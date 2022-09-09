President Biden grew up with a series of lessons that included a maxim from his mother: don’t kiss the pope’s ring and don’t bow down to the queen.
Major milestone in his 70-year reign
SUMMARY
Queen Elizabeth II died at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday after 70 years in power – the longest-serving monarch in Britain’s history. During her tenure, she witnessed 15 prime ministers. Let’s take a look at the different stages of his seven-decade reign
No. 1 | Queen Elizabeth became monarch in 1952. For just over a decade, she witnessed four British prime ministers, including Winston Churchill.
No. 2 | The Queen witnessed four prime ministers between 1963 and 1976. The period saw Britain join the EEC, which later became the EU.
No. 3 | Queen Elizabeth witnessed one of the strongest Prime Ministers in Britain’s history – Marget Thatcher. Thatcher, popularly known as the Iron Lady, led the country in the Falklands War against Argentina.
Number 4 | Britain witnessed turbulent wars in the early 2000s with its campaign in Afghanistan and Iraq. Queen Elizabeth also witnessed personal loss after Princess Diana died in a car accident.
#5 | The 2010s era was also marked by turbulence with Britain’s decision to exit the EU.
No. 6 | Queen Elizabeth has seen two prime ministers in her last three years – Boris Johnson and Liz Truss
D23 Disney & Marvel Game Showcase: Start time, how to watch online, what to expect
by Disney Expo D23 runs from Friday to Sunday and promises to bring a barrage of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars announcements. Gamers will want to pay attention to one panel in particular: Friday’s Disney & Marvel Game Showcase.
The live-streamed digital showcase will include Disney & Pixar games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games and 20th Century Games.
When does the Disney & Marvel games showcase start?
It will kick off Friday, September 9 at 1 p.m. PT, which is 4 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. BST, and Saturday, September 10 at 6 a.m. AEST (better brew some coffee for this one in Australia).
How to watch the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase?
The showcase is available on the D23 website, the D23 YouTube, Disney and Marvel, Twitter and Facebook channels, as well as Marvel’s Twitch channel. We’ll also embed the YouTube link above, so you can watch here.
What can we expect from the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase?
Panel to Introduce Marvel’s Recently Delayed Gothic Superhero Strategy RPG midnight suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (which is already out, but an expansion may be revealed) and Disney Dreamlight Valley (which launched on Tuesday).
Even more intriguing is the “peek at the Skydance New Media’s upcoming Marvel ensemble game— a studio headed by Amy Hennig, the legendary writer-director known for her work on shows like Legacy of Kain, Jak and Daxter and Uncharted.
The presence of a keyblade on Mickey’s right ear in the convention poster suggests we’ll learn more about kingdom hearts 4and we also hope to get an update on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
A showcase trailer suggests we’ll also see an adventure game Avatar: Pandora’s Frontierspremiered at E3 2021, and action title Aliens: Dark Descent, which was revealed during June’s Summer Game Fest.
1 Iga Swiatek to face Ons Jabeur for US Open women’s title
NEW YORK — Iga Swiatek will face Ons Jabeur in the US Open women’s final after the No. 1-ranked player came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in the second semi-final on Thursday night.
Swiatek won the last four games and 16 of the last 20 points to beat Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
The first step for Swiatek to turn things around came when she headed to the locker room after the first set – to use the bathroom and think about what to adjust on the pitch.
“I needed to pull myself together,” said Swiatek, a 21-year-old Pole who already has two French Open red clay trophies, including one this year, but had never made it past the fourth round on New York tough. courts.
Sabalenka, meanwhile, fell to 0-3 in the Slam semis for her career and 12-11 in three sets this year. She broke for a 4-2 lead in the third set – and 17 minutes later, it was over.
“She was just going,” said Sabalenka, who wore large blue mirrored sunglasses and a black cap pulled down during her press conference. “She was hitting every ball and putting pressure on me and playing very aggressively.”
Swiatek has emerged as a dominant figure in women’s tennis this year, with a 37-game winning streak and six titles. If she can defeat Jabeur, Swiatek will become the first woman since Angelique Kerber to win two major championships in one season.
Jabeur, meanwhile, is heading to her second straight Grand Slam final after capitalizing on a shaky performance from Caroline Garcia to win their semi-final match at Flushing Meadows 6-1, 6-3.
Jabeur, the No. 5 seed, a 28-year-old Tunisian, was a runner-up at Wimbledon in July and will now be the first African woman to make a final at the US Open in the professional era, which dates back to 1968.
“I feel more real, to be honest with you, just to be in the final again. At Wimbledon I was kind of living the dream, and I couldn’t believe it,” Jabeur said after finishing No. 17. 17 de Garcia’s 13-game winning streak, which included a win over 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals. “Now just, I hope, I’m getting used to it. … Now maybe I know what to do.”
“After Wimbledon, [there was] a lot of pressure on me,” Jabeur said after a win that lasted just over an hour, “and I’m really relieved to be able to confirm my results.”
With four-time Major champion Arantxa Sánchez Vicario in her guest box – they traded thumbs-up signals as the match ended – Jabeur improved to 6-0 in the semi-finals this season and claimed their 92nd victory in all since the start of 2021. The No. 91 arrived when she beat Ajla Tomljanovic, who knocked out Serena Williams in the third round.
To Jabeur’s surprise and delight, she learned that her quarter-final win over Tomljanovic on Tuesday was drawing viewers home, even though it was on TV the same night as a Champions League game between the Juventus and Paris St. Germain.
“In Tunisia, everything revolves around football,” she said. “But people weren’t watching the game, they were watching my game, which is impressive for me.”
It’s part of how she’s changing views on tennis in her country – and on a continent.
Since professional female players were first admitted to major tennis tournaments, never had an African or Arab played in a Slam final until Jabeur accomplished it two months ago in Wimbledon, where she ended up losing to Elena Rybakina.
In 2020, at the Australian Open, she became the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals of a major tournament. Last year marked all sorts of milestones: the first Arab player to enter the top 10 in either the men’s or women’s rankings; first Arab woman to win a WTA title.
“Certainly saying out loud what I want to be is part of my accomplishments,” said Jabeur, who got down on one knee and gave a shout at the end of the semi-final against Garcia, then continued on. lying on your back in the middle. of the court.
“I’m sure it’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders,” said Garcia, a 28-year-old Frenchwoman. “But she seems to be handling it well.”
On that 75-degree night under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, Jabeur heeded his coach’s instruction to focus on Garcia’s backhand and finished with 21 winners – after one that was helped by a rebound fortuitously from the top of the net, Jabeur raised his hand to apologize, then blew a kiss skyward – and just 15 unforced errors.
She delivered eight aces. She went 4 for 4 on break odds and never faced one.
When Jabeur broke in the second to lead 3-1 just 40 minutes later, the game was still not won, but it might as well have been.
After a moment of silence to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Garcia won the coin toss and opted to serve, which made sense considering she’s leading the tour as an ace in 2022 (although only hit two on Thursday).
But Garcia broke straight away, thanks to four mistakes of sorts: a sharp forehand, a wide forehand, a long backhand and, most ominously and perhaps most nerve-wracking, what should have been being an easy volley that she barely managed. come into contact with and thrown into the back of the net.
It was a rather inauspicious and nervous start for Garcia, who hadn’t dropped a set at Flushing Meadows on the way to her Grand Slam semi-final debut.
It was an extension of the lopsided series between two players who started playing each other as juniors over a decade ago. Including encounters as a teenager, Jabeur is now 7-0 against Garcia.
“Mentally,” said Jabeur, who travels with a sports psychologist, “I was so ready.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
For Biden, Queen Elizabeth was a mother figure
After they met last year, he paid her one of the greatest compliments Biden could ever have: he compared her to his mother.
“We had a long conversation,” Biden said. “She was very generous. I don’t think she would be insulted, but she reminded me of my mother, in terms of looks and just generosity. She was very kind.
Elizabeth, who died Thursday at 96 after a 70-year reign, was one of the few who could match Biden’s time on the political and international stage. She has met every sitting US president since Harry S. Truman except Lyndon B. Johnson, making Biden the 13th president to have an audience with her.
He will now likely be the first US president to have an audience with King Charles III.
And there are some similarities between Biden, 79, and the new king, 73. Both are men who took on a role late in life that they had spent decades positioning themselves for and who came into the role with deep experience after serving as an understudy. They also arguably capture less public fascination than their predecessors.
Biden first met Elizabeth in November 1982, when he traveled with other senators to an Anglo-American Parliamentary Caucus meeting and was part of a group that met with the monarch. It was when Biden told his mother he was going on a trip that she replied, “Don’t bow down to her.”
“You are a Biden,” she said, according to an account in her memoir “Promises to Keep.” “No one is better than you. You are not better than anyone else, but no one is better than you.
A bow or curtsey is not a requirement during the Queen’s visit – the Obamas also opted for a handshake during a visit in 2016, as did the Trumps in 2019 – but it is the way traditional to greet her.
Still, the Queen touted some of the working-class appeal that Biden has sought throughout his political career, successfully breaking down traditional barriers between public figures and ordinary citizens.
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” Biden said in a lengthy statement released after the Royal Palace announced her death on Thursday. “In an ever-changing world, she was a stable presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, many of whom never knew their country without her.”
He also credited her with being the first British monarch with whom people “could feel a personal and immediate connection” and praised her for “an unwavering commitment to duty and the matchless power of her example”.
The Queen has met nearly every US president in recent history. She rode a horse with Ronald Reagan and attended a baseball game with George HW Bush. Donald Trump was particularly impressed by the Queen’s grandeur, having often recounted how his mother – an immigrant from Scotland – watched the Queen’s coronation for hours on television.
Timeline of Elizabeth’s reign
When the Bidens visited Britain last year, they were greeted with a pageant as the Queen greeted them in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. It was her first time in the international spotlight since her husband Prince Philip’s funeral.
“She charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness and generously shared her wisdom with us,” Biden said Thursday.
After the visit, Biden revealed to reporters that Elizabeth had asked him questions, as they sipped tea, about Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin – a revelation that royal watchers noted as a violation of the protocol, as it is considered inappropriate to recount what was discussed. with the Queen behind closed doors.
The incident was part of a long string of US presidents struggling to adhere to centuries-old traditions of the British crown, even as they speak of the strong ties and “special relationship” between the two countries.
Trump walked past the Queen as they strolled through the grounds of Windsor Castle, which is not usually done. President Barack Obama has missed a toast while delivering Britain’s national anthem. President George W. Bush, celebrating the Queen’s visit to the United States in 2007, added two centuries to her age by noting that she had already been to the United States in 1776, before correcting that he meant 1976.
George HW Bush had to apologize after his staff failed to settle the lectern before the much shorter Queen spoke at a ceremonial arrival, leaving her striped purple hat just visible above the microphones. During a visit in 1976, Gerald Ford escorted the Queen, wearing her diamond tiara, onto the dance floor as the White House band performed “The Lady Is a Tramp.”
Biden, however, may have brought a little more baggage to the relationship than some of his predecessors.
His strong Irish heritage was a point of pride for him, and he often made critical references to the British rule of Ireland, at least jokingly. “The BBC? Biden said when a reporter from that network once unsuccessfully tried to stop him for a question. “I am Irish.”
On his father’s side, Biden’s family is English and French (his mother’s sister used to tell him, “Your father’s not a bad man. He’s just English.”). But her mother’s side has strong Irish roots, with around ten of her 16 great-great-grandparents born in Ireland in a family tree that includes the Blewitts of County Mayo and the Finnegans of County Louth.
Her mother also allegedly wrote poems expressing her dislike of the British and refused to sleep on the bed of a hotel where the queen once stayed, not wanting to rest in the same place as the monarch, Biden told the screenwriter. Georgia Pritchett in an exchange recounted in her recent memoir.
When he arrived in Britain last year ahead of his visit with the Queen, Biden quoted “Easter 1916,” a poem by William Butler Yeats about an uprising against British rule.
Later, he and the Queen spoke of the vastness of Windsor Castle, with Biden remarking that the entire White House could fit in the courtyard.
“She said, ‘How’s it going at the White House?’ “recalls Biden. “I said, ‘Well, it’s beautiful, but there are a lot of people.’ ”
It’s also a building that Biden previously boasted was designed by an Irishman, architect James Hoban. He said he had invited the Queen to visit him, an invitation that will likely be extended to his son.
“His legacy will loom large in the pages of British history,” Biden said Thursday, “and in the history of our world.”
GREG GUTFELD: The media is preparing us for the ultimate showdown between Biden and Trump
Happy Thursday everyone. Well, it’s the eighth day without Kat on the show. As you know, she’s on her honeymoon and I think she sent us a video.
KAT TIMPF: Hey, Greg, I’m still on my honeymoon. I’m in Germany, and I know I always laughed, when you were talking about all the movies you did here in the 90s, but you’re actually super famous here. Everyone keeps telling me how much they miss their dirty Hasselhoff.
That’s right, it took me three years to chase the stench away. Either way, do you think you’re ready for something like the UFC for weeks before their next big pay-per-view? The media is trying to prepare for the ultimate showdown between Biden and Trump. Fighting out of the red corner with a record one-and-a-standing six-foot-three, 245-pound, native of Mar-a-Lago, Fla. via NYC Donald the Trump disrupter, and fighting out of the blue corner with a record of 50 years of mistakes and two years of embarrassment standing six feet tall, napping three feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, according to his latest saddle, Joe the old circus monkey denies Biden.
See how fair and balanced it was. Talk about a buildup, right?
You have the theater of January 6th. Then you had the raid and all the bogus stories that followed. First it was the nuclear secrets, then it was the empty files, and then what? Did he take the hole punch from the desk? This is Amorosa’s nickname. Oh, I don’t even know what that means. I have no idea what that means.
WHITE HOUSE DEFENDS SLAMMING HALF OF AMERICA AS ‘SEMI-FASCIST’, ‘TERRORISTS’ DESPITE BIDEN’S UNITY PLEDGE
Then came Joe’s speech, Fascism, Civil War, a blood red backdrop that would give Dracula chills. But if you forgot, here’s a clip.
VIDEO
Of course, Trump makes a perfect distraction. It’s like when Cavuto wears bike shorts to a funeral. But when every metric reveals the failures of left-wing politics, why don’t you try turning your back to the guy who followed the cameras, like me stepping out of a limo and wearing a micro-skirt? Yeah, you think about it though. That’s all I want. I want you to go home and think. They pretend not to. But the media wants Trump back. And why not? Let’s compare the last two presidents.
VIDEO
No wonder they missed the guy. So maybe it’s time to ask ourselves, do we miss him too? Right? Because remember, it causes serious emotional reactions in people. It’s like the human version of chasing a cigarette with a tall black coffee. You know, you get nervous, your heart starts racing, and you start looking for a bathroom. I have friends who can’t talk about him without physically changing. Take a look at my neighbor Steve when I mention Trump.
VIDEO
Yes. I guess that’s how my exes feel when they see me on TV. It’s okay, we all won.
HUNTER BIDEN SECURE DINNER FOR CLIENT AT CHINESE EMBASSY AFTER LUNCH HOSTED BY VP BIDEN, EMAILS SHOW
But that’s what I tell them. I mean, I don’t even know what that means anymore, but that’s what I tell the ever-Trumpers. Nobody says you have to like the person working for you. And when Trump is president, he works for you, just like a doctor, a garbage man or if you are a Hunter, a prostitute. Overrides our nation’s server. Hello, my name is Donald and I will be your server tonight. Tonight’s specials are law and order, building a wall, and laughing at losers and haters.
The thing is, people who make your life better can suck. If I had to have emergency surgery, I don’t need to like the doctor. I take a big doctor who is a real asshole on a lovely, handsome boy who either removes the bad kidney or forgets to put it in the one I bought on eBay. So here is. I’ll take Dr. Jekyll. Dr Jill. After all, one is fictional and the other is Dr. Jekyll. Ha! It was fun. But look, successful people tend to be relentless and rude, don’t they?
And if people hate Trump, it’s because chances are they hate him because he really works for you and makes them work hard too. In addition, he scares people, is it that serious? I want my doctor, lawyer, agent, astrologer to be feared because it means they don’t take no for an answer. If you’re a pro-athlete when it comes to contract negotiations, do you want Don Knotts or Don Rickles?
WHO IS HUNTER BIDEN? JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO PLUNGES INTO THE SAD STORY OF THE PRESIDENT’S SON
Trump may have been an asshole when he was alone, but when he transferred that energy to us, well, it’s magic. Think about why Biden has been around forever. He doesn’t care about you. He was always for himself. He didn’t lead, he made selfish deals like his son cuts coke lines. Thick. But what was Trump saying?
VIDEO
So why did he want to say that? It’s because of the desires of his success mapped directly to yours. But to ever-Trumpers, he feels like their scariest boss, as he’s behind Kamala. But their mistake, their mistake, is to assume they are beholden to Trump when the opposite is true. He’s not your boss. It works for you. And you want a freak like him working for you all the time.
Of course there is a price. He’s like Mike Tyson. There was nothing like him in the ring, but something so relentless can’t be turned off. The fight continues after the ringing of the bell. Like after an election. When the bell rang, Trump continued to fight. It’s part of the deal. Sorry.
So do you want an energy freak on your side or a seemingly friendly bureaucrat telling you to relax when your gas bill doubles and you can’t afford meat? In a few months, Joe will change the definition of food and force you to eat bugs. So unless they need a fourth for shuffleboard, you don’t need Joe. It’s the choice. The brainless napping pooch you have now or the pit bull waiting in the wings. I say you need the dog the media hates because he won’t do what they say, he does what you say? Of course, from time to time, this pit bull will throw himself on the carpet. But that’s all he has in common with Biden.
Audit agreement or not, many Chinese companies can avoid delisting
While the fate of many high-profile Chinese companies listed in New York hinges on the outcome of a US audit inspection this month, dozens of lesser-known companies believe they have already found a way to avoid delisting.
More than 100 Chinese companies listed in the United States could avoid the threat of delisting thanks to a workaround that American accounting firms use to audit companies in China, according to the Wall Street Journal’s review of their filings with the US accounting watchdog.
Villeroy of the ECB: inflation should return to around 2% by 2024
- Inflation will remain high next year
There are a lot of moving parts right now when it comes to the inflation debate. So to predict such a prospect for two years is really a farce. Remember, this was the same group of people who said inflation would be “transient” and would have fallen later in the year (now pushed back to next year instead).
