Mastermind of Kolkata schoolboy murder caught at train station, tried to flee

Residents of Portland, Oregon with physical disabilities have filed a lawsuit accusing the city of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not clearing homeless encampments from the sidewalks of the town.

The federal class action lawsuit filed Tuesday says Portland has failed to keep sidewalks accessible to people with reduced mobility by allowing encampments to proliferate unchecked.

The 55-page lawsuit blames city officials for leaving sidewalks “inaccessible, unsafe and unsanitary” because they are “blocked by tent camps and accompanying debris.”

“The city has failed and continues to fail to keep its sidewalks free of debris and tent encampments, which is necessary to make its sidewalks easily accessible to people with reduced mobility,” the lawsuit states.

The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, Tiana Tozer, 54, is a former aid worker and two-time Paralympic medalist.

Mayor Ted Wheeler faced a growing backlash over the issue of sprawling tent camps and tried to crack down on areas where street camping is allowed

At the age of 20, Tozer was hit by a drunk driver and has a permanent disability that prevents her from walking.

She went on to win bronze and silver at the Paralympic Games in Barcelona in 1992 and Atlanta in 1996.

Tozer was also a congressional intern in the early 1990s and helped pass the Americans with Disabilities Act – which requires public facilities to be accessible, and it’s the same law under which the retrial was brought.

The lawsuit alleges that Tozer “finds herself frequently having to alter her routes to maneuver around tented camps in the Lloyd District and downtown Portland.”

He adds: “Sometimes Ms Tozer had to maneuver in the street because the sidewalks are completely blocked by tent camps.”

The other nine named plaintiffs in the lawsuit also have various disabilities, such as conditions that require them to use a wheelchair or electric scooter, or visual impairments that require the use of a cane.

“The city’s failure to reasonably curb and control the proliferation of tent camps has had a particularly detrimental impact on people with reduced mobility,” the lawsuit alleges.

A spokesman for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not immediately respond to a DailyMail.com request for comment Thursday evening.

Tents are lined up along a residential street in Portland, with belongings strewn about and piles of trash on the pavement

Tents crowd the sidewalk littered with trash from homeless communities setting up camp in areas spread from downtown Portland now through suburbs

The lawsuit includes photos of sidewalks in Portland that are completely clogged with tents and litter, and notes that while some of them have been cleared, others are quickly springing up in their place.

Portland has seen an explosion in its unprotected population in recent years, beginning with the downturn at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, a survey found 5,228 people in Multnomah County were homeless, 3,057 of whom were sleeping rough.

Wheeler faced a growing backlash over it and tried to crack down on areas where street camping is allowed.

Under an emergency ordinance, Wheeler banned encampments near dangerous roads or city-sanctioned small housing villages that were erected in an effort to address the problem.

Last month, the ordinance was extended to ban sidewalk tents on major walking routes to schools in the city.

But many Portlanders say they’ve seen little change and after each sweep to clear encampments, they’re picking themselves up quickly.

A photo included in the costume shows encampments blocking the sidewalks adjacent to the Pacific Northwest College of Arts on SW Broadway and Hoyt Street

Portland has seen an explosion in its unprotected population in recent years. Above, tents line SW Clay Street in December 2020

Late last month, Portland residents Bruce and Rebecca ‘Becky’ Philip told DailyMail.com that they were ‘done with Portland’ due to the growing number of homeless camps that have arisen. spread to the suburbs from the city center.

“I’ve been here 65 years, but I’m done,” Bruce Philip said. “I’m done with Portland.”

“What is there to say, they move in, take over the neighborhood, do drugs, play their loud music and make a mess,” he said, adding that the homelessness crisis has ruined not just a few neighborhoods, but all of Portland.

The couple also pointed out that the homeless camp sweeps did not solve the problem and did not change their minds about the move.

“The city comes in and cleans up, then two weeks later they come back,” Bruce Philip said. “It’s a vicious cycle, and I’m done.”

Local estate agent George Patterson told DailyMail.com that homeless encampments encroaching on residents’ lawns is a topic that comes up with his clients “every day” and offers are falling in homes for sale In the region.

In one case, a first offer for a three-bedroom house asking for nearly $700,000 near a sanctioned homeless encampment, called Multnomah Village.

“We had an early offer on a house, but it fell through and there were concerns with the Multnomah village site,” Patterson said.

‘I can say [homeless encampments] permanently affect property values.