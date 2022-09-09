Pin 0 Shares

IMD issued orange alert in these states, there may be torrential rains for the next few days, know your state weather condition

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Odisha and South Bengal in the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday 8 September that a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy rains over Odisha and South Bengal in the next few days. IMD has also predicted heavy rains in Jharkhand from September 11.

The Meteorological Department said that the low pressure area is likely to become more marked towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts during the next two days. The latest forecast of the Meteorological Department regarding rain is given below-

Heavy to very heavy rainfall of 70 to 200 mm has been predicted at some places in Odisha’s Koraput, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Friday. Along with this, an orange alert has also been issued for heavy rains in these areas for the next two days.

– Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe may see widespread rain and thundershowers at isolated places from September 8 to 15 and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on September 8 and 9.

– September 8 to 10 in Rayalaseema and Inner Karnataka; Whereas Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Northern Interior of Karnataka may see widespread rain and thundershowers at isolated places from September 8 to 11.

– The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain from Saturday to Wednesday morning due to low pressure conditions in many districts of South Bengal.

– Heavy rain has also been predicted in the coastal districts of West Bengal, as well as heavy rains are expected in the interior districts of South Bengal.

– There is a possibility of heavy rain at some places over southeast, north and central Jharkhand. The maximum impact can be seen in East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

