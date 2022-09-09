Ethereum Guns For $1,900 As ETH Regains 10% From Latest Drop

The Ethereum market activity remains bullish, and ETH bulls have broken loose which is good news for investors, who are optimistic about the potential effects of one of the biggest events in the crypto world – the Merge – because it is so close at hand.
Recent numbers indicate that the price of ETH has settled into a range between $1,614 and $1,679. When compared to the previous analysis, which suggested that the crypto traded between $1,595 and $1,655, this is a significant increase.
Breaking the aforementioned level on the hourly chart would signal strong bullish momentum, potentially taking prices to $1,800. Market watchers predicted that bulls in the Ethereum market would try to reclaim the $1,950 high reached on August 17.
Chart: TradingView.com
Ethereum (ETH) Finds Stability At $1,700
As of this writing, $1,670 is acting as a strong barrier, and $1,612 is responding as a solid entrenchment. In any case, the price seems to have found stability around $1,700.
The Relative Strength Index for ETH is also very healthy right now. Positioned roughly in the middle of the gauge. To put it another way, the coin is neither being overbought nor oversold right now. In light of this, it’s possible that investors are feeling upbeat.
This price movement is currently positive. Even though a sudden decline occurred on September 7, the bulls were able to thwart the bears’ attempt to drive the price lower. Since the aforementioned decline, the price of ETH has skyrocketed, surpassing the previous ceiling of $1,611.
Similarly, Ethereum’s CCI numbers are skyrocketing. As of this writing, the CCI for ETH is 349. A very strong buy signal for both traders and investors.
Bulls Have $1,900 On Their Crosshair
In addition, the previous analysis placed the bulls’ most likely objective in the $1,900 range. With the availability of real-time data, ETH’s upward momentum just gained additional strength as it broke through the $1,675 ceiling.
If this optimistic momentum keeps going, the June and July sell-offs will become a footnote in ETH’s history books.
The bulls may have succeeded in pushing the price higher and maintaining its momentum. However, as any market has demonstrated, market performance is extremely speculative. This recent performance could be a precursor to an even greater decline.
As market bulls continue their ascent, this may be the only thing that can sustain investors and traders over the long term.
ETH total market cap at $208 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.comFeatured image from Coinpedia, chart from TradingView.com
BTC registered a sudden increase of 4.92% in the past 24 hours.
Major altcoins have also attained a significant price increase.
After witnessing a continuous collapse in the bearish market, Bitcoin (BTC) has climbed to $20,000 again. Over the past few days, the market dominator was going through a tremendous downfall. Even so, the coin started to witness a positive momentum again by registering a notable uplift during the past 24 hours.
According to CMC, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is $20,226.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35,984,764,261 at the time of writing. However, BTC has increased by nearly 4.92% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, Bitcoin has a circulating supply of 19,145,237.00 BTC.
The Sudden Price Surge
During the past week, Bitcoin witnessed a constant up and down in the crypto market. The coin suffered from a significant fall of around $18,702.59. However, BTC again turned to a gearing way with an impressive price surge. At the same time, Bitcoin holds 38.2% dominance in the market. However, Ethereum holds 20.4% dominance.
Along with Bitcoin, the prominent altcoins are showing a green signal in the market. The second largest coin, Ethereum (ETH) is now trading at around $1,705.82 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20,356,191,216. ETH has increased by nearly 4.37% in the last 24 hours, as per CMC.
Moreover, the other leading coins like XRP (4.86%), Cardano (3.63%), Solana (8.63%), Dogecoin (3.47%), and Shiba Inu (2.76%) also attained a sudden rise in the past 24 hours. Broadly, the major coins obtained a steady increase during the past 24 hours.
One way to get in early on the top altcoins is by investing in the best presale crypto investments of 2022. Since presales are the first stage of a crypto token’s investment process, investors can get in early and potentially experience high growth on their assets.
This guide will review the 7 best altcoins to watch and invest in during presale in 2022.
7 Best Altcoin Presales to Invest in 2022
The top altcoin presales will provide investors with cryptos offering multiple use-cases at a low price. Here is the list of 7 potential altcoin presales to buy in 2022.
1. Tamadoge
We recommend Tamadoge (TAMA) as the best altcoin to buy during the presale in 2022. This is a play-to-earn (P2E) platform which lets participants earn in-game crypto rewards. An NFT interoperable crypto network, Tamadoge mints virtual dog-like avatars as NFTs using smart contract functionality.
Players can breed these characters and use them to compete with other players for points on a monthly leaderboard. The top performers are rewarded with TAMA – the native cryptocurrency of Tamadoge. Tamadoge pets are purchased with TAMA on the Tama store – where 5% of all tokens spent are burnt.
The platform recently met its beta cap targets of $2 million in 10 days and is looking to collect a total of $19 million during the presale phase.
Hosting one of the best crypto airdrops, Tamadoge is giving away $100,000 to one lucky TAMA presale investor (minimum $100 TAMA investment). With a token supply of 2 billion, 20% of all coins have been reserved for future CEX and DEX listings. LBank, a popular CEX, recently tweeted confirming their plans to deploy Tamadoge once the presale ends.
This cryptocurrency has also been CoinSniper KYC verified and is audited by Solid Proof.
Join the Tamadoge Telegram Channel to stay updated with all the latest news and information related to this new crypto project. Telegram admins will never DM you first, beware of impersonators and use the pinned messages for official info.
2. Battle Infinity
The next on our list for altcoins to watch during presale is Battle Infinity – another P2E gaming platform. With Battle Infinity, players can participate in multiple P2E features such as the IBAT Premier League – an NFT-based sports fantasy league.
Another interesting in-game element is the Battle Arena – a virtual ecosystem where players take the form of virtually created avatars – which have been minted using ERC 721 smart protocols. NFTs can be purchased using IBAT – Battle Infinity’s native cryptocurrency.
Players buy IBAT from the Battle Swap, PancakeSwap but also LBank. Notably, the IBAT token concluded its 90-day presale in 24 days. Now, investors are eager to invest in IBAT.
Similar to TAMA, Battle Infinity’s IBAT has also been audited by Solid Prood and KYC verified by CoinSniper. To get the latest updates, subscribe to Battle Infinity’s Telegram channel. Telegram admins will never DM you first, beware of impersonators and use the pinned messages for official info.
3. Lucky Block
Lucky Block is an NFT-based competition platform where players can participate in weekly main draws and NFT draws to earn up to $50,000. At the centre of the ecosystem is LBLOCK – the main utility token.
After completing its presale early, LBLOCK launched its ICO in January 2022 – soaring by 1,100% in two weeks of going live. Furthermore, the LBLOCK price pumped by 24% on August 14th 2022. Lucky Block recently launched a second version of the token – an ERC-20 protocol which will be used primarily for CEXs.
LBLOCK’s V2 token was deployed on CEXs, including MEXC and LBank – which has led to the ongoing price increases.
Lucky Block also has an upcoming listing on Gate.io in September, which is ranked 5th on CoinMarketCap’s ranking of crypto exchanges by trading volume.
That listing on a tier 1 crypto exchange could see LBLOCK retest its ATH – so while this may not be a currently active presale, it has some upcoming bullish catalysts in the coming months.
4. Dad Bods Token
The Dad Bods (DADBODS) token is a new altcoin created in 2022 as a beginner cryptocurrency investment opportunity. The crypto platform envisions creating an ecosystem for supporting NFT creation by artists and also creating a merchandise line.
The tradable NFTs and merchandise lines will eventually be traded with DADBODS – the native crypto token. Currently, DADBODS is allowing investors to buy the token on presale – with 170 million coins available to purchase in this round. In total, DADBODS has a total token supply of 10 billion.
With a hard cap target of 200 BNB, DADBODS has already collected more than 40% of its targets. Investors can head to the CoinSniper presale website to learn more about DADBODS.
5. Seed Collector (WORDS)
Next on our list for top altcoins to watch during presale is WORDS – the native cryptocurrency of a post-apocalyptic zombie game known as the ‘Seed Collector’. Players are hired by ‘seed phrase recovery units’, and their task is to retrieve the recovery phases of other clients.
The top performers in the game can earn the chance to earn rewards in BNB, ETH and MATIC. WORDS will be launching on presale on August 17th, with a presale cap of 3 billion tokens and a total supply of 10 billion.
Interested investors can begin trading with a minimum buy amount of 0.2 BNB and a max of 2 BNB.
6. Baby Ape Coin
ApeCoin emerged as one of the best new altcoins and the official utility token of Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC), one of the most popular NFT collections. However, investors who missed out on the success of the ApeCoin ICO can invest in Baby Ape Coin (BAPE) – a BEP-20 token that looks to leverage the success of the meme coin brand.
The BAPE token offers static rewards, which promotes long-term holding. 15% tax is levied on selling or swapping $BAPE, of which 4% is distributed back to token holders, and 11% is used for marketing and liquidity.
7. EstateX
Another pick for the best altcoin presale to watch is EstateX. This is an upcoming decentralized crypto project that aims to make real estate investing very transparent and accessible on a global scale.
EstateX offers fractional sharing opportunities for properties – meaning that multiple people can hold shares of one property. Shares of the properties can be bought and sold with ESX – the native cryptocurrency of this project.
Finally, the EstateX project has the potential to become one of the best DAO crypto projects for 2022, as holding the ESX token gives voting rights to token holders as well.
The largest cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced that it was backing a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday. Coinbase claims that this backing will help to prevent sanctions prohibiting Americans from Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency mixer that is suspected of assisting hackers in money laundering for cybercrime.
Six users of Ethereum blockchain and cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash sued the Treasury Department for violating their constitutional rights to free speech and exceeding its power by shutting down the cryptocurrency exchange.
Tornado filed a lawsuit after the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the cryptocurrency mixer last month. The sanction claims that, Tornado Cash had allegedly laundered virtual currency worth more than $7 billion.
Since August 8, Under the legal action taken by the U.S. Treasury Department, the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash has prohibited for U.S. people and organizations to engage with the authorized Tornado Cash smart contract addresses on the blockchain.
The new whale has acquired 3.37 trillion in a single transaction.
At the time of writing the SHIB is trading with a price of $ 0.00001212.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) experiences lots of whales in its daily routine. In reality, large whale wallets hold the majority of the SHIB in use. A new Shiba Inu whale, meanwhile, has just been born. In one transaction, the new whale acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB. The tokens have a breathtaking $42.76 million worth.
According to Etherscan.io the newborn whale wallet is mysterious and born a day ago and collected a massive amount of Shiba Inu in the last 24 hours, surpassing 3,370,315,050,342 (3.37T) and worth $42,769,297 ($42.76M).
And about this whale, nothing is known that will be an exchange, institution, or individual and has accumulated the massive tokens. But one thing is clear: unknown whales have known something about the forthcoming Shiba Inu event or market price that prompted them to snatch such huge Shibha Inu tokens.
At the time of writing, SHIBA is trading with a price of $ 0.00001212 and with an increase of 0.81%, and with a circulating supply of 549,063.28B SHIB
Helium price has bounced back from its support key spotted at $3.4, prompting a new rally which can spike past the $5 level.
Based on the HNT technical chart, the token is showing a dip since it lost its grip on the key support found at $8.3 in August. HNT price has slumped by 59.6% as it nosedived to $3.32, its 52-week low so far.
Chart: TradingView.com
Regardless of how negatively the rest of the market is performing such as Bitcoin, which is dipped in red and fell under the $19,000 level, HNT price still reigns with the formation of an engulfing candle validating a bullish stance.
Apparently, the HNT price was able to recuperate from the $3.32 mark and skyrocketed by 30% hinting at a bullish reversal.
Helium Price Seen Rising 19%
According to CoinMarketCap, HNT price is up by 0.77% or $4.90 as of this writing,
The immense increase in terms of trading volume implies that buyers are going on an exciting shopping spree at discounted prices. With consistent buying pressure, Helium price may spike to as much as 19% before it taps on the psychological zone set at $5.
At this point, the HNT price can validate whether buyers are seriously committed despite the resistance and at the same time, this also tests whether the price is flexible and can still soar.
Regardless, a sudden spike in price is regarded to be uncommon, especially amid a tough bearish market.
With that in mind, the Helium price is projected to slide from the $5.9 resistance to retest the support found at $3.26.
RSI for Helium shows an aggressive growth spurt coming from the oversold region which shows the increase in demand at discounted prices. Now, a crossover that will hover above the midline can validate recovery.
HNT EMAs Indicate Downward Trajectory
The 20/50/100/20 EMAs show a rather vicious downside movement. Meanwhile, the vortex indicator shows a noticeable gap in between the VI+ and VI- indicating extreme sluggishness in bearish movement despite the pump in price.
HNT’s market capitalization has plummeted by as much as 50% from $1 billion to $492 million.
A couple of days ago, HNT is seen to have nosedived shedding off as much as 9% of its value as seen overnight. On a 30-day timeframe, HNT price is seen to have slumped by over 57% in over a month or down by 94% from its ATH.
Crypto total market cap at $983 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from The Coin Republic, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum gained pace above the $1,600 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and might even clear the $1,700 resistance.
Ethereum started a major increase and settled above the $1,600 level.
The price is now trading above $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,655 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair must clear $1,700 to continue higher towards $1,735 in the near term.
Ethereum Price Gains Momentum
Ethereum formed a base and started a major increase above $1,600. ETH was able to clear the key $1,620 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a clear move above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $1,685 swing high to $1,490 low. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,655 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Ether price is now trading above $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is also testing the $1,700 resistance zone.
If the bulls remain in action, there could be more upsides above $1,700. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,735 level. It is near the 1.236 Fib extension level of the main decline from the $1,685 swing high to $1,490 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $1,775 level. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,800 resistance in the near term. If the bulls remain in action, the price could pump towards the $1,880 level.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,735 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,660 zone.
The next major support is near $1,640. The main support is now forming near the $1,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A downside break below the $1,600 support might start a fresh decline. In the stated case, ether price might drop towards the $1,550 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.