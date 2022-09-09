News
Improved transfer health Tommy Brown, RJ Sneed bolsters CU Buffs experience
Regardless of Colorado’s offense, it’s not due to a lack of experience.
The Buffaloes are fielding seasoned players in skill positions and returning several starters to the offensive line. Even beleaguered quarterback Brendon Lewis now has 13 career starts under his belt.
Beyond a coaching staff that must find a way to push the right buttons Saturday at Air Force (1:30 p.m., CBS), CU’s ability to rebound from a season-opening loss to TCU will have to come from within. And that offensive experience got a huge boost last week as two graduate transfers, wide receiver RJ Sneed and offensive lineman Tommy Brown, made their Buffs debuts after suffering injuries during the season. ‘summer.
Brown, whose 29 Alabama appearances between 2019 and 2021 included two games in the College Football Playoff Championship, battled a preseason knee injury but started on good guard against TCU, recording 55 snaps. Sneed, a receiver for Baylor, is recovering a little slower from a foot injury (nine snaps against TCU) but expects to become a bigger part of the offense in the near future.
“It was amazing,” Brown said. “Playing on Friday was a bit like being in high school again. Friday night lights are amazing. I loved going out there with my brothers and fighting. Obviously it didn’t go like us. wanted to, but I think there were things that were really good. And there were things that we needed to fix. And if we just fix those things, it’s a different game.
The two veterans had different journeys on their path to recovery from their spring injuries. Given his experience and the demands his 6-foot-7, 330-pound frame puts on his knees, Brown trusted CU’s coaching staff to gradually bring him up before being allowed a full return to training the week before opening.
Sneed also returned to practice at that time, but that was ahead of the original schedule for a possible return in late September or even early October, as he pushed himself to be ready for his final college season.
“It’s mostly frustrating. You wanna be out there with your boys and not be able to (stink),” Brown said. “But luckily the strength trainers and coaches here understood me and I was able to get out. They had prepared me. Personally, if it were up to me, I would have started training three weeks before. But the coaches said we need to get me in better condition. When I arrived there, I had complete confidence in myself.
As Brown looks to solidify the Buffs line, Sneed has the potential to help raise the bar for CU’s moribund passing offense. In four years at Baylor, Sneed recorded 133 receptions for 1,564 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a second All-Big 12 team selection in 2020.
A foot injury suffered during CU’s spring showcase limited Sneed through the summer and preseason, but he got his toes wet with the Buffs against TCU, recording two receptions for 17 yards. While Dorrell insists on being coy about whether Lewis or JT Shrout will get the green light to start in the Air Force, CU quarterbacks will likely be looking to leverage Sneed more as the weeks go by.
“With Coach Dorrell and the knowing (receivers) coach (Phil) McGeoghan going to be there and their experience in the NFL, that was my big picture – two coaches who coached receivers in the NFL,” Sneed said. “They could help me and take the next step.”
Curlies restaurant in Goa, linked to the death of Sonali Phogat, has been razed
Panjim:
The Goa government on Friday morning began demolishing the controversial restaurant in Anjuna, North Goa, linked to the death of Haryana Bharatiya Janata party leader Sonali Phogat for violating Coastal Regulation Area standards ( CRZ), an official said.
The restaurant, ‘Curlies’, located on Goa’s famous Anjuna Beach, recently made headlines after Phogat was found partying at the outlet hours before her death. Its owner Edwin Nunes was among five people arrested in the case of Phogat’s death and he was later released on bail.
“The District Administration’s demolition team along with Anjuna Police personnel arrived at the beach around 7:30 a.m. to demolish the restaurant which was built in a ‘non-development zone’ in violation of CRZ standards “, said the official.
The action against the restaurant was brought after its owner got no respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority’s 2016 demolition order ( GCZMA).
The case was heard on September 6 by the NGT bench presided over by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. The bench had upheld GCZMA’s order to dispose of the motion filed by restaurant management.
On Thursday, the district administration issued a notice asking its demolition crew to raze the structure on Friday. Assistant Collector of Mapusa Gurudas ST Desai Subdivision had issued the notice.
Police say Phogat, a former TikTok star and contestant on the ‘Bigg Boss’ reality show, was drugged at the restaurant before his death on August 23.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Meet the season 8 contestants for The Masked Singer
It’s time to brush up on your detective skills, because season eight of The Masked Singer is just around the corner.
And, ahead of the September 21 premiere, we have your first look at all the famous contestants in costume for the next episode. This time around, there’s a record 22 costumes to consider, including a lawyer, a bride, and a scarecrow, like The Masked Singer changes format for season eight.
That’s right, the mystery singing contest, which features celebrities disguising their identities before performing, will only have one performer to advance to the next round per episode. Specifically, the studio audience will vote for their favorite out of three performances, resulting in the singer with the fewest votes being unmasked mid-show.
Following this, the two remaining contestants will face off in a Battle Royale of the same song. The loser of the Royal will also be forced to unmask.
So now you can understand the need for more costumes. (Don’t worry too much about the change, because Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong always come back to the jury.)
A politician accused of murdering a Las Vegas reporter was upset with his reporting; his DNA was found at the crime scene, police say
The man accused of killing an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was shocked by stories the reporter had written about him, and his DNA was found at the crime scene, authorities said Thursday.
Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was being held without bail on charges of open murder after he was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the stabbing death of prominent Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.
German, 69, had written about allegations of bullying and patronage in Telles’ office. He was found stabbed to death outside his Bronze Circle home on Saturday; police said he was killed on Friday.
“This is a terrible and shocking homicide that has deeply affected Las Vegas,” Clark County and Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Thursday. “Every murder is tragic, but the murder of a journalist is particularly disturbing.”
Detectives immediately focused on Telles, 45, because he publicly expressed his anger at German and his reporting, police said.
“Telles was upset by stories written by German as an investigative reporter that exposed potential wrongdoing, and Telles had publicly expressed his concerns with those reporting,” Las Vegas Police Captain Dori Koren said Thursday.
“And then, finally, Telles was also upset – from what we later found out – that there were additional reports pending.”
German’s family thanked police and fellow reporters for working so hard over the past few days to find his killer and get the story out.
“Jeff was a loving and loyal brother, uncle and friend who dedicated his life to his work exposing wrongdoing in Las Vegas and beyond. We are shocked, saddened and angry by his death,” the statement said. family in a statement. “Jeff is committed to seeking justice for others and would appreciate the hard work of local police and journalists in prosecuting his killer. We look forward to seeing justice done in this case.”
The family added: “We also want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support and appreciation for Jeff and his life’s work.”
In addition to Telles’ public anger at German, Koren said another key piece of evidence was a video showing a red or maroon GMC Denali driving suspiciously through the neighborhood before German was killed around 11:18 a.m. Friday.
Investigators eventually discovered that a GMC Denali matching one in German’s neighborhood was parked at Telles’ home and registered to his wife’s name, police said.
The SUV had been driven from Telles’ home between 9 a.m. and noon on the day of German’s murder, matching the police timeline of the murder, officials said.
“We developed a very critical lead, which was a vehicle that we identified as a maroon-colored GMC Denali that was driving suspiciously through the neighborhood on the morning of the murder,” Koren said. “This vehicle had stopped several times in the neighborhood and was behaving suspiciously.”
This week, police focused their search on a potential suspect wearing a wide straw hat and a bright orange reflective long-sleeved shirt.
While the visible attire caught the attention of police, the attire was likely “an attempt by Telles to disguise his identity or conceal his identity” before attacking German, Koren said.
The suspect “went to the side of the house,” Koren said. “A short time later, German exited through the garage door, then went to the side of the house, and eventually an altercation ensued between the suspect and the victim.”
Investigators were still working Thursday to develop clear home surveillance video of the murder itself, the sheriff said.
“We have distorted video associated with the attack,” Lombardo said. “We are in the process of clearing this video as we speak.”
Investigators who served a search warrant at Telles’ home on Wednesday found partially destroyed shoes and a hat, resembling the clothing of a man seen in footage police released early in the investigation, Koren said. .
A DNA sample from Telles’ clothing eventually linked him to the crime scene and prompted his arrest, police said.
“As you can see there is apparent blood on the shoes,” Koren said, showing pictures of the shoes and the hat. “And the shoes were cut, probably in an attempt to destroy evidence.”
Police blocked off part of Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday and took what appeared to be a red SUV from a house. Telles has an address listed in the 9600 block of Spanish Steps Lane.
Telles was taken out of his home on a stretcher.
“He had self-inflicted injuries and we were trying to provide medical attention,” said Koren, who declined to detail the injuries, which he described as non-fatal.
Telles’ office oversees the estates of Clark County residents who die without a next of kin.
It was not immediately clear early Thursday afternoon whether Telles had hired or been appointed a defense attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Telles made his first court appearance after the police press conference and Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham ordered him held without bond.
If Telles is ever released on bail in the future, he will not be welcome in his office, officials said.
“The safety of our county employees and the public is our top priority, and the county has suspended Mr. Telles’ access to county offices or property,” Clark County spokesman Erik said. Pappa, in a statement Thursday.
“County employees in the Administrator’s Office are currently working from home, and the office will remain closed until a decision is made on when to reopen.”
Telles could not be reached for comment during the police search Wednesday afternoon.
Reporters then spotted him entering his Spanish Steps Lane home through the garage – wearing what appeared to be an all-white one-piece protective suit – as he refused to answer questions about the murder.
German’s reporting on Telles’ office may have played a role in Telles losing his job, as he was narrowly edged out in the Democratic primary for the job over the summer.
He won 35,279 votes, or 32.4%, finishing just behind one of his top assistants, Rita Reid, who won 37,401 votes, or 34.3%.
North Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
Seoul, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stressed that his country will never give up the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he has accused of pushing to weaken the North’s defenses and possibly bring down its government, state media said on Friday.
Kim made the comments during a speech Thursday before North Korea’s parliament, where members passed legislation governing the use of nuclear weapons, which Kim described as a step to cement the country’s nuclear status and clarify that these weapons will not be negotiated. The law included a provision that requires the North Korean military to “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leaders are attacked.
Kim also criticized South Korea for its plans to expand its conventional strike capabilities and restart large-scale military exercises with the United States to counter growing threats from the North, describing them as a “dangerous” military action. which increases tension.
Kim has issued increasingly provocative threats of nuclear conflict to the United States and its allies in Asia, also warning that the North will proactively use its nuclear weapons if threatened. His latest comments underscored growing animosity in the region as he accelerates the expansion of his nuclear weapons and missile program.
“The goal of the United States is not only to suppress our nuclear power itself, but ultimately to force us to give up or weaken our rights of self-defense by giving up our nuclear weapons, so that they can do s ‘collapse our government at any time,’ Kim said. said in the speech published by the official North Korean Central News Agency.
“Whether they punish us for 100 days, 1,000 days, 10 years or 100 years,” Kim said. “We will never give up our self-defense rights that preserve the existence of our country and the security of our people just to temporarily alleviate the hardships we are currently experiencing.”
Kim also addressed domestic issues, saying North Korea would begin its long-delayed rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in November. He did not say how many doses he would have, where they would come from or how they would be administered to his population of 26 million.
GAVI, the nonprofit that runs the UN-backed COVAX distribution program, said in June it understood North Korea had accepted an offer of vaccines from China. GAVI said at the time that the details of the offer were unclear.
North Korea rejected previous offers from COVAX, likely due to international monitoring requirements, and also ignored U.S. and South Korean offers of vaccines and other COVID-19 aid.
Last month, Kim declared victory over COVID-19 and ordered the relaxation of preventive measures just three months after his government first acknowledged an outbreak. Experts believe the North’s revelations about its outbreak are being manipulated to help keep Kim in absolute control.
The North Korean report on Kim’s speech came a day after South Korea extended its last olive branch, proposing a reunion with North Korea to resume temporary reunions of aging parents separated by the war in Korea from 1950-1953, which last took place in 2018.
Experts say it is highly unlikely that North Korea will accept the South’s offer given the sharp deterioration in inter-Korean relations amid the deadlock in broader nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang. US-North Korea diplomacy was derailed in 2019 over disagreements over the exchange of the release of crippling sanctions against the North and measures to denuclearize the North.
Kim was combative toward South Korea in his speech on Thursday and urged the country to speed up the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to bolster the country’s war deterrent. The comments appeared to align with a ruling party decision in June to approve new, unspecified operational tasks for frontline troops, which analysts say likely include plans to deploy nuclear weapons on the spot. of battle targeting rival South Korea along their tense border.
North Korea has been accelerating its development of nuclear-capable short-range missiles that can target South Korea since 2019. Experts say its rhetoric around such missiles communicates a threat to use them proactively in warfare to blunt stronger conventional forces from South Korea and the United States. About 28,500 American troops are stationed in the South to deter northern aggression.
US-led diplomatic efforts to defuse the nuclear stalemate have been further complicated by escalating US-China rivalry and Russia’s war on Ukraine, which have deepened the rift in the Security Council. UN security, where Beijing and Moscow have blocked US efforts to tighten sanctions on Pyongyang over its long-range missile tests relaunched this year.
Kim ramped up weapons testing at a record pace in 2020, launching more than 30 ballistic weapons, including the first demonstrations of its intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017.
US and South Korean officials say Kim could soon up the ante by ordering the North’s first nuclear test in five years as he pushes a tightrope strategy aimed at forcing Washington to accept the idea of the North as a as nuclear power and to negotiate concessions from a position of strength.
Experts say Kim is also trying to bolster his influence by stepping up cooperation with China and Russia in an emerging partnership aimed at undermining American influence.
North Korea has repeatedly blamed the United States for the Ukraine crisis, saying the West’s “hegemonic policy” justifies Russian military actions in Ukraine to protect itself. US officials said this week that the Russians were buying North Korean ammunition, including artillery shells and rockets, to ease their supply shortages in the war against Ukraine.
North Korea also joined Russia and Syria as the only nations to recognize the independence of two pro-Russian breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine and considered sending its construction workers to those areas. to work on reconstruction.
US changes place names with racist term for Indigenous women – The Denver Post
CHEYENNE, Wyo.– The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others who have stopped using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographic features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.
New names for nearly 650 places with the offensive word “squaw” include the terms mundane (Echo Peak, Texas) peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and indigenous (Nammi’I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meanings at a glance The eye will escape those who are unfamiliar. with indigenous languages.
Nammi’I Naokwaide, located on the traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means “Young Sister Creek.” The tribes came up with the new name.
“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. It starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have adorned federal sites for far too long,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.
The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly year-long process that began after Haaland, the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency, took office in 2021. Haaland is from Laguna Pueblo, New Mexico.
Haaland in November declared the term derogatory and ordered members of the Board on Geographic Names, the Department of the Interior panel that oversees uniform naming of places in the United States, and others to offer alternatives.
Haaland has meanwhile created a panel that will collect public suggestions on changing other places named with pejorative terms.
Other renowned locations include Colorado’s Mestaa’ėhehe Pass (pronounced “mess-taw-HAY”) near Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain about 30 miles west of Denver. The new name honors an influential translator, Owl Woman, who mediated between Native Americans and white traders and soldiers in what is now southern Colorado.
The Geographic Names Board approved the mountain’s renaming in December.
While the offensive term in question, identified as “sq___” by the Department of the Interior on Thursday, has only met with widespread scorn in the United States relatively recently, the changing of place names in response to the widening opposition to racism has a long-standing precedent.
The ministry ordered the renaming of places bearing a derogatory term for black people in 1962 and those bearing a derogatory term for Japanese people in 1974.
In some cases, the private sector has taken the initiative to change the offensive term for Aboriginal women. Last year, a California ski resort changed its name to Palisades Tahoe.
A Maine ski area also pledged in 2021 to change its name, two decades after that state removed slurs from community and landmark names, though it has yet to do so.
The term originated in the Algonquin language and may have once simply meant “woman”. But over time, the word has devolved into a misogynistic and racist term to denigrate Indigenous women, experts say.
California, meanwhile, has taken its own steps to remove the word from place names. The state legislature in August passed a bill that would remove the word from more than 100 places starting in 2025.
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has until the end of September to decide whether or not to sign the bill.
Adam Beam of Sacramento, California contributed to this report.
Elton John pays tribute to Queen at his last show in Toronto
TORONTO (AP) — Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto on Thursday night, saying he was inspired by her and sad that she is gone.
“She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest times with grace and decency and genuine caring,” John said.
“I’m 75 and she’s been with me all my life and I’m very sad that she’s not with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace,” he said. “I’m glad she’s resting and she deserves it. She’s worked really hard.
The singer-songwriter then performed his 1974 track “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”
The Queen died at her summer home in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.
John was knighted by the Queen in 1998, a year after his friend Princess Diana died. Prince Charles also made the musician and patron of the charity a member of the Order of Companions of Honor last year.
John’s concert was the second of two nights at Toronto’s Rogers Center and was part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, billed as his final tour.
