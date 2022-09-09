News
New Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been swayed by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, tipped to replace Gareth Southgate and has already asked the players to play a modern dance set at Swan Lake.
Graham Potter’s journey from footballer to manager is not a new story, but his route to the top is far from conventional.
The England manager has taken the final step in his career – and the biggest yet – when he left Brighton to succeed Thomas Tuchel as the new head coach of Premier League giants Chelsea.
Potter has received many accolades for the job he has done in three years with the Seagulls – with Jurgen Klopp among his biggest admirers.
Prior to his exit, he had led Brighton to fourth in the Premier League, with wins over Manchester United and a 5-2 thrashing of Leicester City this season.
Potter had been tipped as the future England manager this summer if Gareth Southgate were to leave after the World Cup.
Yet Chelsea have now decided to make sure Potter is unavailable and he already has club icon John Terry’s seal of approval.
Like Terry, Potter was a former England Under-21 and Premier League defender who joined Southampton in 1996.
But that’s where the similarities between the two end, as Potter found himself plying his trade at League Two York City four years later.
The former left-back ended his professional playing career with Macclesfield Town aged just 30 after making over 300 league outings.
Potter first turned to coaching in the ninth tier of English football while studying first at the University of Hull and later at Leeds Metropolitan.
He told The Athletic: “The crowds were a handful, maybe 100-200 if you were lucky. It was always competitive; men’s teams from Yorkshire wanting to beat the students. Those were good times, good guys.
“It was an environment where you could make mistakes, which I did, but it was a pretty safe learning environment, a brilliant time for me.”
A short stint as Ghana’s technical director for the 2007 Women’s World Cup final followed before moving to Sweden as a coach at fourth division club Östersunds FK in 2011.
Potter told the Mail: “There was a real negative environment around me when I arrived. There was a kind of mistrust from the public. They didn’t like the club too much.
During his seven years at the club, Potter transformed Östersunds, overseeing three promotions to rise to the top of Swedish football.
He also led their first major trophy in 2017 [the Svenska Cupen] to qualify for the Europa League – where a remarkable run of 14 matches to the last 32 was finally snapped by Arsenal.
During his tenure, Östersunds recruited local artist Karin Wahlen to help develop a “culture academy” to challenge players outside of football and help them grow.
The most famous examples include the organization of an art exhibition and the staging of a version of the ballet “Le Lac des cygnes”.
Potter explained, “It’s certainly not something that’s met with universal excitement when, say, it’s announced at the start of preseason that we’re going to dance on Swan Lake.
“But it’s a process. You see the players adapt. Often they surprise themselves.
Potter brought a number of things with him when he returned to English football – first for a season at the aptly named Swansea City, then Brighton – but understood that the ballet methods that worked in Sweden might not pan out. translate to the Premier League.
He explained to the Telegraph: “The mistake would be to just copy this here as it would be a cut and paste job.
“It was about removing the hierarchy that sometimes exists in football, removing the barriers that sometimes exist about fear of being yourself, of being open, of being honest and vulnerable.
“It was a fantastic tool, but you don’t necessarily have to do that to remove those things. You can do it in other ways.
Potter has publicly admitted that Pep Guardiola has been one of the biggest influences on the way he likes his teams to play football.
“It’s a constant journey,” he revealed to Athletic. “The teams that had control of the ball seemed to be the ones I didn’t like playing against.
“I witnessed Guardiola’s team at Barcelona when I was a young manager, I tried to see how he mastered it; his path was quite influential in terms of how he affected football with her thought.
One of Tuchel’s downfalls at Chelsea was his players’ dissatisfaction with his tactics – the German changing formation three times in the 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb, one of which forced Raheem Sterling into midfield of central ground.
One of Potter’s strengths, on the other hand, is the flexibility of the system, with former Barcelona star Henrik Larsson being one of the first casualties when his Helsingborg side lost 2-0 to Ostersund.
“The way he’s able to change his game pattern during games is so impressive,” Larsson told the Independent. “I remember spotting them when I was in Helsingborg.
“They played all types of systems, starting a game one way, then halfway through they started playing on a different system, then they ended up with a third system. And all the players knew exactly what they were doing.
Building from the back, mobile forwards and a skill to develop young players are all major elements of Potter’s philosophy.
Chelsea has now offered Potter the stage to show off his skills – it’s time for the man himself to deliver…
Sports
News
Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips promises ‘first-class experience’ for fans during meeting where team reveals more details about plans for Arlington Heights stadium
The Chicago Bears generated keen interest from fans and non-fans alike Thursday for a presentation of plans for a new domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights.
Team officials drew applause when they said the stadium would be enclosed, and that the team would not negotiate renovations at Soldier Field while pursuing the Arlington deal.
Bears Chairman George Halas McCaskey noted that many members of the McCaskey family that own the team have lived in the northwest suburbs, including Arlington Heights.
“We want to be good neighbors,” McCaskey told the crowd. “We want what’s best for the community.”
The multibillion dollar project could take 10 years or more to complete, McCaskey said. He said the team would need government funding to help make the project become a reality.
“The Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction,” he said. “However … we will need help.”
Without infrastructure support and “property tax certainty,” he said, “the project as described tonight will not be able to move forward.”
Bears President Ted Phillips promised a “first-class experience” for fans, and to incorporate public feedback into the plans.
The plan also potentially includes higher-density multifamily residential buildings and lower density townhomes officials said, with buildings typically reaching four to eight stories near the adjacent Metra train station.
Planning consultants described a Station Square with places to go before and after the game, with offices, retail, residential buildings and a hotel.
The residential buildings would likely be two to eight stories with apartments and townhomes.
Conceptual plans included a pond with a boat house for kayaking and canoeing, and “perhaps” a performance venue.
New entrances to the grounds would include off-ramps from Route 53 that would go under Northwest Highway to the stadium, and new entrances off Euclid Avenue.
The crowd seemed receptive to the plans, applauding at various points during the presentation.
The team plans to have more parking capacity than what’s currently available at Soldier Field, they said. They planned to expand capacity for another football necessity, too.
“Will tailgating be allowed? Oh yeah, baby,” Phillips said.
Brenda Zolott of Arlington Heights was taking notes at the back of the room.
“If I could snap my fingers and have it all materialize right now, I would. It’s giving me motivation to stay alive. If it happens soon enough, I might even be able to work in the retail section.”
When team leadership announced “there is no plan B” for a different property development, she applauded.
And when officials said there would be no casino on the site, the crowd cheered.
People lined up two hours ahead of time for the 7 p.m. meeting, and the crowd stretched around the building and out to the parking lot of John Hersey High School in the northwest suburb.
Before the meeting started, those attending raised concerns about property taxes, traffic, and preserving the racetrack on the site of Arlington International Racecourse.
A handful of political advocates worked the line, handing out pamphlets encouraging residents to get involved in efforts to prevent public money from going into the proposed redevelopment.
“Property taxes are my main concern,” said Justin Hegy, 37, of Palatine, who lives about a mile from the site, and wore a Bears shirt to the meeting. “Our property taxes keep going up every year.”
If taxes stayed the same, Hegy said, as a Bears fan, “I’d love it if they were in my backyard. I’ll ride my bike to the game.”
During the meeting, officials said property taxes should be significantly more than that generated by the racetrack.
Lisa Miller had taken time off of her job at Whole Foods to get in line before 5 p.m. She is a Palatine resident, but said she lives next to the racetrack and has fond memories of spending time there as a child growing up in Arlington Heights.
Miller told the Tribune she remembered watching and crying when the track burned down in 1985, and watching its reconstruction. She bought her house in part because it looked out onto the track, she said.
She said she wanted to see the Bears pay attention to parking and traffic in the neighborhood surrounding the site.
“I want kids to be able to walk in my neighborhood,” she said. “During any big huge racetrack events, that was not the case.”
She is opposed to public money funding the development, including the proposed entertainment district. But if the project moves ahead, she said she would want to see “local farm-to-table restaurants” and smaller community events, like a farmers’ market, at the facility once it was built.
Miller also said she wanted to see the Bears continue the tradition of having fireworks on July 4th.
“I bought my house, if I walk out to the end of my driveway, I could see the fireworks every Fourth of July,” she said. “And that would be really great if the Bears were to continue that tradition.”
Linda Gaio lives “a seven-minute walk” from the site. She said she’d heard a lot about how the proposal would increase the value of her home, but was skeptical. “My increased home value doesn’t mean anything unless I sell my house,” she said.
Gaio had two main questions for the Bears. One was how many of her tax dollars would fund the project.
“I want to know if this is going to cost us anything,” she said. She wanted to know “if they could give us some sort of documentation, or maybe there’s some website or something where we could check the progress of these talks and the negotiations and how it’s gonna affect us residents.”
Gaio’s second concern was whether the team planned to preserve any part of the existing facility.
She said it would be “the cherry on top — highly unlikely — if we could at least keep an element of the historic property, make it into a central arena or grandstand and make that into offices and all that stuff.”
Gerald Barrett, who owns Tugo Tea House in Arlington Heights, said he’s cautiously optimistic about the Bears’ arrival in the village because of the customers it could attract for businesses like his.
“What I’ve seen in the past in some cities, is that these sports centers are like year-round activity centers,” Barrett said. “There’s an opportunity for small businesses in the area to maybe work with the organization, and maybe have a concession year-round.”
He’s not sure about the idea of using taxpayer dollars to help the Bears redevelop the site, but wanted to see more detailed plans before making up his mind.
“If the Bears have the ability to do it on their own, they should do it on their own,” he said.
He said he’d want to see evidence that the redevelopment would benefit the community beyond creating jobs if he were going to support public money into the project.
The team said its “best-in-class” enclosed stadium will be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four.
It’s all proposed for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racecourse, which closed permanently to horse racing last year.In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is vetting various aspects of the preliminary deal before anticipating closing late this year or early next year.
To make a move, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed topping the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears have said they are not negotiating with the city while the team is pursuing the Arlington deal.
The team’s announcement of its plans Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal depends on meeting various requirements, such as, “If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it.”
The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.
The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that construction would have a $9 billion economic impact, with subsequent annual stimulus of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion annually.
Economists have frequently questioned such projections, warning that sports stadiums do not typically make a good return on investment for governmental bodies.
Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers, presented a petition to the village board Tuesday, seeking to prohibit public funding for the Bears or any other private development.
The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported the Bears coming to their village but opposed using tax dollars for the move.
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort,” but has defended incentives such as tax increment financing, or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenues on the racetrack site to help with the property’s development.
The meeting is merely informational and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposal.
Julian Aguilar was outside the meeting working the line on behalf of Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian political advocacy group that’s organizing a petition to bar public money from going to any business entity looking to set up in Arlington Heights — including the Bears.
He said he’d had a “legit friendly debate” with several of the residents in line.
“There’s a lot of people who think we don’t want the Chicago Bears here,” he said. “Our big thing is just to make sure we protect Arlington Heights taxpayer dollars.”
Regardless, Aguilar said, “It’s going to have a long-term effect on the residents here.”
Ons Jabeur overtakes Carolina Garcia to reach US Open final
The Minister of Happiness is just one step away from adding another title:
US Open champion.
Already the first African and first Arab to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows, Ons Jabeur showed that she was not satisfied and that she was not done. The Tunisian gutted Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to head straight into Saturday’s final with a dominating performance.
Dropping to his knees, Jabeur let out a visceral cry that belied the cold, calculating game she had just played.
Jabeur threw down his racquet, spread his arms – don’t you like it? – and fell on his back, enjoying the moment. Then she sat on the ground, hitting the Arthur Ashe Stadium pitch.
“It’s amazing,” said Jabeur, who backed up her Wimbledon final with an encore here at Flushing Meadows. “After Wimbledon there was a lot of pressure on me. I’m really relieved to be able to save my results. The hard court season started a bit badly, but I’m really happy that I could make the final here.
Serving aggressively on the lines and varying his attacks, Jabeur won points on 83% of his first serves, compared to just 48% for Garcia.
“It was so important,” Jabeur said. “I know she comes onto the court and puts a lot of pressure on my second serve, so I had to put in my first serves.”
After a moment of silence to honor the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Jabeur – dubbed the Minister of Happiness by her compatriot due to her upbeat personality – gave an unsentimental display.
Jabeur smashed his French foe from the start, both literally and figuratively.
Garcia, the 17th seed, had only once lost consecutive matches throughout this tournament, and hadn’t even faced a set point let alone lost one. But she had her serve broken in the first game and had her serve broken three times in an opening set that saw her uncharacteristically scared and frightened.
Garcia committed 14 unforced errors and never recovered.
Jabeur will face the winner of Thursday night’s other semi-final between Poland’s Iga Swiatek – the highest ranked player in the world – and Aryna Sabalenka.
New York Post
News
After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne at 73
LONDON — Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived.
Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. No date has been set for his coronation.
After an apprenticeship that began as a child, Charles embodies the modernization of the British monarchy. He was the first heir not educated at home, the first to earn a university degree and the first to grow up in the ever-intensifying glare of the media as deference to royalty faded.
He also alienated many with his messy divorce from the much-loved Princess Diana, and by straining the rules that prohibit royals from intervening in public affairs, wading into debates on issues such as environmental protection and architectural preservation.
“He now finds himself in, if you like, the autumn of his life, having to think carefully about how he projects his image as a public figure,” said historian Ed Owens. “He’s nowhere near as popular as his mother.”
Charles must figure out how to generate the “public support, a sense of endearment” that characterized the relationship Elizabeth had with the British public, Owens said.
In other words, will Charles be as loved by his subjects? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life.
A shy boy with a domineering father, Charles grew into a sometimes-awkward, understated man who is nevertheless confident in his own opinions. Unlike his mother, who refused to publicly discuss her views, Charles has delivered speeches and written articles on issues close to his heart, such as climate change, green energy and alternative medicine.
His accession to the throne is likely to fuel debate about the future of Britain’s largely ceremonial monarchy, seen by some as a symbol of national unity and others as an obsolete vestige of feudal history.
“We know the monarch and certainly the monarch’s family – they’re not meant to have political voices. They’re not meant to have political opinions. And the fact that he’s been flexing, if you like, his political muscle is something that he will have to be really careful with … lest he be seen as unconstitutional,” said Owens, who wrote “The Family Firm: Monarchy, Mass Media and the British Public, 1932-53.”
Charles, who will be the head of state for the U.K. and 14 other countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, has defended his actions.
“I always wonder what meddling is, I always thought it was motivating,” he said in “Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70,” a 2018 documentary. “I’ve always been intrigued if it’s meddling to worry about the inner cities, as I did 40 years ago and what was happening or not happening there, the conditions in which people were living. If that’s meddling, I’m very proud of it.”
In the same interview, however, Charles acknowledged that as king, he wouldn’t be able to speak out or interfere in politics because the role of sovereign is different from being the Prince of Wales.
Charles has said he intends to reduce the number of working royals, cut expenses and better represent modern Britain.
But tradition matters, too, for a man whose office previously described the monarchy as “the focal point for national pride, unity and allegiance.”
That has meant a life of palaces and polo, attracting criticism that Charles was out of touch with everyday life, being lampooned for having a valet who purportedly squeezed toothpaste onto his brush.
But it was the disintegration of his marriage to Diana that made many question his fitness for the throne. Then, as he aged, his handsome young sons stole the limelight from a man who had a reputation for being as gray as his Saville Row suits.
Biographer Sally Bedell Smith, author of “Prince Charles: the Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life,” described him as being constantly overshadowed by others in the family, despite his destiny.
“I think the frustrations are not so much that he’s had to wait for the throne,” Smith told PBS. “I think his main frustration is that he has done so much and that … he has been sort of massively misunderstood. He’s sort of been caught between two worlds: the world of his mother, revered, now beloved; and Diana, the ghost of whom still shadows him; and then his incredibly glamorous sons.”
It took years for many in Britain to forgive Charles for his admitted infidelity to Diana before “the people’s princess” died in a Paris car crash in 1997. But the public mood softened after he married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005 and she became the Duchess of Cornwall.
Although Camilla played a significant role in the breakup of Charles and Diana, her self-deprecating style and salt-of-the-earth sense of humor eventually won over many Britons.
She helped Charles smile more in public by tempering his reserve and making him appear approachable, if not happier, as he cut ribbons, visited houses of worship, unveiled plaques and waited for the crown.
Her service was rewarded last February, when Queen Elizabeth II said publicly that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla should be known as “Queen Consort” after her son succeeded her, answering questions once and for all about her status in the Royal Family.
Prince Charles Philip Arthur George was born Nov. 14, 1948, in Buckingham Palace. When his mother acceded to the throne in 1952, the 3-year-old prince became the Duke of Cornwall. He became Prince of Wales at 20.
His school years were unhappy, with the future king being bullied by classmates at Gordonstoun, a Scottish boarding school that prides itself on building character through vigorous outdoor activities and educated his father, Philip.
Charles studied history at Cambridge University’s Trinity College, where in 1970 he became the first British royal to earn a university degree.
He then spent seven years in uniform, training as a Royal Air Force pilot before joining the Royal Navy, where he learned to fly helicopters. He ended his military career as commander of the HMS Bronington, a minesweeper, in 1976.
Charles’ relationship with Camilla began before he went to sea, but the romance foundered and she married a cavalry officer.
He met Lady Diana Spencer in 1977 when she was 16 and he was dating her older sister. Diana apparently didn’t see him again until 1980, and rumors of their engagement swirled after she was invited to spend time with Charles and the royal family.
They announced their engagement in February 1981. Some awkwardness in their relationship was immediately apparent when, during a televised interview about their betrothal, a reporter asked if they were in love. “Of course,” Diana answered immediately, while Charles said, “Whatever ‘in love’ means.”
Although Diana giggled at the response, she later said that Charles’ remark “threw me completely.”
“God, it absolutely traumatized me,” she said in a recording made by her voice coach in 1992-93 that was featured in the 2017 documentary “Diana, In Her Own Words.”
The couple married on July 29, 1981, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in a globally televised ceremony. Prince William, now heir to the throne, was born less than a year later, followed by his brother, Prince Harry, in 1984.
The public fairy tale soon crumbled. Charles admitted to adultery to a TV interviewer in 1994. In an interview of her own, Diana drew attention to her husband’s relationship with Camilla, saying: “There were three of us in this marriage.”
The revelations tarnished Charles’ reputation among many who celebrated Diana for her style as well as her charity work with AIDS patients and landmine victims.
William and Harry were caught in the middle. While the princes revered their late mother, they said Charles was a good father and praised him as an early advocate for issues like the environment.
Tensions persist inside the royal family, underscored by the decision of Harry and his wife, Meghan, to step away from their royal duties and move to California in 2020. In a televised interview, they later said a member of the royal family had raised “concerns and conversations” about the color of their baby’s skin before he was born. The explosive revelation forced William to publicly declare the family wasn’t racist.
Charles soldiered on, increasingly standing in for the queen in her twilight years. In 2018, he was named the queen’s designated successor as head of the Commonwealth, an association of 54 nations with links to the British Empire. The process accelerated after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, on April 9, 2021.
As Elizabeth declined, he sometimes stepped in at the last moment.
On the eve of the state opening of Parliament this year, on May 10, the queen asked Charles to preside, delegating one of her most important constitutional duties to him — evidence that a transition was underway.
Camilla said in a 2018 documentary that Charles was comfortable with the prospect of being king.
“I think his destiny will come,” she said. “He’s always known it’s going to come, and I don’t think it does weigh heavily on his shoulders at all.”
News
Star tight end George Kittle misses a 2nd straight practice for the San Francisco 49ers with a groin injury
San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle missed his second straight practice with a groin injury, leaving his status for the season opener against the Chicago Bears in doubt.
Kittle injured the groin in a light practice Monday and has not been able to get back on the field for the first two major practices ahead of Sunday’s opener at Soldier Field.
Coach Kyle Shanahan has characterized the injury as day to day.
The loss of Kittle would be significant for the 49ers in their first game since handing the team to second-year quarterback Trey Lance.
Kittle is one of their top pass catchers and a key part of their running game as one the better blocking tight ends in the league.
Kittle has been hampered by injuries in recent years. He missed three games with a calf injury last season, eight games in 2020 with injuries to his knee and foot and three games in 2019 with a groin injury.
Kittle still had 71 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games last season. His 335 catches since entering the league in 2017 rank third among tight ends in that span, and he is second with 4,489 receiving yards.
If Kittle is unable to go, the 49ers have Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft as options on the active roster and Troy Fumagalli on the practice squad.
Kroft is the most experienced of that group with 48 career starts for the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He has 101 career catches for 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns in 81 games since entering the league in 2015.
“We’ve been a fan of Kroft his whole career,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “I was a real big fan of him coming out of college. He’s done well everywhere he’s been. He had some injury trouble last year, I think the last couple years he’s struggled to stay out there. I think that’s one of the reasons we were able to get him. But Kroft, he’s an NFL tight end. We feel very fortunate to have him here.”
A grieving Longville man walks the Appalachian Trail to help the church convert to solar power
MINNEAPOLIS– The journey of life takes us on a variety of different paths. The current path for a 78-year-old man from Longville is the Appalachian Trail.
In March, Egon Overgaard decided to hike the entire trail. It started in Georgia and it’s nearing completion in Maine.
Sitting comfortably at mile marker 1760, Overgaard had a few minutes to reflect on how far he’s come. And not just the nearly 2,000 miles he’s covered, but also the heartbreak he’s trying to leave behind.
“In my mind, she was as close to a perfect person as I knew she was,” he said.
Overgaard had spent the past few years caring for Carol, his 57-year-old wife who was battling a terminal illness. When she died last winter, he was lost, until he found a new purpose.
He remembered the Appalachian Trail from his time in the Navy, and the walk seemed like good therapy.
“I don’t know why it came to me but it happened,” he said.
Some people go for walks to clear their heads. Overgaard’s drive took him through the eastern part of the United States, through snow, sleet, rain and unforgiving sunshine.
He slept in tents, he forged hills and sometimes even had to climb rocks. Walking the entire trail is like walking the distance equivalent to 15 Mount Everest.
“Pennsylvania was strewn with rocks and each one moved when you set foot on them,” he said.
His favorite states have been Virginia and New Jersey.
There is also another reason why Egon does this. His Lutheran church in Longville is trying to convert to solar energy. They think they can save a lot of money while helping the environment. This trek helps raise funds for this project.
“I think solar power is part of that future, so if there’s anything I can do to help, I’m more than willing to do it,” he said.
He travels an average of 15 to 17 miles a day, and every night he and the people who travel with him eat like it’s their job to consume food. But Overgaard knows that every step he takes is one step closer to solar and one step closer to shutting down. Like so many others on the trail, he walks to heal.
“It’s a change in my life. I guess I’m ready to accept that,” he said.
He hiked with two other people, although he spent a lot of time alone on the trail. Whenever they arrive in a city, they stay in motels so they can shower.
In the end, Egon will have crossed 14 states. WCCO learned he traveled to Maine over the weekend.
