the game. It also allows him to use the Microsoft Surface tablet in a much quieter environment.
“That, opposed to standing there (on the sidelines) and trying to get pictures and all that,” Phillips said. “You get a chance to really have a spot to sit down and really study the pictures and kind of give suggestions (about) things that we might be able to exploit.”
EYES ON RODGERS
After virtually all of the starters sat out games throughout the preseason, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell admitted that he isn’t quite sure how the Vikings are going to look in the new 3-4 scheme during Sunday’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Perhaps it helps that the defense is going to have to jump into the deep end of the pool this weekend against future hall of fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
“We intend to play very well in this game and have a positive result,” Donatell said. “It’s in some ways a privilege to be in these kind of games and be up against that. Just playing the hall of famers — the Elways, the Marinos, the Mannings, the Bradys — they bring out something special in everybody. You don’t have to do anything to motivate the team because they’re giving what they got against these guys.”
WRIGHT STANDS OUT
Given a chance to prove himself during the preseason, punter Ryan Wright put forth a spectacular game against the Denver Broncos. He averaged 56.3 yards per punt, including a 68-yard moon shot that the Vikings downed inside the Broncos’ 5-yard line.
With that performance, Wright more or less won the job. He also impressed special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels in the process.
“There was a lot of pressure on him,” Daniels said. “He answered the call.”
The next step for Wright is doing it on a consistent basis. He clearly has the talent to be a special punter.
“He’s really starting to tap into his potential,” Daniels said. “I think Ryan Wright has a top-10 leg talent in this league.”
What to know about King Charles III of Great Britain
LONDON — The eldest son of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch has taken his late mother’s place on the throne.
King Charles III is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. On the death of his mother on September 8, Charles succeeded her as King of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.
Charles, 73, was born at Buckingham Palace in London in 1948. He was just 3 when he became heir apparent when his mother acceded to the throne as Queen, following the death of his father, King George VI. He is the first heir to see his mother crowned, according to a biography published on the royal family’s official website.
Charles attended school rather than receiving private lessons at the family palace. In 1970, he graduated from Cambridge University with a Bachelor of Arts, becoming the first heir apparent to earn a university degree. Cambridge then awarded him a Master of Arts.
Elizabeth made her eldest son Prince of Wales in 1969, among other royal titles, after serving a term at the University College of Wales in Aberystwyth, where he learned to speak Welsh. Two years later, Charles took his seat in the House of Lords, the upper house of the United Kingdom’s parliament.
Charles then spent the next few years serving in both the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force, following in his father’s footsteps.
In 1981 Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, who became Princess of Wales. The couple had two sons, William and Harry, who are second and sixth in line to the throne.
A 1994 biography authorized by Charles – ‘Prince of Wales’, by Jonathan Dimbleby – revealed that he felt pressured by his father to marry Diana and was never in love with her. According to the book, Charles began having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles in 1986. The two had met at a polo match several years prior.
Charles and Diana agreed to separate at the end of 1992 and their marriage was dissolved around four years later, according to the royal family’s official website.
A 1992 biography of the Princess of Wales, ‘Diana: Her True Story’, in which she collaborated with author Andrew Morton, revealed further details about the troubled marriage, including suspicion and jealousy of Diana on Charles’ clandestine romance and how she came to see Camilla as the “third person” in their relationship.
In 1997 Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris. The driver of the car and Diana’s boyfriend, Egyptian socialite Dodi Fayed, who was another passenger, also died. A mob of motorcycle paparazzi chased their vehicle minutes before the driver lost control and crashed. An investigation later revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs, and the paparazzi did not cause the crash.
In 2005 Charles married Camilla, known as the Duchess of Cornwall. The couple live together at Clarence House, a British royal residence on The Mall in London, according to the royal family’s official website. However, they are expected to move into Buckingham Palace now that he is king.
Charles and Camilla, 75, are also set to be crowned side by side, at Elizabeth’s request that Camilla become queen consort – the title given to the wife of a reigning king.
Charles has five grandchildren from his two sons.
As the longest-serving Prince of Wales, Charles had led a number of initiatives and charities over the years, with a particular focus on global sustainability.
For example, he launched an initiative in 2007 called “Mosaic,” which offers mentorship programs to young people growing up in disadvantaged communities. He also launched the “Campaign for Wool” in 2010 to promote awareness of the environmental benefits of wool and expand the market for British sheep farmers struggling to make ends meet.
Charles also participated in various sports, including horse racing, sailing and scuba diving. He raised money for charity by playing polo until late 2004 when he decided to retire from the game after playing it for more than 40 years, according to a biography on the Prince’s official website. .
In his spare time, Charles enjoys painting. Lithographs of his works are on sale with all proceeds going to the Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation. He also enjoys gardening and laying hedges, particularly in his organic garden at Highgrove House, his home near Tetbury in Gloucestershire.
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck shares his struggles with mental health
P.J. Fleck endured five shoulder surgeries during his playing career as a wide receiver and spent the 2005 season on injured reserve with the 49ers. Besides the bum joint, he was not feeling well.
“I struggled with mental health,” the Gophers head football coach recalled on his KFAN radio show Tuesday. “… I went through a really tough time in San Francisco.”
That story has been something Fleck has shared privately with his players since he came to Minnesota in 2017. And while it occurred nearly two decades ago, Fleck brought it up publicly a few times this week to be an example for how he sought help and spoke to a psychologist about what he was going through.
And that flashback is topical with the Gophers hosting their Mental Heath Awareness Game at 11 a.m. Saturday against Western Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium.
On Monday in his office, Fleck picked up a pastel-covered paperback book titled “The Anxiety Solution: A Calmer Mind, A Calmer You” by Chloe Brotheridge. He was about 25 pages into it, with five separate pages of notes stuffed in to double as a bookmark.
“It’s really good for me,” Fleck shared with the Pioneer Press. “If you are always saying that somebody else should be better, but you’re not becoming better at the things you tell them they should be better at, then you lose accountability.”
Fleck wants his players to know it’s OK to not be OK and that toughness is not withholding emotions or feelings but finding a way to seek help and strive for self-improvement.
The football program has weekly Monday meetings with Fleck and non-coaching staff to discuss how players are doing. They will identify players who might be struggling — maybe it’s their body language, something someone said or their physical appearance and actions. There might be a warning from a poor performance in school or a struggle in their personal life. Injuries can be a clear precursor.
Then the leaders act. “That way we can all put our arms around him if there is something,” Fleck said.
After starring in last week’s 38-0 victory over New Mexico State, running back Mo Ibrahim gave credit to weekly meetings with a sports psychologist for helping him through the year-long recovery from a torn Achilles tendon last September.
“We just talk about everything I’m going through, and it got me through it,” he said on Big Ten Network. “Just expressing my emotions and understanding it’s OK to feel this way. I’m happy to just be back out here with my teammates.”
Ibrahim, Chris Autman-Bell and Tanner Morgan are three examples of Gopher players who have made it a point to say they have worked on identifying more as a human than as prominent college athletes.
Carly Anderson, the U’s director of sports psychology services, and staff are available to meet with players.
“It’s crucial,” Morgan said. “I think it’s something we don’t take for granted as a program with the resources we have, being a part of this program and being a part of this university. With Dr. Carly and her team and also the coaches … are always available. It’s encouraged to use those resources. It goes a long way for anybody going through things or if you want to improve the mental side of your game, which is a huge part of it.”
Fleck said he has a “small circle” of people he talks to about personal stuff at least once a week. “That is my way of being able to get that out,” he said on the radio. “I learned a long time ago, if it’s just your spouse taking that all on, then all they hear is the problems. Then that can all of a sudden affect the relationship.”
Fleck warned about the harms of social media on his players’ lives, how their self-worth is tied to what pops up on their phones and how that can take a hit if they receive negative feedback online.
Fleck said he spends “a lot” of his time on players’ personal lives and ways to help them better themselves. “I don’t know the percentage, but it’s a lot,” he said. “And it’s a lot more than it’s ever been.”
The Gophers will welcome back motivational speaker and author Rachel Joy Baribeau for Saturday’s game. She has been a nearly annual visitor to Minnesota since Fleck took over in 2017.
On Saturday, the Gophers will wear a green ribbon sticker on their helmets to honor the color associated with mental health, and Huntington Bank Stadium will air a video about the topic during the game.
“You don’t want to force somebody to do something, but you are constantly putting those people in front of them,” Fleck said about providing helpful avenues and examples. “You are constantly sharing stories that had to do with your life that helped you through it.”
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley out of practice; Jets also miss starting tackle – The Denver Post
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was one of three Ravens absent in the open portion of practice Thursday, his first absence since returning Monday.
Stanley, who is regaining full strength after a lengthy ankle rehab, was listed as limited in Wednesday’s injury report, the Ravens’ first of the regular season. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday the team will monitor Stanley’s progress this week, but he indicated a Week 1 return was unlikely.
Stanley’s plan “just depends on how he goes,” Harbaugh said Monday. “It has a lot to do with how he feels and if he’s ready to go.”
Tight end Nick Boyle, who trained as a full participant on Wednesday, was also absent Thursday. Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) remains on the sidelines and is unlikely to play Sunday against the New York Jets.
The Jets were also missing a starting tackle on Thursday. Duane Brown, who was signed to replace injured Mekhi Becton, missed his second straight practice with a shoulder injury. Starting right tackle George Fant, meanwhile, was limited Wednesday by a knee injury.
This story can be updated.
Queen Elizabeth’s Most Notable Meetings
London:
From a string of US presidents to Lady Gaga, Queen Elizabeth II has met leading political and artistic figures from around the world during her record time on the throne.
Some were despised dictators, others were world famous guitarists she had a polite conversation with. Regardless of the personalities, she always kept her cool.
Here are some of his famous encounters:
– From west to east –
After her accession in 1952, the Queen met with every sitting US president except Lyndon B Johnson. This covers 14 heads of state, from Dwight D Eisenhower to Joe Biden.
During the Cold War, however, his meetings with leaders of the Soviet bloc were few and far between.
In 1956 Elizabeth hosted Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, who was overseeing a political thaw after replacing Joseph Stalin.
But it will be more than three decades later, in 1989, that Mikhail Gorbachev will be invited to an audience. This came after he launched a policy of “perestroika” (restructuring) which led to the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The Queen was the first British monarch in history to visit Russia, when she was welcomed by President Boris Yeltsin in 1994.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met the Queen during a state visit to Britain in 2003.
– War and peace –
Mother Teresa and Pakistani education campaigner Malala Yousafzai were just two of the Nobel Peace Prize laureates the Queen met.
She had a particularly warm relationship with South African anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela, one of the few to call her by her first name.
But the Head of State also received the leaders of some of the most repressive regimes in the world.
Among them were Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire, who made a state visit to Britain in 1973, and Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe in 1994.
Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was invited by the government – and much to the queen’s chagrin – in 1978.
She is said to have hid in a bush in the grounds of Buckingham Palace while walking her corgis to avoid talking to him.
– Historic handshake –
On June 27, 2012, the British monarch exchanged a historic handshake in Belfast with Martin McGuinness, a former paramilitary commander in the Irish Republican Army who became number two in the Sinn Fein party, which does not recognize its sovereignty over Northern Ireland. North.
It was a move that would have been unimaginable a few years earlier amid the bitterness of the deadly conflict in Northern Ireland.
The IRA had murdered his relative, Lord Louis Mountbatten, in 1979.
“Hello how are you ?” McGuinness – then deputy prime minister in the power-sharing government in Belfast – asked the monarch.
“Thank you very much. I’m still alive anyway,” she replied.
The photograph of their handshake, which came 14 years after the Good Friday peace accords that largely ended three decades of conflict, has been shared around the world as a historic moment of reconciliation.
– Artistic encounters –
The monarch has also met some of the greatest artists of the 20th and 21st centuries: opera singer Maria Callas; actors Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, Elizabeth Taylor and Brigitte Bardot; ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev; and singer Frank Sinatra.
In her autobiography, British writer Agatha Christie wrote that buying a car and having dinner with the Queen at Buckingham Palace had been the two most exciting times of her life.
She recalled her “kindness and ease of speaking” and described her as “so small and slender, in her simple dark red velvet dress with a beautiful jewel”.
– Spice up Your Life –
From Michael Jackson, when he was still a teenager, to Lady Gaga via Madonna, she also rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest pop stars in the world, sometimes giving rise to comical scenes.
In 1997, with perfectly styled hair and white gloves, she was photographed shaking hands with the Spice Girls, wearing thigh-length slit dresses and showing off plunging necklines.
In 2005, at a pop star party at Buckingham Palace, the Queen asked guitarist Eric Clapton: “How long have you been playing?”
“It must be 45 years now,” replied Clapton, 59 at the time.
-Bond girl-
Elizabeth has also crossed paths with fictional characters.
In 2012, she took part in a parody video with James Bond star Daniel Craig, in which she appeared to parachute into the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.
She has met her fictional double, actress Helen Mirren, on several occasions. Mirren won an Oscar for playing the title role in “The Queen” in 2006.
The real monarch made Mirren a lady in 2003.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
