Major league baseball banning defensive shifts, introducing pitch clock

As soon as Roberto Cortez and his friend spotted the LAPD cruiser idling in front of Jonce Thomas Harbor City Community Park last Friday, they turned and walked the other way.

It was an instinct Cortez said he honed growing up in the Harbor City neighborhood, where it was not uncommon to be harassed by police.

Yet he was surprised when the officers suddenly drove onto the grass to intercept the teens and immediately arrested Cortez’s friend and another man. Cortez pulled out his cell phone and began recording the arrest.

As he moved closer to get a better view, one of the officers lunged at Cortez in an apparent attempt to grab the phone and, after a brief struggle, took the 19-year-old to the ground, according to reports. videos of the incident. by passers-by.

“I let them detain me and I still ask them why I’m being detained,” Cortez said, recalling the incident in an interview with The Times. “I knew what I was doing wasn’t wrong and I wanted to capture it on film.”

Videos of the arrest were posted on Twitter, sparking a flurry of angry reactions from people who questioned the decision to force Cortez to the ground despite not posing an obvious threat to the officers or did not interfere with them.

The incident sparked a use of force investigation into the actions of the officer, who has not been named, the department said. LAPD spokesman Capt. Kelly Muniz, however, denied that Cortez was detained for recording the incident, pointing out that other people at the scene who were also recording with their cellphones had not been arrested. Instead, she said, officers intended to detain the teenager with the two other men suspected of possessing firearms.

No weapons were found and police would not say why they believed the three young men were armed. The other two men were released without arrest, while Cortez was arrested for resisting an officer. The city attorney’s office filed a charge of arrest for resistance against Cortez, police said.

The department’s explanation for the arrest struck Mohammad Tajsar, a senior attorney with the ACLU of Southern California, as “specious.”

“It was clear that the police were not interested in the young man they violently threw to the ground before he filmed what they were doing because if they were interested they would have arrested him already” , Tajsar said.

Tajsar said the 1st Amendment gives broad protections to films in public, and numerous court rulings have affirmed that the right to film the police belongs not only to professional journalists, but also to amateur “cop watchers.”

“The only thing people can’t do is interfere with a cop who’s out there doing cop stuff, but what we’ve seen in cases where there’s been abuse, it’s cops taking a broad and totally unsubstantiated legal view of what interfering is,” Tajsar said.

Police harassment is a reality. They come into our communities and treat us and our young people with the utmost disrespect. They don’t have to follow the law, I guess, because they are the law. The question was why am I detained? No answer. I just bodyslammed the youngster pic.twitter.com/ohkz4gNyez — Lanaisha Edwards (@LanaishaE) September 3, 2022

Cellphone video shot by LaNaisha Edwards shows Cortez recording from a few feet away as officers take her friend into custody.

One of the officers suddenly walked towards him in an apparent attempt to grab his phone, the video shows. Cortez backed up and held the phone up. The officer grabbed Cortez, tried to pick him up, and tackled him to the sidewalk.

“Don’t do that,” Edwards, the viewer, hears repeating in the video.

Cortez did not become combative, but appeared to resist the officer’s efforts to gain control of his weapons. Cortez is heard on the video asking the officer why he was being held. The officer did not respond.

Later, Cortez said, he was told that police found it suspicious that he and his friend suddenly turned to walk away in what is called gang territory.

During the arrests, a small crowd of onlookers gathered, with several people yelling at the officer and demanding to know why Cortez was being held, the video shows.

At one point, while Cortez was handcuffed, one of the officers points a Taser at the crowd, threatening to stun them if they don’t back down.

Harbor City Neighborhood Council president Jennifer Corral came to the scene when she arrived to help organize an outdoor screening of “The Little Rascals.” The film was part of the city’s Summer Night Lights, a longtime LAPD co-sponsored program that aims to keep kids away from gangs and other trouble by providing activities.

Corral recognized Cortez and his friend as regular park volunteers who often help set up chairs for the monthly movies.

“They are really great kids, they don’t do anything wrong. They helped, they are polite. I never had any incidents with them,” Corral told The Times. “I was upset because it shouldn’t have happened, especially because it’s a [event] where all the kids come to hang out… and not get in trouble with the police.

Videos of numerous high-profile police encounters, including the killings of George Floyd and Eric Garner, have underscored the power of bystanders to shine a light on police abuse and controversial tactics that would otherwise likely have remained secret.

With the ubiquity of cellphones, some states have implemented tighter restrictions on what viewers can and cannot do.

Earlier this year, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a law prohibiting anyone from recording while standing within eight feet of police activity. While supporters argued the law was designed to prevent people from interfering in police work, the move was decried by civil rights groups and media organizations who argued it would hamper transparency.

In the days following Cortez’s arrest, the one-minute, 38-second clip of Edwards ricocheted across social media after being retweeted by popular account @FilmThePoliceLA and had hundreds of thousands of views. . It was later retweeted by actor Wendell Pierce, star of HBO dramas ‘The Wire’ and ‘Treme’, who wrote that there were thousands of “similar violent escalations that damage public confidence”.

After his arrest, Cortez said he was booked into the Port Division police station on suspicion of resisting arrest, before being transferred to the 77th Street Jail. He remained there until his mother released him on bail shortly after midnight – after about eight hours in detention, he said.

Rocio Cortez recalled how his son became emotional when recounting seeing the police team coming towards him and his friend.

“They’re like, ‘Let’s go, they’re going to come (expletive) with us,’” she said. “They already felt that even standing there they were going to be harassed. And their hunch was right, that’s exactly what happened.