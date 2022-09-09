News
No ticket, no problem: A new way to tailgate with Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium
New coach, new stars, new hype — the old way of Miami Dolphins tailgating is getting a makeover, too.
Fans arriving for the Dolphins’ home opener vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday will find a new indoor-outdoor event space called the Fountain Plaza Tailgate, presented by LiveNation, covering 270,000 square feet on the south plaza of Hard Rock Stadium.
The facility includes two multilevel structures — separated by a broad turfed lawn dotted with umbrella-topped tables — including the Food Hall, another venue that will be home to brunch service by American Social, and 1972 Dolphins memorabilia in The Perfect Season Museum.
There are multiple bars spread across the venue, with the covered rooftop above American Social likely to end up one of the most coveted places to gather.
Overhead, this elevated take on tailgating includes gondola rides on the Heineken Highline, a 20-minute cruise by Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Open tennis facility and the Miami Grand Prix track.
In a tour of the facility on Thursday, Jeremy Walls, Dolphins senior vice president and chief revenue officer, acknowledged that the Fountain Plaza Tailgate is a response to a rising enthusiasm for the team, which added Coach Mike McDaniel and star receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason.
“The excitement is the highest it’s been for a long time for the Dolphins,” Walls said. “There’s a lot of new, and we’re always looking to innovate and enhance the fan experience, and this is a new way for us to do that.”
While the Fountain Plaza Tailgate creates a place for fans to gather before the game without having to schlep a grill and a tent in the parking lot, Walls said the venue also serves another constituency — Dolphins fans who don’t have a ticket to the game.
Those fans will be able to enjoy big-screen viewing in comfort while still feeling the charged atmosphere from the stadium across the street.
“We have a waitlist for season tickets. So we wanted to have a new and exciting option for fans that couldn’t come to the game, so they could at least get together and enjoy the environment,” Walls said.
The Fountain Plaza Tailgate begins four hours before kickoff and will be open until the game ends. Admission is free for ticket holders, but open to those without a ticket via day-pass Tailgate Tickets. The day pass costs $20 and offers the game screened on an exclusive viewing deck as well as a complimentary ride on the Heineken Highline.
Walls ballparked the capacity of the lawn at about 1,000, with seating for another 1,000.
The Fountain Plaza Tailgate will be open for each Dolphins home game throughout the season. Dolphins officials said they plan to make the venue available to fans at Miami Hurricanes games in the future.
New food offerings available at the tailgate start with the debut of sports-minded restaurant American Social, which has popular locations in downtown Fort Lauderdale and Miami. During Thursday’s tour, AmSo touted its brunch with its fan-favorite Smash Burger and doughnut holes.
Also new will be a lineup of chicken dishes from Another Wing by DJ Khaled and football-friendly comfort food from SEED, familiar to 300-level Fins and Canes fans.
Chef Herbert Coleman of SEED said his space in the new Food Hall will offer something he’s never done before: plant-based Beyond burgers and chicken tenders. Both are excellent, especially the burgers that benefit from Coleman’s gentle sprinkling of thyme, oregano and other herbs and spices.
“This Beyond stuff is new for me. But you’d be surprised how many people come up to us and say, ‘What do you have vegan?’” Coleman said. “Give the customer what they want.”
The Fountain Plaza Tailgate takes over structures erected in recent years as Hard Rock Stadium hosted Super Bowl LIV in 2020 and diversified its sports programming with events such as the Miami Open and Miami Grand Prix.
American Social is in a three-level building that housed the VIP McLaren Race House during the Miami Grand Prix. Across the lawn, the Food Hall replaces the former Crypto Terrace. The Heineken Highline gondolas were added for Super Bowl LIV.
For more information on the Fountain Plaza Tailgate, visit MiamiDolphins.com/FountainPlaza.
Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at [email protected].
()
The Queen’s butler pays tribute to her ‘surrogate mother’
One of the Queen’s former butlers has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, remembering her as a “surrogate mother”.
Paul Burrell stood by the Queen for 11 years, working as a butler for Her Majesty during part of her 70 years on the throne.
News of the Queen’s passing sent shockwaves around the world on Thursday when the the royal family announced his death of Balmoral Castle.
Tributes to Britain’s longest-serving monarch have poured in from around the world, including from Burrell who described the Queen as ‘warm, wonderful, amazing and selfless’.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Burrell told TalkTV’s news desk.
“I am devastated to know that the Queen is no longer here. For me, she was my surrogate in many ways, she was incredibly warm.
“She was a big part of my life as she was for everyone in our country, but for me – standing by her side for eleven years and traveling the world with her – she was always there for me, my wife and children in our early days.”
The 64-year-old shared how the Queen introduced him to her wife, encouraged him to get married and even went so far as to arrange his honeymoon at her favorite castle.
“She urged me to get married in the first place. She said, ‘Paul, you will find marriage to be a wonderful institution once you have children. The glue that holds your family together is your children. You you won’t regret it.’”
“And so I married Prince Philip’s maid and she was like, ‘Where are you going on your honeymoon?’ and I said, “We’re thinking of going to Rhyl Your Majesty. “Rhyl?” she said. “It’s not that Rhyl isn’t a place to go, but you’ll go to Balmoral.
The newlywed couple graciously accepted the Queen’s invitation to their Scottish residence. “Nine months later our first son arrived, so I have a lot to thank the Queen for,” he said.
“She’s always been there – wonderful, amazing, selfless.”
In 1947, aged 21, the Queen swore that “all her life, whether short or long, will be devoted to your service”. She was then crowned queen at 25 and became an unwavering icon in Britain and beyond during her historic reign.
“She was a good boss, she looked after the people who looked after her. She was always there for the people who served her and she took a personal interest in their lives. I can’t tell you how many times it interfered in my family life,” Burrell continued.
“When we had kids who lived in the Royal Mews, she said, ‘You don’t have a garden, I’ll get you a key to the Buckingham Palace garden.’ She let my children play in the garden of Buckingham Palace – few monarchs would do that, would they?”
Get the latest news on Queen Elizabeth II’s passing with live coverage from The Post
After the Queen’s death was announced to the world, her 73-year-old son immediately became King Charles III. He is due to address the nation on Friday and be formally proclaimed king on Saturday at St James’s Palace in London, before a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.
No coronation date has yet been set.
News
Is a REAL ID required in Illinois? Here’s What You Need to Know – NBC Chicago
Starting next year, a regular driver’s license as ID will not suffice for US residents over 18 to fly domestically.
Effective May 3, 2023, anyone age 18 and older will instead be required to present one of two different forms of identification to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a driver’s license or a REAL ID compliant ID card, either a valid US passport or passport card.
Here is a breakdown.
What is an Illinois Real ID? What are the requirements?
Designated by a star and a gold circle around it, REAL IDs are issued in all 50 states.
To apply for a REAL ID, Illinois residents must visit a State Department of Driver Services facility and provide documentation proving their identity, Social Security number, written signature, and two documents proving residency .
Note that this process can also be completed while a resident is renewing their driver’s license.
The following documents are acceptable to prove identity:
- Birth certificate
- American passport
- Foreign passport with U.S. visa affixed with approved Form I-94 document
- Consular report of birth abroad
- Citizenship certificate
- Naturalization certificate
- Employment authorization document
- Permanent resident card
- REAL ID
To provide proof of their Social Security number, residents can show their Social Security card or a W-2. A payslip with a social security number will also be accepted.
Illinois residents will also need to show at least two proofs of residency. These may include the following: bank statement, canceled check, school transcript, credit card statement, mortgage or rental agreement, insurance policy, pay stub, retirement statement, newsletter, utility bill public and voter card.
After providing these documents, residents will receive a temporary paper ID at the facility (although residents are reminded that the TSA will NOT accept paper ID) and receive their new ID. identity by post within 15 working days.
For proof of signature, residents may present a credit or debit card, void check, valid Illinois driver’s license or ID card, court order, foreign passport, ID card, health insurance or a US military ID card.
For a complete list of acceptable documents, click here.
A REAL ID card costs the same as a driver’s license ($30) or ID card ($20).
Illinois residents can use an interactive checklist to ensure they have the necessary documents to apply.
Is a REAL ID required in Illinois?
According to the Office of the Secretary of State, there are several circumstances in which a resident must have a REAL ID.
You need a REAL ID if:
- You do not have a valid US passport or passport card; AND
- You use airplanes as a mode of domestic transport; Where
- You visit military bases; Where
- You are visiting secure federal facilities.
You don’t need a REAL ID if:
- You have a valid US passport or passport card; Where
- You do not using airplanes as a mode of domestic transport; Where
- You do not visit military bases; Where
- You do not visit secure federal facilities.
Is a REAL ID required to fly?
As of May 3, 2023, anyone aged 18 and over will no longer be able to use a regular driver’s license as identification to fly domestically.
Instead, residents over the age of 18 must present one of two different forms of identification when traveling domestically or visiting a federal facility: either a driver’s license or an ID card. identity that complies with REAL ID, a valid US passport or passport card.
More details can be found on the Secretary of State website.
News
Pat Surtain II Primes To Get Into Elite Business – “He’s Got Everything You Want”
General manager George Paton’s second-floor office at the Broncos facility features several television and computer screens that he uses to call up video of a practice that just ended.
Throughout August, Paton watched the offensive line, the receivers in the back and, of course, quarterback Russell Wilson. He didn’t use many minutes to break down cornerback Pat Surtain II’s morning work.
“It’s kind of like his college tape – nobody throws at him,” Paton said. “He makes it look easy. I joke that it’s boring, but when they run it, it’s pretty cool.
Year 2 of the PS2 could be pretty cool.
Surtain, who was Paton’s first draft pick for the Broncos (No. 9 in 2021), debuted with four interceptions, 14 total pass breakups and just two penalties. The next step could be mind-blowing.
“When you have a guy like him and he handles everything the right way, he changes our secondary,” defensive backs coach Christian Parker said. “The mental part of the game slows down for him and the physical part becomes second nature.”
Surtain, 22, could be a fascinating watch for Broncos fans…if opponents challenge him. This could be the chance to see Surtain rise to elite status…if he gets enough chances to play. And it could be the start of a decade of closed corner games … if the Broncos are able to play a bigger lead in the second half.
Surtain wants the action.
“(Not being targeted) is a compliment, but also, it’s like, ‘Dang, my stat sheet isn’t going to be up there (with the other top corners),’” he said. “Obviously you’re doing something right (when it’s unchallenged). You must always be committed. You can’t take a game off because that’s when they catch you.
The list of top 10 cornerbacks is disappointing, to be kind, and disastrous to be frank.
From 2012 to 2020, nine cornerbacks have been drafted into the top 10. Only three can be considered “hits” – Buffalo’s Stephon Gilmore in 2012 (No. 10), Jalen Ramsey of Jacksonville in 2016 (No. 5) and Cleveland’s Denzel Ward in ’18 (#5).
Gilmore had one interception as a rookie and two in his sophomore year. He left the Bills via free agency for New England, where he was a two-time first-team All-Pro.
Ramsey upped his rookie year to sophomore production from two to four interceptions and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 amid a feud contractual.
Ward had three and two interceptions in his first two NFL seasons and signed a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension in April.
The rest didn’t work.
Morris Claiborne (No. 6 at Dallas in 2012) played for three teams. Dee Milliner (No. 9 for the New York Jets in 2013) has only played nine career games due to injuries. Justin Gilbert (#8 at Cleveland in 14) was traded to Pittsburgh ahead of his third season and one career interception. Eli Apple (Giants’ No. 10 in 16) has five interceptions in 73 games and is on his fourth team. And in 2020, Detroit drafted Jeff Okudah at No. 3 (one interception in two years) and Jacksonville drafted CJ Henderson at No. 9 (he was traded to Carolina early in his sophomore season).
The wait for Surtain should be like Ramsey’s if the Broncos want to use him as a game-centric chess piece.
“That’s what this game is about – you try to find clashes,” defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said. “You want your top players to have a big role covering their top players and things of that nature. He is one of our best players and we will always try to present him in the best way.
Entering last season, Surtain was the No. 3 cornerback and projected as a mobile player, quick enough to cover the outside receiver, but also physically and technically gifted enough to work against slot receivers and tight ends. This plan, however, was canceled at the end of Week 1 when Ronald Darby suffered a hamstring injury.
Darby is back and the Broncos signed K’Waun Williams to replace Bryce Callahan as the nickel, which raises the question of how Surtain can be released.
“It’s up for grabs,” Paton said. “That obviously gives us flexibility. He can play anywhere on the pitch – inside, right, left, anywhere – if they intend to use him like that.
Going into the season opener Monday night in Seattle, the anticipation of those outside the organization for Surtain’s second year is matched by those inside.
“I’m always excited to come here and see what step he takes next,” said safety Kareem Jackson. “He never disappoints with that.”
Says Paton: “Pat has everything you want (physically). More importantly, he has the spirit and he has the motivation.
News
Rahul Gandhi, on Congress chief polls, says ‘No confusion in my mind’
Kanyakumari:
Keeping his cards to his chest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday he had made up his mind whether or not to become the party’s next chairman and said he would give his reasons if he did not contest the upcoming elections. .
At a press conference, Mr Gandhi was asked a host of questions about whether he would assume the role of party chairman and he repeatedly said he would give an answer if he did not. did not enter the fray, indicating that the likelihood of him sticking to his position not to hold the position of party leader is more.
He also said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will help forge opposition unity, even though it is a separate exercise.
It is the responsibility of the entire Opposition to come together and discussions are ongoing, he added.
The Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress kicked off on Wednesday.
Mr. Gandhi said he did not lead the yatra but only participated in it.
When asked if he would become president of Congress, he replied, “Whether I become president or not will become very clear when the Congress party’s presidential elections are held.” “Wait until then, when that time comes, you’ll see and if I don’t get up, you can ask me ‘why didn’t you get up’ and I’ll answer the question for you,” said Mr. Gandhi told reporters.
He did, however, claim that he had “very clearly” decided what he was going to do. “There’s no confusion in my mind about what I’m going to do,” he said.
After being pressed on the matter by reporters, Mr Gandhi reiterated that the election of the President of Congress was going to take place and when it did there would be clarity.
The election of the president will take place and your questions will be answered, he told reporters.
Mr Gandhi had resigned as Congress speaker in 2019, taking moral responsibility for the party’s beating in the Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi has been appointed interim president of Congress after Rahul Gandhi refused to withdraw his resignation.
Nominations for the election of the President of Congress will begin on September 24 and end on September 30, and in the event of a contest, the election will take place on October 17 and the counting on October 19.
The former Congress President also responded to the BJP over his “Parivar Bachao” remark, saying the yatra is undertaken to undo the damage done by the BJP-RSS in spreading hatred in the country.
He said everyone has an opinion, the BJP has one and the RSS too.
“They are free to have. For us in Congress, it is a journey and an attempt to understand what is happening in India and an attempt to undo the damage done by the BJP and the RSS,” he said. declared.
Responding to a question about the leadership of the yatra, Mr Gandhi said to put it into perspective, the Congress decided to do the padyatra across the country and as a member of the party and a person who agrees with his ideology, he participates in it. “I see no contradiction in my participation in this yatra,” Mr Gandhi said.
On whether the yatra will strengthen the Congress and lead to its rebirth, Gandhi said the purpose of the march was to connect with the people, to counter “the damage that the RSS-BJP has caused to the country and the hatred they have propagated”.
“Now, if the Congress party benefits from the yatra, that’s fine,” he added.
Asked whether the battle of ideologies he often talks about has entered a decisive phase, Mr. Gandhi replied that this battle has been going on for a few thousand years now between two different visions. “There have always been two different visions of India. One vision, rigid, controlling and another vision, plural, open-minded and I think this battle will continue. We are playing our part in this fight”, has he declared. .
Mr. Gandhi also alleged that the BJP has taken control of all the institutions in this country and has inserted its people into most of the institutions and is lobbying through these institutions. “You know the role of the CBI, the ED, the income tax department. So we are no longer fighting a political party, we were fighting a political party. Now the fight is not between a political party and another political party. Now the struggle is between the Indian state structure and the opposition and everyone understands that,” he said.
“It’s not an easy fight. It’s a tough fight. The media is not with the opposition. Not because you don’t want to be, but because you’re under pressure, your owners have special relationships, so it’s not an easy fight and a lot of people don’t want to fight, a lot of people feel, why get caught in. It’s easier, to let go, to make peace with the BJP, join hands in front of them, and your life will be easier,” he said.
Mr Gandhi claimed it was neither his background nor his character.
“My character is to fight for a certain idea of India, a certain notion of this country and there are many people in the Congress Party and in the opposition who are convinced of this fact,” he said. he declares.
He also said that India does not live in harmony and the country is divided according to religions and states. “People don’t have jobs; people don’t have jobs, that’s very clear. 2 or 3 big corporations control everything; the third richest man is now in India, which will probably become the richer very soon, close confidant of the ruler of the country, it’s not harmonious. You have a massive price hike, it’s not harmonious. So, for me, India is a conversation between its people and this conversation has broken off,” Mr. Gandhi said. Asked about the names of towns, roads, stations being changed, he said there is a “total bankruptcy” in vision of this which needs to be done in the future, so to divert attention the names are changed.
His remark came a day after the Prime Minister inaugurated the new Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, previously known as Rajpath.
Mr Gandhi said it was not just government but more than that – India now lacks a vision for itself.
He also said that Congress is not against Indian companies, but against powerful monopolies and injustice.
Mr Gandhi said he agreed to join this yatra because he believed in the ideals of Congress and partly because he personally thought it would be a very good experience for him.
“I thought it would be worth doing it from the perspective of my personal journey. For me it’s those two things. Of course, these days in politics it’s not fashionable It’s a different way of thinking about things, it’s a different way of looking at things,” he says.
“I hope I will have some understanding of myself and this beautiful country through this yatra and I think three or four months later I will be wiser,” he added.
News
Writing the Story of Marvel’s First Queer Latino Superhero: NPR
TED Radio Hour Episode Part 1 We Contain Multitudes.
In Marvel’s “America,” Gabby Rivera wrote about a superhero who is queer, Latina, and who punches portals across dimensions. She explains why it is stimulating to write characters that reflect her identity.
About Gabby Rivera
Gabby Rivera is a writer and the author of “America,” the first solo comic book series that tells the story of America Chavez, Marvel’s first queer Latino superhero.
Rivera published a critically acclaimed debut novel Juliet breathes. She also wrote in the Lumberjanes universe for Boom! Studios. When not writing, Rivera talks about her experiences as a queer Puerto Rican from the Bronx and as an advocate for LGBTQ youth. Rivera also hosts her own podcast, “Joy Revolution.”
Rivera is currently working on her next novel. She lives in California.
This TED Radio Hour segment was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at [email protected]
In honor of Queen Elizabeth II, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb ordered flags to be flown at half mast
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Governor Eric Holcomb ordered Indiana state flags to be flown at half-mast on Thursday to honor and commemorate Queen Elizabeth II on the day she died at age 96.
In accordance with President Joe Biden’s order, the flags must remain lowered until sunset on the day of the Queen’s burial, scheduled for September 18, Holcomb’s office said.
Holcomb said Elizabeth brought stability and strength to a country that saw great change during her reign.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LONGEST REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96
“She led with unflappable class, purpose and vision and will leave behind a legacy that simply cannot be matched, but in her honor we should all try,” he said.
Holcomb asked Indiana businesses and residents to lower their flags as well.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERS WHEN KING CHARLES III ASSEMBLED THE BRITISH THRONE
Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, served for seven decades.
Senator Todd Young, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the late Queen a “towering figure” and said her leadership had helped preserve the special relationship between the US and UK .
US Representative Andre Carson said Elizabeth left “an unwavering legacy of leadership that spans decades of world leadership”.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II DIES: WORLD LEADERS PAY TRIBUTE AFTER DEATH OF BRITISH MONARCH
Mike Pence, the former vice president and former governor of Indiana, tweeted that Elizabeth’s life of service and dedication “will be celebrated for generations to come.”
