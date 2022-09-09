News
Minnesotans Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II defined an era of ‘constant change’
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden reacted Thursday to Queen Elizabeth II’s death, praising her legacy in a nearly 500-word statement.
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch,” the statement released by the White House said. “She defined an era.”
The President and First Lady praised the Queen’s legacy as the leader of Britain, noting that in ‘a constantly changing world’ she was ‘a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons “.
But they also focused on the changes to the modern world that occurred during his reign.
“The seven decades of his historic reign witnessed an era of unprecedented human progress and the march forward of human dignity,” the statement said.
The Bidens said the Queen was “the first British monarch” who made people around the world “feel a personal and immediate connection”, recalling her Christmas speeches and Platinum Jubilee.
They also noted that she “always led with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty and the matchless power of her example.”
The Bidens also recalled the Queen’s words after the 9/11 terrorist attack and her visit to the United States to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown in 2007.
“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unparalleled dignity and steadfastness who deepened the fundamental alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States,” the statement read. “She helped make our relationship special.”
The Bidens recalled meeting the Queen in 1982 and on their first overseas trip as President and First Lady in June 2021, noting that she “charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness and generously shared his wisdom with us” during their visit.
“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who not only mourn their Queen, but also their dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother,” they wrote.
“His legacy will loom large in the pages of British history and in the history of our world,” they concluded.
Saints lose 5-2 in Toledo
The St. Paul Saints saw their three-game winning streak against the Mud Hens come to an end in a 5-2 loss Thursday at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio.
The three-game streak was the longest in franchise history against the Mud Hens, a team that always gives the Saints trouble.
The game was tied 2-2 in the sixth when Brock Stewart made his Saints pitching debut. He struck out Daz Cameron, but Cameron reached first on a passed ball through catcher Chris Williams’ legs. Jamie Westbrook delivered a two-out double to score Cameron.
The Mud Hens scored two more runs in the eighth, again helped by a Saints defensive mistake. With a runner on second, Brendan Davis singled to left to drive in a run, and then took second base on the throw home. Williams’ throw to second trying to get Davis tailed away from second baseman Michael Helman and glanced off his glove into right-center field, and Davis came around to score.
The Saints had five hits, including doubles by Matt Wallner, Mark Contreras, Elliot Soto and John Andreoli.
Carlos Correa hits the home run in Twins win over Yankees – The Denver Post
Carlos Correa always gets booed in the Bronx, the aftershocks of beating the Yankees with the Astros stealing signs.
Correa also didn’t bow to Derek Jeter, once remarking that the shortstop legend didn’t deserve his five gold gloves. Correa may have been partially right in his assessment, but Jeter remains untouchable at Yankee Stadium.
So Correa is the villain but was unfazed on Thursday, getting the last laugh the night before Jeter’s Hall of Fame Tribute game.
Correa’s two-run home run in the eighth inning lifted the Twins to a 4-3 win, as Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres were stranded in big runs at home plate.
Correa’s two-out shot on Yankees reliever Greg Weissert broke a 2-2 tie. Then late in the inning with a one-run deficit and runners in the corners, Aaron Boone named Stanton as the pinch hitter. The collapsed slugger was behind on a fastball from Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar and smelled badly on a third strike curveball.
Stanton, who suffered from foot pain, had just four hits on his last 38 hits.
The ninth inning was more frustrating for the Yankees, who charged with one out. Torres then struck out and Isiah Kiner-Falefa produced a weak pitch in the final at-bat against Michael Fulmer.
The Twins, as a result, avoided the four-game series sweep at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a double but didn’t add to his home run total, which sits at a league-leading 55. He was intentionally walked in the ninth inning to load the bases. It was the fourth time Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli had offered Judge a free first base in the past two days.
The Yanks received an unexpected offensive boost from Miguel Andujar, whose second-inning two-run outburst was his first homer of the season and something of a redeeming moment. The 27-year-old requested a trade this season after being demoted to Triple-A.
A day earlier, Andujar went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in the first game of the doubleheader. His opportunity on Thursday materialized as DJ LeMahieu was sent to the 10-day injured list, opening up a spot on the roster.
Nestor Cortes Jr. returned for his first start since Aug. 12 and retired the first 12 batters. But the All-Star lost his rhythm in the fifth inning, when Cortes Jr. was taken out after allowing an RBI brace to Gary Sanchez.
He totaled 58 pitches while allowing two hits and two runs in four innings.
Minnesota starter Sonny Gray, the former Yankees pitcher, allowed two runs in six innings with seven hits and seven strikeouts.
Twins survive scare to beat Yankees in series finale
NEW YORK — And now here comes Cleveland.
Fresh off a road trip that concluded Thursday night with a game that saw Carlos Correa collect his most important hit as a Twin, Minnesota returns home to begin its most critical stretch of the season.
In beating the Yankees 4-3, thanks in large part to Correa’s eighth-inning, two-run home run, the Twins staved off a sweep in New York and next will host a three-game series against the Guardians. The American Central leaders will be the Twins’ opponents in eight of their next 11 games. It’s a period of the schedule that very well could determine their postseason fate.
The Twins will be without many of their key contributors — Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco and Tyler Mahle are among a long list of players on the injured list — with a bullpen taxed heavily, in part because of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
But the Twins also return home off a satisfying win in New York.
Minnesota rallied to tie the game in the fifth inning, took the lead in the eighth with Correa’s homer, which plated Jake Cave. Cave reached after hustling out an infield grounder, one in which it appeared he had been thrown out. The Yankees challenged, but reliever Wandy Peralta was ruled to not have control of the ball and was charged with an error, putting Cave on base for Correa’s signature moment.
This being the Yankees, things sure didn’t come easy after that, though.
All-Star reliever Jorge López ran into trouble in the bottom of the eighth inning, allowing a leadoff double to AL MVP front-runner Aaron Judge and walking Gleyber Torres on a pitch that appeared to be a strike, a call that López was outwardly unhappy with.
Lopez’s night ended with a wild pitch walk that brought home the Yankees’ third run, and manager Rocco Baldelli summoned lefty reliever Caleb Thielbar to face lefty Estevan Florial. Instead, he got right-handed slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who battled him for nine pitches before eventually striking out on a curveball.
In the ninth, Thielbar got a groundout from Jose Trevino, then allowed a single to Oswald Peraza and was lifted for Michael Fulmer. Aaron Hicks, the first batter Fulmer faced, doubled into the right-field corner, and Judge was intentionally walked. But Fulmer worked his way out of the jam by striking out Torres and getting Isiah Kiner-Falefa to bounce out to second.
Tony Ferguson danced around the hospital room after a dream fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov that last fell through after being beaten savagely by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249
Tony Ferguson has always been one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster due to a combination of his unique fighting style and wacky personality.
The former interim lightweight champion is one of the greatest 155-pound fighters of all time, as he holds multiple high profile wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Kevin Lee.
But he never faced Khabib Nurmagomedov despite the best efforts of the UFC top brass. After five failed attempts, the promotion hoped to finally face “El Cucuy” against lightweight champion Khabib, but first he had to do battle with Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May 2020.
Despite a lightning knockdown in the first round, Ferguson was brutally beaten by “The Highlight” for five rounds before veteran referee Herb Dean halted proceedings minutes into the fight.
With his face swollen and bloody, the unrecognizable UFC star was taken to a Florida hospital after his fight at VyStars Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.
Shortly after his 12-game winning streak ended, it was confirmed that Ferguson had suffered an orbital rupture, but his morale remained high despite it.
A day later, the Mexican-American fighter uploaded a clip to social media that showed him dancing to Midnight Star’s Midas Touch in a hospital gown while holding what is presumably an IV drip.
” A day off. When you’re about to be released from the hospital #LetMeOut #MothersDayVibes Post-fight #UFC249,” Ferguson captioned the post.
Although he appeared to mentally recover from his brutal loss to Gaethje two years ago, Ferguson was never able to regain the form that made him a UFC title holder.
Since then, he has suffered dominating defeats to Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler. Ferguson was down six rounds in rotation to ‘Do Bronx’ and ‘Benny’ before Chandler put him to sleep with a front kick to face earlier this year at UFC 274.
Now Ferguson has decided to move up to welterweight as he goes in search of his first victory in three years against former Khamzat Chiamev opponent Li Jingliang at UFC 279.
“Leech” is certainly a step up from the level of competition the Ultimate Fighter winner has faced lately, but he still presents a tough task for the aging contender.
The Chinese fighter has won 11 fights since signing with the UFC in 2014, including a high profile knockout win over former welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio.
A victory over Ferguson would certainly be his biggest yet and it could well signal the end of what has been an incredible career for the future UFC Hall of Fame inductee.
Carlos Correa slugs go-ahead homer in Twins win over Yankees
Carlos Correa still gets booed at the Bronx, the aftershocks of beating up on the Yankees with the sign-stealing Astros.
Correa also didn’t bow down to Derek Jeter, remarking once that the shortstop legend was undeserving of his five Gold Gloves. Correa may have been partially correct in his assessment, but Jeter remains untouchable in Yankee Stadium.
So Correa is the villain but wasn’t fazed Thursday, getting the last laugh the night before Jeter’s Hall of Fame Tribute game.
Correa’s go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Twins to a 4-3 victory, as Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres failed in big spots at the plate.
Correa’s two-out shot off Yankees reliever Greg Weissert broke a 2-2 tie. Then in the bottom of the inning with a one-run deficit and runners at the corners, Aaron Boone tabbed Stanton as the pinch hitter. The slumping slugger was late on the fastball of Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar and whiffed badly on a third-strike curveball.
Stanton, who has been dealing with a sore foot, has managed just four hits in his last 38 at bats.
The ninth inning was more frustrating for the Yankees, who loaded the bases with one out. Torres then struck out and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s produced a weak grounder in the final at bat against Michael Fulmer.
The Twins, as a result, avoided the four-game series sweep at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a double but didn’t add to his homerun total, which sits at a league-leading 55. He was intentionally walked in the ninth inning to load the bases. It was the fourth time Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli gave Judge a free first base in the last two days.
The Yanks got an unexpected offensive boost from Miguel Andujar, whose second-inning two-run blast was his first homer of the season and something of a redeeming moment. The 27-year-old requested a trade this season after being demoted to Triple-A.
A day earlier, Andujar went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the first game of the doubleheader. His opportunity Thursday was solidified because DJ LeMahieu was sent to the 10-day injured list, opening up a roster spot.
Nestor Cortes Jr. returned for his first start since Aug. 12 and retired the first 12 batters. But the All-Star lost his groove in the fifth inning, when Cortes Jr. was pulled after allowing an RBI double to Gary Sanchez.
He totaled 58 pitches while allowing two hits and two runs in four innings.
Minnesota starter Sonny Gray, the former Yankee pitcher, allowed two runs in six innings with seven hits and seven strikeouts.
