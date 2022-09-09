News
Jim Hill previews pre-game festivities ahead of Rams’ first game of new season
News
Conservative German Catholic bishops block call to liberalize sex education
A conservative minority of German Catholic bishops surprisingly blocked a measure on Thursday calling for Pope Francis liberalize church teaching on sexuality, following warnings from the Vatican that such a move could divide the global church.
The vote in Frankfurt came at the latest in a series of meetings that German bishops and lay church leaders have held to consider major changes to Catholic life.
News
Police respond to shooting report with injured victims at Uvalde Memorial Park 1.5 miles from Robb Elementary
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Police are warning residents to avoid the Uvalde Memorial Park area as they investigate a shooting scene with injured victims.
The video above is ABC13’s 24/7 live stream.
Police said they received the call around 5:30 p.m. Thursday of a shooting in the area.
The recent shooting comes more than three months after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The current crime scene is just 1.5 miles from where the tragedy took place.
Since the mass shooting in May, changes have been made to security at CISD Uvalde.
For example, DPS soldiers will now be stationed outside schools. Students at Robb Elementary will not be returning to campus as the school is about to be torn down.
Survivors will instead attend different schools in the district.
Some say the changes are simply not enough and feel schools are still unsafe.
Details surrounding Thursday’s shooting at the park are limited. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
News
Larimer County wildfire triggers evacuation order
A wildfire is burning in Larimer County and an evacuation order has been posted.
The fire is burning northeast of Ted’s Place, according to the Poudre Fire Authority.
The fire, near the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, prompted an evacuation order by the sheriff’s office. Residents east of U.S. Highway 287, south to Arapaho Valley Road, east to County Road 21, and north to County Road 66 are under order .
Go to nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation zone.
Crews are currently responding to a wildfire northeast of Ted’s Place. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/ZLSRaIIdeF
— powderfire (@powderfire) September 8, 2022
Residents should evacuate the area immediately, the sheriff’s office said. People can text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates.
This story will be updated.
News
Hundreds gathers at Chicago Bears event to hear more about plans for stadium in Arlington Heights
As expected, a big crowd gathered Thursday night for a meeting at which Chicago Bears planned to present more information on plans to build a new enclosed stadium in Arlington Heights.
The meeting was scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and before the doors opened about 5:30 p.m., a long line had stretched around the building and out to the parking lot of John Hersey High School in the northwest suburb. By 6 p.m., the 2,000-seat gymnasium was about a fifth full.
A handful of political advocates worked the line, handing out pamphlets encouraging residents to get involved in efforts to prevent public money from going into the proposed redevelopment.
The team said its “best-in-class” enclosed stadium will be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four.
Team officials also planned to describe their concept for an adjoining entertainment district to include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces.
It’s all proposed for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racecourse, which closed permanently to horse racing last year.
In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is vetting various aspects of the preliminary deal before anticipating closing late this year or early next year.
To do so, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed topping the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears have said they are not negotiating with the city while the team is pursuing the Arlington deal.
The team’s announcement of its plans Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal depends on meeting various requirements, such as, “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.
The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that construction would have a $9 billion economic impact, with subsequent annual stimulus of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion annually.
Economists have frequently questioned such projections, warning that sports stadiums do not typically make a good return on investment for governmental bodies.
Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers, presented a petition to the village board Tuesday, seeking to prohibit public funding for the Bears or any other private development.
The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported the Bears coming to their village but opposed using tax dollars for the move.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort,” but has defended incentives such as tax increment financing, or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenues on the racetrack site to help with the property’s development.
The meeting is merely informational and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposal.
Check back for updates.
News
Graham Potter’s backroom staff include the goalkeeper who played against Chelsea in the FA Cup final, while Adam Lallana joins the coaching staff at Brighton
Graham Potter has brought five members of his Brighton coaching staff to Chelsea, including one who played against the Blues in the FA Cup final.
The 47-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge, replacing Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday.
Joining Potter at the west London club is his assistant Billy Reid, along with first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg, Bruno and head of recruitment Kyle Macauley.
Also joining Potter at Chelsea is goalkeeper coach Ben Roberts, who enjoyed a 17-year playing career.
Roberts began his career at Middlesbrough, the highlight of his time at the Riverside Stadium seeing him start in the 1997 FA Cup Final.
The final, which saw Chelsea claim a 2-0 victory over Boro, is best known for Roberto Di Matteo’s incredible long-range effort just 43 seconds into the game – the fastest goal ever scored in a FA Cup final.
Roberts, who had six loan spells during his time at Boro, was in goal when the shot went into the net after playing the majority of the 1996/97 season with Mark Schwarzer injured.
Roberts left Middlesbrough in 2000 and retired from playing ten years later before embarking on his coaching career. He began his move to Brighton in 2015 but will now join Potter at Stamford Bridge.
Potter’s appointment at Chelsea saw Adam Lallana begin his coaching career – the former Southampton and Liverpool man joining the newly built coaching staff at Brighton.
Under-21 coach Andrew Crofts took on the role of interim head coach, with Shannon Ruth as assistant. Also on the coaching staff are set pieces coach Nick Stanley and goalkeeping coach Jack Stern.
Potter’s first game in charge of Chelsea is set to be their Premier League clash at Fulham on Saturday, kicking off at 12.30pm.
Meanwhile, Brighton are set to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, kick-off at 3pm.
Sports
News
‘We’ve all bought in’: How the Chicago Bears hope to reset expectations this season with a ‘new normal’ in how they prepare
Jaylon Johnson understands what Sunday is. For the new-look Chicago Bears, a Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers provides an opportunity to begin the season under a new coaching staff with a new methodology for pursuing greatness.
What better way to test the progress that has been made and the standards that have been set than with a home game against an opponent that played for the NFC championship in January.
Naturally, Johnson’s excitement is building.
“We’re kind of testing the waters,” Johnson said before practice Thursday at Halas Hall. “We’ve seen during the spring and during training camp all the preparation that we’ve been putting in. Even in the preseason, we’ve gotten a few glimpses of it, getting in for a few plays and a few series.
“So now? It’s the real thing. You’re ready to go and excited to see what our defense can be, what this team can be and what type of players we have here and what we’re going to be all about.”
That’s a big part of what Sunday’s opener at Soldier Field will be. It’s an early test of this team’s DNA, an opportunity to establish an identity.
“There are a lot of unknowns,” Johnson said. “But I’m excited.”
With the unknowns, there has been a continuous flow of positive energy inside the Halas Hall locker room from a core group of players who believe in the cohesion and collective work habits that have been solidified.
“I have a lot of faith in the guys around me and our coaching staff,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “I feel really good about where we are and where we’re going. … You see the buy-in. It has been growing each and every week.”
Buy-in. That’s a concept the Bears have talking about openly since training camp opened in July. But what is it exactly players have bought into?
“The H.I.T.S. principle,” Kmet said. “I know that sounds corny, but that’s what it is. That’s how we’re graded when they look at the film, and (the buy-in) is evident on the tape.”
H.I.T.S. is coach Matt Eberflus’ four-letter reminder for how this team should establish its way of life.
Hustle. Intensity. Taking the football away on defense and taking care of it on offense. Situational smarts. This has become central to the Bears’ daily mission.
Johnson took the buy-in discussion a step further.
“It’s the culture shift,” he said. “It’s everything this staff is trying to ingrain into our heads as to what our new normal is. It’s not easy to do. And there have been plenty of opportunities for guys not to buy in or to not really commit to pushing themselves mentally and physically.
“But I feel like, from head to toe, from our leaders to the rookies to everyone else in between, we’ve all bought in.”
What is that new normal?
“It’s a daily expectation,” Johnson said. “And that expectation was set from Day 1. (On defense) it’s running to the ball, trying to create turnovers, raking at the ball, punching at the ball. … It’s been preached from Day 1. So that’s what it is for us now, just going after that — playing hard and playing the right way.”
The eye test
Maybe the 2022 Bears have a little something extra. That’s what fans across Chicago are hoping. With a roster that many around the league judge as bottom-tier, perhaps the Bears can find some of those fueling intangibles — increased chemistry, extra effort, youthful pluck — to become one of this season’s fun surprises.
Outside expectations remain low. But Bears players and coaches don’t really care, focusing more on trying to convert their practice investments into game-day dividends.
The biggest dreamers in the outside world can set visions of a shock-the-world playoff appearance. Almost no one inside the NFL orbit sees that as likely.
But even if the Bears suffer through another sub-.500 season, they can establish direction and make meaningful strides toward becoming a championship contender.
Truthfully, this team’s most realistic goals should be to establish itself as functional and competitive and to create momentum that pushes into 2023 and beyond.
In many ways, this season will be a less about the final record and more about the eye test.
Does Bears football look like it’s supposed to?
Are the silly penalties reduced? Are the in-game coaching decisions cleaner?
Is effort packed into every game?
Is the defense flying around with controlled aggression and making game-changing plays on a regular basis?
Is the offense, led by second-year quarterback Justin Fields, continually showing signs that it’s moving up the development staircase rather than stepping onto the down escalator?
Starting from scratch
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has emphasized with his players the need to quickly establish “our style of play” in Week 1.
“We talk a lot about that in our room,” Getsy said, “about how we want that film to look. It’s not putting an expectation of a thousand yards in a game or 60 points in a game or something crazy. We want the play style to be right, we want the mindset to be right.”
And what should that look like to Bears fans?
“You want to see guys who are firing off the football, who are finishing, (who are) playing the play longer than everybody else,” Getsy said. “And then (you want to see that) we’re taking care of the football. We sit on those three principles pretty much every single day.”
These are all little things that can help the Bears compensate for the talent and depth deficiencies that will leave them with a thin margin for error most weeks. That includes Sunday, when they’ll walk into the opener as six-point home underdogs.
That’s how steep this climb figures to be for a team that overhauled its roster in such an extreme manner. When practice began Thursday, the 53-man roster included 34 players who weren’t with the team when last season ended, 15 who weren’t even in the NFL yet and seven who walked into Halas Hall for the first time last week. As if more evidence was needed to confirm this is a team in transition.
Those who make a living in the football forecasting business have the Bears as a 15-1 long shot to win their division and an 80-1 pipe dream to reach the Super Bowl. Oddsmakers set the over/under for the Bears win total at 6½.
Consider all of that a measure of what most of the football world sees from afar.
‘We can do that here’
Those compelled to reach for grand best-case scenarios will passionately point out that prognostications often prove erratic.
Last year at this time, they’ll argue, the Cincinnati Bengals were long shots even to remain in the “In the hunt” playoff graphics deep into December. Yet with two minutes remaining in Super Bowl LVI, they had a 20-16 lead on the Los Angeles Rams.
That’s why the NFL is so magnetic, with every season providing spectacular twists and surprise breakthroughs. Heck, four years ago, the last time the Bears changed coaches, they made everyone’s head spin with a worst-to-first 12-4 season and division championship. That roster was so different from this one — more talented, deeper and much more established.
But, hey, who knows?
In the first week of training camp, offensive tackle Riley Reiff was asked about his experience with last season’s Bengals and how that gritty young team surpassed expectations so dramatically.
“We had a good group of guys,” Reiff said. “We jelled. The coaching staff put us in good situations.
“It was a fun year. It was something I won’t take for granted ever. We had a fun time and we worked hard. We didn’t talk about the Super Bowl. We just started stacking good practices after good practices. I think we can do that here.”
Reiff also saw how second-year quarterback Joe Burrow motivated important breakthroughs for both himself and the team.
“Joe Burrow is an awesome guy,” Reiff said. “Tough, smart. I see a lot of that in Justin (Fields). They just come out to work every day. They are good guys, good humans. They study and they take control of things. Joe really took control of our offense last year. And I see that in Justin so far too.”
OK. There’s that invitation to dream big again.
It’s understandable for the most loyal fans to bite that hook before the first game has been played. But internally, the Bears’ expectation is to retain a microfocus on each day, to find purpose within every practice and every drill, to make significant improvements that carry the team toward a brighter future.
On the eve of the season opener, there is buy-in and excitement. The fun part will be measuring how it all translates.
