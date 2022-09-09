News
Joe Biden visits British Embassy to mourn Queen Elizabeth
President Joe Biden visited the British Embassy on Thursday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
“We cry for you all. She was a great lady; I’m so glad I got to meet her,” Biden told the British ambassador and embassy staff upon their arrival.
The Bidens met Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to England in June 2021.
While at the embassy, the president signed a condolence book, pulling out a note card to look at before writing a message in the book.
First Lady Jill Biden also signed her name in the book.
The White House posted a photo of what Biden wrote:
After briefly chatting with embassy staff, Biden said, “As my mother would say, ‘God, I love you,’” before leaving the room.
The president then went to a political reception in Maryland for the Democratic National Committee. He spent around 30 seconds at the top of his speech remembering Queen Elizabeth, calling her an “incredibly graceful and decent woman”.
“Now let me explain why we are all here…60 days. 60 days after the midterm elections,” he said.
Earlier Thursday, the White House released a statement from the Bidens mourning the Queen’s death
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch,” the statement released by the White House said. “She defined an era.”
Later that afternoon, the White House lowered the flag to half-mast to mourn the famous British monarch.
News
Missing Minnesota man found dead in Black Hills hiking area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A southeastern Minnesota man was found dead at the Stratobowl, a hiking area in the South Dakota Black Hills southwest of Rapid City.
Alex Verburg, 24, of Mantorville was found by search and rescue personnel in a rugged area at the bottom of a cliff.
The Rapid City Police Department received a call around 8 p.m. Tuesday about an individual who hadn’t been seen or heard from for several days, according to a Facebook post from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement located the missing person’s vehicle near the Stratobowl Trailhead off U.S. 16 and began a search of the area, both on foot and with a drone. The search was suspended until Wednesday morning due to low light.
Verburg was found Wednesday, and Pennington County Search and Rescue personnel recovered his body.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said there were no preliminary signs of foul play, but the sheriff’s office and the Rapid City Police Department are investigating.
News
Former Mormon mayor and bishop charged with child sex abuse – The Denver Post
By BRADY McCOMBS
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former Utah city mayor and bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was arrested for sexually abusing at least three children decades ago .
Carl Matthew Johnson, 77, was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Davis County Jail in northern Utah on suspicion of seven counts of child sexual abuse, according to a probable cause statement.
Investigators say Johnson admitted to abusing three victims in 1985, 1993 and 1996 and estimated there were a total of six victims as young as 2 years old, according to the document. He told investigators he had struggled to “control his sexual urges” for most of his life.
Some of the alleged abuses occurred during the same years he was mayor of West Bountiful, a town just outside of Salt Lake City that he led from 1990 to 1997.
The investigation is still ongoing, but so far Johnson is only charged with three victims. Johnson had not yet been charged as of Thursday afternoon and it was unclear if he had an attorney.
Johnson was in a “position of trust” over each victim, but investigators don’t explain what that was in the probable cause document. Stephanie Dinsmore, a spokeswoman for the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, also declined to explain.
The victims told investigators they were told not to tell anyone, and Johnson used his position to suppress the disclosures, according to the probable cause statement.
Dinsmore initially declined on Thursday to provide information about when Johnson served as bishop of a faith congregation widely known as the Mormon Church, saying in a text that the agency would not comment on “the affiliation from Johnson with faith.
She later revealed that he was a bishop from 1974 to 1979. Bishops are lay clergymen who oversee local congregations for a few years at a time in a rotating role reserved only for men of faith widely known as of Mormon Church.
Sam Penrod, spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said in a statement that the allegations were “serious and deeply disturbing” and reiterated the church’s position that faith does not condone any type of abuse.
“Those who engage in abusive behavior are legitimately subject to legal action and also risk losing their church membership,” Penrod said.
The faith has come under scrutiny following an Associated Press investigation that found flaws in how it handles reporting sexual abuse allegations made to bishops. The church defended the system and alleged that the AP misinterpreted its reporting system.
The AP reported Thursday that a Utah lawmaker was the person who advised a bishop of a church in Arizona not to report an admission of child sex abuse to authorities, a move that helped abuses to continue for years, according to court filings.
denverpost
News
Man shot in nose during road rage incident on I-94 in Stearns County
Central Minnesota authorities responding to an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 94 found a man with a gunshot wound on the tip of his nose.
A driver on westbound I-94 reported Tuesday evening to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center that another westbound driver had fired a gun at his vehicle.
The caller then told dispatchers he would continue to his residence a short distance away, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the caller’s residence, they found that he had a gunshot wound on the tip of his nose.
The 911 call about the shooting was made at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday from a location near mile marker 154 in Avon Township between St. Joseph and Avon. The caller said the shooting vehicle had continued westbound.
Deputies located the shooting vehicle, a 2010 black Ford Escape, near the westbound Melrose exit, where they performed a stop and detained the driver. The driver was identified as a 23-year-old man from Inkster, Mich.
The sheriff’s office said in the release that the investigation determined that a road rage incident took place between the suspect and the caller, who was driving a 2012 gray Volkswagen GTI, while both vehicles were traveling westbound on I-94.
At one point during the incident, the suspect allegedly fired a handgun, striking the caller.
The suspect was booked into the Stearns County jail on charges of second degree-assault.
The investigation is continuing, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 320-259-3700.
News
New Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been swayed by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, tipped to replace Gareth Southgate and has already asked the players to play a modern dance set at Swan Lake.
Graham Potter’s journey from footballer to manager is not a new story, but his route to the top is far from conventional.
The England manager has taken the final step in his career – and the biggest yet – when he left Brighton to succeed Thomas Tuchel as the new head coach of Premier League giants Chelsea.
Potter has received many accolades for the job he has done in three years with the Seagulls – with Jurgen Klopp among his biggest admirers.
Prior to his exit, he had led Brighton to fourth in the Premier League, with wins over Manchester United and a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester City this season.
Potter had been tipped as the future England manager this summer if Gareth Southgate were to leave after the World Cup.
Yet Chelsea have now decided to make sure Potter is unavailable and he already has club icon John Terry’s seal of approval.
Like Terry, Potter was a former England Under-21 and Premier League defender who joined Southampton in 1996.
But that’s where the similarities between the two end, as Potter found himself plying his trade at League Two York City four years later.
The former left-back ended his professional playing career with Macclesfield Town aged just 30 after making over 300 league outings.
Potter first turned to coaching in the ninth tier of English football while studying first at the University of Hull and later at Leeds Metropolitan.
He told The Athletic: “The crowds were a handful, maybe 100-200 if you were lucky. It was always competitive; men’s teams from Yorkshire wanting to beat the students. Those were good times, good guys.
“It was an environment where you could make mistakes, which I did, but it was a pretty safe learning environment, a brilliant time for me.”
A short stint as Ghana’s technical director for the 2007 Women’s World Cup final followed before moving to Sweden as a coach at fourth division club Östersunds FK in 2011.
Potter told the Mail: “There was a real negative environment around me when I arrived. There was a kind of mistrust from the public. They didn’t like the club too much.
During his seven years at the club, Potter transformed Östersunds, overseeing three promotions to rise to the top of Swedish football.
He also led their first major trophy in 2017 [the Svenska Cupen] to qualify for the Europa League – where a remarkable run of 14 matches to the last 32 was finally snapped by Arsenal.
During his tenure, Östersunds recruited local artist Karin Wahlen to help develop a “culture academy” to challenge players outside of football and help them grow.
The most famous examples include the organization of an art exhibition and the staging of a version of the ballet “Le Lac des cygnes”.
Potter explained, “It’s certainly not something that’s met with universal excitement when, say, it’s announced at the start of preseason that we’re going to dance on Swan Lake.
“But it’s a process. You see the players adapt. Often they surprise themselves.
Potter brought a number of things with him when he returned to English football – first for a season at the aptly named Swansea City, then Brighton – but understood that the ballet methods that worked in Sweden might not pan out. translate to the Premier League.
He explained to the Telegraph: “The mistake would be to just copy this here as it would be a cut and paste job.
“It was about removing the hierarchy that sometimes exists in football, removing the barriers that sometimes exist about fear of being yourself, of being open, of being honest and vulnerable.
“It was a fantastic tool, but you don’t necessarily have to do that to remove those things. You can do it in other ways.
Potter has publicly admitted that Pep Guardiola has been one of the biggest influences on the way he likes his teams to play football.
“It’s a constant journey,” he revealed to Athletic. “The teams that had control of the ball seemed to be the ones I didn’t like playing against.
“I witnessed Guardiola’s team at Barcelona when I was a young manager, I tried to see how he mastered it; his path was quite influential in terms of how he affected football with her thought.
One of Tuchel’s downfalls at Chelsea was his players’ dissatisfaction with his tactics – the German changing formation three times in the 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb, one of which forced Raheem Sterling into midfield of central ground.
One of Potter’s strengths, on the other hand, is the flexibility of the system, with former Barcelona star Henrik Larsson being one of the first casualties when his Helsingborg side lost 2-0 to Ostersund.
“The way he’s able to change his game pattern during games is so impressive,” Larsson told the Independent. “I remember spotting them when I was in Helsingborg.
“They played all types of systems, starting a game one way, then halfway through they started playing on a different system, then they ended up with a third system. And all the players knew exactly what they were doing.
Building from the back, mobile forwards and a skill to develop young players are all major elements of Potter’s philosophy.
Chelsea has now offered Potter the stage to show off his skills – it’s time for the man himself to deliver…
Sports
News
Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips promises ‘first-class experience’ for fans during meeting where team reveals more details about plans for Arlington Heights stadium
The Chicago Bears generated keen interest from fans and non-fans alike Thursday for a presentation of plans for a new domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights.
Team officials drew applause when they said the stadium would be enclosed, and that the team would not negotiate renovations at Soldier Field while pursuing the Arlington deal.
Bears Chairman George Halas McCaskey noted that many members of the McCaskey family that own the team have lived in the northwest suburbs, including Arlington Heights.
“We want to be good neighbors,” McCaskey told the crowd. “We want what’s best for the community.”
The multibillion dollar project could take 10 years or more to complete, McCaskey said. He said the team would need government funding to help make the project become a reality.
“The Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction,” he said. “However … we will need help.”
Without infrastructure support and “property tax certainty,” he said, “the project as described tonight will not be able to move forward.”
Bears President Ted Phillips promised a “first-class experience” for fans, and to incorporate public feedback into the plans.
The plan also potentially includes higher-density multifamily residential buildings and lower density townhomes officials said, with buildings typically reaching four to eight stories near the adjacent Metra train station.
Planning consultants described a Station Square with places to go before and after the game, with offices, retail, residential buildings and a hotel.
The residential buildings would likely be two to eight stories with apartments and townhomes.
Conceptual plans included a pond with a boat house for kayaking and canoeing, and “perhaps” a performance venue.
New entrances to the grounds would include off-ramps from Route 53 that would go under Northwest Highway to the stadium, and new entrances off Euclid Avenue.
The crowd seemed receptive to the plans, applauding at various points during the presentation.
The team plans to have more parking capacity than what’s currently available at Soldier Field, they said. They planned to expand capacity for another football necessity, too.
“Will tailgating be allowed? Oh yeah, baby,” Phillips said.
Brenda Zolott of Arlington Heights was taking notes at the back of the room.
“If I could snap my fingers and have it all materialize right now, I would. It’s giving me motivation to stay alive. If it happens soon enough, I might even be able to work in the retail section.”
When team leadership announced “there is no plan B” for a different property development, she applauded.
And when officials said there would be no casino on the site, the crowd cheered.
People lined up two hours ahead of time for the 7 p.m. meeting, and the crowd stretched around the building and out to the parking lot of John Hersey High School in the northwest suburb.
Before the meeting started, those attending raised concerns about property taxes, traffic, and preserving the racetrack on the site of Arlington International Racecourse.
A handful of political advocates worked the line, handing out pamphlets encouraging residents to get involved in efforts to prevent public money from going into the proposed redevelopment.
“Property taxes are my main concern,” said Justin Hegy, 37, of Palatine, who lives about a mile from the site, and wore a Bears shirt to the meeting. “Our property taxes keep going up every year.”
If taxes stayed the same, Hegy said, as a Bears fan, “I’d love it if they were in my backyard. I’ll ride my bike to the game.”
During the meeting, officials said property taxes should be significantly more than that generated by the racetrack.
Lisa Miller had taken time off of her job at Whole Foods to get in line before 5 p.m. She is a Palatine resident, but said she lives next to the racetrack and has fond memories of spending time there as a child growing up in Arlington Heights.
Miller told the Tribune she remembered watching and crying when the track burned down in 1985, and watching its reconstruction. She bought her house in part because it looked out onto the track, she said.
She said she wanted to see the Bears pay attention to parking and traffic in the neighborhood surrounding the site.
“I want kids to be able to walk in my neighborhood,” she said. “During any big huge racetrack events, that was not the case.”
She is opposed to public money funding the development, including the proposed entertainment district. But if the project moves ahead, she said she would want to see “local farm-to-table restaurants” and smaller community events, like a farmers’ market, at the facility once it was built.
Miller also said she wanted to see the Bears continue the tradition of having fireworks on July 4th.
“I bought my house, if I walk out to the end of my driveway, I could see the fireworks every Fourth of July,” she said. “And that would be really great if the Bears were to continue that tradition.”
Linda Gaio lives “a seven-minute walk” from the site. She said she’d heard a lot about how the proposal would increase the value of her home, but was skeptical. “My increased home value doesn’t mean anything unless I sell my house,” she said.
Gaio had two main questions for the Bears. One was how many of her tax dollars would fund the project.
“I want to know if this is going to cost us anything,” she said. She wanted to know “if they could give us some sort of documentation, or maybe there’s some website or something where we could check the progress of these talks and the negotiations and how it’s gonna affect us residents.”
Gaio’s second concern was whether the team planned to preserve any part of the existing facility.
She said it would be “the cherry on top — highly unlikely — if we could at least keep an element of the historic property, make it into a central arena or grandstand and make that into offices and all that stuff.”
Gerald Barrett, who owns Tugo Tea House in Arlington Heights, said he’s cautiously optimistic about the Bears’ arrival in the village because of the customers it could attract for businesses like his.
“What I’ve seen in the past in some cities, is that these sports centers are like year-round activity centers,” Barrett said. “There’s an opportunity for small businesses in the area to maybe work with the organization, and maybe have a concession year-round.”
He’s not sure about the idea of using taxpayer dollars to help the Bears redevelop the site, but wanted to see more detailed plans before making up his mind.
“If the Bears have the ability to do it on their own, they should do it on their own,” he said.
He said he’d want to see evidence that the redevelopment would benefit the community beyond creating jobs if he were going to support public money into the project.
The team said its “best-in-class” enclosed stadium will be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four.
It’s all proposed for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racecourse, which closed permanently to horse racing last year.In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is vetting various aspects of the preliminary deal before anticipating closing late this year or early next year.
To make a move, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed topping the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears have said they are not negotiating with the city while the team is pursuing the Arlington deal.
The team’s announcement of its plans Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal depends on meeting various requirements, such as, “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.
The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that construction would have a $9 billion economic impact, with subsequent annual stimulus of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion annually.
Economists have frequently questioned such projections, warning that sports stadiums do not typically make a good return on investment for governmental bodies.
Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers, presented a petition to the village board Tuesday, seeking to prohibit public funding for the Bears or any other private development.
The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported the Bears coming to their village but opposed using tax dollars for the move.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort,” but has defended incentives such as tax increment financing, or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenues on the racetrack site to help with the property’s development.
The meeting is merely informational and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposal.
Julian Aguilar was outside the meeting working the line on behalf of Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian political advocacy group that’s organizing a petition to bar public money from going to any business entity looking to set up in Arlington Heights — including the Bears.
He said he’d had a “legit friendly debate” with several of the residents in line.
“There’s a lot of people who think we don’t want the Chicago Bears here,” he said. “Our big thing is just to make sure we protect Arlington Heights taxpayer dollars.”
Regardless, Aguilar said, “It’s going to have a long-term effect on the residents here.”

News
Ons Jabeur overtakes Carolina Garcia to reach US Open final
The Minister of Happiness is just one step away from adding another title:
US Open champion.
Already the first African and first Arab to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows, Ons Jabeur showed that she was not satisfied and that she was not done. The Tunisian gutted Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to head straight into Saturday’s final with a dominating performance.
Dropping to his knees, Jabeur let out a visceral cry that belied the cold, calculating game she had just played.
Jabeur threw down his racquet, spread his arms – don’t you like it? – and fell on his back, enjoying the moment. Then she sat on the ground, hitting the Arthur Ashe Stadium pitch.
“It’s amazing,” said Jabeur, who backed up her Wimbledon final with an encore here at Flushing Meadows. “After Wimbledon there was a lot of pressure on me. I’m really relieved to be able to save my results. The hard court season started a bit badly, but I’m really happy that I could make the final here.
Serving aggressively on the lines and varying his attacks, Jabeur won points on 83% of his first serves, compared to just 48% for Garcia.
“It was so important,” Jabeur said. “I know she comes onto the court and puts a lot of pressure on my second serve, so I had to put in my first serves.”
After a moment of silence to honor the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Jabeur – dubbed the Minister of Happiness by her compatriot due to her upbeat personality – gave an unsentimental display.
Jabeur smashed his French foe from the start, both literally and figuratively.
Garcia, the 17th seed, had only once lost consecutive matches throughout this tournament, and hadn’t even faced a set point let alone lost one. But she had her serve broken in the first game and had her serve broken three times in an opening set that saw her uncharacteristically scared and frightened.
Garcia committed 14 unforced errors and never recovered.
Jabeur will face the winner of Thursday night’s other semi-final between Poland’s Iga Swiatek – the highest ranked player in the world – and Aryna Sabalenka.
New York Post
