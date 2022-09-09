Fed’s Powell says tough action is needed to fight inflation

Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell said the central bank was focused squarely on curbing high inflation to prevent it from taking root as it did in the 1970s, bolstering expectations of a third straight rate hike from 0, 75 percentage points later this month.
“It’s really our view, and my view, that we must act now frankly, firmly, as we have done, and we must continue until the job is done,” said Mr. Powell on Thursday morning during a virtual conference hosted by the Cato Institute.
Matt Daniels was an assistant special-teams coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys when he fell for Jalen Reagor. He remembers scouting the former Texas Christian standout ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft and being drawn to his playmaking ability.
See, while many people had Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and/or 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk as the most dynamic punt returner in that draft class, Daniels already had convinced himself that Reagor was the best of the bunch.
“I was salivating over this guy,” said Daniels, now the special-teams coordinator for the Vikings. “He was No. 1 in my book.”
So imagine the level of excitement Daniels felt last week when the Vikings acquired Reagor in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only was Daniels getting what he felt was a magic elixir to his problems at punt returner, he was getting a player he has wanted to work with for a long time.
“I wanted him, personally, when he was coming out of college,” Daniels said. “Now I get an opportunity to coach him. I couldn’t be more excited about it.”
Now, if there was any question as to whether Reagor was going to be the starting punt returner in Sunday’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, Daniels emphatically provided then answer during his weekly press conference.
“He immediately approached the meeting saying, ‘I want to be the guy,’ ” Daniels recalled with a smile. “I’m like, ‘You’re the guy.’ ”
Needless to say, confidence isn’t an issue for Reagor. As for what makes the 5-foot-11, 200-pound receiver such a dynamic punt returner, Daniels pointed out how Reagor’s blazing speed pairs perfectly with his physical frame.
“He’s got strong legs, big glutes, really nice calves,” Daniels said. “Just being able to see him in person, it’s like, ‘Man, this guy’s got some weight to him.’ He’s really hard to tackle. He has the ability to make guys miss. He’s elusive. And obviously he has the home-run speed to take it the distance. That’s what makes him so spooky.”
The biggest issue for Reagor to this point in his NFL career has been inconsistency. After returning a punt for a touchdown as a rookie, and emerging as a threat in the process, Reagor only averaged 7.3 yards per return last season. He also has struggled with muff punts here and there, with his most notable woes coming in a playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Not that Daniels seems too worried about that being a major issue. He noted how even future hall of fame punt returner Devin Hester muffed punts every now and then.
“We’ve been getting extra reps before practice and after practice working on catches and working on setting up the return,” Daniels said. “I like where he’s at right now. He’s a guy that’s going to be a problem when the ball is in his hands.”
Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say a man who drove around town on Wednesday shooting people – killing four and injuring three others – broadcast the act live on social media .
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said officers arrested 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, a violent criminal who was released from jail early this year, was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Wednesday, almost a full day after it was determined that the first shoot took place, around 12:56 a.m.
Speaking to reporters early Thursday, Davis said police responded to a call about a shooting at a store just before 6 p.m. She said Kelly was on Facebook Live inside the store when he opened fire. The police chief said officers found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene who was taken to a nearby hospital.
Minutes later — 6:12 p.m. — Davis said police received information from concerned citizens saying the suspect was on Facebook “threatening to harm citizens.” She said that’s when the police department launched a citywide search.
During the raid, police warned residents across the city to shelter in place, closing a baseball stadium and college campuses and suspending public bus services.
Police said they responded to multiple crime scenes around the city until, according to a police spokeswoman, Kelly was finally arrested after crashing into a stolen car in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven.
Court records indicate Kelly was charged as an adult in February 2020 with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, use of a firearm to commit a dangerous crime and endangerment reckless with a deadly weapon. He was 17 at the time.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told reporters Kelly pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced in April 2021 to three years behind bars. He was released from prison 11 months later.
Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press and Reuters
Organizers expect a packed house Thursday night when the Chicago Bears present more information on plans to build a new enclosed stadium in Arlington Heights.
The team said its “best-in-class” enclosed stadium will be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four.
Team officials also will describe their concept for an adjoining entertainment district to include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces.
It’s all proposed for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racecourse, which closed permanently to horse racing last year.
In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is vetting various aspects of the preliminary deal before anticipating closing late this year or early next year.
To do so, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed topping the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears have said they are not negotiating with the city while the team is pursuing the Arlington deal.
The team’s announcement of its plans Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal depends on meeting various requirements, such as, “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.
The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that construction would have a $9 billion economic impact, with subsequent annual stimulus of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion annually.
Economists have frequently questioned such projections, warning that sports stadiums do not typically make a good return on investment for governmental bodies.
Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers, presented a petition to the village board Tuesday, seeking to prohibit public funding for the Bears or any other private development.
The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported the Bears coming to their village but opposed using tax dollars for the move.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort,” but has defended incentives such as tax increment financing, or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenues on the racetrack site to help with the property’s development.
The public meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at John Hersey High School, 1900 E. Thomas St., in Arlington Heights.
Anticipating a large crowd, seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking lots will open at 5 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting is merely informational and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposal.
Donald Trump’s lawyers made a big request last month in a legal filing regarding the ongoing investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents at the former president’s Florida residence: They wanted the judge to appoint a master special to review the papers to see if any should be kept away from investigators.
The prospect of a special master has now been the subject of several legal filings and a hearing in a federal courthouse in West Palm Beach. Trump’s lawyers felt that a neutral outside expert could sort through all the documents and separate those protected by attorney-client or executive privilege. The process, they argued, would restore “confidence” in an investigation that Trump and his allies have called politicized and unfair.
On the other hand, the Department of Justice said there was no legal basis for such a person to be named in this investigation – and pointed out that it had already reviewed all the documents seized, so a special master would be useless.
Trump and the Mar-a-Lago Documents: A Timeline
On Monday, the judge granted Trump’s request. Barring appeal, the Justice Department and Trump’s attorneys have until Friday to submit a mutually agreed-upon list of potential special masters.
Here’s what you need to know about special masters and how they work:
What is a special master?
A special master is an unbiased outside expert who can essentially be considered an assistant to the judge, said David R. Cohen, a longtime attorney and special master. In theory, the special master can help with anything a judge needs.
Under what circumstances is a special master usually appointed?
Special masters are most often appointed to sort through documents involved in legal proceedings and examine them for certain types of liens. The most common of these is attorney-client privilege, but a special master can also be used to detect documents potentially protected by doctor-patient privileges or spousal privileges. The special master would set aside the documents protected by these privileges and, with the approval of a judge, they would not be used in legal proceedings.
The status of the main investigations involving Donald Trump
In this case, Trump wants a special master to sift through the documents that FBI agents recovered from Mar-a-Lago on August 8 and set aside any material that could be protected for attorney-client or executive privilege ( more on executive privilege below). Prosecutors also said in court documents that they had a “screening team” that set aside any seized documents that might be protected by solicitor-client privilege.
But special masters could also be appointed in sprawling court cases, to help the judge assess potentially massive amounts of information gathered through the legal discovery process — even if the search for a special master has nothing to do with it. with questions of privilege. And in class-action cases with huge monetary settlements, a judge can appoint a special master to determine who should receive money and which attorneys should be paid through the settlement.
How agents get warrants like the one used at Mar-a-Lago, and what they mean
What is executive privilege?
Executive privilege is a power that presidents can assert to shield communications from the courts and Congress on the theory that this confidentiality will allow for open and honest discussion within the White House or the executive branch.
The Justice Department argued that Trump was no longer president and could not claim that privilege. Government lawyers also argued that, although he had executive privilege, Trump could not protect Justice Department information because he is also in the executive branch.
In granting Trump’s request for a special master, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon ruled that it was unclear that a former president could not exercise executive privilege in this scenario. Still, it’s unclear what kinds of documents Trump’s legal team believes would be protected by that privilege.
Trump’s secret papers and the presidential security clearance ‘myth’
What qualifications does a special master need?
There are no set qualifications a special master must have, but the vast majority are lawyers, according to Cohen. The judge should choose a neutral person whom he trusts.
In some cases, special expertise may be requested. If there’s a patent case, for example, a judge may want the special master to be a scientist who has expertise in a specific area, Cohen said.
After reviewing the documents, the special captain would typically submit his findings and recommendations to the judge.
In the case of the Trump documents investigation, finding a suitable special handler could be difficult, as the Justice Department said in court documents that the president had in his possession highly classified government documents in Florida. A special master would probably need the required government authorization to view these sensitive documents.
Who pays for the special master?
Typically, both parties share the cost of a special master. But that’s at the discretion of the judge – and the judge could order that the costs be distributed unequally.
How were the special masters born?
Special masters began in England hundreds of years ago, Washington Post reporter Paul Schwartzman wrote earlier this week. In the 15th century, British judges assigned investigative work to clerks known as masters, Amalia Kessler, a professor at Stanford University School of Law, told him. In the United States, “We called them ‘special’ because they are not a group of masters associated with a particular court but appointed on a special, case-by-case basis”,said Kessler.
The National League East standings may try to tell you something different, but the Mets are not collapsing.
Granted, there is still enough time in the regular season for them to fully blow it, but the 9-8 stretch they just turned in over their last 17 games does not constitute a full-fledged collapse.
The Mets lug a half-game lead in the division into Thursday, a day that both Buck Showalter’s club and the Atlanta Braves have off. The story should not be about the Mets’ much-exaggerated demise, it should be how well the Braves played. The Braves were 24-27 entering play on June 2, sitting 10.5 games behind the Mets. Since then, Atlanta played like one of the best teams of all time. That’s not hyperbole, either. The Braves’ 62-24 ledger over their last 86 games is good for a ridiculous .720 winning percentage, which computes to 116 wins over a full season, the current major league record.
Essentially, it took one of the greatest heaters in the history of the sport to catch the Mets. Unlike the Braves, the Mets have been consistently solid all season, never stringing together particularly long winning or losing streaks. The Mets’ three-game skid from Saturday to Tuesday matched their longest of the season and they rebounded to clobber the Pirates by a combined score of 15-1 in Wednesday’s doubleheader. Their longest winning streak lasted a respectable seven games before, hilariously, coming to an end in Jacob deGrom’s first start of the year.
Things like that invite feelings of “same old Mets,” but we have a more-than-large-enough sample size to know that the 2022 squad has exorcised many of those demons. In a somewhat refreshing change, the creeping anxiety that comes with following the Mets this year is due to another team, not the Mets constantly shooting themselves in the foot. Atlanta’s season took off thanks to a 14-game winning streak in early June. After going under .500 in both April and May, the Braves were 21-6 in June, 36-18 in July and August, and have yet to lose in September.
While the Mets just went a dispiriting 3-3 against the Nationals and Pirates, the emphatic victories in the final two games were the perfect sendoff into a precious idle day in September. Now, if the Mets continue to underwhelm in their next ten games — three in Miami before a seven-game homestand against the Cubs and Pirates — they’ve got some problems.
Atlanta is facing their hardest remaining stretch of the calendar, as their West Coast trip soldiers into Seattle and San Francisco. The Braves will then board a cross-country flight and gear up for three home games vs. the Phillies, a team desperate to hold on to their wild card spot. With a touch of help from the Mariners, Giants and Phillies — plus taking care of their own business — the Mets could emerge from these next ten days with some newfound breathing room.
Any confidence in the Mets, which should still be felt in droves, comes from the fact that they’ve proven to be one of the most talented teams in the league. This is not a group of plucky young players banding together to overperform their projections, confounding statisticians and analysts. This is a team that was supposed to be good, got a late-season boost from the most unhittable pitcher alive and has been good the whole time. There’s no reason to believe that will just vanish over the next three weeks, even if the recent injuries to Max Scherzer and Starling Marte are less than ideal.
Consider that while Atlanta had to play .720 ball to flag them down, the Mets have played .630 ball all season. More of the same, which would be a 15-9 record to close out the season, should be enough to win the division. Especially with the teams on their schedule (the Braves and Brewers are the only teams left that are still trying), accomplishing that feat is very doable and it’s not out of the question for the Mets to win 17 or 18 of their final 24.
What we’re seeing is a team that, unlike the Yankees, has never seriously regressed or been exposed over a prolonged stretch. They’ve been a steady ship, albeit one trying to hold off a flaming speedboat from Atlanta. We’re also seeing the luxury of banking wins early in the season, the one clear advantage the Mets hold over the Braves. The Mets’ 34-17 start is poised to be one of the sneakiest difference makers in the NL East race, as it gave them a tremendous headstart while the Braves sputtered.
Even better for the Mets, they control their own destiny. They have the lead, they have the horses to finish this and even if they fall a little bit, they can get themselves back up when they play Atlanta head-to-head in the first weekend of October. Things may have gotten a little close for comfort, but the Mets and their fans should feel secure enough to avoid disintegration.
Meghan Markle was not with Queen Elizabeth II when the monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96 – the end of a relationship that started amicably but became controversial.
It was tea for two that brought Markle and the Queen together for the first time. Reading the tea leaves may have revealed their tumultuous relationship to come.
The American actress joined the British monarch for the royal ritual at Buckingham Palace on a gloomy afternoon in October 2017.
It would have been short and sweet – the encounter lasted an hour but was a great success. Supposedly, even the Queen’s corgis took a liking to Markle, who gushed about her soon-to-be mother-in-law.
“She’s an incredible woman,” Markle told the BBC in a joint interview with Harry in November 2017.
The duo got engaged and publicly announced the news on November 27, with plans to tie the knot in the spring of 2018.
“To be able to meet her through his lens, not only with his honor and respect for her as a monarch, but the love he has for her as his grandmother…all of those layers have been so important to me that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect to be able to spend that time with her,” she told the BBC.
The former “Suits” actress and the Queen’s relationship seemed to be off to a good start. In a March 2021 interview with CBS, Markle opened up about a trip she took with Her Royal Highness to Cheshire, England, suggesting the monarch was hotter than many realize.
Markle said: “We were in the car between fights. And she’s got a blanket laying over her lap for warmth, and it was cold. And she was like, ‘Meghan, come on’, and she put it in my lap too… and it made me think of my grandmother, where she was always warm and inviting and really welcoming.
And in 2017, Markle broke royal precedent by celebrating Christmas with the Royal Family when Queen Elizabeth invited her to join them at her Sandringham estate, Insider reported. Royal fiances would not be invited to join.
Then, on May 19, 2018, Prince Harry and Markle officially got married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Things took a turn in 2020, however, when Markle and Harry announced they wanted to distance themselves from royal duties. The couple have announced they are stepping down as “senior” members of the Royal Family and will be splitting their time between the US and the UK. The explosive resignation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the royal family has made headlines and has been dubbed “Megxit”.
The royal family – including Prince Charles, Prince William and the Queen – were said to have been “incandescent with rage” because they had not received the correct warning, The Post previously reported.
Harry’s father and brother reportedly learned of the split through the news, according to reports at the time.
“This is a declaration of war on the family,” a senior source told The Sun of the Megxit announcement.
Although the Queen appeared to express her support for her grandson and the Duchess of Sussex when they moved to the United States in 2020 with her son Archie, a source told US Weekly in 2021 that she does not was not happy. “The Queen was hoping they would come back, but she can’t do much about it and accepts their decisions.”
Markle’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family seemed to be even more strained in 2021 when the duo had an explosive encounter with Oprah Winfrey. Markle said she experienced racism while living in London and said she did not feel the support of the Royal Family. During the two-hour chat, Markle revealed she was contemplating suicide amid a flurry of British tabloid headlines like ‘Hurricane Meghan’, and she detailed how her skin color son Archie had been debated.
“There’s a conversation about how dark your baby is?” Winfrey, looking stunned, asked Markle.
The revelation sparked the hashtag, #AbolishTheMonarchywhich was trending on Twitter at the time.
Following the interview, Buckingham Palace released the following statement: “The whole family is saddened to hear how difficult the past few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”
Then, in April 2021, Prince Harry attended Prince Philip’s service without Markle by his side. He and his brother Prince William took part in the procession for their grandfather, although the brothers were not seated next to each other during the service, instead separated by their cousin Peter Phillips — a move that wasn’t planned despite the drama, according to US Magazine.
The Queen was reportedly relieved that Markle did not attend the funeral, telling her aides: ‘Thank God Meghan is not coming’ lest she distract from the gloomy day, Newsweek reported, citing the new book by royal biographer Tom Bower.
The dust seemed to settle a bit after Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, named after the Queen’s nickname.
In April, the couple paid a secret visit to the Queen at Windsor Castle en route to the Invictus Games, a sporting event in support of injured veterans, according to reports. The visit took place two years after they left for Hollywood.
Yet the family drama continued. Who could forget the rebuff of the royal seat by none other than the Queen herself during the Platinum Jubilee in June? Bower said in a recent interview that the Sussexes were supposed to be seated away from Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, to avoid attention being drawn away from the event, Newsweek reported.
When Harry allegedly asked an usher during Jubilee who told them where he should be seated, the usher replied, “Your grandmother”, according to Bower’s book.
Then, in August, Markle told the world how she really felt about life after the Royal Family, saying she was ‘happy’ to leave the monarchy and regain her freedom – and talk about it too, in a scathing interview with The New York Magazine. Cut, claiming his photos were given to people who “called my kids the N-word.”
Indeed, Markle’s apparent social media censorship was a point of contention. She told NY Magazine reporter Allison P. Davis that her tightly controlled Instagram outlet was @KensingtonRoyal which she shared with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.
“It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of self-reliance to living a different life,” she told the publication of turning over the 3 million of her own followers she had. previously.
Markle noted how problematic it was for her to have private images of her family shared with the press instead of being able to control her own social narrative and decide when she was comfortable sharing images of her children with. the world.
“There’s literally a structure by which if you want to post photos of your child, as a family member, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she told the magazine, at about the royal pool of British media distributing historic footage globally.
“Why would I give the very people who call my kids the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people who love my child?” she asked.
The newly minted podcaster also blamed media scrutiny for Megxit, noting that the only way ‘all the noise would stop’ might be if they made a living, instead of having their lives funded by money. taxpayers.
Additionally, the 41-year-old mother-of-two told Davis that her union with husband Prince Harry was doomed in the eyes of the royal family: “Just by existing, we changes the dynamics of the hierarchy. ”
So when she returned to the UK this summer to usher in Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, she called it “bittersweet”.