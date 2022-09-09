New Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been swayed by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, ​​tipped to replace Gareth Southgate and has already asked the players to play a modern dance set at Swan Lake.

The Chicago Bears garnered great interest from fans and non-fans Thursday for a presentation of plans for a new domed stadium and entertainment district in Arlington Heights.

Team officials were applauded when they said the stadium would be closed and the team would not negotiate renovations at Soldier Field while pursuing the deal with Arlington.

Bears president George Halas McCaskey noted that many of the McCaskey family members who own the team have lived in the northwest suburbs, including Arlington Heights.

“We want to be good neighbors,” McCaskey told the crowd. “We want what is best for the community.

The multi-billion dollar project could take 10 years or more, McCaskey said. He said the team would need government funding to help make the project a reality.

“The Bears will not seek any public funding for the direct construction of the stadium structure,” he said. “However…we will need help.”

Without infrastructure support and “property tax certainty,” he said, “the project as described tonight will not be able to move forward.”

Bears president Ted Phillips promised a “first-class experience” for fans and to incorporate public feedback into plans.

The plan also potentially includes higher-density multi-family residential buildings and low-density townhouses, officials said, with buildings typically reaching four to eight stories near the adjacent Metra station.

The planning consultants outlined a station plaza with places to go before and after the game, with offices, shops, residential buildings and a hotel.

Residential buildings would likely be two to eight stories high with apartments and townhouses.

Concept plans included a pond with a boathouse for kayaking and canoeing, and “maybe” a playhouse.

New entrances to the field would include off ramps from Route 53 that would run under the northwest freeway to the stadium, and new entrances on Euclid Avenue.

The crowd seemed receptive to the shots, cheering at various points during the presentation.

The team plans to have more parking capacity than is currently available at Soldier Field, they said. They were also planning to expand capacity for another football necessity.

“Will tailgating be allowed? Oh yeah, baby,” Phillips said.

Brenda Zolott of Arlington Heights was taking notes at the back of the room.

“If I could snap my fingers and it all materializes now, I would. It gives me motivation to stay alive. If it comes soon enough, I might even be able to work in the retail industry. »

When team management announced “there is no plan B” for a different property development, they cheered.

And when officials said there would be no casino on site, the crowd cheered.

People lined up two hours early for the 7 p.m. meeting, and crowds spread around the building and into the parking lot of John Hersey High School in the northwest suburbs.

Prior to the start of the meeting, attendees raised concerns about property taxes, traffic, and racetrack preservation at the Arlington International Racetrack site.

A handful of political lawyers worked the line, handing out pamphlets encouraging residents to get involved in efforts to keep public money out of the proposed redevelopment.

“Property taxes are my main concern,” said Justin Hegy, 37, of Palatine, who lives about a mile from the site, and wore a Bears shirt to the meeting. “Our property taxes go up every year.”

If the taxes stayed the same, said Hegy, as a Bears fan, “I would love them to be in my backyard. I’m going to the bike game.

During the meeting, officials said property taxes are expected to be significantly higher than those generated by the racetrack.

Lisa Miller had taken time off from her job at Whole Foods to line up before 5 p.m. She is a resident of the Palatine, but said she lives next to the racetrack and has fond memories of spending time there as a child growing up in Arlington Heights.

Miller told the Tribune she remembers watching and crying when the track burned down in 1985, and watching its reconstruction. She bought her house partly because it overlooked the runway, she said.

She said she wanted to see the Bears pay attention to parking and traffic in the neighborhood surrounding the venue.

“I want kids to be able to walk around my neighborhood,” she said. “At any big track event, that wasn’t the case.”

She opposes public money funding development, including the proposed entertainment district. But if the project goes ahead, she said she’d like to see “local farm-to-table restaurants” and smaller community events, like a farmers’ market, in the facility once built.

Miller also said she wanted to see the Bears continue the tradition of having fireworks on July 4.

“I bought my house, if I walk to the end of my driveway I could see the fireworks every 4th of July,” she said. “And it would be really great if the Bears were to continue that tradition.”

Linda Gaio lives “a seven-minute walk” from the site. She said she had heard a lot about how the proposal would increase the value of her home, but was skeptical. “The increase in value of my house means nothing unless I sell my house,” she said.

Gaio had two main questions for the Bears. One was how much of his taxes would fund the project.

“I want to know if it’s going to cost us anything,” she said. She wanted to know “if they could give us some kind of documentation, or maybe there’s a website or something where we can check the progress of these talks and negotiations and how it’s going to affect us. , we the residents.”

Gaio’s second concern was whether the team planned to preserve any part of the existing facility.

She said it would be “the icing on the cake – highly unlikely – if we could at least keep one element of the historic property, make it a central arena or grandstand and make it offices and stuff.”

Gerald Barrett, owner of Tugo Tea House in Arlington Heights, said he was cautiously optimistic the Bears would come to the village because of the customers he could attract for businesses like his.

“What I’ve seen in the past in some cities is that these sports centers are like hubs of year-round activity,” Barrett said. “There is an opportunity for small businesses in the area to work with the organization and perhaps have a year-round dealership.”

He’s not sure about the idea of ​​using taxpayer dollars to help the Bears redevelop the site, but he wanted to see more detailed plans before deciding.

“If the Bears have the ability to do it on their own, they should do it on their own,” he said.

He said he would like to see evidence that the redevelopment would benefit the community beyond job creation if it supported public money in the project.

The team said its “best-in-class” gated stadium would be worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, college football playoffs and the Final Four.

Everything is on offer for the 326-acre site of Arlington International Racetrack, which closed permanently to horse racing last year. In 2021, the Bears announced a purchase agreement to buy the park from Churchill Downs Inc. The team is reviewing various aspects of the pre-trade before anticipating closing at the end of this year or the beginning of the year. next year.

To move, the team would have to pay to break its lease at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has offered to provide the stadium with a $2 billion dome, but the Bears said they are not negotiating with the city while the team pursues the deal with Arlington.

The team’s announcement of its plans on Tuesday included repeated warnings that the deal is contingent on meeting various requirements, such as “If we close the property, that doesn’t guarantee we’ll develop it.”

The Bears said they would not ask for public money to build the stadium, but would seek taxpayer funding to help develop the mixed-use area.

The team projected, without yet providing documentation, that the construction would have an economic impact of $9 billion, with a subsequent annual boost of 9,750 jobs and $1.4 billion per year.

Economists have frequently questioned these projections, warning that sports stadiums generally do not provide a good return on investment for government agencies.

Americans for Prosperity-Illinois, part of a national libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch Brothers, presented a petition to the village council on Tuesday, seeking to ban public funding of the Bears or any other private development.

The group also released a poll that found a majority of Arlington Heights voters supported bringing the Bears to their village, but opposed using taxpayer dollars for the move.

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said taxpayer contributions to the project would be a “last resort” but defended incentives such as tax increment funding or TIFs. A TIF would use increases in property tax revenue at the racetrack site to help develop the property.

The meeting is purely informative and the plans are still vague. The village would still hold separate public hearings to consider any specific Bears proposals.

Julian Aguilar was outside the meeting, working the line on behalf of Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian political advocacy group that is organizing a petition to stop public money from going to any business entity seeking to s settle in Arlington Heights – including the Bears.

He said he had a “legitimate friendly chat” with several of the residents online.

“There are a lot of people who think we don’t want the Chicago Bears here,” he said. “Our big thing is just to make sure we’re protecting Arlington Heights taxpayers’ money.”

Either way, Aguilar said, “It’s going to have a long-lasting effect on the residents here.”

