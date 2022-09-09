News
IMD issued orange alert in these states, there may be torrential rains for the next few days, know your state weather condition
IMD issued orange alert in these states, there may be torrential rains for the next few days, know your state weather condition
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Odisha and South Bengal in the next few days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday 8 September that a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy rains over Odisha and South Bengal in the next few days. IMD has also predicted heavy rains in Jharkhand from September 11.
The Meteorological Department said that the low pressure area is likely to become more marked towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts during the next two days. The latest forecast of the Meteorological Department regarding rain is given below-
Heavy to very heavy rainfall of 70 to 200 mm has been predicted at some places in Odisha’s Koraput, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Friday. Along with this, an orange alert has also been issued for heavy rains in these areas for the next two days.
– Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe may see widespread rain and thundershowers at isolated places from September 8 to 15 and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on September 8 and 9.
– September 8 to 10 in Rayalaseema and Inner Karnataka; Whereas Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Northern Interior of Karnataka may see widespread rain and thundershowers at isolated places from September 8 to 11.
– The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain from Saturday to Wednesday morning due to low pressure conditions in many districts of South Bengal.
– Heavy rain has also been predicted in the coastal districts of West Bengal, as well as heavy rains are expected in the interior districts of South Bengal.
– There is a possibility of heavy rain at some places over southeast, north and central Jharkhand. The maximum impact can be seen in East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.
The post IMD issued orange alert in these states, there may be torrential rains for the next few days, know your state weather condition appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Tim Cook still leads Steve Jobs’ 9 a.m. meeting every Monday
Tim Cook says his goal was never to run Apple exactly the way Steve Jobs did. But Jobs’ influence is still strongly felt within the company, Cook says, and it likely always will be.
“We don’t sit down and say, ‘What would Steve do?’ He told us not to do this,” Cook said Wednesday at Vox Media’s Code 2022 conference in Los Angeles. “But the reality was that he was by far the best teacher I’ve ever had. Those teachings live on, not just in me, in a whole bunch of people who are [at Apple].”
An example of Jobs’ lasting influence at Apple: Cook said he has maintained the late co-founder’s longstanding tradition of meetings at 9 a.m. on Mondays for senior Apple executives to discuss biggest business problems.
“In many ways, it still works the way Steve set it up,” Cook said, also citing Apple’s continued practice of having just one profit and loss statement, instead of splitting the profit and loss statement. business into separate business units for each product group.
That could be the case as long as Cook remains CEO. During a 2017 speech at the University of Glasgow, Cook said Jobs was the person who had “by far” the biggest influence on his life and that Jobs’ philosophy “would be at Apple in 100 years.” .
“Steve’s DNA will always be at the heart of Apple,” Cook said at the time. “Steve is deeply embedded in the business.”
“If you didn’t argue with him, he would mow you down”
That’s not to say that Cook and Jobs were never at odds. On Wednesday, Apple’s current CEO pointed out that debating Jobs is often the only way to ensure your voice is heard.
“There was always a debate. I know there was folklore that you didn’t debate it, but that’s not true,” Cook said. “Actually, if you didn’t argue with him, he would kind of mow you down. And he just didn’t work well with those kinds of people who wouldn’t feel comfortable debating and pushing back.”
One such debate involved Apple’s sales strategy for the iPhone when it debuted in 2007, Cook said. Jobs argued for Apple to get a share of monthly revenue from smartphone carriers. Cook, Apple’s COO at the time, wanted a subsidy model where carriers would pay Apple a portion of the cost of the iPhone up front and then recoup that money from monthly customer subscriptions.
“His path was more creative and different. My path would have evolved faster, at least I felt strongly,” Cook said. Apple initially opted for Jobs’ model before moving on to Cook’s idea, which is credited with fueling the massive growth of the iPhone.
cnbc
News
Ad thanks Senator Maggie Hassan for keeping southern border open
An ad aired in New Hampshire on Thursday thanked embattled Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) for keeping the southern border open to invasion.
“Thank you, Senator Hassan, for keeping the border open,” read the large print ad in the Union Leader. “Sex traffickers could never succeed without friends like you.”
The ad was paid for by Citizens for Sanity. The group’s mission is to “return common sense to America, emphasize the importance of logic and reason, and defeat ‘wokeism’ and the ideologies of anti-critical thinking”.
In May, more illegal migrants crossed the southern border than in any other month in the history of the Department of Homeland Security, which represents a 300% increase since May 2021, according to the RNC research team.
Hassan, who is in a toss-up for re-election, ignored President Biden’s “catch and release” policy in PR videos. The term “catch and release” refers to the administration’s policy of releasing migrants nationwide pending a court hearing rather than detaining them, as required by law.
“Our front line staff need a significant and additional number of people on the ground at the border. They need more technology. They need access roads and in some places they need physical barriers,” Hassan said. said at the border in April.
I have just spent two days at our southern border, and it is clear that we need to invest more in personnel, technology and physical infrastructure to secure our border.
WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3NCjPMrOzx
— Senator Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) April 11, 2022
This is not the first time that Citizens for Sanity has published ads attacking Hassan. An ad in August thanked Hassan for “voting to keep predators out of jail. Prison is no place for violent criminals.
Another announcement thanked Hassan for “voting to provide pregnancy care for biological men. The special treatment for women must end,” the announcement said.
Breitbart News
News
Heavy police presence in Streeterville after shooting, car chase near Navy Pier ends in 1 dead – NBC Chicago
Two downtown Chicago neighborhoods saw a heavy police presence Friday morning as detectives investigate a car chase and shooting that killed a 27-year-old man and injured a 20-year-old woman.
Police said the incident began around 3 a.m. Friday on the west side of town. Authorities say a 27-year-old man was driving a gray sedan with a 20-year-old female passenger when a silver truck approached their vehicle and someone inside began shooting.
According to Chicago police, the driver of the truck fled the scene and headed downtown, followed by the driver of the gray sedan. Once downtown, preliminary police reports indicate the driver of the truck continued to fire near Navy Pier in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, where a heavy police presence was stationed early Friday.
According to the police, the male and female victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The female victim was shot in the back and was last listed in good condition, authorities said.
The male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.
A heavy police presence was seen Friday morning in the Streeterville neighborhood of Chicago in Ontario and St. Clair, where the gray sedan the victims were traveling in is believed to be parked. Video from the scene showed detectives blocking off much of the street and a gray sedan riddled with bullet holes.
No one is in custody in the incident, according to police. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
NBC Chicago
News
Ravens vs. Jets staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season opener in New York?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 1 game between the Ravens and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 23, Jets 13: Fortunately for the Jets, the drop-off from Zach Wilson to Joe Flacco isn’t too steep. Unfortunately for the Jets, they’re still left with a huge disadvantage at the game’s most important position. Even if injuries limit the Ravens’ offensive potential, Lamar Jackson’s return shouldn’t be too stressful. The Jets had the probably NFL’s worst defense last season, and their pass coverage this year is still iffy.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 21, Jets 14: A key for the Ravens will be matching New York’s emotion on the field because of 9/11 events. Other than that, the Ravens should have too much talent for the Jets despite it being the opener for both teams. Former Raven Joe Flacco will start for the Jets at quarterback, and he will play hard, but the Ravens should prevail easily.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 27, Jets 13: The matchup with Joe Flacco holds narrative allure, and we have little idea how sharp the Ravens will be after their starters took a pass on the preseason. But the Jets don’t have a talent advantage in any area, and they don’t have an offensive star to go shot for shot with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens will stifle New York’s offense and bank a road victory as they begin their quest to return to the playoffs.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Ravens 28, Jets 17: There’s some uncertainty with the status of Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. It’s also worth mentioning that the Ravens only have two healthy outside linebackers heading into New York. Still, the Ravens should be able to handle the Jets. Expecting a big game from Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews while Rashod Bateman will show why he is a suitable replacement for Hollywood Brown as the team’s top wide receiver. Meanwhile, Odafe Oweh will have a solid start to what’s expected to be a big second season.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 30, Jets 17: Even before Zach Wilson’s injury, this was looking like a Ravens blowout win. Joe Flacco might still have enough left in the tank to keep it interesting in the first half, but the Ravens have talent advantages across the board. I expect Lamar Jackson and the offense to start fast and make an early statement.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Ravens 31, Jets 14: This is a matchup between one of the AFC’s best teams and one of the worst. Lamar Jackson might not be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by Sunday, but he is still one of the best in the league, and the Jets are an appetizing opponent to start the season against. I expect Joe Flacco to be sacked multiple times behind an offensive line that could be without its starting left tackle, Duane Brown, and for Jackson to shred New York’s defense for 300 yards passing and at least 50 yards rushing.
()
News
Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96: Here’s What Happens Next
London:
The death of Queen Elizabeth II sets in motion a plan that has been finely choreographed, honed and planned to the smallest detail over decades.
Full details are yet to be confirmed, but here’s what we know so far about how the next few days will unfold.
– Friday, September 9 –
The new king and queen consort — Charles and Camilla — return to London.
The Queen’s coffin draped in the Royal Standard flag is set to remain at her Scottish estate, Balmoral, where she died for a few days.
King Charles III will deliver his inaugural address to the nation as king on television on Friday evening.
Cannons will be fired at Hyde Park and the Tower of London at 1:00 p.m. (12:00 GMT).
The new monarch will hold her first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Church bells will ring across the country, with churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraged by the Church of England to open for prayers or a special service for the bereaved.
The Prime Minister and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s Cathedral.
An online condolence book has been opened for members of the public to leave messages.
– Saturday September 10 –
Day 1: The 10-day plan for the days after the Queen’s death begins with the convening of the Accession Council for Charles to be officially proclaimed King.
Three trumpeters announce the proclamation with fanfare. The proclamation is read from a balcony at St James’s Palace in London and then across the country.
Charles will hold audiences and the media will be briefed by the Earl Marshal, a senior royal official in charge of the Queen’s accession and state funeral, in the coming days.
– Sunday, September 11-
Day 2: The Queen’s coffin is expected to be transported from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official Scottish residence in Edinburgh.
The road trip will pass through many small towns and villages, giving members of the public their first chance to pay their respects.
Preparations for the Queen’s death in Scotland are codenamed ‘Operation Unicorn’ after the country’s national animal.
– Monday, September 12 –
Day 3: Charles is set to embark on a tour of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the four nations of the UK, in an operation dubbed ‘Spring Tide’.
The Queen’s coffin is expected to be taken in a procession down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile from Holyrood to St Giles’ Cathedral, where there will be a service and wake attended by members of the Royal Family.
– Tuesday, September 13 –
Day 4: The coffin is expected to be flown to the capital and transported by road to Buckingham Palace in London.
Members of the public will likely follow the course.
– Wednesday, September 14 –
Day 5: A ceremonial coffin procession through London is expected, followed by a lying in state in the Westminster Hall of Parliament, codenamed ‘Operation Feather’.
Senior members of the royal family are expected to stand guard around the coffin in a tradition known as the Princes’ Vigil.
– September 15-17 –
Days 6, 7 and 8: Lying in state. The public can pay homage by parading in front of the coffin on its catafalque.
– Sunday, September 18 –
Day 9: A reception will be held for visiting dignitaries and Heads of State who have arrived for the funeral.
– Monday, September 19 –
Day 10: The state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey with huge crowds gathering in central London.
Senior members of the royal family are likely to walk behind the coffin as it is taken on a cannon carriage to the abbey with a two-minute silence observed.
Afterwards, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle for a televised service at St George’s Chapel.
She will then be buried privately at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside her husband Prince Philip, the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret, their mother, also called Elizabeth, and Father George VI.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
King Charles III leaves Balmoral before his first address to the nation
The UK government has said there is “no obligation to cancel or postpone sporting events and fixtures, or to close entertainment venues” during the period of national mourning following the death of the Queen Elizabeth.
“This is at the discretion of each organisation,” the guidance issued by the Cabinet Office said on Friday. “As a sign of respect, organizations may consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral.”
“If meetings or sporting events are scheduled on the day of the state funeral, organizations may wish to adjust event times so that they do not conflict with the times of the funeral and associated processions,” he added.
A period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II has now begun and will continue until the end of the day of the state funeral, the Cabinet Office said. The date of the Queen’s funeral has yet to be confirmed, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace released earlier on Friday.
The football fixtures took place in the UK on Thursday evening, with moments of silence beforehand.
“As a mark of respect and in keeping with the tone of national mourning, organizers may wish to observe a period of silence and/or play the national anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands. “
The Cabinet Office guidelines also noted that public museums, galleries and similar venues are not required to close, but may choose to do so on the day of the Queen’s state funeral.
“As with other organisations, these institutions may wish to display or share images of previous royal visits, particularly if they are within Her Majesty’s patronages,” the guidelines said.
Cnn
IMD issued orange alert in these states, there may be torrential rains for the next few days, know your state weather condition
Tim Cook still leads Steve Jobs’ 9 a.m. meeting every Monday
Ad thanks Senator Maggie Hassan for keeping southern border open
New NFT Project Featuring Queen Elizabeth II
Heavy police presence in Streeterville after shooting, car chase near Navy Pier ends in 1 dead – NBC Chicago
Ravens vs. Jets staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season opener in New York?
Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96: Here’s What Happens Next
Huobi Joins the List of Supporters for LUNC Burn
King Charles III leaves Balmoral before his first address to the nation
FDA issues safety alert for breast implants linked to scar tissue
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison