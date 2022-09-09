Hiker, 29, found dead near California trail after four days of search

A hiker who disappeared on Sunday while searching for water for his parched girlfriend in California’s Gaviota State Park has been found dead by authorities.

The body of Tim Sgrignoli was found Thursday morning after a four-day search and rescue operation on a trail near Santa Barbara, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Sgrignoli, a 29-year-old Ventura resident, had hiked the Gariota Hot Springs Trail in the Ynez Mountains with his girlfriend over the weekend when she began to suffer from mild heat exhaustion due to scorching temperatures.

The hiker’s girlfriend, whose identity has not been released, was rescued by authorities on Sunday afternoon but Sgrignoli never returned.

His cause of death has yet to be established, but foul play is not suspected and it is thought he likely died of heat exhaustion, dehydration and exposure.

It comes as a scorching heat wave continues to plague the western United States, particularly California, Nevada and Arizona.

Temperatures in Sacramento dipped to 116F on Tuesday – the hottest day on record in the California state capital.

Santa Barbara Country Fire Department officers said they received a call around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon about a couple needing help on the Gaviota Hot Springs trail.

Spokesman Scott Safechuck said Sgrignoli stayed with his sick partner until authorities confirmed a rescue helicopter had been dispatched, in which case he decided to fetch water.

“This morning, one of the San Mateo County Mutual Search and Rescue Teams discovered the sadly deceased Mr. Sgrignoli,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Commanding Officer Erik Raney told reporters yesterday. News Channel 3-12.

“The heat, in terms of the complications of this research, was the number one issue. The first days, as you know, we had record temperatures.

On Wednesday morning, Sgrignoli’s family and friends were expressing their grave concern on social media over his disappearance and a large group of civilian volunteers took to the trails in a desperate attempt to find the missing hiker.

Search and rescue workers found the body around 9 a.m. Thursday, just 20 feet off Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Tunnel near the Hot Springs Trailhead.

Sgrignoli disappeared after leaving the Gariota Hot Springs trail (pictured) to get water for his exhausted girlfriend

Sgrignoli’s death comes as a ‘gifted’ doctor who recently became a first-time father died after running out of water and getting lost while hiking in Arizona with five others in heat exceeding 109F .

Authorities have confirmed that Dr. Evan Dishion, 32, died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon.

Six people were rescued after Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call at 1:25 p.m. about hikers in difficulty at Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.

The hikers had continued on the trail after running out of water before getting lost, the Scottsdale Fire Department said.

Dishion was among those rescued from the trail, but later died in hospital of heat exhaustion.

Dr Evan Dishion, who had recently become a father, died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon after his group ran out of water and got lost while hiking in Arizona in the heat three digits.

Six hikers, including Dr Evan Dishion, had to be rescued after running out of water at Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.

The doctor leaves behind a three-month-old daughter named Chloe and his wife, Amy Dishion.

The couple moved around the country before settling in Phoenix, where they had their first child.

“He was really thoughtful and thoughtful and smart and just wanted to help people,” said his wife, whom he met a dozen years ago at a community college in Oregon. ‘One day he looked at me and said, ‘I think I want to be a doctor.’

Since his daughter’s arrival, he hadn’t had much time with his friends and wanted to spend time hiking with them.

He promised his wife he would return if it got too hot, Amy only learning what had happened when she received a phone call from the hospital.