News
Kwon Alexander doesn’t want to be labeled as a hype man: ‘I’m a playmaker before a hype guy’
Energetic. Leader. Brings the juice. These are some of the words and phrases used to describe Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander.
But the eight-year veteran doesn’t just want that to be his identity.
“I’m really not a hype man, I just love football,” Alexander told the Daily News. “They get to the point of me being a hype man, but I just love the game. I probably love it more than some people. I just like to bring people together as this game is like little league as you play like that.
“You don’t have to have all those words. Some people come into the league and don’t like to be themselves. I just like to show everybody that I just like to have fun, play fast and make plays.
“But I’m a playmaker before a hype guy.”
The Jets signed Alexander shortly after the start of training camp to shore up their linebacking corps. He reunited with Jets coach Robert Saleh as the two were together when Saleh was Alexander’s defensive coordinator with the 49ers in 2019 and ‘20.
Alexander has been a former Pro Bowler during his time with the Buccaneers as he averaged 112 tackles during his first three years (2015-2017) in the league. But injuries have defined his career in recent seasons. During the last four seasons, Alexander tore his ACL and pectoral, underwent surgery to repair a biceps injury and suffered an Achilles injury.
This has limited him to 38 games since 2018. Alexander’s production also dropped as he hasn’t recorded more than 57 tackles during that time.
“I’m not worried about any injuries, that is in the past,” Alexander said. “All I can do is move forward and just keep going.
“Those injuries made me who I am today. I just go out there and play free and with a free mind.”
Alexander will look to help turn around a Jets defense that was statistically the worst in the NFL in 2021 (397.6 yards per game). Gang Green also finished 29th in rushing defense (138.6), 30th in passing yards (259.4) and last in points allowed per game (29.6).
It has been a small sample size, but Alexander has already impacted the Jets’ defense. In the second quarter of the preseason finale against the Giants, Alexander knocked Giants running back Antonio Williams back so far that he forced the ball loose. While the Giants were able to recover the football, they later punted the football.
“He looked fast, he looked fresh, he was energetic, his legs were obviously behind him because he was delivering some pops on the backs and getting on and off blocks in block protection on O-linemen,” Saleh said. “He looked really good and again, he’s only going to get stronger as he goes, so as long as he continues to take care of his body and attacking his regen like he knows he should, he’s going to be fine.”
Inside the locker room, teammates and coaches have enjoyed having Alexander around. He has a handshake for every one of his teammates, something he started when he was with the Saints.
Alexander thought it was a way to bring all his teammates together after celebrating a big defensive play. Not only do the Jets enjoy his energy and high motor, but Saleh believes so do the Jets fans.
“If you listen to the TV copy, they were on an off-topic, they were talking about something else and then that hit happened and it brought them back in the game too,” Saleh said.
“So anytime you have a guy who just has so much energy and his communication, his volume and his voice, the detail, the effort, his style of play which embodies everything that we talk about with that effort, technique and a violence that we expect to see play in and play out from everybody, he embodies all of it, so he brings people to life and it’s all the little things.”
()
News
A Burning Man Festival attendee walks through a massive dust devil in the Nevada desert
The conversation
Burning Man sheds light on the primordial human need for ritual
A wooden effigy of a man is erected annually in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert and then set on fire. AP Photo/Ron LewisAt the end of every summer, hordes of people flock to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to erect a makeshift town the size of the Italian city of Pisa. They call it Black Rock City. A few days later, they will reduce it to ashes, leaving no trace. During their time together, they participate in an extravaganza of unique experiences. Wear wild costumes and drive a carnival vehicle
yahoo
News
IMD issued orange alert in these states, there may be torrential rains for the next few days, know your state weather condition
IMD issued orange alert in these states, there may be torrential rains for the next few days, know your state weather condition
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Odisha and South Bengal in the next few days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday 8 September that a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy rains over Odisha and South Bengal in the next few days. IMD has also predicted heavy rains in Jharkhand from September 11.
The Meteorological Department said that the low pressure area is likely to become more marked towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts during the next two days. The latest forecast of the Meteorological Department regarding rain is given below-
Heavy to very heavy rainfall of 70 to 200 mm has been predicted at some places in Odisha’s Koraput, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Friday. Along with this, an orange alert has also been issued for heavy rains in these areas for the next two days.
– Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe may see widespread rain and thundershowers at isolated places from September 8 to 15 and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on September 8 and 9.
– September 8 to 10 in Rayalaseema and Inner Karnataka; Whereas Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Northern Interior of Karnataka may see widespread rain and thundershowers at isolated places from September 8 to 11.
– The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain from Saturday to Wednesday morning due to low pressure conditions in many districts of South Bengal.
– Heavy rain has also been predicted in the coastal districts of West Bengal, as well as heavy rains are expected in the interior districts of South Bengal.
– There is a possibility of heavy rain at some places over southeast, north and central Jharkhand. The maximum impact can be seen in East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.
The post IMD issued orange alert in these states, there may be torrential rains for the next few days, know your state weather condition appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Tim Cook still leads Steve Jobs’ 9 a.m. meeting every Monday
Tim Cook says his goal was never to run Apple exactly the way Steve Jobs did. But Jobs’ influence is still strongly felt within the company, Cook says, and it likely always will be.
“We don’t sit down and say, ‘What would Steve do?’ He told us not to do this,” Cook said Wednesday at Vox Media’s Code 2022 conference in Los Angeles. “But the reality was that he was by far the best teacher I’ve ever had. Those teachings live on, not just in me, in a whole bunch of people who are [at Apple].”
An example of Jobs’ lasting influence at Apple: Cook said he has maintained the late co-founder’s longstanding tradition of meetings at 9 a.m. on Mondays for senior Apple executives to discuss biggest business problems.
“In many ways, it still works the way Steve set it up,” Cook said, also citing Apple’s continued practice of having just one profit and loss statement, instead of splitting the profit and loss statement. business into separate business units for each product group.
That could be the case as long as Cook remains CEO. During a 2017 speech at the University of Glasgow, Cook said Jobs was the person who had “by far” the biggest influence on his life and that Jobs’ philosophy “would be at Apple in 100 years.” .
“Steve’s DNA will always be at the heart of Apple,” Cook said at the time. “Steve is deeply embedded in the business.”
“If you didn’t argue with him, he would mow you down”
That’s not to say that Cook and Jobs were never at odds. On Wednesday, Apple’s current CEO pointed out that debating Jobs is often the only way to ensure your voice is heard.
“There was always a debate. I know there was folklore that you didn’t debate it, but that’s not true,” Cook said. “Actually, if you didn’t argue with him, he would kind of mow you down. And he just didn’t work well with those kinds of people who wouldn’t feel comfortable debating and pushing back.”
One such debate involved Apple’s sales strategy for the iPhone when it debuted in 2007, Cook said. Jobs argued for Apple to get a share of monthly revenue from smartphone carriers. Cook, Apple’s COO at the time, wanted a subsidy model where carriers would pay Apple a portion of the cost of the iPhone up front and then recoup that money from monthly customer subscriptions.
“His path was more creative and different. My path would have evolved faster, at least I felt strongly,” Cook said. Apple initially opted for Jobs’ model before moving on to Cook’s idea, which is credited with fueling the massive growth of the iPhone.
cnbc
News
Ad thanks Senator Maggie Hassan for keeping southern border open
An ad aired in New Hampshire on Thursday thanked embattled Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) for keeping the southern border open to invasion.
“Thank you, Senator Hassan, for keeping the border open,” read the large print ad in the Union Leader. “Sex traffickers could never succeed without friends like you.”
The ad was paid for by Citizens for Sanity. The group’s mission is to “return common sense to America, emphasize the importance of logic and reason, and defeat ‘wokeism’ and the ideologies of anti-critical thinking”.
In May, more illegal migrants crossed the southern border than in any other month in the history of the Department of Homeland Security, which represents a 300% increase since May 2021, according to the RNC research team.
Hassan, who is in a toss-up for re-election, ignored President Biden’s “catch and release” policy in PR videos. The term “catch and release” refers to the administration’s policy of releasing migrants nationwide pending a court hearing rather than detaining them, as required by law.
“Our front line staff need a significant and additional number of people on the ground at the border. They need more technology. They need access roads and in some places they need physical barriers,” Hassan said. said at the border in April.
I have just spent two days at our southern border, and it is clear that we need to invest more in personnel, technology and physical infrastructure to secure our border.
WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3NCjPMrOzx
— Senator Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) April 11, 2022
This is not the first time that Citizens for Sanity has published ads attacking Hassan. An ad in August thanked Hassan for “voting to keep predators out of jail. Prison is no place for violent criminals.
Another announcement thanked Hassan for “voting to provide pregnancy care for biological men. The special treatment for women must end,” the announcement said.
Breitbart News
News
Heavy police presence in Streeterville after shooting, car chase near Navy Pier ends in 1 dead – NBC Chicago
Two downtown Chicago neighborhoods saw a heavy police presence Friday morning as detectives investigate a car chase and shooting that killed a 27-year-old man and injured a 20-year-old woman.
Police said the incident began around 3 a.m. Friday on the west side of town. Authorities say a 27-year-old man was driving a gray sedan with a 20-year-old female passenger when a silver truck approached their vehicle and someone inside began shooting.
According to Chicago police, the driver of the truck fled the scene and headed downtown, followed by the driver of the gray sedan. Once downtown, preliminary police reports indicate the driver of the truck continued to fire near Navy Pier in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, where a heavy police presence was stationed early Friday.
According to the police, the male and female victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The female victim was shot in the back and was last listed in good condition, authorities said.
The male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.
A heavy police presence was seen Friday morning in the Streeterville neighborhood of Chicago in Ontario and St. Clair, where the gray sedan the victims were traveling in is believed to be parked. Video from the scene showed detectives blocking off much of the street and a gray sedan riddled with bullet holes.
No one is in custody in the incident, according to police. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
NBC Chicago
News
Ravens vs. Jets staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season opener in New York?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 1 game between the Ravens and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Ravens 23, Jets 13: Fortunately for the Jets, the drop-off from Zach Wilson to Joe Flacco isn’t too steep. Unfortunately for the Jets, they’re still left with a huge disadvantage at the game’s most important position. Even if injuries limit the Ravens’ offensive potential, Lamar Jackson’s return shouldn’t be too stressful. The Jets had the probably NFL’s worst defense last season, and their pass coverage this year is still iffy.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 21, Jets 14: A key for the Ravens will be matching New York’s emotion on the field because of 9/11 events. Other than that, the Ravens should have too much talent for the Jets despite it being the opener for both teams. Former Raven Joe Flacco will start for the Jets at quarterback, and he will play hard, but the Ravens should prevail easily.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 27, Jets 13: The matchup with Joe Flacco holds narrative allure, and we have little idea how sharp the Ravens will be after their starters took a pass on the preseason. But the Jets don’t have a talent advantage in any area, and they don’t have an offensive star to go shot for shot with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens will stifle New York’s offense and bank a road victory as they begin their quest to return to the playoffs.
Ryan McFadden, reporter
Ravens 28, Jets 17: There’s some uncertainty with the status of Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. It’s also worth mentioning that the Ravens only have two healthy outside linebackers heading into New York. Still, the Ravens should be able to handle the Jets. Expecting a big game from Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews while Rashod Bateman will show why he is a suitable replacement for Hollywood Brown as the team’s top wide receiver. Meanwhile, Odafe Oweh will have a solid start to what’s expected to be a big second season.
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 30, Jets 17: Even before Zach Wilson’s injury, this was looking like a Ravens blowout win. Joe Flacco might still have enough left in the tank to keep it interesting in the first half, but the Ravens have talent advantages across the board. I expect Lamar Jackson and the offense to start fast and make an early statement.
Tim Schwartz, editor
Ravens 31, Jets 14: This is a matchup between one of the AFC’s best teams and one of the worst. Lamar Jackson might not be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by Sunday, but he is still one of the best in the league, and the Jets are an appetizing opponent to start the season against. I expect Joe Flacco to be sacked multiple times behind an offensive line that could be without its starting left tackle, Duane Brown, and for Jackson to shred New York’s defense for 300 yards passing and at least 50 yards rushing.
()
Kwon Alexander doesn’t want to be labeled as a hype man: ‘I’m a playmaker before a hype guy’
A Burning Man Festival attendee walks through a massive dust devil in the Nevada desert
IMD issued orange alert in these states, there may be torrential rains for the next few days, know your state weather condition
Tim Cook still leads Steve Jobs’ 9 a.m. meeting every Monday
Ad thanks Senator Maggie Hassan for keeping southern border open
New NFT Project Featuring Queen Elizabeth II
Heavy police presence in Streeterville after shooting, car chase near Navy Pier ends in 1 dead – NBC Chicago
Ravens vs. Jets staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season opener in New York?
Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96: Here’s What Happens Next
Huobi Joins the List of Supporters for LUNC Burn
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison