Michigan to vote on adding abortion rights to state constitution, court rules

Michigan voters will decide in November whether to codify the right to abortion in the state constitution after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of adding a proposed amendment to the ballot.
The initiative, if passed, would amend Michigan’s constitution to establish “a basic individual right to reproductive freedom” that includes access to abortion, contraception, miscarriage management and more.
The amendment would also allow the state to regulate abortion after fetal viability “provided that in no case will the state prohibit an abortion that, in the professional judgment of a treating health care professional, is medically indicated to protect the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman.”
The court’s decision comes a day before the deadline to complete the ballot for this fall’s election – and just a day after a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled that the 1931 abortion ban violated the state constitution.
The Michigan Board of State Solicitors was previously deadlocked over whether the ballot initiative should go ahead, leading to the appeal to the state high court.
The two Republicans on the state board cited formatting and spacing issues in the initiative’s text as reasons for not approving the proposal.
Five of Michigan’s seven Supreme Court justices criticized that reasoning in their 23-page decision on Thursday.
“Seven hundred and fifty-three thousand, seven hundred and fifty-nine Michiganders have signed this proposal – more than ever signed any proposal in Michigan’s history,” wrote Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack, a Democratic-appointed judge. “The challengers have not produced a single signer who claims to have been confused by the limited-spaced sections in the full-text portion of the proposal.”
“They would disenfranchise millions of Michiganders not because they think the thousands of Michiganders who signed the proposal were confused by it, but because they think they’ve identified a technicality that allows them to do that, a gotcha game gone badly wrong,” McCormack continued. “What a sad marker of the times.”
Reproductive Freedom for All, the group behind the ballot initiative, said Thursday it was “pleased the court affirmed the will of the people.”
In a dissenting opinion, Judge Brian Zahra, a Republican candidate, said he had “doubts whether the form and content of the motion conforms to Michigan law.”
Abortion rights became a major issue in the run-up to the midterm elections after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision legalizing abortion nationwide for 50 years.
Democrats celebrated a victory on the issue in the Kansas primary election, when voters in the traditionally conservative state overwhelmingly rejected a measure to remove abortion rights from the state constitution.
Four other states — California, Kentucky, Montana and Vermont — will have abortion-related initiatives on the ballot before voters in November.
In honor of the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 on Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that all U.S. and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in Minnesota beginning immediately and returning to full staff at sunset on the day of her interment.
“Queen Elizabeth II was a force on the world stage, and her leadership through some of the darkest times in recent history will not be forgotten,” said Walz in a statement. “Minnesota joins the nation in lowering our flags to honor her life and legacy.”
Individuals, businesses and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.
The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon, peacefully, at one of her favorite royal residences, Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
It was 75 years ago when Elizabeth, then a princess, promised to dedicate her life to public service.
“I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong,” said then-Princess Elizabeth during a radio broadcast given on her 21st birthday on April 21, 1947.
The Queen carried through on that declaration to the final hours of her 96 years: On Tuesday, two days before the Queen died at Balmoral, she met with Liz Truss, who became Britain’s prime minister after the royal invited the new leader of the Conservative Party to form a government.
Her eldest son will now carry on her duties as King Charles III.
When Duane Brown signed with the Jets last month, chemistry was considered the biggest issue on the team’s offensive line.
Now it looks like Gang Green has an even bigger problem on their hands.
Brown missed practice for the second straight day Thursday as he is assessed for a shoulder injury. There is no indication of the severity of Brown’s injury.
If Brown is unable to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it could spell disaster. The Jets offensive line with Brown played less than 20 snaps during the preseason and now they can be without the Pro Bowl tackle. Brown’s help in the rushing game will be needed, as the Ravens had the best running defense in the NFL, giving up 84.5 yards rushing.
While losing a player of Brown’s caliber can be costly, left guard Laken Tomlinson has faith in the rest of his teammates.
“We still have to go out there and do our job,” Tomlinson said. “Obviously what’s going on with Duane is for Coach. [Robert] Saleh to comment.
“But I still have work to do. I’m focusing on that right now and I’m focusing on Baltimore.
After Mekhi Becton suffered a season-ending right knee injury, the Jets signed Brown to help fill the left tackle void. Then the team moved George Fant from left to right tackle due to his previous experience in that position.
If Brown can’t play, the Jets should seriously consider bringing Fant back to left tackle, which is his strongest team, and play rookie Max Mitchell or Conor McDermott at right tackle. McDermott, who was re-signed by the Jets this week, suffered an ankle injury throughout training camp and preseason.
“As a coach, you’re always preoccupied with everything,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “Am I concerned about continuity, no. Is this the most ideal situation, no. You want them to play from the first snap of OTAs and training camp and those aren’t the cards that were dealt to us.
“We’ve been in these situations where we’ve been out there with a group of young guys and yeah, maybe they’ve had the whole offseason, but they’ve never faced Calais Campbell or the Ravens defense before. That’s a whole other concern.
“The cool thing about that offensive line is that they played a lot of football games on Sundays. No amount of practice can get you to that moment. It’s just that experience and that preparation that you trust in. that.
Quarterback Joe Flacco won’t be the only Jets player to face his former team on Sunday.
The Ravens drafted linebacker CJ Mosley with the 17th overall pick in the 2014 draft. He spent five seasons (2014-18) with the Ravens before signing with the Jets in 2019.
Despite his time in Baltimore, Mosley said preparations for the Ravens went as usual.
“I didn’t really stress myself thinking about it,” Mosley said. “Right now we are preparing for our first opponent. Obviously it’s a closer connection for me, but as far as the mind and the feeling go, I haven’t really gotten there yet.
“I will know once on the pitch. I’m sure once all the smoke clears it will be back to football.
Mosley will play former teammate Lamar Jackson, who was drafted in his final season with the Ravens. Jackson started the year as a backup for Baltimore, but nine games into the season he became the team’s starter.
Since that time, Jackson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league as he was named the 2019 NFL MVP, first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler.
Although he hasn’t played with Jackson in four seasons, Mosley says he notices a different Jackson than when he played with him as a rookie.
“The main thing is a lot more composure,” Mosley said. “Understanding defences, understanding situations, so that’s what I would say is where he’s grown the most from what I’ve seen with his awareness and understanding of the game.”
After leaving the last legislative session empty-handed, the University of Minnesota is preparing another high-dollar – but less ambitious – state budget request for the upcoming biennium.
The U plans to ask for an additional $205 million in ongoing biennial funding from the state, which would be a 14.9 percent increase over the $1.38 billion it’s already due to receive in fiscal years 2024-25.
Officials say that would pay for half of the U’s growing costs, with the rest being covered by spending cuts and increased tuition revenue – both from higher enrollment and higher prices, although no specific proposal has yet been made on tuition.
“Given the current state of the state’s budget, the surplus that they have, this is the right time for them to invest more in the University than they have in recent times,” Myron Frans, senior vice president for finance and operations, told the U’s Board of Regents on Thursday.
The Legislature typically adopts operating budgets in odd-numbered years that include new money for higher education; even years are for bonding bills, which pay for construction projects throughout the state, including at colleges.
But last spring, despite a projected $9.3 billion surplus, state lawmakers failed to agree on either a bonding bill or a number of supplemental spending bills that would have boosted higher education funding, among other causes.
For next year’s legislative session, U President Joan Gabel is focused on securing $135 million in new state money for general operations and $70 million for these three priorities:
Gabel said state support is “essential in order to move forward” in those areas
That $35 million for scholarships and safety is a small fraction of what the U asked for in its supplemental budget request last December. That unfunded proposal sought $152 million for healthcare facilities, $85 million for environmental sustainability projects, $60 million for animal agriculture research and much more money for scholarships and public safety.
Frans said higher education accounts for 6.5 percent of the state’s budget, and Minnesota ranks 19th among all states in per-capita support for higher education, down from a high of 5th in 1990.
He said the U has made up for that decline in support by cutting spending, raising tuition and securing more research grants.
“This balancing act becomes more difficult every year,” Frans said.
Besides the operational funds, the U is preparing a request related to building improvement projects in case lawmakers take up an overdue bonding bill in the spring. The U, which sought $200 million for “asset preservation” last year, hasn’t yet updated its cost estimates.
No one knows what Kevin O’Connell’s offensive scheme looks like in action. Not even the Vikings.
Though there’s certainly some things to drawn on — like the fact that it looks very similar to what the Los Angeles Rams run under Sean McVay, or the the fact that the Vikings have already showcased aspects of it in practices this summer — a majority of the new offense has been kept under wraps.
The unveiling will come in Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. season opener against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We love it,” star receiver Justin Jefferson said ahead of Thursday’s practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. “We’re excited to showcase it.”
It’s been a long road to this point.
Not long after O’Connell became head coach this winter, he started reaching out to various Vikings players to give them an idea of what things were going to look like. He started installing the new system at organized team activities in the spring, then worked on refining it at training camp in the summer.
And now, with the season upon them, the Vikings are starting to grasp a scheme that many consider to be extremely complex.
“It’s probably the toughest offense I’ve had to learn,” veteran receiver Adam Thielen said. “Things are starting to click a little bit. You’re not having to think as much, which obviously is huge in this league. You don’t want to be out there thinking.”
What’s made learning the new offense so difficult?
“Just a lot of verbiage,” Thielen said while explaining that some play calls are condensed down to a single word. “Sometimes playbooks are a lot of words and everybody knows what to do because (the words) are tagged or everyone is told what to do through a play call. This offense is a lot more memorization.”
Not to mention, it comes with a big playbook with a lot of formations and such designed to look the same before the snap.
“It takes time,” franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Every day we’re putting the work in to build a great foundation.”
Though it seems like everybody is slowly but surely starting to get on the same page, with the Vikings opting to rest pretty much every starter in their three preseason games, nobody can say with 100 percent certainty what the new offense is going to look like.
Not once has O’Connell relayed a play call to Cousins during a game. Nor has Cousins thrown a pass to Jefferson or Thielen in a game situation.
“Just getting to that Week 1 will be a big thing for us to see how (O’Connell) calls the game,” Thielen said. “There are different situations that don’t necessarily come up a lot in practice that we have to be in the game to realize. I’m excited about that, to see how it kind of looks.”
Asked about not playing in the preseason, Jefferson admitted it has been tough to stay patient. He’s been anxiously waited to get a glimpse of the new offense, and he seems confident that O’Connell is going to put everybody in a good position to succeed.
“Just seeing what the Rams did last season, I just feel confident that he’s going to be calling some great plays,” Jefferson said. “He knows the personnel. He knows who we are as receivers. He knows where to get us the ball and when we need it.”
All-pro running back Dalvin Cook has been extremely secretive about how he’s going to be used in the new offense. Asked about his usage once again earlier this week, Cook continued to play his cards close to the vest.
“You never know with the game of football,” he said with a laugh while setting up the punchline. “I might throw it.”
Webster Police nearly shut down a concert last week with rock band Extreme, which is due to open for Aerosmith on Thursday night at Fenway Park.
According to a police report obtained by the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.
The incident happened last Friday. Prior to the show, a retired state police lieutenant in charge of security at Indian Ranch in Webster told a local police sergeant that the band sounded at 110 db during the sound check. When asked to lower the volume, Extreme’s sound engineer allegedly told police that the volume “didn’t go any lower,” the Telegram and gazette reported.
After contacting the manufacturer of the equipment, the police learned that this was not true. Police confronted the sound engineer “about his lie”, and the volume was lowered to an acceptable level, according to The Boston Globe.
But the problem came back later during the show. Police received several noise complaints after the concert began, including one from a “significant distance across the lake”, the World reported. So the police went to speak with the sound engineer again. Again, the engineer told the officers that the volume would not go any lower.
“Based on his previous lie on the matter, I used some profanity to get compliance and he turned off the amplifiers. During this interaction, the sound engineer was extremely animated, frustrated and disrespectful, grabbing at at one point my wrist in frustration… Once he turned the volume down, the volume was at an acceptable range that seemed consistent with previous gigs I’ve worked on,” Sergeant Robert Larochelle wrote in his report.
The band reportedly played two songs without noticing that the house sound had been muted. When he realized this, guitarist Nuno Bettencourt went on a swear-filled five-minute rant about the issue, according to the Telegram and gazette.
“In some 30 years of my (expletive) life, no one has ever turned our house (sound) off. Not in Europe, not in Boston, ever,” Bettencourt said, according to the newspaper.
The police decided to end the concert early, following Bettencourt’s rant. Larochelle called for officers working the shift to respond to Indian Ranch to prepare for a “big disruption.” Webster Police arrived, as did a State Police K-9 unit. Police in nearby Dudley, Douglas and Oxford have been put on alert, according to the Telegram and gazette. Officials also developed a tactical plan to distribute their resources in Indian Ranch.
But the police realized that they greatly outnumbered the potentially hostile onlookers and that the filming was coming to an end. The decision to force Extreme off the stage early was reversed, and officials let the band play until 10 p.m. At 10:30 p.m., the room was cleared.
