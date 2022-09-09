News
Mets needed more than GM Billy Eppler’s conservative trade deadline moves
Just hours after the 2022 trade deadline passed, Mets’ general manager Billy Eppler logged on to Zoom and told reporters that the team’s moves were made with the desire to “grow that run differential a little bit.”
If that was truly the primary goal, Eppler has succeeded. The Mets had a plus-98 run differential on Aug. 2, the day of their GM’s tepid trade deadline and subsequent quote. As of Friday morning, the Mets have a plus-129 run differential. That is both the sign of an elite team and one that you could argue, technically, has gotten better.
But it certainly doesn’t feel like the Mets are the same unbeatable dynamo that they were in the early summer months. It’s a peculiar phenomenon, as the aforementioned run differential has improved, they’re still in first place and their .631 winning percentage at the trade deadline has remained essentially the same. The Mets are 87-51 (.630) and just a few weeks away from playing their first postseason game since 2016.
The problem, of course, is that the Atlanta Braves have been a wholly better team during the season’s second half. With an infusion of rookies (Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider will finish in the top two spots of NL Rookie of the Year voting) and some deadline deals of their own (Jake Odorizzi was never going to set the world on fire, though reliever Raisel Iglesias has been a revelation), Atlanta has turned the pressure up to 11.
While they got out of the gate slowly, the Braves were only 2.5 games behind the Mets at the trade deadline. Eppler knew that they’d be a problem as both teams rounded the final turn and he still played things disappointingly safe. We’ll never know how close he got to swinging a league-shifting move for someone like Willson Contreras or J.D. Martinez — unless, perhaps, the Mets win it all and inspire a tell-all book — but it’s very clear in hindsight that the Mets needed more than Daniel Vogelbach, Darin Ruf, Tyler Naquin and Mychal Givens.
The three hitters in that group are platoon guys. They were never painted to be anything more than that, but it’s still odd that a team on the brink of greatness didn’t try to add more greatness, instead trying to create it out of three pieces of mediocrity and favorable matchups. Sharing the designated hitter duties since arriving in Queens, Vogelbach and Ruf have combined to go 31-for-147 (.211) with Ruf supplying just seven of those hits, none of which have gone over the fence. With neither player providing much in the way of baserunning and Vogelbach adding literally nothing on defense, the Mets became more one-dimensional than when they had J.D. Davis on the roster. Vogelbach and Ruf’s offensive production hasn’t been much greater than Davis’ was either.
Then there’s Naquin. Brought in to spell Mark Canha in the outfield and ensure that Jeff McNeil would be out there as little as possible, Naquin’s extreme streakiness has made him hard to figure out. After starting his Mets career with seven extra-base hits in his first ten games, Naquin then went 0-for-18 over his next 11. That span included the infamous eight strikeouts in a row. But since then, he’s back up to a .304 average in his last nine games, which includes two big ones in the Pittsburgh doubleheader. Bursts of productivity make his overall numbers with the Mets look pretty good, but Naquin is still a fourth outfielder and should be used as such in the playoff push.
In a perfect world, a true impact bat would have waltzed in the Mets’ clubhouse on Aug. 2 rather than three fringe ones. Having different options to pencil in the lineup affords Buck Showalter the luxury of giving certain players rest days and the Vogelbach-Ruf-Naquin trio also sets him up for late-inning substitutions based on the opponents’ bullpen strategy. But someone good enough to just play DH every day — regardless of the matchup — would make this team a lot scarier and more stable than the current version which is cycling people through the position. Again, we might never know how close Eppler was to attaining that person, but the fact that he didn’t looms large.
As for Givens, the results are better as of late, but the Mets are learning that they got exactly what they paid for. Givens is, at best, someone who can come in and induce a ground ball for an inning-ending double play. His awkward arm angle and strong ground ball rate came with him from Chicago, but so too did his propensity for allowing hitters to reach base. The Mets only parted with a Single-A pitcher to get him, so the cost of doing business wasn’t too steep, but paying more to get a more reliable lockdown reliever probably needed to happen.
With other teams knowing exactly what the Mets desired at the deadline and with them obviously having no reason to help them freely achieve those desires, it’s not like Eppler could have just snapped his fingers and obtained four All-Stars. He surely tried and what he came away with isn’t terrible. But the idea of Ruf getting a big postseason at-bat with runners on base or Givens coming in from the bullpen to put out an NLDS fire isn’t exactly encouraging.
The lesson from this, no matter how things play out for the Mets, should be to go for it when you have a team this good. Playing it conservatively allowed them to keep all the top prospects and pretty much all of their major-league talent, but the improvements they made look like they’ll wind up being marginal at best.
We’ll see if those marginal improvements can be enough to fend off the Braves and Dodgers, who are rarely, if ever, described as marginal.
In his maiden speech, King Charles III promises ‘lifetime service’ and announces new royal titles – NBC Chicago
In his first public address since assuming the throne, King Charles III said he felt “profound sadness” at the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and vowed to continue his “service to life” to the nation.
“This promise of lifetime service that I renew to all of you today,” he said, delivering the speech with a framed photo of the Queen on a desk.
Her speech was broadcast on television and streamed to St Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people attended a service in remembrance of the Queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.
The new King has pledged to uphold the “constitutional principles at the heart of our nation”, as Her Majesty The Queen has done “with unwavering devotion”.
“Wherever you live in the UK, or in kingdoms and territories around the world, and whatever your origins or beliefs, I will strive to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life,” Charles said.
The King announced that his eldest son William, heir to the throne, would succeed him as Duke of Cornwall, creating him “Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been privileged to bear for such a great part of my life and duty.”
William’s wife, Katherine, the former Duchess of Cambridge, will be known as the Princesses of Wales.
Charles added that he wanted to express his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.
He closed the address with a personal message to his “beloved mom”:
“As you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Dad, I just want to say this: Thank you. Thank you for your love and dedication to our family and the family of nations you have served so diligently during all these years. “
Join point guard Bones Hyland at ViewHouse on September 22 – The Denver Post
The Nuggets Ink podcast, presented by The Denver Post and Evoca TV, is back! Join us Thursday, September 22 at ViewHouse Ballpark at 6:30 p.m. for a special live podcast with Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland and beat writer Mike Singer.
There will be special giveaways, a live chat with Bones, and a Q&A session with Nuggets fans at the end of the podcast. Places will be limited, so arrive early.
After bursting onto the scene last season, Hyland was named a second-team All-Rookie. To use his words, it’s “Go time” which begins its second season in the NBA. Come hang out and kick off the 2022-23 NBA season in style.
The Nuggets Ink Podcast is available wherever you find podcasts.
Subscribe to the podcast
SoundCloud | iTunes | Embroiderer | Spotify | RSS
Bank Of Baroda invites applications for eight positions in its “digital group”
New Delhi:
Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill various positions within its Digital Group.
In April 2022, the Reserve Bank advised banks to establish Digital Banking Units (DBUs). The regulator has required banks to report the digital banking segment as a sub-segment of retail banking as part of their accounting practice.
Under the hiring program for eight positions, Bank of Baroda has one position each for the Head of Merchant Acquisition Business and the Head of Artificial Intelligence.
Also, it has a position for Master Merchant Online Acquiring and Master Merchant Offline Acquiring; Leader of digital partnership – Companies; Responsible for the digital-Fintechs partnership; Lead Robotic Process Automation and Lead-Digital Payment Fraud Prevention.
The Mumbai-based lender is expanding its end-to-end digital journeys to pre-approved two-wheeler loans, car loans, education loans, home loans for pre-approved projects and add-on loans for home loans.
For MSME borrowers, it digitized the renewal process for small MSME loans. Mudra loans up to Rs 10 lakh are processed digitally. In the agriculture segment, it digitally offers gold loans to farmers.
The lender is also working on an end-to-end digital journey for the Kisan credit card in some states having progressive digitization of farmland records.
This involves integration with Agritechs to retrieve land records and perform risk analysis of agricultural data.
The positions for which the bank has launched a call for candidates are of a contractual nature and these will be for a period of five years with annual performance review, according to a notice.
Chicago Bears promise ‘first-class experience’ for fans during stadium meeting in Arlington Heights. ‘We want to be good neighbors.’
The Chicago Bears generated keen interest from fans and non-fans alike Thursday for a presentation of plans for a new domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights.
Team officials drew applause from the hundreds of people at Hersey High School when they said the stadium would be enclosed, and that the team would not negotiate renovations at Soldier Field while pursuing the Arlington deal.
Bears Chairman George Halas McCaskey noted that many members of the McCaskey family, which owns a majority of the team, have lived in the northwest suburbs, including Arlington Heights.
“We want to be good neighbors,” McCaskey told the crowd. “We want what’s best for the community.”
The multibillion dollar project could take 10 years or more to complete, McCaskey said. He said the team would need government funding to help make the project become a reality.
“The Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction,” McCaskey said. “However … we will need help.”
Without infrastructure support and “property tax certainty,” McCaskey said, “the project as described tonight will not be able to move forward.”
Team leaders repeatedly said that the 20 most recent stadium construction projects in the country had included public financing.
“We’re not asking for property taxes to be raised in Arlington Heights to fund the stadium construction,” McCaskey said. “It’s not our part to say that property taxes for Arlington Heights residents won’t go up, but that might be for reasons that have nothing to do with this construction.”
Bears President Ted Phillips promised a “first-class experience” for fans, and to incorporate public feedback into the plans.
The plan also potentially includes higher-density multifamily residential buildings and lower density townhomes officials said, with buildings typically reaching four to eight stories near the adjacent Metra train station.
Planning consultants described a Station Square with places to go before and after the game, with offices, retail, apartments and townhomes, a hotel and a sports betting business.
Conceptual plans included a pond with a boat house for kayaking and canoeing, and “perhaps” a performance venue.
New entrances to the grounds would include off-ramps from Route 53 that would go under Northwest Highway to the stadium, and new entrances off Euclid Avenue.
Phillips said the stadium would not have a retractable roof due to its “prohibitive” cost.
The crowd seemed receptive to the plans, applauding at various points during the presentation.
“Will tailgating be allowed? Oh yeah, baby,” Phillips said.
And when officials said there would be no casino on the site, the crowd cheered.
The team plans to have more parking capacity than what’s currently available at Soldier Field, they said.
Brenda Zolott of Arlington Heights was taking notes at the back of the room.
“If I could snap my fingers and have it all materialize right now, I would. It’s giving me motivation to stay alive. If it happens soon enough, I might even be able to work in the retail section.”
When team leadership announced “there is no plan B” for a different property development, she applauded.
People lined up two hours ahead of time for the 7 p.m. meeting, and the crowd stretched around the building and out to the parking lot of John Hersey High School in the northwest suburb.
Before the meeting started, those attending raised concerns about property taxes, traffic, and preserving the racetrack on the site of Arlington International Racecourse.
A handful of political advocates worked the line, handing out pamphlets encouraging residents to get involved in efforts to prevent public money from going into the proposed redevelopment.
“Property taxes are my main concern,” said Justin Hegy, 37, of Palatine, who lives about a mile from the site, and wore a Bears shirt to the meeting. “Our property taxes keep going up every year.”
If taxes stayed the same, Hegy said, as a Bears fan, “I’d love it if they were in my backyard. I’ll ride my bike to the game.”
During the meeting, officials said property taxes should be significantly more than that generated by the racetrack.
Lisa Miller had taken time off of her job at Whole Foods to get in line before 5 p.m. She is a Palatine resident, but said she lives next to the racetrack and has fond memories of spending time there as a child growing up in Arlington Heights.
Miller told the Tribune she remembered watching and crying when the track burned down in 1985, and watching its reconstruction. She bought her house in part because it looked out onto the track, she said.
She said she wanted to see the Bears pay attention to parking and traffic in the neighborhood surrounding the site.
“I want kids to be able to walk in my neighborhood,” she said. “During any big huge racetrack events, that was not the case.”
She is opposed to public money funding the development, including the proposed entertainment district. But if the project moves ahead, she said she would want to see “local farm-to-table restaurants” and smaller community events, like a farmers’ market, at the facility once it was built.
Miller also said she wanted to see the Bears continue the tradition of having fireworks on July 4th.
“I bought my house, if I walk out to the end of my driveway, I could see the fireworks every Fourth of July,” she said. “And that would be really great if the Bears were to continue that tradition.”
Linda Gaio lives “a seven-minute walk” from the site. She said she’d heard a lot about how the proposal would increase the value of her home, but was skeptical. “My increased home value doesn’t mean anything unless I sell my house,” she said.
Gaio had two main questions for the Bears. One was how many of her tax dollars would fund the project.
“I want to know if this is going to cost us anything,” she said. She wanted to know “if they could give us some sort of documentation, or maybe there’s some website or something where we could check the progress of these talks and the negotiations and how it’s gonna affect us residents.”
Gaio’s second concern was whether the team planned to preserve any part of the existing facility.
She said it would be “the cherry on top — highly unlikely — if we could at least keep an element of the historic property, make it into a central arena or grandstand and make that into offices and all that stuff.”
Gerald Barrett, who owns Tugo Tea House in Arlington Heights, said he’s cautiously optimistic about the Bears’ arrival in the village because of the customers it could attract for businesses like his.
“What I’ve seen in the past in some cities, is that these sports centers are like year-round activity centers,” Barrett said. “There’s an opportunity for small businesses in the area to maybe work with the organization, and maybe have a concession year-round.”
He’s not sure about the idea of using taxpayer dollars to help the Bears redevelop the site, but wanted to see more detailed plans before making up his mind.
“If the Bears have the ability to do it on their own, they should do it on their own,” he said.
He said he’d want to see evidence that the redevelopment would benefit the community beyond creating jobs if he were going to support public money into the project.
The team said its “best-in-class” enclosed stadium will be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four.
It’s all proposed for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racecourse, which closed permanently to horse racing last year.In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is vetting various aspects of the preliminary deal before anticipating closing late this year or early next year.
To make a move, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed topping the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears have said they are not negotiating with the city while the team is pursuing the Arlington deal.
The team’s announcement of its plans Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal depends on meeting various requirements, such as, “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.
The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that construction would have a $9 billion economic impact, with subsequent annual stimulus of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion annually.
Economists have frequently questioned such projections, warning that sports stadiums do not typically make a good return on investment for governmental bodies.
Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers, presented a petition to the village board Tuesday, seeking to prohibit public funding for the Bears or any other private development.
The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported the Bears coming to their village but opposed using tax dollars for the move.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort,” but has defended incentives such as tax increment financing, or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenues on the racetrack site to help with the property’s development.
The meeting is merely informational and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposal.
Julian Aguilar was outside the meeting working the line on behalf of Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian political advocacy group that’s organizing a petition to bar public money from going to any business entity looking to set up in Arlington Heights — including the Bears.
He said he’d had a “legit friendly debate” with several of the residents in line.
“There’s a lot of people who think we don’t want the Chicago Bears here,” he said. “Our big thing is just to make sure we protect Arlington Heights taxpayer dollars.”
Regardless, Aguilar said, “It’s going to have a long-term effect on the residents here.”
World’s ‘oldest’ motorhome goes up for auction
This old house is ready to roll.
What is billed as the ‘oldest known motorhome’ will go up for auction on Saturday at the National Motor Museum in the UK
The vehicle is based on a 1914 Ford Model T and built on a chassis that was modified by coachbuilder Baico.
“Caravan” is a British term for RV and is also used to describe a travel trailer.
WISCONSIN CLASSIC CAR AND TOY MUSEUM AUCTION ENTIRE COLLECTION AFTER OWNER’S DEATH
The vehicle was commissioned by the family that owns the Bentalls department store chain and can seat four people. Its body was created by Dunton of Reading, whose story began in the days of horse-drawn carriages.
It also has a cast iron stove for heating and cooking and a leather sofa style front seat that can be reversed to face the living area when the vehicle is parked.
There’s even a mail slot in the side door.
According to the auctioneer, Bonhams, it sat abandoned for decades until it was bought and refurbished with the help of a cabinetmaker in the 1970s, and it remains fully operational.
“The quality of materials and workmanship is superb in every way and the result of the restoration is a pleasant and comfortable motorhome, although it is achieved by different means. However, I am not aware of a design modern car that offers so much storage space”, Which Motorcaravan magazine wrote about it in 1987.
As for the oldest, the vehicle predates an American built in 2015 by Roland Conklin which is often referred to as the first motorhome. But Conklin’s, which no longer exists, had a full bathroom, making it even more of a “home”.
INCREDIBLE CURRENCY OF OVER 50 CLASSIC MOTORCYCLES SOLD AT AUCTION
However, Al Hesselbart, who was one of the co-founders of the RV/MH Hall of Fame Museum in Elkhart, Indiana, and a leading authority on RV history, told Fox News Digital that the first motorhome was technically the 1910 Pierce-Flèche Touring Landau.
More of an SUV than a full-size motorhome, the Pierce-Arrow was listed with a 66-horsepower six-cylinder engine and had a seat that converted into a bed, a fold-out sink, portable toilet, and stowed kitchen equipment. under the seats. Several were sold, but all were lost to history.
They sold for $8,000, which equates to about $250,000 today and about 10 times more than the expected price for the 1914 motorhome.
Major league baseball banning defensive shifts, introducing pitch clock
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is set to announce a pitch clock and limits on defensive shifts next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense.
The sport’s 11-man competition committee is set to adopt the rules changes Friday, mandating a clock that will count down 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners. The MLB clock will be slightly longer than the version experimented with in the minor leagues this season: 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 seconds with runners on at Triple-A, and 14/18 at lower levels.
“It’s something that takes a while to get used to, but I think overall the impact it had on the pace of the game was good,” said the Yankees’ Matt Carpenter, who spent April at Triple-A with Round Rock.
The shift limit will require four players other than the pitcher and the catcher to be in front of the outfield grass when a pitch is thrown, including two of the four on either side of second base,
In addition, there will be a limit during each plate appearance of two pickoff attempts or steps off the rubber, what MLB calls disengagements. If a third attempt is made and is unsuccessful, a balk would be called. The limit would be reset to two during a plate appearance if a runner advances.
Size of bases will increase to 18-inch squares from 15, promoting safety — first basemen are less likely to get stepped on — but also boosting stolen bases and offense with a slightly decreased distance.
The plans, first reported by The Athletic, were detailed by a pair of baseball officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the changes were not scheduled to be announced until Friday.
The changes will be start during spring training.
A catcher will be required to be in the catcher’s box with nine seconds left on the clock and a hitter in the batter’s box and focused on the pitcher with eight seconds remaining. Penalties for violations will be a ball called against a pitcher and a strike called against a batter.
Time between half-innings will set at 2:15 for most regular-season games, 2:40 for nationally televised games and 3:10 for postseason games. The clock will be 30 seconds between batters.
A batter can ask an umpire for time once per plate appearance, and after that it would be granted only at umpire’s discretion if request is made while in box.
The clock has reduced the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues from 3:04 in 2021 to 2:38 this season. The average time of a nine-inning game in the major leagues this year is 3:06 — it was 2:46 in 1989, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
“It’s slow. It’s boring,” Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said of a TV broadcast in 2017. “Man, it’s so hard to watch if you have no interest in it.”
Shifts have been limited all season at Double-A and Class A, where teams are required to have four players on the infield, including two on each side of second base.
Use of shifts has exploded in the past decade, from 2,357 times on balls hit in play in 2011 to 28,130 in 2016 and 59,063 last year, according to Sports Info Solutions. Shifts are on pace for 68,000 this season.
The big league batting average of .243 this year in on track to be the lowest since 1967, two years before the pitcher’s mound was lowered from 15 inches to 10.
Players had long resisted a clock at the major league level. Management gained the right in March’s lockout settlement to establish the 11-person committee, which includes six management representatives, four players and one umpire.
