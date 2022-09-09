Michigan to vote on adding abortion rights to state constitution, court rules

When Duane Brown signed with the Jets last month, chemistry was considered the biggest issue on the team’s offensive line.

Now it looks like Gang Green has an even bigger problem on their hands.

Brown missed practice for the second straight day Thursday as he is assessed for a shoulder injury. There is no indication of the severity of Brown’s injury.

If Brown is unable to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it could spell disaster. The Jets offensive line with Brown played less than 20 snaps during the preseason and now they can be without the Pro Bowl tackle. Brown’s help in the rushing game will be needed, as the Ravens had the best running defense in the NFL, giving up 84.5 yards rushing.

While losing a player of Brown’s caliber can be costly, left guard Laken Tomlinson has faith in the rest of his teammates.

“We still have to go out there and do our job,” Tomlinson said. “Obviously what’s going on with Duane is for Coach. [Robert] Saleh to comment.

“But I still have work to do. I’m focusing on that right now and I’m focusing on Baltimore.

After Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending right knee injury, the Jets signed Brown to help fill the left tackle void. Then the team moved George Fant from left to right tackle due to his previous experience in that position.

If Brown can’t play, the Jets should seriously consider bringing Fant back to left tackle, which is his strongest team, and play rookie Max Mitchell or Conor McDermott at right tackle. McDermott, who was re-signed by the Jets this week, suffered an ankle injury throughout training camp and preseason.

“As a coach, you’re always preoccupied with everything,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “Am I concerned about continuity, no. Is this the most ideal situation, no. You want them to play from the first snap of OTAs and training camp and those aren’t the cards that were dealt to us.

“We’ve been in these situations where we’ve been out there with a group of young guys and yeah, maybe they’ve had the whole offseason, but they’ve never faced Calais Campbell or the Ravens defense before. That’s a whole other concern.

“The cool thing about that offensive line is that they played a lot of football games on Sundays. No amount of practice can get you to that moment. It’s just that experience and that preparation that you trust in. that.

MOSLEY TO PLAY AGAINST THE CROWS

Quarterback Joe Flacco won’t be the only Jets player to face his former team on Sunday.

The Ravens drafted linebacker CJ Mosley with the 17th overall pick in the 2014 draft. He spent five seasons (2014-18) with the Ravens before signing with the Jets in 2019.

Despite his time in Baltimore, Mosley said preparations for the Ravens went as usual.

“I didn’t really stress myself thinking about it,” Mosley said. “Right now we are preparing for our first opponent. Obviously it’s a closer connection for me, but as far as the mind and the feeling go, I haven’t really gotten there yet.

“I will know once on the pitch. I’m sure once all the smoke clears it will be back to football.

Mosley will play former teammate Lamar Jackson, who was drafted in his final season with the Ravens. Jackson started the year as a backup for Baltimore, but nine games into the season he became the team’s starter.

Since that time, Jackson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league as he was named the 2019 NFL MVP, first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler.

Although he hasn’t played with Jackson in four seasons, Mosley says he notices a different Jackson than when he played with him as a rookie.

“The main thing is a lot more composure,” Mosley said. “Understanding defences, understanding situations, so that’s what I would say is where he’s grown the most from what I’ve seen with his awareness and understanding of the game.”

()