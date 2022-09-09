Connect with us

Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth II’s life

Key Milestones In Queen Elizabeth Ii’s Life
LONDON — Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne.

—April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, later called the Queen Mother.

—Dec. 10, 1936: Elizabeth becomes heir-apparent to the throne after her uncle King Edward VIII abdicates and her father becomes king.

—Oct. 13, 1940: Elizabeth makes first public speech at age 14 on the BBC Children’s Hour to reassure children who had been separated from their parents during the Blitz.

—1945: Elizabeth is made a Subaltern in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, serving for Britain during World War II.

—Nov. 20, 1947: Elizabeth marries Prince Philip Mountbatten of Greece and Denmark at Westminster Abbey.

—Nov. 14, 1948: Prince Charles, now Prince of Wales, heir-apparent to the throne, is born.

—Aug. 15, 1950: Elizabeth’s second child and only daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal, is born.

—Feb. 6, 1952: Elizabeth becomes queen upon the death of her father George VI.

—June 2, 1953: Crowned in a grand coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. She sets out on a tour of the Commonwealth, visiting places including Bermuda, Fiji, Tonga, Australia, and Gibraltar.

—Feb. 19, 1960: Elizabeth’s third child, Prince Andrew, is born.

—March 10, 1964: Elizabeth’s fourth child, Prince Edward, is born.

—May 1965: Elizabeth makes a historic visit to West Germany, the first German visit by a British monarch in 52 years.

—1977: Elizabeth celebrates her Silver Jubilee, which marks 25 years on the throne.

—1992: Elizabeth has what she describes as an “annus horribilis,” or a “horrible year.” The year sees marriages for three of her four children end. Also that year, a fire damages Windsor Castle. Public outcry over the cost of repairs amid a recession prompts the queen to volunteer to pay income taxes.

—Aug. 31, 1997: Princess Diana dies in a car crash in Paris. Under public pressure to demonstrate her grief, Elizabeth makes an unprecedented television broadcast in tribute to Diana’s memory.

—2002: Elizabeth marks 50 years of reign with her Golden Jubilee. The year also sees the deaths of Elizabeth’s mother and her sister, Margaret.

—Dec. 20, 2007: Elizabeth becomes the longest-living British monarch, overtaking Victoria.

—May 2011: Elizabeth makes a historic visit to Ireland — the first visit by a British monarch since Irish independence.

—2012: Elizabeth marks 60 years of her reign with a Diamond Jubilee.

—Sept. 9, 2015: Elizabeth surpasses Queen Victoria and becomes the longest-serving monarch in British history.

—June 11, 2016: Britain celebrates Elizabeth’s official 90th birthday with three days of national festivities.

—Feb. 6, 2017: Elizabeth becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Sapphire Jubilee, marking 65 years on the throne.

— March 2020: Elizabeth and Philip move from Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

—April 9, 2021: Prince Philip, Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years, dies at age 99.

–Oct. 20, 2021: Elizabeth spends a night in a London hospital undergoing health tests. She cancels major engagements in subsequent months, on doctors’ orders to only undertake light duties.

–Feb. 6, 2022: Elizabeth becomes first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as sovereign.

–June 2022: Elizabeth makes limited public appearances during a four-day holiday weekend celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

–Sept. 6, 2022: Elizabeth meets Boris Johnson and Liz Truss at her summer holiday home in Scotland to oversee the handover of power from the outgoing prime minster to his successor. The ceremonies, traditionally held at Buckingham Palace in London, were moved to Balmoral for the first time in the queen’s reign in light of her mobility problems.

–Sept. 8, 2022: Elizabeth dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96.

“Will never forget his warmth, his kindness”

September 9, 2022

“Will Never Forget His Warmth, His Kindness”
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 today.

“I had memorable encounters with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my visits to the UK in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief that Mahatma Gandhi gave her at his wedding. I will always cherish this gesture,” her tweet read.

Prime Minister Modi was invited for an audience with the Queen during his visit to the UK in 2018.

His royal welcome included a special event hosted by Prince Charles, who immediately succeeds the king, according to centuries of protocol.

Charles’ coronation, an elaborate ritual steeped in tradition and history, will take place in the same historic setting as it has for centuries, on a date to be determined.

The handkerchief mentioned by the Prime Minister was a hand-woven cotton lace that has “Jai Hind” as its central motif.

It was sent by Mahatma Gandhi as a gift at Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in November 1947.

Reports said the Mahatma personally spun the yarn and Lord Louis Mounbatten, who was the Governor General at the time, took it with him to England.

It was also Lord Mountbatten who suggested the gift, according to his daughter Pamela Hicks, who was asked to be a bridesmaid to the Queen.

When Mahatma Gandhi said he wanted to mark the occasion with a gift, but had nothing to give as he had donated his possessions, Lord Mounbatten suggested he could weave something on his loom at weaving,” Pamela Hicks told The Daily Telegraph.

Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years, becoming Britain’s longest-serving monarch, surpassing her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

Thanking the nation in a letter, she wrote: When it comes to marking 70 years as Queen, there is no guide to follow. It really is a first.”

ndtv

Omicron specific boosters now available at Minnesota-run clinics

September 9, 2022

Omicron Specific Boosters Now Available At Minnesota-Run Clinics
Booster shots designed to fight the omicron strain of the coronavirus are available at two state-run clinics.

Appointments are already available at the Mall of America clinic, and the site at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center is scheduling to administer doses starting Sunday. Pharmacies and local health departments should also soon have appointments available.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have received approval for updated vaccines. The Pfizer dose is recommended for everyone 12 and older while the Moderna shot is approved for those 18 and up.

Both state-run clinics are offering the Pfizer booster. The shots are free and can be administered two months after a dose of the original vaccines.

Omicron drove COVID-19 cases to all-time highs in January and is now the cause of nearly all infections in Minnesota and nationwide. Several omicron sub-variants, including BA.4 and BA.5, are more contagious than previous variants of the coronavirus.

Minnesota COVID-19 infection rates have been at a plateau for months. On average, roughly 1,000 new infections are recorded each day, but that is only a fraction of the people getting sick because most test at home and do not report the results to the state.

Omicron has easily evaded the protections against infection that previous vaccines and prior infection have provided. Vaccines are still effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.

“Staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines is a crucial part of protecting our state in the months ahead,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “The bivalent boosters were shown to be safe and effective, and they will be a key tool in helping provide better protection against variants that are currently spreading.”

For more information about the state’s COVID-19 response, including details about testing and vaccines, visit: mn.gov/covid19 or call 1-833-431-2053.

Fed’s Powell says tough action is needed to fight inflation

September 9, 2022

Fed'S Powell Says Tough Action Is Needed To Fight Inflation
Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell said the central bank was focused squarely on curbing high inflation to prevent it from taking root as it did in the 1970s, bolstering expectations of a third straight rate hike from 0, 75 percentage points later this month.

“It’s really our view, and my view, that we must act now frankly, firmly, as we have done, and we must continue until the job is done,” said Mr. Powell on Thursday morning during a virtual conference hosted by the Cato Institute.

wsj

Vikings leave no doubt that Jalen Reagor is their punt returner: ‘You’re the guy’

September 8, 2022

Vikings Leave No Doubt That Jalen Reagor Is Their Punt Returner: ‘You’re The Guy’
Matt Daniels was an assistant special-teams coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys when he fell for Jalen Reagor. He remembers scouting the former Texas Christian standout ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft and being drawn to his playmaking ability.

See, while many people had Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and/or 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk as the most dynamic punt returner in that draft class, Daniels already had convinced himself that Reagor was the best of the bunch.

“I was salivating over this guy,” said Daniels, now the special-teams coordinator for the Vikings. “He was No. 1 in my book.”

So imagine the level of excitement Daniels felt last week when the Vikings acquired Reagor in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only was Daniels getting what he felt was a magic elixir to his problems at punt returner, he was getting a player he has wanted to work with for a long time.

“I wanted him, personally, when he was coming out of college,” Daniels said. “Now I get an opportunity to coach him. I couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Now, if there was any question as to whether Reagor was going to be the starting punt returner in Sunday’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, Daniels emphatically provided then answer during his weekly press conference.

“He immediately approached the meeting saying, ‘I want to be the guy,’ ” Daniels recalled with a smile. “I’m like, ‘You’re the guy.’ ”

Needless to say, confidence isn’t an issue for Reagor. As for what makes the 5-foot-11, 200-pound receiver such a dynamic punt returner, Daniels pointed out how Reagor’s blazing speed pairs perfectly with his physical frame.

“He’s got strong legs, big glutes, really nice calves,” Daniels said. “Just being able to see him in person, it’s like, ‘Man, this guy’s got some weight to him.’ He’s really hard to tackle. He has the ability to make guys miss. He’s elusive. And obviously he has the home-run speed to take it the distance. That’s what makes him so spooky.”

The biggest issue for Reagor to this point in his NFL career has been inconsistency. After returning a punt for a touchdown as a rookie, and emerging as a threat in the process, Reagor only averaged 7.3 yards per return last season. He also has struggled with muff punts here and there, with his most notable woes coming in a playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not that Daniels seems too worried about that being a major issue. He noted how even future hall of fame punt returner Devin Hester muffed punts every now and then.

“We’ve been getting extra reps before practice and after practice working on catches and working on setting up the return,” Daniels said. “I like where he’s at right now. He’s a guy that’s going to be a problem when the ball is in his hands.”

Shooting in Memphis leaves 4 dead; Suspect in custody

September 8, 2022

Shooting In Memphis Leaves 4 Dead; Suspect In Custody
Memphis, TN-

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say a man who drove around town on Wednesday shooting people – killing four and injuring three others – broadcast the act live on social media .

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said officers arrested 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, a violent criminal who was released from jail early this year, was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Wednesday, almost a full day after it was determined that the first shoot took place, around 12:56 a.m.

Speaking to reporters early Thursday, Davis said police responded to a call about a shooting at a store just before 6 p.m. She said Kelly was on Facebook Live inside the store when he opened fire. The police chief said officers found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Minutes later — 6:12 p.m. — Davis said police received information from concerned citizens saying the suspect was on Facebook “threatening to harm citizens.” She said that’s when the police department launched a citywide search.

During the raid, police warned residents across the city to shelter in place, closing a baseball stadium and college campuses and suspending public bus services.

Police said they responded to multiple crime scenes around the city until, according to a police spokeswoman, Kelly was finally arrested after crashing into a stolen car in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven.

Court records indicate Kelly was charged as an adult in February 2020 with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, use of a firearm to commit a dangerous crime and endangerment reckless with a deadly weapon. He was 17 at the time.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told reporters Kelly pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced in April 2021 to three years behind bars. He was released from prison 11 months later.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press and Reuters

USA voanews

Packed house expected tonight at Bears event to discuss stadium in Arlington Heights

September 8, 2022

Packed House Expected Tonight At Bears Event To Discuss Stadium In Arlington Heights
Organizers expect a packed house Thursday night when the Chicago Bears present more information on plans to build a new enclosed stadium in Arlington Heights.

The team said its “best-in-class” enclosed stadium will be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four.

Team officials also will describe their concept for an adjoining entertainment district to include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces.

It’s all proposed for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racecourse, which closed permanently to horse racing last year.

In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is vetting various aspects of the preliminary deal before anticipating closing late this year or early next year.

To do so, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed topping the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears have said they are not negotiating with the city while the team is pursuing the Arlington deal.

The team’s announcement of its plans Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal depends on meeting various requirements, such as, “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”

The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.

The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that construction would have a $9 billion economic impact, with subsequent annual stimulus of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion annually.

Economists have frequently questioned such projections, warning that sports stadiums do not typically make a good return on investment for governmental bodies.

Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers, presented a petition to the village board Tuesday, seeking to prohibit public funding for the Bears or any other private development.

The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported the Bears coming to their village but opposed using tax dollars for the move.

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort,” but has defended incentives such as tax increment financing, or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenues on the racetrack site to help with the property’s development.

The public meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at John Hersey High School, 1900 E. Thomas St., in Arlington Heights.

Anticipating a large crowd, seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking lots will open at 5 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting is merely informational and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposal.

Check back for updates.

()

