For $1.4 million, a modern Charlestown oasis with a balcony

Buying a house
Greatness is in the details. And the modern two-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home at 22-R Parker St. in Charlestown is designed with minimalism and elegance in mind.
The land once housed a brick carriage house. The current owner of the property purchased the space and created a modern oasis, with attention to detail that makes the most of the natural and the manufactured. Listing for $1,400,000, this home offers an open floor plan, modern features, balcony and patio spaces.
The house greets visitors with a dark, modern exterior that holds an electric vehicle charger at the end of the cobblestone driveway.
Inside, white walls, clerestory windows, a second-story balcony with a glass balustrade, and a master suite with a glass wall help flood the space with natural light. Light colored hardwood flooring runs through the entire house. It’s warm underfoot, thanks to the radiant heat.
A keen eye may even notice that even though the space has several windows, they have been placed so as not to line up with the neighbors, providing a sense of privacy in the city. On the street side of the house, most of the windows have a frosted coating that lets in light but none of the eyes looking out.
The first floor offers the essence of modern living, an open layout encompassing the kitchen and living space with an accent wall and electric fireplace. But the real beauty comes from the home’s clean lines and connection to nature via a kitchen slider leading to the patio.
The kitchen also offers an island, stainless steel appliances, pull-out cutting board, pantry/laundry room, open shelving and seltzer dispenser. The second full bathroom in the house – with a bathtub, a spacious sink area and a suspension – is next to the kitchen.
The lights, controlled via a smart home system, are dimmable and the blinds are also smart. Other smart features include a Ring doorbell, power locks and a speaker system. Closet lights have motion sensors. The home also features footwell lighting, under cabinet lighting and soft close pocket doors. The recessed LED lights provide background lighting that can be adjusted individually, according to the listing.
The second bedroom suite is on the third floor. But what steals the show are the large sliding doors that lead to a spacious back deck. The outdoor space provides an ideal retreat for entertaining guests or simply enjoying a warm Boston evening.
Tyler Le Cao is listed at BA Property & Lifestyles. Take the virtual tour.
He also adds that a limited recession in the euro zone cannot be ruled out and that the ECB has decided to anticipate rate hikes because inflation is "too high, especially underlying inflation". Nice words, but the fact is that with the economic conditions deteriorating day by day, their window to tighten further is also closing on them. The inflation conundrum only makes matters worse and although they won't admit it, they are indeed stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Apple and Samsung both are trying to change the way we interact with our phones, but in very different ways. Samsung is updating smartphone fitness with its line of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldables. Apple, on the other hand, is changing how the iPhone software looks and works with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones.
Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro line during its Far Out Event Wednesday, and one of its standout new features is a redesigned notch area called the dynamic island. It’s a pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors that Apple has also repurposed as a miniature secondary display to show notifications and other content. At first glance, Apple’s Dynamic Island and Samsung’s foldable phones have little, if anything, in common. But the intent behind both is the same: to improve the way our phones display Surface apps and information.
The dynamic island is essentially Apple’s answer to faster multitasking on the iPhone. While Android phone makers like Samsung support the ability to have multiple apps open on the screen at once, Apple instead uses the dynamic island to expand and contract to display contextual information. It can expand to display alerts and can change shape depending on the application.
For example, Dynamic Island can display the song you’re listening to even when you’re on the home screen. If you have a timer running at the same time, it will split the timer into its own bubble positioned next to the music playback information, so you can view both without having to switch between apps. Likewise, you can see step-by-step directions on the dynamic island without having to switch between apps. The same goes for sports scores.
Apple says Dynamic Island’s goal is to display information clearly without distracting from the app you’re in. during the company’s keynote on Wednesday.
Samsung’s foldable phones and iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island are inherently different. But they both aim to change the way we interact with apps on our phones.
Samsung promoted the Z-Flip 4 Flex mode, for example, which splits compatible apps between the upper and lower parts of the screen when folded halfway. When opening the camera in Flex mode, the top half of the screen acts as the camera’s viewfinder while the bottom half displays controls such as the shutter button. You can also take photos and send preset replies in some messaging apps on the Z Flip 4 without opening the phone using its cover screen.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung’s book-shaped foldable is designed to provide more screen real estate in a device that still fits in your pocket. You can also open multiple apps on the Z Fold 4’s tablet-sized screen at once.
The common thread between the dynamic island of the iPhone 14 Pro, the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold is that they all change the way apps are displayed on the screens of our phones – the ultimate goal being to make more useful applications. Samsung’s Dynamic Island and foldables are designed to make our phones more adaptable to the situation. Apple’s new notch replacement pins certain app information to the top of your screen and morphs based on what you’re doing. Samsung’s foldables let you change the size and position of your phone – and the apps running on it – to suit different scenarios.
It’s too early to tell if either approach will have a significant impact on how we use our phones in the long run. Apple just announced the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max on Wednesday, and those phones won’t launch until September 16. Foldables have been widely available for about three years, but they still only represent a small portion of overall smartphone sales.
What is clear, however, is that both Apple and Samsung are trying to improve the way we absorb and manage the massive amount of information that passes through our phones every day. Now that phones have matured to the point where most updates seem incremental, it’s refreshing to see changes that actually feel different.
New Delhi:
Congressman Rahul Gandhi today indicated he was not entirely out of the running for the party leader job.
“Whether or not I become president of the Congress will be clearer when the party (for office) elections are held,” Mr Gandhi said during the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra (United India March) march, a campaign preliminary with an eye on the national election. in 2024.
“I have decided what I have to do. There is no confusion,” Mr Gandhi said of the party leader, without giving further explanation.
“I will gain some understanding of myself and this beautiful country through the yatra, and in these two or three months I will be wiser,” Rahul Gandhi said.
The long-awaited election for President of Congress will take place on November 17 and the votes will be counted two days later. Applications can be submitted from September 24 to 30.
Congress, facing the fallout from a series of high-profile exits including that of Kapil Sibal, Ashwani Kumar and Ghulam Nabi Azad, is still grappling with the question of whether a non-Gandhi can lead the party as president. .
Mr Azad had criticized Rahul Gandhi for his “childish behavior”, his “blatant immaturity” and for letting a “coterie of inexperienced sycophants” run the party.
Congress was supposed to have a new president by September 21, but the deadline has been extended by a month. Last month, the party cited an “inauspicious time” ahead of festivals in addition to Rahul Gandhi’s resistance to the lead role.
Rahul Gandhi refused to return as Congress president after resigning in 2019 over the responsibility of sabotaging the party in national elections, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a second term.
NEW YORK –Carlos Correa responded to boos from Yankees fans with a game-breaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a four-game sweep.
Correa’s two outings against former Fordham pitcher Greg Weissert followed an unsuccessful video review called by the Yankees after what New York thought must have been the third outing. The Yankees maintained Wandy Peralta (2-4) was first in time on first baseman Marwin Gonzalez’s flip to Jake Cave’s grounder, but replays showed Peralta trapped the ball with his glove against his body.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone jumped out of the dugout to argue with team manager Larry Vanover and threw up his hands in frustration before walking off the field.
One out later, Correa connected on a 1-2 slider for his 18th homer, his second in two days. It gave Minnesota a 4-2 lead and he slammed his chest towards his dugout while rounding third base.
Minnesota held on to snap a 10-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium dating back to May 2019.
Jorge López threw a wild pitch in the bottom half, but the Yankees missed the potential tying run for third in each of the final two innings. Caleb Theilbar finished eighth by striking out pincher Giancarlo Stanton, who is 4 for his last 38. Stanton hadn’t played since committing a one-leg foul on Monday,
New York charged with a ninth out on Oswald Peraza’s single, Aaron Hicks’ double and Aaron Judge’s fourth international walk in three games.
Michael Fullmer took out Gleyber Torres and retired Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a pitch for his third save.
Minnesota snapped a four-game winning streak for the Yankees, whose AL East lead was reduced to 4½ games against Tampa Bay ahead of a weekend streak against the Rays.
The Twins closed within a game and a half of first-place Cleveland in the AL Central ahead of a weekend series against the Guardians in Minnesota.
New York went 1 of 8 with runners in scoring position and blocked 10 runners.
Griffin Jax (6-3) pitched a no-hitter inning.
Facing the Yankees for the first time since they traded him to Cincinnati in January 2019, Sonny Gray allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings.
Miguel Andújar hit a two-run homer in second, his first homer since June 29 of last year.
Nestor Cortes, returning from a trip on the disabled list caused by a sprained groin, retired his first 12 batters. Former Yankee Gary Sánchez, who had three hits, followed up Cortes with an RBI double in the fifth, and Nick Gordon singled off Clarke Schmidt.
A MOMENT FOR THE QUEEN
A minute’s silence was held before the first pitch in honor of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on Thursday. A photo of the longest-reigning monarch was shown on the large video panel in center field, with a candle bed on the two small boards on either side.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Twins: RHP Cole Sands (bruised elbow) has been reinstated on the 15-day injured list after missing 14 games. To make room, LHP Austin Davis was designated for the assignment.
Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu (inflammation of the second right toe) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. … 1B Anthony Rizzo (epidural injection headache) may start to step up if his headaches subsided on Friday. … RHP Luis Severino (outstretched right) could make another rehab start, but if not, it’s possible to return for a two-game series in Boston on Sept. 13-14. … RHP Scott Effross (outstretched right shoulder) is expected to kick off a bullpen session on Friday or Saturday and could be close to returning. … RHP Lou Trivino (back spasms) was not available.
NEXT
Twins: RHP Dylan Bundy (8-6, 4.34 ERA) takes on RHP Cal Quantrill (11-5, 3.55 ERA) on Friday night.
Yankees: RHP Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA) will start for the Yankees and RHP Drew Rasmussen (9-4, 2.70 ERA) for the Rays.
Inflation in China fell unexpectedly in August, a further sign of trouble in the world’s second-largest economy as new lockdowns in major cities again jeopardize growth.
Consumer prices rose 2.5% in August from a year earlier, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, up from 2.7% in July. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected 2.8%.
It’s not an NFL game if you don’t have at least one running attendant on the field.
Two animal rights activists, named Emek Echo and Katia Shokrai from the activist group “Direct Action Everywhere”, rushed onto the field at SoFi Stadium during the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams game on Thursday night.
When the two militants hit the jets, they set off pink smoke flares which spread across the field before security attacked and held them back.
One of the activists was chased by two security guards before being tackled inches from the Buffalo Bills defensive group.
The incident at Sofi Stadium is not the first time the animal rights protest group has disrupted a match in the professional sports landscape.
In April, an activist for the organization chained herself to the hoop post during a Minnesota Timberwolves playoff game. The group targeted another Timberwolves game, making their way onto the field after sitting behind Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor in August.
Another woman in the organization, later identified as activist Alicia Santurio, stuck her wrist on the field during the second quarter of the Timberwolves’ home game against the Clippers three days later.
Joey Chestnut took matters into his own hands by restraining an animal rights activist who tried to fight his way through Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition in July. The activist group slammed the contest on social media following the altercation.
The activist group promotes “nonviolent direct action and community building to create groundbreaking social and political change for animals.” according to their Twitter profile.
The motive for this savage act was to bring justice to two other activists facing more than a decade in prison for saving two sick baby piglets from a Smithfield Foods factory farm.
