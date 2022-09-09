News
Escape of grief and thanks for Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III heads for London
Harrowing photographs of Queen Elizabeth II dominated the front pages of grieving British newspapers on Friday, charting her journey from coronation to nation’s matriarch.
A photo of 27-year-old Elizabeth taken at her coronation in 1953, full of regal splendor clutching the Sovereign’s Orb and Scepter within the vaulted walls of Westminster Abbey, made headlines in The Times, Guardian, Daily Star and Independent.
The Sun, Daily Telegraph, Daily Express and Daily Mirror instead chose images of the white-haired monarch as she neared the end of her record-breaking 70-year reign.
The Telegraph published a citation made by the Queen for the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks. “Grief is the price we pay for love,” he said.
Most tabloids marked the occasion with dim black-and-white front pages, although The Sun splashed its header in royal purple, above the headline “We loved you, madam”.
“Rest in peace, Madame. The Sun and our readers loved you. We are proud that you were our queen,” he added.
The Daily Express carried the headline ‘Our beloved Queen is dead’, while the Daily Mirror simply wrote ‘Thank you’.
“Our hearts are broken,” said the Daily Mail headline. “How do we find the words? Our grief is a hundred different emotions, all difficult to grasp,” its homepage said.
“As God Save the Queen played on radio and television, as we learned that our beloved monarch had died, a nation’s heart broke,” he added.
Unsurprisingly, the story filled the inside pages of souvenir edition newspapers, most devoting at least 20 pages to seismic events.
Matthew Connelly: Why we’re drowning in a tsunami of government secrets
While the eyes of journalists, Congress and the public are on the Department of Justice investigation of the classified documents that former President Donald Trump removed from the White House, a recent report about a different critical issue of government secrecy has gone unnoticed.
This report was given to the Biden administration on July 26 and was written by Mark Bradley, director of the National Archives’ Information Security Oversight Office, which is responsible for overseeing the safeguarding of critical classified information. The report warns of a “dire need” to reform the current system of classification and declassification — cautioning that secrecy itself is out of control. Government officials are classifying so much that it is becoming impossible to prioritize and protect truly sensitive information, much less review classified records so they can eventually be released to the public. “We can no longer keep our heads above the tsunami,” wrote Bradley in his letter introducing the ISOO’s annual report.
The security classification system is designed to control information according to its level of sensitivity, ranging from confidential to top secret. Anyone seeking a security clearance to handle these materials must undergo rigorous background checks and training. But being approved for a level of clearance does not automatically give one access to classified information. Only those who already have access to a specific program’s information can grant others with clearance permission to see it, and only if the requestor has an explicit reason for their “need to know.” The system creates the impression that only a select few are permitted to handle carefully defined categories of truly dangerous information.
But these rules do not describe what is actually happening. In 2017 alone, officials told the ISOO that they had stamped something with “confidential,” “secret” or “top secret” more than 49 million times. At the time, this seemed like an improvement. In 2012, similar self-reported data added up to more than 95 million classifications, or three new state secrets per second. Bradley now says that a lot of the data in these earlier reports “was neither accurate nor reliable,” but cannot offer better estimates. And so many Special Access Programs — which may require additional security measures and bear the designation “Sensitive Compartmented Information” — have proliferated across the government that Bradley could not create a complete list.
The ISOO report warns that excessive secrecy and underinvestment in declassification is contributing to a lack of trust in government, which recent polls show is nearing historic lows. The number of people who currently have some level of government security clearance to access classified information totals nearly 3 million.
Trump has claimed that he had a standing order to declassify the records that ended up in Mar-a-Lago — but there is no evidence of such an order and numerous officials have called this claim ludicrous. The fact is, the declassification of even one document involves a page-by-page inspection, and often requires sign-off by multiple departments and agencies. Yet the government employs fewer than 2,000 people to review, redact and determine which of these records can eventually be released.
Since World War II, in the earliest days of the current security classification system, some information has been kept secret simply to cover up incompetence. For instance, in 1948 the first chair of the Atomic Energy Commission, David Lilienthal, was appalled by the “lack of integrity” in how officials pretended the “meager” intelligence they had on the Soviet nuclear program was too deep and too delicate to share with Congress. Yet nearly 75 years later, this intelligence is still top secret.
Some officials admit overclassification is endemic but insist that what they give presidents is always sensitive. But even former presidents have said this isn’t the case. George W. Bush started receiving briefings from the CIA at his Texas ranch while the outcome of the 2000 election was still in doubt. After almost a month, Bush suspected the CIA was holding out on him. “I’m sure that when I become president, you’ll start giving me the good stuff,” he said. But the briefer knew the president-elect would be disappointed — “We’ve already been giving him the good stuff,” the briefer thought.
Harry Truman estimated that 95% of American military secrets were actually revealed in the media. Richard Nixon complained, “The CIA tells me nothing I don’t read three days earlier in the New York Times.” Howard Baker, the long-serving senator and Ronald Reagan’s chief of staff, said that, during his entire career, he only learned one secret that remained so.
But many with security clearances tend to only pay attention to classified information related to their specific duties and are unaware of how much of it is already public knowledge.
Some classified information is truly sensitive. But if so much is treated as secret, the public cannot know what government officials are doing in our name. When historians look back at this time, they should read the ISOO report to comprehend the scale of classified information that they likely won’t be able to see. Bradley predicts that so much has been hidden “most of it will never be reviewed for declassification.” It is our history that is being shrouded in secrecy.
Matthew Connelly is a professor of history at Columbia University and author of the forthcoming book “The Declassification Engine: What History Reveals about America’s Top Secrets.” He wrote this column for the Los Angeles Times.
Royal family: Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as King Charles takes the throne
LONDON — Britain’s new king prepared to meet the Prime Minister on Friday and address a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth II, the only British monarch most of the world has known and a force of stability in unstable times.
The country began a 10-day period of mourning on Friday, with bells ringing across Britain and 96 gunshots expected in London – one for each year of the Queen’s long life. People around the world gathered at British embassies to pay their respects to the Queen, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.
King Charles III, who has spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, takes the throne at a time of uncertainty both for his country and for the monarchy itself.
On his first full day in office on Friday, he is expected to return to London, meet Prime Minister Liz Truss, appointed days earlier, and deliver an address to the nation at a time when many Britons are concerned about an energy crisis, the skyrocketing cost of living, the war in Ukraine and the fallout from Brexit.
Hundreds of people arrived overnight to lay flowers outside the gates of Buckingham Palace, the monarch’s London home, or simply to pause and reflect.
Finance clerk Giles Cudmore said the Queen had “just been a constant through everything, everything good and bad”.
“She was just the foundation of my life, of the country,” he said.
Daily politics have been put on hold, with lawmakers set to pay their respects to the monarch in parliament for two days, starting at noon. Many sporting and cultural events have been canceled as a mark of respect, and some businesses – including the Selfridges department store and the Legoland amusement park – have closed.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the Queen’s death marked a “huge change” for Britain and the world.
“A part of our lives that we took for granted as permanent is no longer there,” he said.
Elizabeth was Britain’s longest-serving monarch and a symbol of constancy in a turbulent time that saw the decline of the British Empire and disarray in her own family. Members of the royal family had rushed to his side at the family’s summer residence in Balmoral after his health deteriorated.
On Friday, Truss and other senior ministers are expected to attend a memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Charles, who became the monarch immediately after his mother’s death, will then be officially proclaimed king in a special ceremony on Saturday.
After a wake in Edinburgh, the Queen’s coffin will be brought to London and she will lay in state for several days before her funeral at Westminster Abbey.
As the Second Elizabethan Age drew to a close on Thursday, the BBC played the national anthem, “God Save the Queen”, over a portrait of the monarch in full dress as her death was announced. The flag above Buckingham Palace has been lowered to half-mast. And in one of the first shifts to come, the anthem played on Friday was “God Save the King.”
The impact of losing Elizabeth will be huge and unpredictable for Britain. It helped stabilize and modernize the monarchy during decades of enormous social change, but its relevance in the 21st century has often been questioned.
The continued public affection for the Queen had helped maintain support for the monarchy during family scandals, but Charles is nowhere near as popular.
Charles called his mother’s death “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all of my family”, adding: “I know that her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Kingdoms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
The changing of the guard comes at a difficult time for Britain – and just after a brand new Prime Minister has taken the reins.
Truss, appointed by the Queen just 48 hours earlier, called Elizabeth “the rock on which modern Britain was built”.
Some people gathered outside Buckingham Palace wept when officials carried a notice confirming the Queen’s death to the wrought-iron gates on Thursday. Hundreds of people gathered in the rain and mourners left piles of colorful bouquets at the doors.
World leaders offered their condolences and paid tribute to the Queen.
In Canada, where the British monarch is the country’s head of state, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s eyes were red with emotion as he hailed “her wisdom, compassion and warmth”. In India, once the “crown jewel” of the British Empire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “She personified dignity and decency in public life. Saddened by her passing.”
US President Joe Biden has called her “a stateswoman of unequaled dignity and steadfastness who has deepened the fundamental alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States”.
Since February 6, 1952, Elizabeth had reigned over a Britain that had rebuilt itself after a destructive and financially draining war and had lost its empire; joined the European Union and then left it; and made the painful transition to the 21st century.
She passed through 15 prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to Truss, becoming an institution and an icon – a reassuring presence even for those who were unaware of or hated the monarchy.
She became less visible in her later years, as age and frailty reduced many public appearances. But she remained at the center of national life as Britain celebrated its platinum jubilee with days of celebrations and pageants in June.
On Tuesday, she presided over a ceremony at Balmoral Castle to accept Boris Johnson’s resignation as prime minister and appoint Truss as his successor.
ASK IRA: Isn’t there money still to be spent by the Heat?
Q: Ira, the Heat are playing a shell game. Going into the tax is not the same as being hard capped. The Heat can go into the tax and spend as much as they want. – Ted.
A: Correct. So, yes, they were and remain free to sign a 15th player to a standard contract, with the only penalty being a move into the luxury tax. They only would become hard-capped if they spend more of the mid-level exception than what they gave to Caleb Martin or if they spend the bi-annual exception. But being in the tax does create repercussions down the road, which could prove tricky for the Heat if a significant extension is forthcoming for Tyler Herro. The timing of this question came in the wake of the 76ers signing Montrezl Harrell. So, ultimately, whether it is the tax or the hard cap, it comes down to the perceived value added of such a roster more. The Heat clearly did not feel strongly enough about Harrell.
Q: Will the Duncan Robinson contract go down as one of the worst contracts in Heat history? He’s the fourth-highest paid player on the team. Not only did he lose his starting role, but his production off the bench is so poor that he didn’t play at all in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. He’s not tradable. No team wants him or that bloated contract. – Michael, Cutler Bay.
A: He will get every shot at redemption until his salary can be utilized in a trade. Some were saying the same about the contracts of Dion Waiters and James Johnson, and those were flipped to acquire Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder on the way to the 2020 NBA Finals. Salary ballast is a necessary component at times. So it could come down to the end game with his contract.
Q: Do the Heat really believe that Caleb Martin is a good replacement for P.J. Tucker? – Brian.
A: Do they have any choice? Then again, be candid, at this point a year ago was there much of a groundswell regarding P.J. Tucker as the starting power forward? Some thought the job might go to Markieff Morris. Erik Spoelstra has excelled at crafting a playing style around the composition of his roster. That will have to be the case again.
Premier League suspended after death of Queen Elizabeth II
The Premier League has suspended matches this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
He said in a statement on Friday: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“To honor his extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a sign of respect, this weekend’s Premier League round of play will be postponed, including Monday night’s game.”
Tributes from football and the world of sport have been paid in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who died on Thursday after 70 years on the throne.
The UK government said it was the decision of individual organizations to make regarding holding events during the 10-day period of national mourning.
“There is no requirement to cancel or postpone sporting events and fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the national mourning period. This is at the discretion of individual organisations,” he said. it stated in an official guidance document for the public and businesses.
“As a mark of respect, organizations may consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and it is entirely at the discretion of each organization. .”
Ravens vs. Jets scouting report for Week 1: Who has the edge?
The Ravens head into MetLife Stadium for a season-opening 1 p.m. game Sunday to face a Jets team led by former Raven and Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco. Baltimore will have quarterback Lamar Jackson under center for the first time in a game since December, and the Ravens have significant matchup advantages. Here’s who has the edge in each phase of the game:
Ravens passing game vs. Jets pass defense
After nine months of contract talk, Lamar Jackson will get back to playing quarterback for the first time since he injured his ankle in Cleveland in December. Jackson was a leading Most Valuable Player candidate through the first six weeks of last season, but his performance declined sharply as he seemingly lost confidence in his blocking. He threw a career-high 13 interceptions and was sacked a career-high 38 times, despite playing just 12 games. He arrived at training camp packing an extra 20 pounds of muscle and throwing as well as he ever has, so all eyes will be on his form in the opener.
Jackson will be without his top wide receiver target from recent seasons, Marquise Brown, so he will need 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman (46 catches on 68 targets, 515 yards in 2021) to take a major step forward. Bateman and All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (107 catches on 153 targets, 1,361 yards, nine touchdowns) are the sure things in this pass-catching corps. Who might step up behind them? Third-year receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche? Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, the breakout sensation of training camp and the preseason? New addition Demarcus Robinson?
As for Jackson’s protection, the Ravens added durable veteran Morgan Moses at right tackle and first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum at center. We don’t know when Ronnie Stanley will return to game action, so Ja’Wuan James, who has played three games since 2018, could be the Week 1 starter at left tackle.
The Ravens will face the fourth worst pass defense of 2021, one that allowed opposing quarterbacks to average 7.1 yards per attempt. The Jets have several very good individual defenders, including cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive end John Franklin-Meyers, and they drafted a potential star in cornerback Sauce Gardner, but they’ll need to make a major leap to have even an average defense.
EDGE: Ravens
Jets passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
The Ravens will see their former franchise quarterback, Joe Flacco, who played just 66 snaps last season but posted a 113 passer rating. Flacco has gone 2-11 as a starter since leaving the Ravens after the 2018 season. The Jets could not move the ball through the air last year, with rookie Zach Wilson, currently out with a knee injury, completing just 55.6% of his passes, throwing 11 interceptions and taking 44 sacks in 13 games. They’re looking for a No. 1 wide receiver among first-round pick Garrett Wilson, 2021 second-round pick Elijah Moore (43 catches on 77 targets, 538 yards) and Corey Davis, who played just nine games after signing as a high-profile free agent before last season. Tight end Tyler Conklin (61 catches on 87 targets, 593 yards) was a solid pass catcher for the Minnesota Vikings last year. Left tackle Duane Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a shoulder injury, and his absence would be significant.
The Ravens hope their pass defense goes from the worst in 2021 to one of the best in 2022. We don’t know if cornerback Marcus Peters, returning from a torn ACL, will take on a full workload right away, but the Ravens are counting on him and Marlon Humphrey, along with top free-agent addition Marcus Williams and first-round pick Kyle Hamilton, to lead them to a more customary performance. The Ravens are thin at outside linebacker but looking for a breakout season from 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh, who could not be blocked in training camp. They have not had a player reach double digits in sacks since 2017. New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will offer a first glimpse of how his tactics might differ from those of predecessor Don “Wink” Martindale, who was known for creative and relentless blitzing.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens running game vs. Jets run defense
The Ravens will go with a whole new crew of running backs after they scrambled throughout last season to replace the production of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. They went from first in rushing in 2019 and 2020 to third in 2021, with Jackson’s scrambling taking on outsized importance given their struggles in the backfield and along the offensive line.
They hope to be back on form this year, but we do not know how rapidly they will ramp up Dobbins’ carries as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered last in last season’s preseason finale. He averaged 6 yards per carry as a rookie in 2020, and the Ravens need his explosiveness to complement Jackson’s creativity on designed runs and scrambles. Otherwise, they will rely on veteran additions Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake to hold the fort. Neither player was at his best in 2021, but Drake (4.5 yards per carry for his career) has big-play upside, and Davis is a prolific receiver out of the backfield.
The Jets were nearly as bad against the run as they were against the pass last season, ranking 29th in rush defense and allowing opponents to average 4.5 yards per carry. Former Ravens middle linebacker C.J. Mosley was healthy and led the Jets in tackles last season but received a poor grade from Pro Football Focus for his run defense. New York also lacked anyone resembling a dominant interior run defender, though fourth-year defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is productive.
EDGE: Ravens
Jets running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Jets hope second-round pick Breece Hall will boost their 27th-ranked running game after he combined for more than 3,000 yards over his last two years at Iowa State. He’s a powerfully built, patient runner with good top-end speed and soft enough hands to stay in on third down. The Jets will also count on Michael Carter, who led them in rushing with 639 yards last season.
Run defense was one area where the Ravens did not falter last season. They led the league, holding opponents to 3.8 yards per carry. They will again lean on veteran Calais Campbell as their top interior defender, with returning nose tackle Michael Pierce adding complementary power in the trenches. At linebacker, they will hope 2020 first-round pick Patrick Queen takes a significant step forward in Year 3 after he made more modest improvements last season. Josh Bynes, who started 12 games in 2021, will be there to lend a steady hand in his 12th season.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Jets special teams
The Ravens finished first in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA in 2021. Justin Tucker made All-Pro again, hitting on 35 of 37 field-goal attempts and nailing an NFL record 66-yard game-winner in Detroit. The Ravens made a change at punter after 16 years of Sam Koch, handing the job to fourth-round pick Jordan Stout, who was impressive in training camp in the preseason. All-Pro returner Duvernay averaged 13.8 yards on punt returns and 24.1 yards on kickoff returns.
The Jets also excelled on special teams, finishing second in DVOA. All-Pro returner Braxton Berrios averaged 13.4 yards on punt returns and 30.4 yards on kickoff returns. The Jets struggled to find a reliable kicker, however, and signed veteran Greg Zuerlein, who made 29 of 35 field-goal attempts for the Dallas Cowboys last season.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Jets intangibles
The Jets have not finished with a winning record since 2015 and will look to reverse their fortunes under charismatic second-year coach Robert Saleh. A star-studded draft class has created some excitement for their beleaguered fan base, but unless Wilson takes a leap in Year 2, they are expected to remain an also-ran in the stacked AFC.
The Ravens, on the other hand, hope to make a deep playoff run after horrid injury luck derailed them in 2021. They made the postseason every year from 2018 to 2020 and are 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as their starting quarterback. John Harbaugh, one of the league’s most respected coaches, went with a different approach this preseason, resting almost all of his key players in all three games.
EDGE: Ravens
Prediction
The matchup with Joe Flacco holds narrative allure, and we have little idea how sharp the Ravens will be after their starters took a pass on the preseason. But the Jets don’t have a talent advantage in any area, and they don’t have an offensive star to go shot for shot with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens will stifle New York’s offense and bank a road victory as they begin their quest to return to the playoffs. Ravens 27, Jets 13
“Surge of violence”: clashes between supporters before the Nice-Cologne match (VIDEOS)
32 injured, one seriously, such is the heavy toll of the violent clashes between supporters which took place before the meeting between OGC Nice and FC Cologne at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, on September 8, as reported in particular the AFP. According to police sources quoted by BFM TV, nine minor injuries are to be deplored on the side of the police, namely seven CRS and two public security officers. The Teamamong other things, evokes a supporter injured with a knife.
Scheduled for 6:45 p.m., the kick-off of the Europa League Conference match, which ended in a draw (1-1), had to be postponed by one hour due to serious incidents at the Allianz Riviera, preceded in the afternoon by damage allegedly committed by German supporters in Nice: some of them thus vandalized the official store of OGC Nice, reported Nice morning.
Then inside the stadium, several hundred hooded German supporters left the stand reserved for the 7,800 FC Cologne supporters shortly before 6 p.m. to cross the stadium, passing in front of the presidential box, in order to do battle with the Nice supporters. According to the prefecture, questioned by AFP, “it was the Germans who charged”.
Cologne supporters pass in front of the presidential box and head towards the Nice kop… First smoke bombs thrown… pic.twitter.com/sVEghvVLV6
— Antoine Maumon (@amaumon) September 8, 2022
Incidents are ongoing at the Allianz Riviera stadium in #nice06. German supporters came out of their zone… Smoke bombs, fights, damage to the official stands… pic.twitter.com/pTCUkhKSmU
— Matthias Galante (@Matthiasgalante) September 8, 2022
Fans came to blows, sometimes armed with chairs or iron bars torn from the stadium, in a melee that involved stewards and police and caused dozens of injuries. Among them, a supporter from the FC Cologne stand was hospitalized in “absolute emergency” after a fall of more than five meters between two levels of the stands. Suffering from many traumas, his days would however not be in danger.
08.09.2022, Nice🇫🇷 vs Köln🇩🇪 😯 https://t.co/Fjy3xrlEmQpic.twitter.com/1lVd8VK6Zq
— Hooligans.cz Official (@hooliganscz1999) September 8, 2022
“Very alcoholic”, the man was actually a Parisian supporter, specified from 8 p.m. the prefecture of the Alpes-Maritimes, thus confirming several sources who had mentioned to AFP the presence of ultras from PSG in the tribune of the FC Köln. Some would have been spotted by Nice supporters before the meeting.
At the kick-off of the match, at 7:40 p.m., the Paris Saint-Germain “Supras Auteuil” supporters club held up a banner in the stand allocated to the Germans, observed an AFP journalist, on which he was writes: “25 years Ultra Mentality”, specifies The Parisianwhich also has published several photos showing the violence of the clashes. According to the daily, there are indeed quite old links – since 2003 – between supporters of Cologne and those of PSG. Condemning the incidents “with the greatest firmness”, the Parisian club underlined in a communicated published on September 9, that the “Supras Auteuil” group was dissolved in 2010 and that its members, banned from entering the Parc des Princes, “are not recognized as supporters of Paris Saint-Germain”.
OGC Nice calls for an investigation
After the end of the match, the prefecture of the Alpes-Maritimes condemned on Twitter“the inadmissible behavior of a few dozen ultra-alcoholic people”. In a press release, the Nice club said it was “stunned by this surge of violence” and expressed “its desolation for the Nice public”, while asking for the opening of an investigation into “the conditions which made possible this sequence of events […] so that the necessary measures are taken to supervise its next European meetings”. UEFA should quickly take over the case and could take sanctions against FC Cologne.
Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra denounced “unheard-of violence”, regretting “that our sport is soiled in this way”.
The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, announced to Nice morning that he would send “the invoice” to FC Cologne, evoking the pre-match degradations: “tagged trams, broken bus shelters, the damaged statue of Apollo and rubbish throughout the city”.
In August 2021, the Mediterranean derby between Nice and Marseille in Ligue 1 had degenerated and the meeting had never ended. Nice supporters then invaded the pitch and turned it into a ring after Dimitri Payet, the playmaker of Olympique de Marseille, had sent yet another plastic bottle aimed at him back to the stand.
