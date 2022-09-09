Meet the season 8 contestants for The Masked Singer

The man accused of killing an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was shocked by stories the reporter had written about him, and his DNA was found at the crime scene, authorities said Thursday.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was being held without bail on charges of open murder after he was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the stabbing death of prominent Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

German, 69, had written about allegations of bullying and patronage in Telles’ office. He was found stabbed to death outside his Bronze Circle home on Saturday; police said he was killed on Friday.

A police officer draws his gun Wednesday as he takes a shift at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP

“This is a terrible and shocking homicide that has deeply affected Las Vegas,” Clark County and Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Thursday. “Every murder is tragic, but the murder of a journalist is particularly disturbing.”

Detectives immediately focused on Telles, 45, because he publicly expressed his anger at German and his reporting, police said.

“Telles was upset by stories written by German as an investigative reporter that exposed potential wrongdoing, and Telles had publicly expressed his concerns with those reporting,” Las Vegas Police Captain Dori Koren said Thursday.

“And then, finally, Telles was also upset – from what we later found out – that there were additional reports pending.”

German’s family thanked police and fellow reporters for working so hard over the past few days to find his killer and get the story out.

“Jeff was a loving and loyal brother, uncle and friend who dedicated his life to his work exposing wrongdoing in Las Vegas and beyond. We are shocked, saddened and angry by his death,” the statement said. family in a statement. “Jeff is committed to seeking justice for others and would appreciate the hard work of local police and journalists in prosecuting his killer. We look forward to seeing justice done in this case.”

The family added: “We also want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support and appreciation for Jeff and his life’s work.”

In addition to Telles’ public anger at German, Koren said another key piece of evidence was a video showing a red or maroon GMC Denali driving suspiciously through the neighborhood before German was killed around 11:18 a.m. Friday.

Investigators eventually discovered that a GMC Denali matching one in German’s neighborhood was parked at Telles’ home and registered to his wife’s name, police said.

The SUV had been driven from Telles’ home between 9 a.m. and noon on the day of German’s murder, matching the police timeline of the murder, officials said.

“We developed a very critical lead, which was a vehicle that we identified as a maroon-colored GMC Denali that was driving suspiciously through the neighborhood on the morning of the murder,” Koren said. “This vehicle had stopped several times in the neighborhood and was behaving suspiciously.”

This week, police focused their search on a potential suspect wearing a wide straw hat and a bright orange reflective long-sleeved shirt.

While the visible attire caught the attention of police, the attire was likely “an attempt by Telles to disguise his identity or conceal his identity” before attacking German, Koren said.

The suspect “went to the side of the house,” Koren said. “A short time later, German exited through the garage door, then went to the side of the house, and eventually an altercation ensued between the suspect and the victim.”

Investigators were still working Thursday to develop clear home surveillance video of the murder itself, the sheriff said.

“We have distorted video associated with the attack,” Lombardo said. “We are in the process of clearing this video as we speak.”

Investigators who served a search warrant at Telles’ home on Wednesday found partially destroyed shoes and a hat, resembling the clothing of a man seen in footage police released early in the investigation, Koren said. .

A DNA sample from Telles’ clothing eventually linked him to the crime scene and prompted his arrest, police said.

“As you can see there is apparent blood on the shoes,” Koren said, showing pictures of the shoes and the hat. “And the shoes were cut, probably in an attempt to destroy evidence.”

Police blocked off part of Spanish Steps Lane on Wednesday and took what appeared to be a red SUV from a house. Telles has an address listed in the 9600 block of Spanish Steps Lane.

Telles was taken out of his home on a stretcher.

“He had self-inflicted injuries and we were trying to provide medical attention,” said Koren, who declined to detail the injuries, which he described as non-fatal.

Telles’ office oversees the estates of Clark County residents who die without a next of kin.

It was not immediately clear early Thursday afternoon whether Telles had hired or been appointed a defense attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Telles made his first court appearance after the police press conference and Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham ordered him held without bond.

If Telles is ever released on bail in the future, he will not be welcome in his office, officials said.

“The safety of our county employees and the public is our top priority, and the county has suspended Mr. Telles’ access to county offices or property,” Clark County spokesman Erik said. Pappa, in a statement Thursday.

“County employees in the Administrator’s Office are currently working from home, and the office will remain closed until a decision is made on when to reopen.”

Telles could not be reached for comment during the police search Wednesday afternoon.

Reporters then spotted him entering his Spanish Steps Lane home through the garage – wearing what appeared to be an all-white one-piece protective suit – as he refused to answer questions about the murder.

German’s reporting on Telles’ office may have played a role in Telles losing his job, as he was narrowly edged out in the Democratic primary for the job over the summer.

He won 35,279 votes, or 32.4%, finishing just behind one of his top assistants, Rita Reid, who won 37,401 votes, or 34.3%.