News
Fourth human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Massachusetts
Health
“Most people infected with WNV will have no symptoms.
A man in his 80s was confirmed as the state fourth human case of West Nile virus this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Thursday. The man was exposed to the virus in Middlesex County, an area known to have an increased risk of mosquito-borne disease, the department said in a statement.
The man’s case is the second confirmed this week by the state. On Tuesday, officials announced that a man in his 20s, who was exposed in Suffolk County, was the state’s third case. He was also the youngest person infected this year, the state said. “Risk of human WNV infection is moderate to high in the Greater Boston area,” the statement said.
There were 11 confirmed human cases of the virus in Massachusetts in 2021, the statement said. The virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. While people of all ages are susceptible to the virus, people over 50 are at higher risk of serious illness, the statement said. Symptoms include fever and flu-like symptoms, and in rare cases more serious illness may occur.
Complete the story on BostonGlobe.com.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
News
August Employment in Canada -39.7K vs +15.0K forecast
- Before was -30.6K
- Unemployment rate +5.4% vs +5.0% expected (before 4.9%)
- Full time -77.2K vs -13.1K before
- Part time +37.5K vs -17.5K before
- Participation rate 64.8% vs 64.7% before
- Average hourly wage 5.6% y/y vs. 5.4% before
The Bank of Canada might want to start rethinking this ultra-hawkish stance, but that’s the worst possible scenario with wages also rising. It has now been two consecutive negative reports.
USD/CAD jumped to 1.3038 from 1.3000 before the data.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Yoán Moncada hits 2 of the Chicago White Sox’s 5 home runs in a 14-2 rout: ‘He’s been aggressive, he’s swinging it’
Elvis Andrus hit the second pitch of Thursday’s game against the Oakland Athletics over the left-field wall for a leadoff homer.
Four pitches later, Yoán Moncada homered.
“It’s important when you go ahead early because that’s going to show you where to go,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “But at same time, you know that you have to keep going. You can’t get comfortable with an early lead. You have to keep trying to add runs.”
The Sox did that, and then some, with Moncada leading the way.
The third baseman tied a career-high with five hits, including two of the team’s five homers as the Sox clobbered the A’s 14-2 in front of 4,591 at Oakland Coliseum.
Moncada hit the solo homer in the first and a three-run homer in the second. He singled twice, doubled and had five RBIs.
“Just being aggressive with the pitches in the strike zone,” Moncada said of his approach.
Andrus drove in two, Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run homer and Romy Gonzalez had a three-run home run as the Sox opened the four-game series with an offensive outburst.
“It was nice to see those bats,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “And you know, Moncada, Gonzo, everyone had good at bats. And it was nice to put a crooked number in there (Thursday).”
The 14 runs are the most the Sox ever have scored in 309 games at the Coliseum, according to the team. The five home runs matched the most by the Sox in a game at the ballpark (first accomplished on Sept. 27, 1981).
The Sox remained tied for second with the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central, 1½ games behind the Cleveland Guardians.
The Sox led 6-0 after two innings, which was plenty for Dylan Cease.
The Cy Young Award candidate allowed three hits in six scoreless innings in his first start since coming within one out of a no-hitter Saturday against the Twins.
Cease struck out nine and walked two to improve to 14-6. His third strikeout, Cristian Pache to end the second, was Cease’s 200th of the season.
It’s his second straight season with at least 200 strikeouts. He’s the seventh pitcher in franchise history with multiple 200-strikeout seasons, joining Ed Walsh (5), Chris Sale (4), Lucas Giolito (2), Javier Vázquez (2), Tom Bradley (2) and Gary Peters (2), according to the Sox.
“(Thursday) was good,” Cease said. “I wasted some pitches in the middle innings but other than that I was pretty solid, attacking all night and (catcher) Seby (Zavala) called a great game. The defensively played great and the offense showed up, so all around good one.”
The Sox scored 13 runs — four in the first — in support of Cease’s one-hitter against the Twins.
The offense got going early again Thursday with the back-to-back homers by Andrus and Moncada.
Andrus drove in Gonzalez with a single in the second. Moncada followed with the three-run homer, making it 6-0.
“He’s kind of set a tone for the whole lineup,” Cairo said of Andrus.
Cairo said of Moncada, “He’s been aggressive, he’s swinging it and that’s what we’re looking for and I’m glad that it’s happening right now when it matters.”
Moncada singled and scored on Jiménez’s two-run homer in the fourth.
Gonzalez, who had four of the team’s 21 hits, doubled and scored on a single by Adam Engel in the fifth. Moncada added the RBI double later in the inning. Gonzalez hit his three-run homer during the four-run sixth.
“He’s been getting good at-bats since he’s been playing and I told him he’s going to be playing,” Cairo said. “I told him to have fun, go out there and just do the job and don’t worry about anything.”
Moncada’s fifth hit, a single, came in the inning. He previously had five hits June 15 in Detroit.
The Sox scored 13 runs in that game, one of three times they’ve accomplished the feat this season. They set a season high Thursday with the 14 runs while winning for the seventh time in nine games.
“It’s fun when you see everybody contributing and adding to the team,” Moncada said. “This final stretch, coming in, everybody is trying their best, everybody’s having fun, everybody’s relaxed and with the results coming to our favor, that helps, too.”
()
News
Biden heads to battleground state of Ohio to tout semiconductor law
President Biden grew up with a series of lessons that included a maxim from his mother: don’t kiss the pope’s ring and don’t bow to the queen. It meant, he later recalled, as a sign that all people are equal and no one is superior.
The Post’s Matt Viser writes that for an institution-abiding man like Biden, Queen Elizabeth II was, to him and to the world, as much an institution as anyone in modern history, however. So while Biden — an Irishman at heart — may not have worshiped the Queen as much as some, and bowed to her like many do, he did honor her in his own way.
washingtonpost
News
Going to a Chicago Bears game? Here’s what to know if you’re headed to Soldier Field this season.
Welcome back to another season of Chicago Bears football at Soldier Field.
No, there’s no dome yet (but here’s what that would look like). And no, we don’t know how long the team will be playing by Lake Michigan (more on that here). But we do know that there’s a new head coach, new general manager … and new expectations for quarterback Justin Fields.
Here’s what to know if you’re going to a Bears home game this season.
Planning your trip
What’s the schedule?
There are 17 regular-season games this season — with nine at home. Here are season predictions from our Bears writers.
What’s the ticket policy?
Only mobile tickets will get you into Soldier Field. Purchasers can manage their tickets on their mobile device or online, including the ability to share tickets or post tickets for resale. Here’s how to do that.
We recommend adding your ticket to your phone’s digital wallet before heading out (in case of weak signals or slow Wi-Fi on site). Screenshots of tickets are not valid for entry.
If you’re new to Soldier Field, here’s a seating chart — and how the field looks from that view.
Game times could shift starting in Week 5, thanks for flexible scheduling by the NFL (and for TV reasons). So check those tickets. If a game is canceled and not replayed because of COVID-19, tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically receive a full refund.
What time do the gates open?
Gates open two hours before kickoff (so that’s 10 a.m. for noon starts). With increased screening and metal detectors at all games, arriving early is strongly encouraged.
What’s the bag policy — and what is prohibited?
One bag per person is allowed, but … that bag must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC not exceed 12 by 6 by 12 inches. If you don’t have a bag that fits that requirement, a one-gallon resealable clear freezer bag or clutch purse no larger than 4½ by 6½ inches is acceptable. Medical bags are allowed as well.
Leave these items at home
- Weapons/firearms
- Aerosol cans (mace, pepper spray, hair spray, etc.)
- Alcoholic beverages
- Seat cushions with zippered covers, pockets or flaps
- Balloons and beach balls
- Cameras with lenses that exceed 6 inches when fully extended
- Cans, bottles or other beverage containers (including sealed plastic water bottles)
- Clothing or signage with offensive or vulgar language or that blocks fans’ view
- Confetti
- Fireworks or smoke bombs
- Illegal drugs
- Laser pens and pointers
- Noise-making devices (horns, whistles, etc.)
- Poles of any kind, including selfie-sticks
- Strollers
- Umbrellas
- Video or movie cameras
- Smoking cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vaping, using smokeless or e-cigarettes and chewing smokeless tobacco
- Unmanned Aircraft Systems
- Any coolers and ice chests (including soft-sided)
Anything else new to know about?
Aside from the new Bermuda grass, everything inside Soldier Field will be cash-free. So that means credit, debit or prepaid card or mobile payment is what you’ll need for concessions, retail gear and roving food and beverage vendors. Fans can transfer cash to a Visa prepaid card for no fee at the ticket office window at Gate 8, the Gate 0 pro shop, the “Water Wall” pro shop and pro shop in the Club 100 Level.
What’s the best way to get to Soldier Field?
Soldier Field is located at 1410 Special Olympics Drive in Chicago.
Chicago Transit Authority
Check out transitchicago.com for fare information, route schedules and maps.
- By bus: Use 128 Soldier Field Express or 146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express. The Soldier Field Express operates for every Bears home game this season (view Bears schedule here) and has buses that leave Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Station starting about 2½ hours before game time until 30 minutes after kickoff, and resume for an hour after the game on a load-and-go basis.
- By “L” train: Take the Red, Green or Orange lines to Roosevelt Station, which is less than a mile walk to the stadium entrance. Don’t want to walk? Then take the 146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express from Roosevelt Station to the stadium (drop-off and pickup at the corner of McFetridge and Special Olympics drives).
Metra
Six Metra lines connect to Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center:
- BNSF Railway, Milwaukee North and Milwaukee West lines arrive and depart from Union Station.
- Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines arrive and depart from Ogilvie.
Metra offers two weekend-pass options. Unlimited rides on Saturday or Sunday are $7. Up to three children age 11 and under can ride free with each fare-paying adult. A weekend pass includes unlimited rides for $10, available only in the Ventra app.
Heading to a weeknight game? There are two all-day pass options available only in the Ventra app. The $10 Day pass allows unlimited rides across the entire Metra system while the $6 Day Pass allows unlimited rides within three fare zones. Fares may be purchased in advance.
Check metra.com for route schedules and maps.
- From Ogilvie Transportation Center (southbound on Clinton Street at Madison Street) and Union Station (bus stop on Jackson Street east of Canal Street): Take the nonstop 128 Soldier Field Express to the stadium. The roundtrip bus fare is $5 for adults or $2.50 for seniors and children ages 7-11. The express service is available starting about 2½ hours before game time until 30 minutes after kickoff, and resumes for an hour after the game on a load-and-go basis.
- South Shore Line: Runs on the Metra Electric Line tracks from South Bend, Ind., to downtown Chicago. Select trains will stop at Metra’s 18th Street Station, which connects passengers directly to the stadium’s entrance via a pedestrian walkway. As 18th Street Station is not a regularly scheduled stop, passengers utilizing it on these days should purchase tickets for Museum Campus/11th Street.
- Metra Electric Line: Will provide extra service during Bears home games with trains stopping at the 18th Street Station and the Museum Campus/11st Street Station, which is near Soldier Field.
Pace
A limited number of Pace buses will be available at each boarding location — on Routes 236, 768, 769 and 776 — for transportation to Soldier Field during Saturday and Sunday home games only during the Bears’ regular season. All riders will be seated on a first-come-first-served basis. Buses begin boarding up to 30 minutes before departure. Cost is $4.50 each way. Check pacebus.com for the latest information.
By bike or personal scooter
- Pregame drop-off: Locations are at the 18th Street turnaround just west of Lake Shore Drive and on Balbo Drive at Columbus Drive.
- Postgame pick-up: Balbo Drive at Columbus Drive.
How much is parking — and where’s the best spot?
It varies.
At the stadium
- All parking areas surrounding the stadium require a prepaid parking pass, which will be sent to fans electronically after purchase. Fans can either print their pass and display it on the rearview mirror of their vehicle or have it scanned from the Bears app.
- These lots open four hours before kickoff and close two hours after the game.
Off-site parking
- Some off-site lots — including Museum Campus, Millennium Garages and McCormick Place Lots B, C and D — allow fans to purchase passes in advance.
Lots that accept cash for drive-up parking on game day
- Grant Park South (entrance is on Michigan Avenue between Jackson Boulevard and Van Buren Street): Regular daily posted rate if not purchased in advance. No tailgating allowed. No shuttle service.
- McCormick Place Lakeside Garage Lot C (entrance on Fort Dearborn Drive): No tailgating allowed. No shuttle service.
- Burnham Harbor Lot (entrance located on Waldron and Special Olympics drives): Available beginning in November, after boating season. Tailgating is allowed.
Lots with shuttle service to Soldier Field
- 31st Street McCormick Place Lot B (3050 S. Moe Drive): Shuttle operates two hours before kickoff through two hours after the end of the game with limited return service available during the game. Tailgating is allowed.
- Grant Park North (entrance is on Michigan Avenue between Randolph and Monroe streets): Free shuttle departs from lower Randolph Street and arrives at 18th Street. Service begins three hours before kickoff and ends two hours after the end of the game. No tailgating. Regular daily posted rate if not purchased in advance.
- Millennium Garages (entrance is located off Columbus Drive between Monroe Street and Randolph Street): Free shuttle departs from lower Randolph Street and arrives at 18th Street. Service begins three hours before kickoff and ends two hours after the end of the game. No tailgating. Game-day, drive-up and advance, prepaid parking are available.
Alcohol-free, family-friendly lots
- No alcohol consumption is allowed in the lot south of the Adler Planetarium (1300 S. Lynn White Drive), 18th Street Lot (1832 S. Lake Shore Drive) and 31st Street Beach Lot (548 Fort Dearborn Drive). More information available at soldierfield.clickandpark.com.
Residential areas
- No parking is allowed within this area surrounding Soldier Field during Bears home games. Violators could be ticketed and towed.
Pregaming and photo ops
Can I tailgate?
If you go to a Bears game but don’t tailgate, did it really happen?
Fans can tailgate on all surface lots of the Museum Campus, the upper level of the Waldron Deck and the Southwest Parking Facilities (McCormick Place 31st St. Lot B, D and E only) — but keep the setup to your parking spot. Tailgating during the games or after night games and consuming alcohol in the “Family Friendly” No Alcohol lots are all prohibited.
Leave these items — or behaviors — at home
- Advertising banners or displays
- Disorderly conduct
- Deep fryers or any oil-based cooking or frying
- Picketing or political campaigning
- Tents or canopies of any size
- Tethered blimps, balloons and other oversized inflatables
- Fire pits, open fires and open flame heaters
- Propane tanks larger than 19 pounds
- Fireworks
- Setups or games utilizing sidewalks and/or streets
Any recommendations?
Keep it simple, says a Bears die-hard tailgater.
“By the time I get in and set up and get everything rolling, it’s time to get in for the game,” said Ken Michalski, who has faithfully tailgated at Chicago Bears games for 38 years and was inducted into the Tailgating Hall of Fame in 2021. “It’s very limited on time.”
Pre-cook food in foil pans that can be heated up quickly on the grill, or stick to simple entrees such as hot dogs and hamburgers. Michalski also recommends streamlining what you bring, so breakdown is easier before you head into the game.
Everyone knows the old-guard options of how to fill that cooler: Bud Light, Miller Lite, Modelo and, of course, welcome to the club, White Claw. But a tastier tailgate can be had. Here are 10 recommendations.
What about eating around the South Loop?
There are spots — both indoors and outdoors — where non-tailgaters can grab some pregame grub (and a few bars too).
What else to see before the game
Statues of George Halas and Walter Payton were unveiled outside Soldier Field in 2019. The two 12-foot, 3,000-pound creathions are both Gate 0, the entrance on the stadium’s south side.
A doughboy statue to honor World War I servicemen can be found in the courtyard inside Gate 0. There is also a sculpture to celebrate Special Olympics, which started in 1968 at Soldier Field, between the Field Museum and the north end of the stadium.
Those entering the stadium from the north can walk into the stadium past the Memorial Water Wall, 250-foot long granite wall adorned with eight medallions and seals to honor each branch of the armed services.
Once you’re at the game
Soldier Field features
Well, first of all, it’s in Chicago — so there’s nice views of the downtown to the north, Lake Michigan to the east and a backed up Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the west.
A walk along the upper southern wall of the old the stadium not only gives a sense of scale to the huge new structure as well as the far smaller old one, but it is adorned with memorials.
Soak it in all, Bears fans. Because a move to Arlington Heights appears like a foregone conclusion.
What’s that I hear?
Among the longest-running traditions in the Bears’ long history is their fight song, “Bear Down, Chicago Bears.” The song, which is played every time the Bears score at Soldier Field, was created in 1941 by composer Al Hoffman, under the pseudonym Jerry Downs.
Bear down, Chicago Bears, make every play clear the way to victory;
Bear down, Chicago Bears, put up a fight with a might so fearlessly.
We’ll never forget the way you thrilled the nation, with your T-formation.
Bear down, Chicago Bears, and let them know why you’re wearing the crown.
You’re the pride and joy of Illinois, Chicago Bears, bear down.
()
News
Affordable Care Act health plan premiums set to rise
Premiums for many Affordable Care Act health insurance plans are expected to rise sharply next year, a sign of how rising labor costs and other expenses are beginning to impact health economics.
Consumers, who can typically start enrolling in plans Nov. 1, are unlikely to feel much of an impact from improved federal subsidies, but smaller employers are likely to face the brunt of higher rates as they do not receive similar government assistance, according to health insurance experts.
wsj
News
2 shot while standing on sidewalk in West Loop – NBC Chicago
Two men were shot and killed early Friday morning as they stood on a sidewalk in the West Loop, police say.
At around 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake Street, two men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people when a person got out of a black sedan and fired shots at the group , Chicago police said.
The 46-year-old man was shot in the left leg and the other man was shot in the left shoulder, police said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed as undamaged.
No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.
NBC Chicago
Fourth human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Massachusetts
August Employment in Canada -39.7K vs +15.0K forecast
Yoán Moncada hits 2 of the Chicago White Sox’s 5 home runs in a 14-2 rout: ‘He’s been aggressive, he’s swinging it’
Biden heads to battleground state of Ohio to tout semiconductor law
Going to a Chicago Bears game? Here’s what to know if you’re headed to Soldier Field this season.
Cardalonia Scores It’s First Exchange Listing, Set To Overtake Decentraland (MANA) and Sandbox (SAND) As $LONIA Token Holders Prepare For Land Presale
Affordable Care Act health plan premiums set to rise
2 shot while standing on sidewalk in West Loop – NBC Chicago
Chicago Bears promise ‘first-class experience’ for fans during stadium meeting in Arlington Heights
Hiker, 29, found dead near California trail after four days of search
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison