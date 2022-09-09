MEXICO CITY – Tropical Storm Kay dumped heavy rain on a sparsely populated peninsula off Mexico’s Pacific coast as it weakened as it curled out to sea, and was expected to bring rain to the far south of California by the weekend.
North Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
Seoul, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stressed that his country will never give up the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he has accused of pushing to weaken the North’s defenses and possibly bring down its government, state media said on Friday.
Kim made the comments during a speech Thursday before North Korea’s parliament, where members passed legislation governing the use of nuclear weapons, which Kim described as a step to cement the country’s nuclear status and clarify that these weapons will not be negotiated. The law included a provision that requires the North Korean military to “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leaders are attacked.
Kim also criticized South Korea for its plans to expand its conventional strike capabilities and restart large-scale military exercises with the United States to counter growing threats from the North, describing them as a “dangerous” military action. which increases tension.
Kim has issued increasingly provocative threats of nuclear conflict to the United States and its allies in Asia, also warning that the North will proactively use its nuclear weapons if threatened. His latest comments underscored growing animosity in the region as he accelerates the expansion of his nuclear weapons and missile program.
“The goal of the United States is not only to suppress our nuclear power itself, but ultimately to force us to give up or weaken our rights of self-defense by giving up our nuclear weapons, so that they can do s ‘collapse our government at any time,’ Kim said. said in the speech published by the official North Korean Central News Agency.
“Whether they punish us for 100 days, 1,000 days, 10 years or 100 years,” Kim said. “We will never give up our self-defense rights that preserve the existence of our country and the security of our people just to temporarily alleviate the hardships we are currently experiencing.”
Kim also addressed domestic issues, saying North Korea would begin its long-delayed rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in November. He did not say how many doses he would have, where they would come from or how they would be administered to his population of 26 million.
GAVI, the nonprofit that runs the UN-backed COVAX distribution program, said in June it understood North Korea had accepted an offer of vaccines from China. GAVI said at the time that the details of the offer were unclear.
North Korea rejected previous offers from COVAX, likely due to international monitoring requirements, and also ignored U.S. and South Korean offers of vaccines and other COVID-19 aid.
Last month, Kim declared victory over COVID-19 and ordered the relaxation of preventive measures just three months after his government first acknowledged an outbreak. Experts believe the North’s revelations about its outbreak are being manipulated to help keep Kim in absolute control.
The North Korean report on Kim’s speech came a day after South Korea extended its last olive branch, proposing a reunion with North Korea to resume temporary reunions of aging parents separated by the war in Korea from 1950-1953, which last took place in 2018.
Experts say it is highly unlikely that North Korea will accept the South’s offer given the sharp deterioration in inter-Korean relations amid the deadlock in broader nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang. US-North Korea diplomacy was derailed in 2019 over disagreements over the exchange of the release of crippling sanctions against the North and measures to denuclearize the North.
Kim was combative toward South Korea in his speech on Thursday and urged the country to speed up the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to bolster the country’s war deterrent. The comments appeared to align with a ruling party decision in June to approve new, unspecified operational tasks for frontline troops, which analysts say likely include plans to deploy nuclear weapons on the spot. of battle targeting rival South Korea along their tense border.
North Korea has been accelerating its development of nuclear-capable short-range missiles that can target South Korea since 2019. Experts say its rhetoric around such missiles communicates a threat to use them proactively in warfare to blunt stronger conventional forces from South Korea and the United States. About 28,500 American troops are stationed in the South to deter northern aggression.
US-led diplomatic efforts to defuse the nuclear stalemate have been further complicated by escalating US-China rivalry and Russia’s war on Ukraine, which have deepened the rift in the Security Council. UN security, where Beijing and Moscow have blocked US efforts to tighten sanctions on Pyongyang over its long-range missile tests relaunched this year.
Kim ramped up weapons testing at a record pace in 2020, launching more than 30 ballistic weapons, including the first demonstrations of its intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017.
US and South Korean officials say Kim could soon up the ante by ordering the North’s first nuclear test in five years as he pushes a tightrope strategy aimed at forcing Washington to accept the idea of the North as a as nuclear power and to negotiate concessions from a position of strength.
Experts say Kim is also trying to bolster his influence by stepping up cooperation with China and Russia in an emerging partnership aimed at undermining American influence.
North Korea has repeatedly blamed the United States for the Ukraine crisis, saying the West’s “hegemonic policy” justifies Russian military actions in Ukraine to protect itself. US officials said this week that the Russians were buying North Korean ammunition, including artillery shells and rockets, to ease their supply shortages in the war against Ukraine.
North Korea also joined Russia and Syria as the only nations to recognize the independence of two pro-Russian breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine and considered sending its construction workers to those areas. to work on reconstruction.
US changes place names with racist term for Indigenous women – The Denver Post
CHEYENNE, Wyo.– The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others who have stopped using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographic features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.
New names for nearly 650 places with the offensive word “squaw” include the terms mundane (Echo Peak, Texas) peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and indigenous (Nammi’I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meanings at a glance The eye will escape those who are unfamiliar. with indigenous languages.
Nammi’I Naokwaide, located on the traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means “Young Sister Creek.” The tribes came up with the new name.
“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. It starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have adorned federal sites for far too long,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.
The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly year-long process that began after Haaland, the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency, took office in 2021. Haaland is from Laguna Pueblo, New Mexico.
Haaland in November declared the term derogatory and ordered members of the Board on Geographic Names, the Department of the Interior panel that oversees uniform naming of places in the United States, and others to offer alternatives.
Haaland has meanwhile created a panel that will collect public suggestions on changing other places named with pejorative terms.
Other renowned locations include Colorado’s Mestaa’ėhehe Pass (pronounced “mess-taw-HAY”) near Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain about 30 miles west of Denver. The new name honors an influential translator, Owl Woman, who mediated between Native Americans and white traders and soldiers in what is now southern Colorado.
The Geographic Names Board approved the mountain’s renaming in December.
While the offensive term in question, identified as “sq___” by the Department of the Interior on Thursday, has only met with widespread scorn in the United States relatively recently, the changing of place names in response to the widening opposition to racism has a long-standing precedent.
The ministry ordered the renaming of places bearing a derogatory term for black people in 1962 and those bearing a derogatory term for Japanese people in 1974.
In some cases, the private sector has taken the initiative to change the offensive term for Aboriginal women. Last year, a California ski resort changed its name to Palisades Tahoe.
A Maine ski area also pledged in 2021 to change its name, two decades after that state removed slurs from community and landmark names, though it has yet to do so.
The term originated in the Algonquin language and may have once simply meant “woman”. But over time, the word has devolved into a misogynistic and racist term to denigrate Indigenous women, experts say.
California, meanwhile, has taken its own steps to remove the word from place names. The state legislature in August passed a bill that would remove the word from more than 100 places starting in 2025.
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has until the end of September to decide whether or not to sign the bill.
Adam Beam of Sacramento, California contributed to this report.
Elton John pays tribute to Queen at his last show in Toronto
TORONTO (AP) — Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto on Thursday night, saying he was inspired by her and sad that she is gone.
“She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest times with grace and decency and genuine caring,” John said.
“I’m 75 and she’s been with me all my life and I’m very sad that she’s not with me anymore, but I’m glad she’s at peace,” he said. “I’m glad she’s resting and she deserves it. She’s worked really hard.
The singer-songwriter then performed his 1974 track “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”
The Queen died at her summer home in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.
John was knighted by the Queen in 1998, a year after his friend Princess Diana died. Prince Charles also made the musician and patron of the charity a member of the Order of Companions of Honor last year.
John’s concert was the second of two nights at Toronto’s Rogers Center and was part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, billed as his final tour.
Tropical Storm Kay dumps rain on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula
Kay then returned to open, cooler waters and was expected to continue to weaken. The storm was centered about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Punta Eugenia Thursday evening and was moving north-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said there was a chance the outer bands of the big storm would bring heavy rain – and possibly flash flooding – to arid parts of Southern California and from southwestern Arizona Friday night and Saturday.
Ivory Small, a meteorologist with the San Diego National Weather Service, said the storm is expected to affect the San Diego County area with slightly less force than a tropical storm. While the eye would stay well offshore, he said the winds would be on par with a moderate Santa Ana and could be strong enough to knock down tree limbs.
About an inch of rain was forecast for the coast and more than four inches in the mountains, “which is a lot of rain for September,” he said. The storm could also begin to drop temperatures around San Diego, which has been subject to an excessive heat warning.
The last time a hurricane or tropical storm approached San Diego was Nora in 1997, which entered the United States as a tropical storm near Yuma, Arizona, and also brought an inch of rain to the San Diego area, Small said.
The Baja California Sur state government said more than 1,600 people were evacuated to shelters before Kay struck. He said some streams had risen and closed some roads. Landslides reportedly cut off some roads on the peninsula, but no injuries were reported.
The mayor of the town of Mulege in the Gulf of California said Thursday morning that his town had been without water since Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Earl swirled over open Atlantic Ocean waters and passed southeast of Bermuda on Thursday evening after weakening from a major Category 3 storm.
Earl was centered about 95 miles (150 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda on Thursday evening. It had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 km/h) and was moving north-northeast at 15 mph (24 km/h).
The island’s National Security Minister Michael Weeks said earlier that utilities and government offices would continue to operate, but warned residents to prepare for tropical storm conditions.
“Bermuda will certainly feel the effects of Earl, so we have to guard against complacency,” he said.
Weeks also warned of flooding in low-lying areas and noted authorities had opened a government shelter.
2 dead in small plane crash in Santa Monica, California
Two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed and caught fire Thursday at Santa Monica airport in southern California, authorities said.
The accident happened on the runway shortly before 5 p.m., according to Sgt. Adam Gwartz with the Santa Monica Police Department.
“There was a fire,” Gwartz said. “The aircraft did not hit any structures.”
Television news footage showed the charred wreckage of a plane on the tarmac with several fire engines at the scene.
There were two people on board and both were killed, Santa Monica Fire Department said on Twitter.
The plane was a Piper Sport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
The airport’s single runway sits amid the residential neighborhoods of the city of more than 90,000 people on the Pacific Ocean. City leaders and many residents are advocating for the airport to be closed, citing noise and safety concerns.
High school football: At 2-0, Forest Lake’s early success turns doubters into believers
Brad Beeskow heard the sentiment from “a lot of people” when he accepted the gig as Forest Lake’s new head football coach last winter: “You can’t win there.”
You can’t blame them. The Rangers hadn’t won in a long time — not in abundance, anyway. Winning seasons were a mythical idea for the football program over the past two decades. So the thought formed in the eyes of many that success simply couldn’t be achieved in Forest Lake.
“I didn’t believe it, just because I hadn’t been in here to actually see it for myself,” Beeskow siad. “All the things that I’ve looked for in a school, in a community, was here in Forest Lake.”
The program had numbers and talent, Beeskow’s film review discovered.
“It was that challenge of ‘You’re not going to be able to win here,’ ” he said, “but we knew we could.”
And, early in Beeskow’s tenure, they already have. Forest Lake’s 35-20 Week 1 victory over St. Michael-Albertville — a Class 6A state semifinalist in 2021 — was the metro stunner of the opening week. The result sparked conversations among those exiting other stadiums last Thursday night.
Forest Lake beat St. Michael? Really?
The Rangers weren’t surprised.
“Going into a game, you never think you’re going to lose, right?” said senior receiver and defensive back Westin Hoyt, who has three touchdowns through two games. “So (have) that mindset of always winning.”
“We know what we can do when we play our best football,” senior quarterback Keagan Zeidler said. “So yeah, we expected it.”
And now they expect more, and continue to deliver. Forest Lake moved to 2-0 Thursday with its 35-29 road victory over Anoka.
The Rangers trailed 29-13 midway through the third quarter but scored the final 22 points, capped by an 8-yard rushing touchdown by Zeidler with 2 minutes, 8 seconds remaining.
Leyton Patzer ran in three scores for Forest Lake (2-0), whose bandwagon only figures to grow from here.
The Rangers’ Week 1 victory — and its still shiny new stadium, which was finished last fall — was well attended. A new coach and a new turf field seem to have piqued the interest of the community that grows more excited with each taste of success.
With heightened excitement comes heightened expectations. Zeidler said the Rangers welcome those “because we know we can achieve them.” That confidence is a result of Forest Lake’s culture. That culture boils down to one word: “Work.”
That’s plastered everywhere across the program, from shirts to banners. It’s so simple you could never forget it. It was the main message Beeskow wanted to get across to his players upon his arrival, and it’s already taking root.
“All we want to do is go out-work every one of our opponents,” he said. “These kids really do work at every single thing they do, whether it’s on the football field, in the classroom, in the meeting room, in the community. We’re always doing things that really fit into that work culture.”
That culture has created a different air.
“I think we’ve just had a new energy and more passion,” Zeidler said. “We’ve seen a lot more guys come out (to play for the team), too. Overall, just a different feeling in the program.”
It’s a contagious one. Forest Lake’s season-opening victory led to even more kids coming out for the team in the following days. While those players didn’t exactly get in on the ground floor of this project, Beeskow noted Forest Lake is still “building this thing as we go.”
“We still have a long ways to go in the things that we’re teaching them,” he said, “but I think our vision is really starting to come to fruition here.”
Which is catching the attention of many.
“You’re not going to get people to believe in you until they see it in front of their own eyes,” Beeskow said. “There are going to be a lot of people that maybe didn’t believe in us right away that are going to start to believe in us.”
With an unbearable heatwave, teachers demand air conditioning as classrooms only get warmer, data shows
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — As students and teachers can attest, classrooms are getting hotter and hotter. A recent report found that more than 13,700 public schools in the United States that didn’t need HVAC systems in 1970 have installed them or will need to install them by 2025.
Three Oakland teachers sent ABC7 news photos of their thermometers and thermostats.
At 8:28 a.m. Tuesday morning, it was 76 degrees outside and nearly 81 degrees in the classroom. Another Oakland teacher recorded 85 degrees indoors.
It’s been an unbearably long week in these schools that never really needed air conditioning.
“It’s 11:20 a.m. right now and it’s 80 degrees in my classroom right now,” said Olivia Udovic, a kindergarten teacher from Oakland.
RELATED: Will Pumpkins Come to Halloween After the Heatwave? Here’s how farmers are trying to help
She even showed an ABC7 video of her class as her students lay on the mat.
Higher temperatures have a negative effect on learning.
“It’s really hard for them to focus, to really connect and to absorb the current curriculum that I’m still trying to teach,” added Udovic.
At Pinole High Valley High School, at least 21 staff members reported sick on Wednesday when the air conditioning system malfunctioned, which is an ongoing problem.
HEAT WAVE: CA enters day 9 of Flex Alert, extends another 2 hours
A teacher recorded the temperature inside a classroom, 88.5 degrees. The problem is now solved.
“Right now, what we can do is do our best to plan for the next time something as big as this happens,” explained Ryan Phillips, director of communications for West Contra Costa Unified. School District.
According to a Center for Climate Integrity report titled “Hotter Days and America’s Classrooms,” more than 2,600 school districts have now been added to the list of those who will experience at least 32 days during the school year of 80 degrees or more. by 2025. That’s a 39% increase since 1970.
Thirty-two days above 80 degrees is usually the time to install HVAC systems. Looking ahead, an expensive proposition for any school district.
“We must prioritize the investment of our taxes in the learning conditions of our students”, insisted Udovic.
Sacramento lawmakers are scrambling to enact a multi-billion dollar bond measure to install new HVAC systems in schools.
ABC7
