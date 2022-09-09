News
Major league baseball banning defensive shifts, introducing pitch clock
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is set to announce a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense.
The sport’s 11-man competition committee is set to adopt the rules changes Friday, mandating a clock that will count down 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners. The MLB clock will be slightly longer than the version experimented with in the minor leagues this season: 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 seconds with runners on at Triple-A, and 14/18 at lower levels.
“It’s something that takes a while to get used to, but I think overall the impact it had on the pace of the game was good,” said the Yankees’ Matt Carpenter, who spent April at Triple-A with Round Rock.
The shift limit will require four players other than the pitcher and the catcher to be in front of the outfield grass when a pitch is thrown, including two of the four on either side of second base,
In addition, there will be a limit during each plate appearance of two pickoff attempts or steps off the rubber, what MLB calls disengagements. If a third attempt is made and is unsuccessful, a balk would be called. The limit would be reset to two during a plate appearance if a runner advances.
Size of bases will increase to 18-inch squares from 15, promoting safety — first basemen are less likely to get stepped on — but also boosting stolen bases and offense with a slightly decreased distance.
The plans, first reported by The Athletic, were detailed by a pair of baseball officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the changes were not scheduled to be announced until Friday.
The changes will be start during spring training.
A catcher will be required to be in the catcher’s box with nine seconds left on the clock and a hitter in the batter’s box and focused on the pitcher with eight seconds remaining. Penalties for violations will be a ball called against a pitcher and a strike called against a batter.
Time between half-innings will set at 2:15 for most regular-season games, 2:40 for nationally televised games and 3:10 for postseason games. The clock will be 30 seconds between batters.
A batter can ask an umpire for time once per plate appearance, and after that it would be granted only at umpire’s discretion if request is made while in box.
The clock has reduced the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues from 3:04 in 2021 to 2:38 this season. The average time of a nine-inning game in the major leagues this year is 3:06 — it was 2:46 in 1989, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
“It’s slow. It’s boring,” Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said of a TV broadcast in 2017. “Man, it’s so hard to watch if you have no interest in it.”
Shifts have been limited all season at Double-A and Class A, where teams are required to have four players on the infield, including two on each side of second base.
Use of shifts has exploded in the past decade, from 2,357 times on balls hit in play in 2011 to 28,130 in 2016 and 59,063 last year, according to Sports Info Solutions. Shifts are on pace for 68,000 this season.
The big league batting average of .243 this year in on track to be the lowest since 1967, two years before the pitcher’s mound was lowered from 15 inches to 10.
Players had long resisted a clock at the major league level. Management gained the right in March’s lockout settlement to establish the 11-person committee, which includes six management representatives, four players and one umpire.
News
Nifty could test 20,000 in 2023, says Nilesh Shah
The bulls are back on Dalal Street, as are the FIIs. Nifty and Sensex snapped a 2 week losing streak gaining around 2% each. The Midcap index is up for the 12th consecutive week.
Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, believes Indian markets will be the world’s only oasis once the sandstorm subsides.
“If you look at the world, there is a huge sandstorm blowing there. If you look inside India, it looks like an oasis in the desert. India’s short-term fundamentals will be hit by the global sandstorm, but once the dust settles, India will be the world’s only oasis.
Shah said Nifty will likely test 20,000 in 2023.
“It’s always hard to predict short-term moves, but definitely in 2023 we’ll see 20,000 come to Nifty.”
Shah remains positive on the banking, industrial and capital goods sectors.
“Over the next 12 to 18 months, banks will have better profitability as interest rates start to stabilize and all the cash losses that people have had start to be converted into income. The second sector where we see profitability accelerating is industrial and capital goods. Operating leverage is increasing in capital goods and we expect profitability growth to be greater there. »
Watch the video to learn more.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley, TE Nick Boyle return to practice; Jets rule starting left tackle out of Week 1
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Nick Boyle returned to practice Friday, while three projected starters were missing in the team’s final workout before its season opener.
Stanley and Boyle, who missed practice Thursday with ankle injuries, were back on the field during the open portion of practice. Stanley is considered unlikely to play Sunday against the New York Jets after a short ramp-up period. Boyle was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Justin Houston were absent Friday, possibly for rest days. Also not practicing was cornerback Marcus Peters, who was limited Wednesday and Thursday while working his way back from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season.
Rookie defensive lineman Travis Jones (knee) missed his third straight practice and is not expected to play Sunday. An injury report will be released Friday afternoon.
Jets coach Robert Saleh, meanwhile, ruled starting left tackle Duane Brown out of Week 1 with a shoulder injury. Starting right tackle George Fant, who’s dealing with a minor knee injury, is expected to return to the left side to cover for Brown, who was signed last month to replace injured starter Mekhi Becton. Rookie Max Mitchell is expected to start at right tackle.
()
News
latest news A teenager filmed LAPD officers arresting his friend. Then he found himself handcuffed
As soon as Roberto Cortez and his friend spotted the LAPD cruiser idling in front of Jonce Thomas Harbor City Community Park last Friday, they turned and walked the other way.
It was an instinct Cortez said he honed growing up in the Harbor City neighborhood, where it was not uncommon to be harassed by police.
Yet he was surprised when the officers suddenly drove onto the grass to intercept the teens and immediately arrested Cortez’s friend and another man. Cortez pulled out his cell phone and began recording the arrest.
As he moved closer to get a better view, one of the officers lunged at Cortez in an apparent attempt to grab the phone and, after a brief struggle, took the 19-year-old to the ground, according to reports. videos of the incident. by passers-by.
“I let them detain me and I still ask them why I’m being detained,” Cortez said, recalling the incident in an interview with The Times. “I knew what I was doing wasn’t wrong and I wanted to capture it on film.”
Videos of the arrest were posted on Twitter, sparking a flurry of angry reactions from people who questioned the decision to force Cortez to the ground despite not posing an obvious threat to the officers or did not interfere with them.
The incident sparked a use of force investigation into the actions of the officer, who has not been named, the department said. LAPD spokesman Capt. Kelly Muniz, however, denied that Cortez was detained for recording the incident, pointing out that other people at the scene who were also recording with their cellphones had not been arrested. Instead, she said, officers intended to detain the teenager with the two other men suspected of possessing firearms.
No weapons were found and police would not say why they believed the three young men were armed. The other two men were released without arrest, while Cortez was arrested for resisting an officer. The city attorney’s office filed a charge of arrest for resistance against Cortez, police said.
The department’s explanation for the arrest struck Mohammad Tajsar, a senior attorney with the ACLU of Southern California, as “specious.”
“It was clear that the police were not interested in the young man they violently threw to the ground before he filmed what they were doing because if they were interested they would have arrested him already” , Tajsar said.
Tajsar said the 1st Amendment gives broad protections to films in public, and numerous court rulings have affirmed that the right to film the police belongs not only to professional journalists, but also to amateur “cop watchers.”
“The only thing people can’t do is interfere with a cop who’s out there doing cop stuff, but what we’ve seen in cases where there’s been abuse, it’s cops taking a broad and totally unsubstantiated legal view of what interfering is,” Tajsar said.
Cellphone video shot by LaNaisha Edwards shows Cortez recording from a few feet away as officers take her friend into custody.
One of the officers suddenly walked towards him in an apparent attempt to grab his phone, the video shows. Cortez backed up and held the phone up. The officer grabbed Cortez, tried to pick him up, and tackled him to the sidewalk.
“Don’t do that,” Edwards, the viewer, hears repeating in the video.
Cortez did not become combative, but appeared to resist the officer’s efforts to gain control of his weapons. Cortez is heard on the video asking the officer why he was being held. The officer did not respond.
Later, Cortez said, he was told that police found it suspicious that he and his friend suddenly turned to walk away in what is called gang territory.
During the arrests, a small crowd of onlookers gathered, with several people yelling at the officer and demanding to know why Cortez was being held, the video shows.
At one point, while Cortez was handcuffed, one of the officers points a Taser at the crowd, threatening to stun them if they don’t back down.
Harbor City Neighborhood Council president Jennifer Corral came to the scene when she arrived to help organize an outdoor screening of “The Little Rascals.” The film was part of the city’s Summer Night Lights, a longtime LAPD co-sponsored program that aims to keep kids away from gangs and other trouble by providing activities.
Corral recognized Cortez and his friend as regular park volunteers who often help set up chairs for the monthly movies.
“They are really great kids, they don’t do anything wrong. They helped, they are polite. I never had any incidents with them,” Corral told The Times. “I was upset because it shouldn’t have happened, especially because it’s a [event] where all the kids come to hang out… and not get in trouble with the police.
Videos of numerous high-profile police encounters, including the killings of George Floyd and Eric Garner, have underscored the power of bystanders to shine a light on police abuse and controversial tactics that would otherwise likely have remained secret.
With the ubiquity of cellphones, some states have implemented tighter restrictions on what viewers can and cannot do.
Earlier this year, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a law prohibiting anyone from recording while standing within eight feet of police activity. While supporters argued the law was designed to prevent people from interfering in police work, the move was decried by civil rights groups and media organizations who argued it would hamper transparency.
In the days following Cortez’s arrest, the one-minute, 38-second clip of Edwards ricocheted across social media after being retweeted by popular account @FilmThePoliceLA and had hundreds of thousands of views. . It was later retweeted by actor Wendell Pierce, star of HBO dramas ‘The Wire’ and ‘Treme’, who wrote that there were thousands of “similar violent escalations that damage public confidence”.
After his arrest, Cortez said he was booked into the Port Division police station on suspicion of resisting arrest, before being transferred to the 77th Street Jail. He remained there until his mother released him on bail shortly after midnight – after about eight hours in detention, he said.
Rocio Cortez recalled how his son became emotional when recounting seeing the police team coming towards him and his friend.
“They’re like, ‘Let’s go, they’re going to come (expletive) with us,’” she said. “They already felt that even standing there they were going to be harassed. And their hunch was right, that’s exactly what happened.
News
John Shipley: What wonderful secrets have the Vikings been hiding?
During a trip to Chicago last weekend, the Vikings came up in conversation, eliciting this response.
“Oh, yeah, they’re going to be good this year.”
Are they?
The Vikings begin the NFL season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, so we know where they’ll be at 3:25 p.m. Other than that, little is certain. They have a new coaching staff that has installed new systems on each side of the ball, but virtually all of their major players, from quarterback Kirk Cousins to linebacker Eric Kendricks, return from last season’s 8-9 squad.
But the Purple Pride of Minnesota — sorry, Prince — has been such a trendy favorite in the leadup to Week 1’s games that Cousins, a disappointment to a large, vocal segment of Vikings fans, has been the subject of NFL MVP speculation.
But all we really know from training camp and the preseason is that place-kicker Greg Joseph was belted by Gamma rays during the offseason and has become some sort of Marvel Universe hero whose superpower is a preternaturally robust right leg. Which, to be honest, is an auspicious development.
Asked Wednesday if he knows how good his team is, new head coach Kevin O’Connell said, “I know how good we can be. But as I’ll tell our team today, when we talk about what it’s going to take to win the game, we’ve gotta see it.”
Sunday will be just about everyone’s first chance to actually see what O’Connell has devised here. Few starters even played in the Vikings’ three preseason games, and the head coach was so secretive about what he’s been building that the Vikings asked training camp spectators not to post their videos to social media.
Even had O’Connell emptied his playbook during training camp, I’m not convinced most NFL fans or reporters would have seen enough to suss out what we’re about to see on Sunday. But it’s doubtful O’Connell presented much, if any of it, to the public’s gaze this summer.
“We’ve been prepping this thing up since OTAs, minicamp and all of that,” halfback Dalvin Cook said. “I feel like (fans) will appreciate the work we’ve been putting in and some of the stuff we’ve been able to get done. I think they are going to appreciate the new-look offense.”
Cousins, not surprisingly, was more circumspect.
“Well, there’s a lot of changes,” he said. “You’re learning a new offense from what you’ve done the last three seasons, so it takes time. Every day we’re putting the work in to keep going and build a great foundation and really try to master it — which we’ll only do more and more each day we walk through.”
Based on empirical data that includes a roster with a lot of good NFL players, from receiver Justin Jefferson to rush linebacker Danielle Hunter, the Vikings probably aren’t going to be the ’76 Buccaneers. Based on the team’s performance last season, they probably won’t be the ’85 Bears.
But who knows? Without O’Connell, their offensive coordinator last season, the Los Angeles Rams managed only 10 points against Buffalo in Thursday night’s opener. While the Bills have been a good team for a few seasons now, and expected to challenge for an AFC title, the Rams did win the Super Bowl last season. If O’Connell was that important to their success, maybe the Vikings are about to do something serious for the first time since they advanced to the NFC title game after the 2017 season.
Motivation shouldn’t be an issue. The Vikings probably did have a roster too talented to finish below .500 last season; certainly the players are eager to earn some respect back. And opening at home against your archrival and likely only division competition is an ideal start for a team that feels like it’s hiding something.
“I just want the players to feel prepared; I want them to play with that more-quieted mind so they can just go play fast, enjoy the atmosphere that our fans will create,” said O’Connell, stepping easily into the pregame role of cheerleader for what can be a deafening home crowd.
“We’re going to have a huge advantage every time we play at home,” he added. “As I’ve mentioned to you guys before, I’ve been on that other sideline before – it’s not fun. We expect our fans to get that thing going on Sunday, and hopefully we can do some things on the field to only enhance that.”
We’ll see.
News
Viewers slam ‘Peppa Pig’ for featuring gay couple: ‘Leave our kids alone’
Social media users reacted to news of the popular children’s show Peppa Pig introducing her very first gay couple. “Even Peppa Pig isn’t safe,” one Twitter user lamented. “Leave the kids alone.”
In the episode titled “Families,” the character Penny Polar Bear is heard to say, “I live with my mommy and my other mommy. A mom is a doctor and a mom cooks spaghetti,” while she draws a picture of her family, which features two adult polar bears in robes.
“JESUS CHRIST. Even Peppa Pig isn’t safe. Why shove down little kids’ throats that it’s okay to be gay. Leave the kids alone. Absolutely disgusting,” one Twitter user reacted.
Peppa Pig has a lesbian couple on it now.
A show made for 3 year olds.
It’s not really about LGBTQ representation anymore.
It’s about teaching our daughters that they don’t need men to start a family as God intended.
— Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@ArmendarizDis16) September 8, 2022
“Leave our children alone”, another Twitter user echoes.
“It’s the end of the Peppa Pig phenomenon. That’s a shame. Education not indoctrination”, another tweeted.
“I have no problem with LGBT”, another said“but what bothers me is this shit that gets drummed on them when they’re toddlers, stop confusing them and let them be kids.”
Another Twitter user wrote in Italian, “Peppa Pig is shit,” adding, “90s cartoons are 10,000 times better than these now, so I (and I think many others) will educate our children with the elders.”
“The children’s cartoon Peppa Pig recently debuted with a lesbian couple of polar bears. Yet another opportunity to take our children out, learn an instrument, do crafts, develop hobbies and away from screens”, another suggested.
Peppa Pig is just the latest example of a children’s TV show to feature LGBTQ-related content, as shows aimed at children have seen a 222% increase in LGBTQ characters and stories in just two years.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
Breitbart News
News
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 1
Packers at Vikings (+2½):
It’s a huge NFC Central opener between two of the NFL’s most famously unvaccinated quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. While there will be more than 66,000 people in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Packers’ QB is certain, as always, that he’ll be the smartest person in the room.
Pick: Packers by 3
Buccaneers at Cowboys (+2½):
Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady is back from his brief retirement to start his 22nd season opener. The Buccaneers’ veteran quarterback’s return has been greeted warmly by the millions of Tampa-area fans to whom he is not currently married.
Pick: Buccaneers by 3
Broncos at Seahawks (+4½):
New Denver QB Russell Wilson should be fired up after getting a new $245 million deal from the Broncos. It’s pretty surprising in that most NFL observers believe it’s Wilson who should be paying big bucks for the privilege of getting out of Seattle.
Pick: Broncos by 8
Browns at Panthers (+1½):
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, showing unusual modesty, denied a report that he planned to “(expletive) them up” in the reunion with his old team in Charlotte. The former Heisman Trophy winner has landed in Carolina, mostly because Cleveland preferred a quarterback with much more flexible massage policies.
Pick: Panthers by 7
Chiefs at Cardinals (+2½):
Arizona opens up the season with a huge game against the perennial AFC Super Bowl contenders. Kyler Murray is so committed to playing well in his matchup against former Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes that he’s expected to spend several minutes studying the Cardinals’ playbook.
Pick: Chiefs by 3
Eagles at Lions (+4½):
Dan Campbell’s Lions should get a rousing home welcome after their star turn on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer. This could be the start of a magical time in the Motor City, and it may be several weeks before Detroit fans are reminded that the Lions still suck.
Pick: Lions by 3
Patriots at Dolphins (-2½):
Bill Belichick says it’s a “combination of factors,” not just the tropical heat, that led him to take his Patriots down to South Florida five days early. This big opening matchup between AFC East contenders could be tough for Belichick, who has lost many times in Miami with much more talented teams.
Pick: Dolphins by 3
49ers at Bears (+6½):
San Francisco sophomore quarterback Trey Lance reportedly was “a little annoyed” that Jimmy Garoppolo wound up staying with the 49ers. He’ll be even more perturbed, some time in the next month or so, the first time he gets replaced mid-game by the veteran QB.
Pick: 49ers by 3
Steelers at Bengals (-6½):
Cincinnati should be thrilled to begin defense of its AFC championship against a team led by Mitchell Trubisky. It’s the same kind of thrill folks used to get when they saw they were starting their season against the Bengals.
Pick: Bengals by 3
Jaguars at Commanders (-3½):
It’s a whole new opening weekend for the new look Jaguars Nation. While Jacksonville’s new crew will be battling in its Washington opener, former coach Urban Meyer will be up north in some Columbus sports bar, camped out on a bar stool and scouting co-eds.
Pick: Jaguars by 3
Ravens at Jets (+5½):
Super Bowl XLVII hero Joe Flacco is back on the field and starting against his old team. His appearance will be noted by the tiny fraction of Baltimore fans who remember that he once played for the Ravens.
Pick: Ravens by 11
OTHER GAMES
Colts at Texans (+8½):
Pick: Colts by 7
Saints at Falcons (+5½):
Pick: Saints by 7
Raiders at Chargers (-3½):
Pick: Chargers by 3
Giants at Titans (-6½):
Pick: Titans by 7
RECORD
Last season
186-98-1 straight up (.653)
153-130-2 vs. spread (.541)
All-time (2003-22)
3271-1814-11 straight up (.643)
2485-2467-144 vs. spread (.502)
Point spreads through Thursday. You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Major league baseball banning defensive shifts, introducing pitch clock
Nifty could test 20,000 in 2023, says Nilesh Shah
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley, TE Nick Boyle return to practice; Jets rule starting left tackle out of Week 1
latest news A teenager filmed LAPD officers arresting his friend. Then he found himself handcuffed
John Shipley: What wonderful secrets have the Vikings been hiding?
Viewers slam ‘Peppa Pig’ for featuring gay couple: ‘Leave our kids alone’
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 1
The Chicago Bears promise a “first-class experience” to fans at the stadium meeting in Arlington Heights. “We want to be good neighbours.”
Packers at Vikings picks: New coach brings new enthusiasm from our staff
Trump’s media merger not yet dead after deal gets lifeline
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News4 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food3 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
News4 weeks ago
Chicago Cubs top the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the Field of Dreams game on a picturesque night in Iowa: ‘You just feel like a kid again’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports2 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison