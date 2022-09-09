News
Miami school board rejects recognition of ‘LGBTQ history month’
The Miami-Dade School Board voted overwhelmingly to reject recognizing October as “LGBTQ History Month.”
After listening to three hours of heated debate, the council voted 8-1 on Wednesday night to overturn the measure that would also have included teaching 12th grade students Supreme Court cases. Oberfell v. Hodges (inventing the constitutional right to same-sex marriage) and Bostock v. County of Clayton (Added “sexual orientation” protection to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964).
Last year, the board voted 7 to 1 in favor of defining October as “LGBTQ History Month,” which did not include teaching about Oberefell Where Bostock.
The only vote in favor came from school board member Lucia Baez Geller, who proposed the measure.
“It’s an election year and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric is a tool used by some to spread misinformation,” she said, according to the Miami Herald. “It’s just pure misinformation.”
The outlet also reported that 35 to 45 people lined up to comment in favor or against the measure.
Those who came out in favor of the measure argued that passing the measure would create a “safe and reaffirming environment”.
Maxx Fenning, head of PRISM FL who, according to the Herald is a “non-profit organization that provides sexual health information to LGBTQ+ youth” went further by comparing those who oppose the measure to the Nazis.
He spoke with a pink triangle on his shirt in reference to the pink triangle the Nazis made gay people wear, saying, “LGBTQ history is American history.”
The overly predictable tactics of the left comparing those who disagree with them to the Nazis did not influence the picture, however.
Many of those who spoke out against the measure feared it was another example of a school board trying to indoctrinate children, with one pastor telling the Herald that it was a “Trojan horse”. Other opponents spoke of the rights and responsibilities of parents in teaching their children about LGBTQ people.
While Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Bill, it only bans the teaching of sexual orientation through third grade. Miami-Dade’s measure to teach Supreme Court cases was aimed at 12th graders, but the district would still view the entire month of October as defined by different sexual orientations.
Baez Geller insisted parents and students could opt out of the Supreme Court’s portion of the measure.
The vote comes as the Miami-Dade County School Board moved to Conservative control on Aug. 23 — however, the new members are not expected to take office until November.
Miami-Dade is the fourth largest public school district in the nation.
Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News.
House Speaker Pelosi, Secretary Buttigieg Tour San Francisco Central Subway Project; service on track to start this fall
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were in San Francisco today to check on the progress of the long-delayed Central Subway project.
The Muni Subway extension via SOMA, Union Square and Chinatown is still expected to serve passengers in the fall.
This is the long-awaited merry-go-round. The construction of the central metro is almost complete.
Today we accompanied local and national leaders on the train on the subway line from Union Square to Chinatown.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the US Secretary of Transportation took a closer look at what crews have been working on for years.
RELATED: Here’s a Look at SF’s Central Subway in Chinatown
“Thank you to the community for their patience over the many years of construction,” said SF Mayor London Breed.
Work began in 2010 on the Central Subway line.
Originally, this was to be done by December 2018.
The $1.6 billion project spans 1.7 miles and would connect downtown San Francisco to Chinatown via four stations.
RELATED: Report: San Francisco Central Subway Project Opening Could Be Delayed Again
Today, leaders applauded the progress of this massive transit project.
“The department was proud to support it a decade ago under President Obama with nearly $1 billion in funds. And that will pay dividends for generations to come,” Secretary Buttigieg said.
“This project has been a long time coming and not a minute too soon. Like many other communities, Chinatown needs this lifeline,” said Malcom Yeung, Executive Director of Chinatown CDC.
The majority of funding for Metro Central comes from federal funds and the New Starts program.
RELATED: San Francisco Central Subway Project Delayed Due to Pandemic Complications
“When we allocate resources, we want it to happen. There’s competition for it all. We want to see the dirt fly. We want it to happen,” Chair Pelosi said.
The central metro took a while to arrive, but many authorities say it’s worth the wait.
“The Central Metro will significantly reduce travel time and relieve congestion in some of the city’s busiest areas and it will connect to our regional BART and Caltrain systems,” Mayor Breed said.
While the central metro is about to start, leaders say more transit improvements are yet to come.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: press conference, how to watch, everything you need to know
Jacques-Paul against Anderson Silva is actually happening. For real. Rumors had been swirling for weeks that negotiations for the fight were underway, but on Tuesday Paul made it official.
“My toughest test yet,” Paul said in a tweet. “I respect the legend, but it must be exterminated.”
After a stellar career in the UFC, Silva is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. He is at least one of the top five. Silva broke several records during his reign as middleweight champion, but it was the style with which he destroyed his opponents that made him legendary.
“I know that in life everything has its purpose,” Silva said in a statement sent to ESPN. “Nothing happens by chance. So I thank God for my health, my family and my team for giving me this opportunity to continue doing what I love the most. I believe this will be the greatest event of fight of the year and will truly go down in sports history forever.”
Is there a press conference?
Of course there are. No massive combat sports event can take place without a wild press conference. Paul has already announced not one but of them presses next week in the US, live on Paul’s YouTube channel.
I wouldn’t expect anything too rowdy from these press conferences. Silva is a middle-aged man who doesn’t like to talk rudely. I would expect even Paul to treat Silva with a hint of reverence and respect.
The first will begin on Monday, September 12 at 11 a.m. PST.
When and where does the fight take place?
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is scheduled for October 29. The fight will take place at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix.
Where can I watch?
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva will be available to watch on Showtime PPV. Details are coming, but the PPV event is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET.
Who is Anderson Silva
As mentioned above, Silva is one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. After defeating Rich Franklin for the UFC middleweight title in October 2006, Silva went on to hold that title for a record 2,457 days. His 16-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC is a record that stands to this day.
But it was Silva’s fighting style that made him an icon. A flashy and elusive counter-attacker, he did things that seemed impossible. Fighting with his hands down, landing outlandish kicks, knees and punches from wild angles, Silva is essentially the Roy Jones Jr. of MMA. For many, he is the greatest martial artist who ever lived.
After finally losing his title to Chris Weidman in 2013, Silva endured a tough losing streak, which led to him leaving the UFC in 2020 at the ripe old age of 45. Since then, he has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in boxing. Most notably, he outclassed former world champion Julio César Chávez Jr. in an eight-round boxing match.
Who is Jacques-Paul?
You probably know Paul, the social media personality who first made it big on Vine before moving to every platform out there. He switched to boxing in recent years after fighting on the undercard of his brother Logan Paul’s viral boxing match with British YouTuber KSI. He showed a talent for boxing and has been fighting ever since.
Paul also moved on to the promotion, co-promoting a huge fight between Irishman Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano that was one of the greatest women’s boxing matches of all time.
Is it a fair fight?
Paul has been selective about his opponents so far, which is smart. Each new fight is a step up in competition, but this one is unique for several reasons.
Size is perhaps the most important. All of Paul’s other fights so far have been against a dramatically undersized fighter. Paul has a fight weight of 190 pounds, but in his last fight he faced Tyron Woodley, who in his UFC heyday competed at 170 pounds.
Silva was the UFC middleweight champion with a fight weight of 185 pounds. Not only that, he steadily increased his weight to fight in the UFC light heavyweight division. Arguably his best performance ever – a dramatic takedown of former champ Forrest Griffin in 2009 – came in that weight class, at 205 pounds.
Unlike Woodley, Silva also has previous boxing experience. More recently, he has focused on sports, achieving some extremely impressive victories. Silva is also one of the deadliest forwards in MMA history.
But Silva is also 47 years Old. It’s quite old. Veteran in combat sports. To be clear, he’s not a normal 47-year-old, but age is still a huge, huge factor.
I guess we will find out how many factor in October.
Suit accuses Portland of violating the ADA by allowing homeless camps to block sidewalks
Residents of Portland, Oregon with physical disabilities have filed a lawsuit accusing the city of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not clearing homeless encampments from the sidewalks of the town.
The federal class action lawsuit filed Tuesday says Portland has failed to keep sidewalks accessible to people with reduced mobility by allowing encampments to proliferate unchecked.
The 55-page lawsuit blames city officials for leaving sidewalks “inaccessible, unsafe and unsanitary” because they are “blocked by tent camps and accompanying debris.”
“The city has failed and continues to fail to keep its sidewalks free of debris and tent encampments, which is necessary to make its sidewalks easily accessible to people with reduced mobility,” the lawsuit states.
The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, Tiana Tozer, 54, is a former aid worker and two-time Paralympic medalist.
A federal class action lawsuit filed Tuesday says Portland has failed to keep sidewalks accessible to people with reduced mobility by allowing encampments to proliferate
The lead plaintiff in the suit, Tiana Tozer, 54 (left and right in 1996), is a former aid worker and two-time Paralympic medalist.
Mayor Ted Wheeler faced a growing backlash over the issue of sprawling tent camps and tried to crack down on areas where street camping is allowed
At the age of 20, Tozer was hit by a drunk driver and has a permanent disability that prevents her from walking.
She went on to win bronze and silver at the Paralympic Games in Barcelona in 1992 and Atlanta in 1996.
Tozer was also a congressional intern in the early 1990s and helped pass the Americans with Disabilities Act – which requires public facilities to be accessible, and it’s the same law under which the retrial was brought.
The lawsuit alleges that Tozer “finds herself frequently having to alter her routes to maneuver around tented camps in the Lloyd District and downtown Portland.”
He adds: “Sometimes Ms Tozer had to maneuver in the street because the sidewalks are completely blocked by tent camps.”
The other nine named plaintiffs in the lawsuit also have various disabilities, such as conditions that require them to use a wheelchair or electric scooter, or visual impairments that require the use of a cane.
“The city’s failure to reasonably curb and control the proliferation of tent camps has had a particularly detrimental impact on people with reduced mobility,” the lawsuit alleges.
A spokesman for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not immediately respond to a DailyMail.com request for comment Thursday evening.
Tents are lined up along a residential street in Portland, with belongings strewn about and piles of trash on the pavement
Tents crowd the sidewalk littered with trash from homeless communities setting up camp in areas spread from downtown Portland now through suburbs
The lawsuit includes photos of sidewalks in Portland that are completely clogged with tents and litter, and notes that while some of them have been cleared, others are quickly springing up in their place.
Portland has seen an explosion in its unprotected population in recent years, beginning with the downturn at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In January, a survey found 5,228 people in Multnomah County were homeless, 3,057 of whom were sleeping rough.
Wheeler faced a growing backlash over it and tried to crack down on areas where street camping is allowed.
Under an emergency ordinance, Wheeler banned encampments near dangerous roads or city-sanctioned small housing villages that were erected in an effort to address the problem.
Last month, the ordinance was extended to ban sidewalk tents on major walking routes to schools in the city.
But many Portlanders say they’ve seen little change and after each sweep to clear encampments, they’re picking themselves up quickly.
A photo included in the costume shows encampments blocking the sidewalks adjacent to the Pacific Northwest College of Arts on SW Broadway and Hoyt Street
Portland has seen an explosion in its unprotected population in recent years. Above, tents line SW Clay Street in December 2020
Late last month, Portland residents Bruce and Rebecca ‘Becky’ Philip told DailyMail.com that they were ‘done with Portland’ due to the growing number of homeless camps that have arisen. spread to the suburbs from the city center.
“I’ve been here 65 years, but I’m done,” Bruce Philip said. “I’m done with Portland.”
“What is there to say, they move in, take over the neighborhood, do drugs, play their loud music and make a mess,” he said, adding that the homelessness crisis has ruined not just a few neighborhoods, but all of Portland.
The couple also pointed out that the homeless camp sweeps did not solve the problem and did not change their minds about the move.
“The city comes in and cleans up, then two weeks later they come back,” Bruce Philip said. “It’s a vicious cycle, and I’m done.”
Local estate agent George Patterson told DailyMail.com that homeless encampments encroaching on residents’ lawns is a topic that comes up with his clients “every day” and offers are falling in homes for sale In the region.
In one case, a first offer for a three-bedroom house asking for nearly $700,000 near a sanctioned homeless encampment, called Multnomah Village.
“We had an early offer on a house, but it fell through and there were concerns with the Multnomah village site,” Patterson said.
‘I can say [homeless encampments] permanently affect property values.
News
Man City v Tottenham LIVE stream: Title rivals aim for Premier League top spot as Erling Haaland and Harry Kane clash
Manchester City and Tottenham, the only two unbeaten sides in the Premier League, will face off in a blockbuster clash on Saturday night.
Both teams have four wins and two draws so far this season and enter the clash one point behind league leaders Arsenal.
City drew at Aston Villa last weekend but fought back by crushing Sevilla in the Champions League.
Tottenham, meanwhile, had a great week after backing up their league success against Fulham with a fine win over Marseille in Europe.
These two produced a classic last season as Spurs cruised to victory in a 3-2 thriller thanks to Harry Kane’s 95th-minute header.
Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte will both be eager to score points this weekend and claim top spot in the standings.
Man City v Tottenham: Date and how to follow
This Premier League clash will take place on Saturday, September 10.
Kick-off at the Etihad is at 5:30 p.m.
The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm.
Alternatively, fans can buy a one-day Now TV pass for £11.99.
talkSPORT will have game updates throughout the evening while talkSPORT.com will run a live blog for all the action.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
Man City v Tottenham: Team news
Kyle Walker is a major doubt for Man City while John Stones is also struggling with a muscle injury.
Fellow defender Aymeric Laporte is out permanently, meaning either Manuel Akanji or Sergio Gomez could make their first Premier League starts for the club.
Kalvin Phillips is also looking for his first start of the season.
Tottenham have no new problems to face as only Lucas Moura remains absent.
Ivan Perisic is expected to return to the starting XI while Djed Spence is still awaiting his first league start.
Man City v Tottenham: The facts of the game
- Man City manager Pep Guardiola has lost six of his 15 meetings with Tottenham in all competitions (W7 D2) – he has only lost more often to Chelsea (8) and Liverpool (7) in his managerial career .
- Manchester City have the highest shot conversion rate in the Premier League this season (19.6%). The Citizens have also exceeded their expected goals more than any other team this season, scoring 20 goals against an xG of 13.9 (+6.1).
- Victory for Tottenham would see them end the day top of the Premier League table – it would be the last in a top-flight season where Spurs replaced north London rivals Arsenal at the top since 1984-85 ( 10th game).
- Manchester City have won their last seven Premier League home games, scoring at least three goals each time. The last team to win eight consecutive top-flight home games while scoring more than 3 goals was Tottenham between March and September 1965.
- Tottenham have won four of their last nine away league games against the reigning elite champions (D2 L3), as many as they had won in their previous 49 games. Four of Man City’s 29 defeats as reigning Premier League champions have come against Tottenham – no team has beaten them more.
- Tottenham won home and away against Manchester City in the Premier League last season, accounting for 67% of the Citizens’ total league defeats. They could become the first-ever side to win three consecutive league games against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.
- Manchester City have lost four of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham (W1), as many as in their previous 19 against them (W12 D3).
- No player has had more shots without scoring in the Premier League this season than Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, with last season’s Golden Boot winner having 17 unsuccessful attempts so far.
- Erling Haaland has scored a hat-trick in each of his last two Premier League home games for Man City, against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. No player has scored a hat-trick in three consecutive Premier League home games before, while the last player to score as many as three home hat-tricks in a single campaign was Sergio Aguero in 2018-19 .
- Man City manager Pep Guardiola has lost three of his five meetings with Tottenham’s Antonio Conte in all competitions (W2) – among managers he has faced at least five times in his career (excluding Barcelona B), Conte is the only one he has lost more than half of his matches against (60%).
You may owe taxes for federal student loan forgiveness in these states
Marko Geber | Digital Vision | Getty Images
If you’re one of the millions of Americans who expect student loan forgiveness, you won’t owe federal taxes. But that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook at the state level.
Indiana is the latest to confirm that the rebate will trigger state income taxes, and some borrowers may owe county levies in addition to state income tax.
“Because this law is clearly defined, there is no need for additional administrative rules,” said a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Revenue. “Any legislative change must come from the General Assembly.”
Learn more about personal finance:
How to save 20% on airfare – if you don’t mind taking a risk
GOP may take legal action against student loan forgiveness
How Health Market registrants can claim a share of $603 million in rebates
A provision of the 2021 U.S. bailout makes student loan forgiveness federally tax-free through 2025, and state income taxes depend on state compliance with federal tax laws.
Last week, the Mississippi Department of Revenue confirmed to CNBC that the student loan forgiveness will be taxable, and the North Carolina Department of Revenue shared the same in a press release.
Of course, with changing state laws, there is always the possibility that these tax policies, among others, could change.
Taxation is possible in other states
In addition to Indiana, Mississippi and North Carolina, state-level taxation may also be possible in Arkansas, California, Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to preliminary analysis by the Tax Foundation.
The organization initially estimated that 13 states could mandate student loan forgiveness and revised the projections with updates.
It now provides that seven states – Arkansas, California, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and Wisconsin – could impose student loan forgiveness.
Taxing the pardon is not likely in Massachusetts, but the state has not shared an official decision.
Currently, here is a breakdown of the status in pending states.
Arkansas: probably taxable
Although the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration has not issued a formal decision, a decision could come in the coming days, a spokesperson told CNBC.
However, the state is not complying with the federal code “in a meaningful way,” according to the Tax Foundation, which makes canceled student debt likely to be taxable without state action.
California: possibly taxable
California may also tax student loan forgiveness, depending on how the Department of Education administers the program, a spokesperson for the state’s Franchise Tax Board told CNBC.
Massachusetts: probably not taxable
Although the Massachusetts Department of Revenue has not made a final decision, state Rep. Steve Owens, a Democrat, said in a tweet that the student loan forgiveness will not be taxable.
Additionally, the state has already issued guidance on compliance excluding the U.S. bailout, Owens said in a separate tweet.
Mississippi: taxable
The Mississippi Department of Revenue confirmed to CNBC that the student loan forgiveness will be taxable at the state level.
North Carolina: Taxable
Student loan forgiveness is ‘currently considered taxable income’, according to a North Carolina Department of Revenue press release. However, the department monitors legislative changes made by the state General Assembly.
Wisconsin: possibly taxable
With state tax laws consistent with the American Rescue Plan Act, Wisconsin may tax student loan forgiveness, according to the Tax Foundation.
Tax-free rebate will require statutory change and action by the state legislature, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue told CNBC.
“We will certainly address this discrepancy with federal law in our upcoming biennial budget request to ensure that Wisconsin taxpayers do not face penalties and increased taxes for canceling their loans,” they said. they stated.
1 Iga Swiatek to face Ons Jabeur in US Open women’s final
Ons Jabeur made it to the women’s US Open final on Thursday night, while Iga Swiatek had to rally to make it happen, a worthy comeback for the world No.
Swiatek looked on the verge of defeat before coming back strong to win the last four games and beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. The first-seeded Pole bounced back after losing the first set, then after falling 4-2 in the third she fought back to claim 16 of the final 20 points.
“Honestly, I knew I had nothing to lose, basically. Aryna served really well, better than our other games. Mentally, those two games I lost helped me get back on the court,” said Swiatek, 21. “I backed off a bit on the return but just went all-in and the balls I played went in.
“I feel like my confidence level should be higher, but I’m the person who doesn’t trust me yet. I feel like I trust myself on clay, and here I tried to accept that I still don’t trust myself and that I have to prove myself against the big hitters. I don’t care. It’s not like it’s a negative. Having doubts isn’t nice, but I found it quite motivating.
It’s a stunning admission considering Swiatek has dominated as the best player in the world this year, winning 37 in a row at one point and claiming six titles. But after losing the first set on Thursday, a quick trip to the locker room for a bathroom break helped turn things around.
“I needed to pull myself together,” Swiatek said.
When asked what she thought to herself to start with, she joked, “That was pretty much what I did. I felt lighter. Sorry, that’s disgusting.
But Swiatek acknowledged that she had become tougher mentally and was in a better headspace than she was earlier in her career, which helped her to a tough victory.
“When I was younger, all I could do in the bathroom when I was depressed was cry,” Swiatek said. “This time I can actually think about what to change, fix the problems.”
Sixth-seeded Sabalenka fell to 0-3 in the Grand Slam semi-final.
Swiatek, who won French Open this spring, will face fifth-seeded Jabeur, who is looking to become the first woman to win multiple majors in the same season since Angelique Kerber in 2016.
Earlier, Jabeur, who lost in the Wimbledon final, made short work of Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3. The Tunisian is the first African or Arab woman to reach the final at Flushing Meadows in the open era.
“I will definitely learn from all the finals I played, especially the last one at Wimbledon,” Jabeur said. “I will give everything, I will certainly seek the title.
“[It] feels more real, to be honest with you. At Wimbledon I was just living the dream and I couldn’t believe it. … But now I hope I get used to it. [I’m] I’m just happy to have confirmed the results at Wimbledon and people aren’t really surprised that I’m in the final.
Jabeur snapped her French opponent’s 13-game winning streak (including a quarter-final win over American Coco Gauff) and improved to 6-0 in the semis this year.
“I don’t have a good record with quarterbacks; but now the semi-finals, we are very good friends,” Jabuer said with a laugh. “Apparently I like to play the finals.
“I remember saying I wanted to be in the top 5, I wanted to win a Grand Slam [tournament], and I wanted to qualify for the Masters. … Check. Check. There’s one more [I’m] will check out soon hopefully.
Jabeur smashed Garcia right out of the gate.
Garcia, the 17th seed, had only once lost consecutive matches throughout this tournament and hadn’t even faced a set point, let alone lost one. But Jabeur broke her three times in a first set in which Garcia looked capricious, with 14 unforced errors.
Now, Jabeur will face Swiatek to cap his run at the US Open, which is big enough for football-mad Tunisia to tune into their quarter-final on Tuesday instead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win over Juventus.
“In Tunisia, everything revolves around football. But people weren’t watching the game, they were watching my game, which is impressive for me,” Jabeur said. “I was surprised.”
